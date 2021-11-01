You are here

Ryanair posts first quarterly profit since 2019, but sees annual loss

Reuters

  • But the budget airline, Europe's largest, said it expected to turn in a loss of between 100 million and 200 million euros for the financial year that ends on March 31
Ryanair reported on Monday its first quarterly profit since before the onset of COVID-19, but it downgraded its annual forecast to a loss of up to 200 million euros ($231 million) as it sells discounted tickets to fill its planes over the winter.


The Irish airline, which operated more flights this summer than any European rival, posted a profit of 225 million euros for the three months ended September, its second quarter.


That marks its first quarterly profit since October-December, 2019 - before the pandemic disrupted travel.


But the budget airline, Europe's largest, said it expected to turn in a loss of between 100 million and 200 million euros for the financial year that ends on March 31.


While that is better than the 815 million euro loss posted in the previous year, it is a downgrade from its July forecast of "somewhere between a small loss and breakeven". The latest forecast does not mention the possibility of breaking even.


"There is no doubt that the remainder of the fiscal year will be challenging, the winter will be tough," Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a video presentation.


But keeping prices low and passenger numbers high over the winter will "set us up strongly for a very strong recovery" in passenger numbers and ticket prices into the summer of 2022, he said, forecasting that empty seats per plane would shrink from around 20 percent to under 10 percent by next summer.


The airline expects to return to profitability in the year ending March 2023, he said.


Ryanair carried 39.1 million passengers in the six months ended September, more than double the number in the same period last year but 54 percent fewer than in the first half of its pre-pandemic financial year.


Ryanair said it would fly around 10 million passengers per month over the winter and "just over" 100 million in the year to March. It flew 149 million passengers a year before the pandemic.


O'Leary, who has said the pandemic offers the best growth opportunities of his three-decade career, in September said Ryanair would fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 200 million previously forecast.


Ryanair reported an after-tax loss of 48 million euros for the six months to September, which includes a 273 million loss in the first quarter. A company poll of analysts had forecast a loss of 43 million euros for the six months.

Topics: #economy #airlines Ryanair #airports

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

  • All eyes are on the Nov. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+, with analysts expecting them to stick to their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in December.
TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4.
China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Sunday.
Brent crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.52 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining 6 cents on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.20 a barrel, having risen 76 cents on Friday.
Both benchmarks fell slightly last week, marking the first weekly drop in eight weeks for Brent and the first decline in 10 weeks for WTI.
"Investors are adjusting positions after the news of China's release of fuel reserves and ahead of the OPEC+ meeting," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
All eyes are on the Nov. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+, with analysts expecting them to stick to their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in December.
Oil prices rallied to multi-year highs last week, helped by the decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned output increase rather than raising it on global supply concerns.
"Still, some investors want to square their positions as there is a chance that OPEC+ will decide a bigger increase in output," Kikukawa said, adding that investors will resume buying after confirming the OPEC decision.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Oct. 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery as part of a broad effort to pressure OPEC and its partners to increase oil supply.
But Iraq's state oil marketing company, SOMO, said on Saturday Iraq sees no need to take any decision to increase its production capabilities beyond what has already been planned for OPEC countries.
Spurred by rising oil prices, U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a 15th month in a row in October, taking them to the highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
Exxon and Chevron are looking to add drilling rigs in the Permian shale basin after sharply cutting crews and output in the region last year, the companies said Friday. Chevron said it will add two drilling rigs and two completion crews this quarter. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)

Topics: #oil #china gasoline diesel

South Korea eases social distancing to soften economic blow

South Korea eases social distancing to soften economic blow

  • The capital area has been under the country’s strongest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July
SEOUL: South Korea on Monday began to allow larger social gatherings and lifted business-hour restrictions on restaurants in what officials described as the first step toward attempting to restore some pre-pandemic normalcy.
The capital area has been under the country’s strongest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July. Citing pandemic fatigue and economic concerns, officials had eased the measures in mid-October to allow for gatherings of up to eight people if at least four were fully vaccinated.
Under the changes starting Monday, the limit on private social gatherings in the capital, Seoul, and nearby metropolitan areas was raised to 10 people and 12 in other regions, regardless of whether participants are fully vaccinated or not.
Restaurants and coffee shops are now allowed to open for 24 hours, rather than being forced to close at 10 p.m. in the greater Seoul area and at midnight in the rest of the country. However, high-risk entertainment venues such as nightclubs are required to close at midnight.
To use indoor sports facilities or visit patients at hospitals, people must show smartphone apps or documents issued by public health authorities proving that they are fully vaccinated or were tested negative for the virus within 48 hours.
The gathering limits on political rallies or social events such as exhibitions or weddings was raised to a maximum of 499 people if all the participants are fully vaccinated. Larger crowds will also be allowed at professional sports.
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul’s No.2 behind President Moon Jae-in, called for the public to respond to the opening-up measures with “warm-hearted consumption” to help small business owners, in a Facebook message on Sunday.
South Korea confirmed 1,686 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday — its 118th day of over 1,000 — with most of the infections reported in the Seoul metropolitan region. About 75 percent of a population of more than 51 million have been fully vaccinated.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia appoints financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance

Updated 01 November 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia appoints financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance

Updated 01 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has appointed financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance but has yet to decide on the format, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Sunday.

He also said told Reuters in a virtual interview that Saudi Arabia's economy was recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and he expected the non-oil economy to grow between 4.7-5 percent this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.8 percent.

Authorities have no plans for now to adjust value-added tax, he said, after tripling it last year to 15 percent to offset the impact of lower oil revenue on state finances.

Speaking from Rome, where he attended a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, Jadaan said the kingdom, the world's top oil exporter, was working towards a sustainable economy, revenues and energy sources.

"The sovereign has multiple projects that are green. We have a lot of solar, wind, power plants that require financing and we have multiple new plans in the pipeline," he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia green bonds Green Finance Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia will not reduce VAT any time soon, says Minister

Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will not reduce VAT any time soon, says Minister

Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH:

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed that there will be no reduction in value-added tax (VAT) in the near future, but it would be considered when public finances improve in several years.

The goal of the VAT is to deal with the shock of the Corona pandemic,  he said. There will be no VAT cut anytime soon, he told Asharq, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) meetings in Rome.

Al-Jadaan expects the Kingdom's general budget to record a deficit at the end of this year. "We have a tendency to maintain spending control in the Kingdom despite the increase in revenues. We want to continue working efficiently, but we may raise spending to cover inflation in the future," he said.

In the third quarter of this year, the Saudi budget achieved the first quarterly surplus since the first quarter of 2019, which amounted to SR6.7 billion, with an increase in oil revenues by 60 percent on an annual basis, and a limited decline in public expenditures, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

Al-Jadaan described the G20's approval of taxes on large companies as "excellent". It would contribute to attracting these companies to Saudi Arabia, with all states having the same tax benefits,creating more justice, he said.
On energy markets, Al-Jadaan said that investment in fossil fuels is important and necessary for the world economy, and the real challenge is in gas, not oil, and any failure in these investments will cause a major global energy crisis.

The Kingdom is an influential country in energy markets, and our goal is to find a balance between supply and demand, and to ensure energy supplies to the markets, he said.

He pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20, provided $650 billion to developing countries, of which Saudi Arabia's share was $13 billion.

Al-Jadaan also pointed out that from 2015 to 2019, Saudi Arabia reduced carbon emissions by 3 percent, while the G20 countries increased their emissions by 2 percent in the same period.

Saudi Arabia has major plans for renewable energy and the use of the energy mix, with investments worth tens of billions of dollars, Al Jadaan said.

The Kingdom is in agreement with the G20 about seeking to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, "but the commitment is two degrees, he said.

Al-Jadaan pointed out that 80 percent of the world still depends on conventional energy. Working on the carbon circular economy and the energy mix is the best solution for the global economy, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia VAT tax Finance Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

Updated 01 November 2021
AP

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

  • Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

BEIJING: China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.
For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.
Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.
That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction slump. That is chilling auto and retail sales. It has possible global repercussions as China buys less steel and other building materials.
“Many customers would like to wait and see,” said Liang Qiming, a salesman for online real estate broker 5i5j.com in Nanchang, a southern provincial capital that was turned into a boomtown by a flurry of construction over the past two decades.
China became the world’s factory, but the bigger power driving its economic boom was a construction frenzy that took off in the late 1990s. Developers and local governments poured borrowed money into blanketing the country with new apartments, office towers, shopping malls, bridges and railways.
Xi’s government appears to be willing to accept a politically painful slowdown to get that debt under control and achieve the longer-term goal of self-sustaining, safer growth.
Beijing “doesn’t want growth at all costs, followed by the likely or inevitable financial market crash, which is very much the sort of European-U.S. model,” said Robert Carnell, head of Asia research for ING.
Financial markets are on edge about whether one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, might be allowed to collapse under 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) in debt as a warning to others.
Beijing wants to make sure families receive apartments sold to them by Evergrande before they were built, as is common in China, economists say. But they say it is trying to avoid sending the wrong message by bailing out the company.
Evergrande is a “pre-emptive cleanup,” Carnell said.
China revived from the coronavirus pandemic earlier than the United States, Europe or Japan, but but that rebound quickly flattened out.
Depressed by the building slump, the economy expanded just 4.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September much weaker than the previous quarter’s 7.9% growth. Compared with the previous quarter — the way other major economies are measured — growth in the three months ending in September fell to 0.2%, among the weakest of the past decade.
Housing sales fell 32% in September from a year earlier. Buyers were put off by curbs on mortgage lending and anxiety about whether developers might fail to deliver apartments paid for in advance. That means less spending on furniture and appliances.
With no sign Beijing will ease up, forecasters expect the economy to weaken further, since consumers who are reluctant to spend won't fill the gap left by lower investment.
This quarter's growth might fall as low as 3% over a year ago, according to Nomura. Bank of America cut its full-year forecast from 8% to 7.7%, which still would be among the world’s strongest. It slashed next year’s outlook from 5.3% to just 4%.
The total owed by companies, households and the government rose to almost the equivalent of three times annual economic output last year from 270% in 2018 — high for a middle-income country.
Xi affirmed his priorities at an August planning meeting, calling for “high-quality development” and “forestalling major financial risks,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
“China is in the middle of a transformation from growth driven by blind investments to high-quality growth,” said Zuo Xiaolei, an economist in Beijing.
Regulators tightened control over use of debt by real estate developers last year. Hundreds already had gone bankrupt following other restrictions imposed since 2017.
Tightening control, Beijing on Oct. 15 declared 19 of China's biggest banks that account for three-quarters of their industry's assets to be “domestic systemically important banks" that will face closer government scrutiny and lending controls.
A midsize developer, Modern Land (China) Co., announced it failed to pay off on a $250 million bond due Oct. 25. Earlier, another developer, Fantasia Holdings Group, missed a $205.7 million payment to bondholders due Oct 5.
Evergrande has caused more anxiety due to its vast debt, which includes $18 billion owed to foreign bondholders.
It failed to make a bond payment due Sept. 23. An official newspaper said the company avoided being declared in default by wiring $83.5 million for the payment on Oct. 22, one day before the end of a 30-day grace period.
“The risk of a sharper slowdown in real estate activity can’t be ruled out,” Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics said in a report.
Meanwhile, the economy also faces headwinds from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas to meet official efficiency goals. Automakers and other factories have been disrupted by shortages of processor chips.
Auto sales plunged 16.5% in September from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Buyers are uneasy about the pandemic and economic outlook, said Chu Xianwu, who sells Jeeps at Shandong Xinju Auto trading Co. in the eastern city of Jinan. He said sales there were down 20% from six months ago.
“I really hope the situation will improve in the near future,” Chu said.

Topics: China's economy Xi Jinping

Related

China locks down city of four million over COVID-19 cases
World
China locks down city of four million over COVID-19 cases
China to investigate energy index providers in bid to tame coal prices
Business & Economy
China to investigate energy index providers in bid to tame coal prices

