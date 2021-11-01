French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai teases new single

DUBAI: French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is set to drop the studio version of her latest single “Scooter” this week. The US-based artist, who splits her time between Brooklyn and San Francisco, announced the news on Instagram, alongside a clip of a live performance of the song in Paris.
“’Scooter’ drops Nov. 3! I recorded a full live performance while I was in Paris that’s out now on @brutofficiel,” she wrote to her 276,000 Instagram followers, adding that the studio version of the song “goes crazy.”
The 26-year-old rising star initially teased the song, which talks about cruising down Paris’s cobbled streets in an electric scooter, last year — something she was quick to remind her legion of loyal fans on Twitter.
“I teased scooter a year ago, remember?” she captioned a throwback video of herself nodding her head to a snippet of the new song playing in the background.
Naturally, the part-Algerian singer’s fans are eager for the studio version of the single to hit streaming services.
It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of the singer too.
The “High Highs to Low, Lows” hitmaker is a Coach favorite and has appeared in several of the American brand’s campaigns.
She also has advertorials for Tommy Jeans under her belt and previously teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas alongside other notable figures hailing from France, including Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba and rappers Vald and Dinos, for the brand’s “Change is a Team Sport” campaign.
Just last month, the star sat on the front row of the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.
Meanwhile, when she’s not sitting front row, she can be found performing at some of the hottest tickets during Fashion Month.
In the past she has performed at New York Fashion Week for Saint Laurent as well as at KidSuper’s surreal Spring 2021 show.
DUBAI: Luxury Italian fashion house Valentino has unveiled a range of 15 couture abayas designed by the maison’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli at Qatar’s Doha Design District.
The garments, while engineered for modesty, have all the flair of any other Valentino collection. Think: expert tailoring and feminine silhouettes.
The abayas come in a vibrant color palette that includes shades of turquoise, royal blue and burgundy. For the collection, the Italian designer used only the most luxurious materials and fabrics, such as cashmere, crepe and wool.
The collection is also punctuated with plenty of pieces that will appeal to the Middle Eastern clientele’s extravagant taste, including a purple hooded Abaya, entirely embroidered with sequins and featuring velvet details.
Other highlights include a deep red abaya with oversized bows on the sleeves and an embossed gold lurex garment.
The exclusive abaya collection will be on display alongside the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture collection - and the artworks that inspired it - at a special installation in Doha.
Valentino is among the growing number of luxury brands that have designed a range of abayas aimed toward their Muslim consumers.
Memorably, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana launched its first collection of abayas and hijabs in its signature colorful prints in 2016.
In recent years, brands such as DKNY, Oscar de la Renta, Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, and Monique Lhuillier have also produced collections, often sold around Ramadan.
DUBAI: International and Saudi Arabia-based entities are showing their support for the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere’s campaign “Catwalk,” set to take place on Nov. 6.
Founded by the Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the organization is hosting a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of big cats.
The campaign is a seven-kilometer outdoor walk, with big cat lovers being invited to join from anywhere around the world.
Big cat lovers can register to take part at catmosphere.org.
On Twitter, Catmosphere announced that famous figures in Saudi Arabia, including the former captain of the Saudi national team Fuad Anwar and player Saud Al-Hammad, will be participating in the event, while a number of entities have also shown support online.
The US-based organization is one of the world’s largest sports organizations for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to five million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries.
It has given Catmosphere a global endorsement, organizers announced on Twitter.
DUBAI: Over the weekend, our social media feeds were flooded with images of regional influencers and celebrities donning creative costumes and spooky get-ups as they celebrated Halloween, marked on Oct. 31.
Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen was among the Arab stars to get in on the fun this year, sharing an adorable picture of children, twin girls Karlie and Kay and a boy named George, dressed up as DC Comics characters Harley Quinn and the Joker.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based Lebanese beauty influencer Maya Ahmad showcased her impressive makeup skills by way of an artistic Halloween look that proved that sometimes all you need for a spectacular transformation is an inspired makeup job.
Halloween has been extra festive this year, as spooky season fans get into the holiday spirit after last year’s at-home festivities.
While Halloween parties and trick-or-treating were strictly off-limits in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, this year saw the return of safe celebrations.
Celebrities have gone all out, taking over our Instagram feeds with intricate and creative costumes. Case in point: Model Hailey Bieber, who channeled Britney Spears in several of the pop icon’s music videos, including “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and “Oops! I Did it Again.”
Kendall Jenner transformed herself into a high-fashion “Corpse Bride,” painting her entire body blue for a striking Halloween photo-op, shared on her Instagram.
Newly engaged couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided to dress up as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, and “Rumors” singer Lizzo stepped out in an impressive “Baby Yoda” costume.
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella has released her first look at upcoming World War II drama series “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a six-parter from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.
The series, which has officially wrapped up filming in the UK and in Morocco, is based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same name and tells the true events of the formation of the Special Air Service, the British special forces unit during World War II.
It is described as a dramatized account of “how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II.”
The Algiers-born actress takes on the role of Eve, who is one of the series’ leads.
“Very excited to share the first look at ‘SAS Rogue Heroes,’” wrote the dancer-turned-actress on Instagram alongside a photo of her character.
The cast also includes Egyptian star Amir El-Masry. The actor is a two-time BAFTA nominee who made his film debut in Egyptian cinema, following advice given to him by screen legend Omar Sharif.
The star-studded cast also includes “Sex Education” actor Connor Swindells; “Skins” star Jack O’Connell; Dominic West, who will appear in the newest season of “The Crown; “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen; and English actor Tom Glynn-Carney.
Directed by Tom Shankland, “SAS: Rogue Heroes” will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.
The “Atomic Blonde” actress is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. Boutella has had at least one movie hit on the big screen since 2016, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Though she just wrapped up the filming for “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” it’s back to work soon for Boutella, who is set to begin shooting horror flick “Cuckoo” and sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang,” which are both in the pre-production phase.
Today, the US-based actress, who pressed pause on her dancing career to pursue acting, has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.
CAIRO: The ancient Egyptians saw death as a temporary interruption rather than the cessation of life. Death was simply part of the journey, toward an individual’s immortality and experience of the afterlife. The pyramids of Giza are not only breathtaking for their monumental stature — to this day a feat of human ingenuity — but also awe-inspiring because of their spiritual significance and their resistance against time.
Giza’s pyramids were given new life earlier this week when the multidisciplinary arts entity Art D’Egypte opened “Forever is Now” on Oct. 21. The title of the exhibition, which will run until Nov. 7, is apt considering the pyramids’ history and, now, their new role in the first-ever contemporary art exhibition staged amidst their stately presence in 4,500 years. The exhibition, curated by independent arts advisor Simon Watson, features works by 10 contemporary artists, including Sultan bin Fahad, Alexander Ponomarev, Gisela Colon, Joao Trevisan, Lorenzo Quinn, JR, Moataz Nasr, Sherin Guirguis, Shuster + Moseley and Stephen Cox.
Held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the patronage of UNESCO, the exhibition is the fourth staged by Art D’Egypte since its establishment in 2016. These have included shows of contemporary Egyptian and international art at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, Manial Palace Museum and on Al-Muizz Street in historic Cairo.
American artist Colon’s “Eternity Now” (2021) demonstrates how the art of today can dialogue with the UNESCO heritage site. It features a 30-foot-long golden elliptical dome that could pass for something from outer space. The dome’s formal geometric aspects embody the mythical shape of the Egyptian sun god Ra’s glowing orb, “the venerable chroma of gold being omnipresent in Egyptian symbolism and ritualism,” as Colon explains. Visitors can catch a magical glimpse of their own reflection and that of their surroundings, which include Giza and its pyramids, by looking into its glossy exterior. The artwork thus allows the spectator, the artwork, and the ancient pyramids to become one for a brief second.
“The exhibition was historic, in the sense that it placed contemporary artworks within the backdrop of ancient history,” Colon told Arab News.
Staging 10 contemporary art installations by Middle Eastern and international artists was no easy feat, but Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder and director of Art D’Egypte, did not give up.
“I think if I knew how difficult it would be to stage this show, I might have shied away from it,” Abdel Ghaffar told Arab News. “Our archaeologists are not usually taken by the idea of contemporary art, so it took a lot of time to convince them to stage this show at the pyramids. Placing art here made a statement to the world, as the pyramids are not only Egyptian heritage but world heritage. The pyramids are one of the only ancient wonders still standing. Until now, there has never been a contemporary art exhibition at the pyramids of Giza.”
A powerful curatorial tactic involved placing each work within the perspective of the pyramids themselves so that their silhouettes and inherent features played with the forms of the ancient structures.
Egyptian LA-based artist Guirguis’ work, “Here I Have Returned” (2021) — a title inspired by a poem from the great Doria Shafik — features an elegant abstracted curved form with two steel disks dangling from two ropes that chime in a window. Guirguis’ installation perfectly frames the three Giza pyramids as if it were made for this very location. It is also scented with jasmine harvested by Egyptian women. According to Guirguis, the piece is meant to honor Egyptian women of the ancient past and those of the 1950s who fought for their freedom.
In Saudi artist Fahad’s “R III” (2021), a maze of stacked white cubes presents hieroglyphic inscriptions belonging to King Ramses III. The inscriptions were discovered by Saudi archaeologists in the northern part of the Kingdom. Fahad’s cubes, framed by the powerful forms of the nearby pyramids, shimmer when seen under the moonlight. The work investigates the historic roots between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Egyptian artist Nasr’s powerful piece “Barzakh” (2021) presents a series of oars joined together to form a triangular corridor. Inspired by the solar boat of the Egyptians, made to carry the souls of the pharaohs to the heavens, the work allows spectators to get a glimpse of the pyramids in the distance — perfectly framed by the triangular shape created in Nasr’s installation.
One of the most popular and perhaps moving installations is artist Quinn’s “Together” (2021), which shows two hands joined together in what appears to be a prayer. It is positioned so that the tips of the pyramids can be seen from just inside the hands.
“I will cherish forever this emotional moment in life,” Quinn told Arab News. “Exhibiting my art in front of one of the only standing wonders of the ancient world is beyond anything I had ever hoped for. My work, ‘Together,’ was made in honor of the pyramids and of Ra, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun, as well as the work of my father.” Quinn is the fifth son of actor Anthony Quinn.
As for the fate of the artworks in the exhibition, Art d’Egypte’s plan is to have them remain in Egypt after the show concludes. In this sense, “Forever is Now” continues, like its name and the legacy of the pyramids, to live on both metaphorically and physically, carrying with it the memory of a short-lived contemporary art exhibition at the pyramids that surely will stand the test of time.
Not everyone in Egypt, however, was in favor of this exhibition. Most recently, Instagram account @Fartdegypte, with the line “Leave the pyramids alone” in its bio, quickly gathered 1,106 followers and has posted harsh criticism of the event, condemning it as an “Instagrammable Burning Man” show that makes a mockery of the ancient structures and offers access only to the few elite — many of whom have traveled to see the show from the farthest corners of the world.
“Imagine a future where Pharrell, in Egypt, is surrounded by privileged Egyptians and white people all wearing symbols of the Ottoman Empire,” stated the most recent post. “A future where clout and culture are practically the same? You don’t have to wait too long my friends. This is happening. Right now. The future is now.”
Regardless of the criticism, the fact remains that staging contemporary artworks by such a riveting list of artists at the Giza Pyramids is no easy feat. Importantly, it is turned the world’s eyes once again to the wonders of Egypt, reminding people of the enduring beauty, knowledge and power still be to gained from dialogue with humanity’s ancient past.