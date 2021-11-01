You are here

  • Home
  • Israel opens to vaccinated tourists

Israel opens to vaccinated tourists

Israel opens to vaccinated tourists
Above, visitors at Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem on Nov. 1, 2021 as Israel reopens to tourists vaccinated against COVID-19. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzukc

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Israel opens to vaccinated tourists

Israel opens to vaccinated tourists
  • As of Monday, foreigners can enter Israel with a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel opened up to vaccinated visitors Monday after 20 months of closure, with Jews and Palestinians reliant on tourism voicing cautious hope the pandemic’s economic devastation will gradually ease.
Rami Razouk, a Palestinian souvenir shop owner in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City, said he was “very happy” at the prospect of increased revenue, but conceded his store was not quite ready for an influx.
“Everything is dusty,” the 35-year-old said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Razouk and top Israeli officials said that Monday marked a partial re-opening, and that it would be premature to immediately expect busloads of tourists to start spending across the region.
“We are far from the (complete) opening of the skies,” Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told reporters, saying it will become clearer in coming weeks how many tourists will visit under current rules.
As of Monday, foreigners can enter Israel with a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours and if their last vaccine dose was administered less than six months ago. Unvaccinated children remain subject to quarantine rules.
“It’s not going to happen in one day or two,” Razouk said, lamenting a long period with almost no sales. “It will take time.”
Before Israel imposed the first of several coronavirus closures in March 2020, tourism was growing at a galloping pace in a region home to countless religious sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews.
A record 4.6 million people visited in 2019, an 11 percent increase on 2018, generating revenue of 23 billion shekels ($7.3 billion), or 1.5 percent of Israel’s GDP, the ministry said.
“The tourism industry had been driving 200 kilometers an hour, and we stopped suddenly because of COVID-19,” Tourism Ministry Director General Amir Halevi said Monday.
As expected, business from foreign tourists has plummeted since. Despite Monday’s opening, just 1.5 billion shekel in revenues is expected this year.
Ezechiel Grinberg, a Jerusalem-based independent tour guide, said he survived on minimum wage government subsidies for nearly 18 months.
“It’s great as a (tourism) professional,” that visitors are starting to come back, he said. But he voiced concern that burdensome entry requirements will still suppress his income.
Nader Zaro, a Palestinian who owns a coffee shop on the Old City’s Via Dolorosa (Path of Sorrow) — seen by many as the route Jesus was forced to walk to his crucifixion — said he needed “normal tourists” to come back.
Israel has allowed in select tourist groups under special arrangements, but Zaro explained such groups don’t help small operators like him.
“Everyone wants to catch them,” Zaro said. “There are big sharks and small sharks... and big sharks eat all. Me, I’m eaten.”
Despite record high COVID-19 transmission figures in late August and September, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition government avoided a new lockdown, betting that a fresh vaccination push could stem a wave blamed partly on Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Authorities launched an aggressive campaign to inoculate citizens with a third, booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which drove down infections.
Following widespread data that the Pfizer-BioNTech’s protection wanes six months after the last jab, Israel has put recent vaccinations at the center of its re-opening strategy.
Among those who landed at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Monday was American Lauren Solsberg, who said she had to get a booster to meet entry requirements.
“It was down to the last minute before we knew that we were going to come,” she said.

Topics: Israel tourism

Related

Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists
Middle-East
Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists
Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions after mass vaccination
Middle-East
Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions after mass vaccination

Iraqi man to hang for murder of two journalists

Iraqi man to hang for murder of two journalists
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi man to hang for murder of two journalists

Iraqi man to hang for murder of two journalists
  • Court says convict killed the two journalists ‘with the aim of destabilising security and stability and intimidating people for terrorist purposes’
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AFP

BAGDHAD: Iraq’s supreme court on Monday sentenced a man to death by hanging for the murder of two journalists covering anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra last year.
Ahmad Abdessamad, a 37-year-old correspondent for Al-Dijla television station, and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 26, were driving in their hometown of Basra in January 2020 when another vehicle pulled up, and gunmen opened fire, spraying the car with bullets.
The condemned man, identified only by the initials “H.K.,” had “confessed to all the crimes,” the court in Basra said in a statement.
The court said he had killed the two journalists “with the aim of destabilizing security and stability and intimidating people for terrorist purposes.”
It did not provide further details about any group he belonged to.
He was arrested in early 2021 with four other members of a “network of 16 people responsible for assassinations,” a security official said at the time.
The decree authorizing his hanging must still be signed by Iraqi President Barham Saleh, and he has 30 days to appeal.
Demonstrations erupted in October 2019 in Baghdad and across Iraq’s Shiite-majority south, railing against government graft and a lack of jobs.
Around 600 people died across Iraq and tens of thousands were wounded in violence related to the protests.
Dozens of activists have died in targeted killings or been abducted since October 2019, in attacks sometimes carried out in the dead of night by men on motorbikes.
Iraqi human rights organizations accuse the government of failing to bring the killers to justice, but Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has repeatedly pledged to track down the gunmen.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Update Gunmen kill 2 journalists covering Iraq protests
Media
Gunmen kill 2 journalists covering Iraq protests
Ahmed Hassan, a journliat who worked for Alforat TV, was shot outside his home in Diwaniya province. (Al-Forat TV)
Middle-East
Iraqi journalist targeted in shooting undergoes brain surgery

Bangladesh arrests more than 170 Rohingya after leader’s murder

Bangladesh arrests more than 170 Rohingya after leader’s murder
Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

Bangladesh arrests more than 170 Rohingya after leader’s murder

Bangladesh arrests more than 170 Rohingya after leader’s murder
  • Mohib Ullah was shot dead in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox’s Bazar
Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police have arrested 172 Rohingya in recent weeks after a crackdown sparked by the brutal murder of a prominent community leader, the force said Monday.
Mohib Ullah was shot dead in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox’s Bazar, in a region home to over 700,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.
The 48-year-old teacher was a respected advocate for the community but in the weeks before his assassination he had been the target of death threats from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) militant group.
Among those arrested in the weeks since were 10 suspected of involvement in the killing, said Naimul Haque, commander of the elite Armed Police Battalion (APB).
“Our drives against the miscreants in the camps will continue,” he added.
Another 114 people taken into custody had declared themselves ARSA members, Haque’s unit said in a statement.
Bangladesh routinely denies that the insurgents operate in the refugee camps, claiming instead that criminals involved in armed violence and drug trafficking use the group’s name to trade on their reputation.
But Ullah’s family and colleagues have blamed the group for his murder, an allegation that ARSA denies.
Police have also relocated more than 70 people, including the slain advocate’s family and relatives of seven people shot dead last month in an assault on an Islamic school — another attack blamed on the militants.
“All the families of the victims were terrified after these incidents,” senior officer Kamran Hossain said.
Nurul Islam, a Rohingya refugee whose son was killed in the school attack, said his family felt too afraid to remain in the camps.
“All Rohingya are unsafe from ARSA,” he said by phone. “They want to kill us, they want instability.”
The UN refugee agency has also helped move some refugees to “safe locations” since Ullah’s killing, UNHCR spokeswoman Regina De la Portilla said.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

Related

Special Bangladesh to launch Myanmar curriculum for Rohingya refugee children
World
Bangladesh to launch Myanmar curriculum for Rohingya refugee children
Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack
World
Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack

Egypt: 47 tourists suffer food poisoning at Red Sea resort

Egypt: 47 tourists suffer food poisoning at Red Sea resort
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

Egypt: 47 tourists suffer food poisoning at Red Sea resort

Egypt: 47 tourists suffer food poisoning at Red Sea resort
  • The workers, including the hotel’s top chef, face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives
  • The sickened tourists include 14 Estonians, 29 Russians and four from the Czech Republic
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

CAIRO: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the food poisoning suffered by about 50 foreign tourists at a hotel in a popular Red Sea resort.
Public Prosecutor Hamada El-Sawy said in a statement late Sunday that the workers, including the hotel’s top chef, face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives. The workers denied the accusations, the prosecutor’s statement said.
The sickened tourists include 14 Estonians, 29 Russians and four from the Czech Republic. They were hospitalized after they had dinner over the weekend in the resort city of Hurghada, the statement said. Many have been discharged from hospital after their conditions improved, it said.
Tourism authorities have ordered the closure of the hotel, suspended its director and revoked his work license.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the Russian Consul General in Hurghada, Viktor Voropayev, as saying that the tourists have been accommodated at other hotels. Russia is a major source of foreign tourists visiting Egypt.
“The health condition of all the patients is satisfactory, stable and not life-threatening,” Voropayev was quoted as saying.
The incident has come as Egypt is struggling to revive its vital tourism industry, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising, and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has kept looser virus-related restrictions in the Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh to try to attract foreign visitors.
Government efforts received a boost in August when Russia allowed the resumption of flights between its territory and the Red Sea resorts for the first time since a bomb by the local Daesh affiliate brought down a Russian flight over Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board.

Topics: Egypt

Related

In Egypt’s Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm
Middle-East
In Egypt’s Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm
Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month
Business & Economy
Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban
  • Australia is betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

CANBERRA: Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long.
“Just being able to come home without having to go to quarantine is huge,” Carly Boyd, a passenger who had traveled from New York, told reporters at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport, where Peter Allen’s unofficial national anthem “I Still Call Australia Home” was playing.
“There’s a lot of people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or have people who died this week. So for them to be able to get off the plane and go see them straight away is pretty amazing,” Boyd added.
Australia is betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again after maintaining some of the lengthiest and strictest border controls anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thailand, too, was reopening its border Monday. Fully vaccinated tourists arriving by air from 46 countries and territories no longer have to quarantine and can move freely. And local restrictions such as a curfew in some areas were being lifted.
Before the pandemic, Sydney was Australia’s busiest international airport but until Monday had been almost deserted.
The new freedoms mean that outbound fully vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens can leave the country for any reason without asking the government for an exemption from a travel ban that has trapped most at home since March 25, 2020.
Incoming vaccinated Australians are able to come home without quarantining in a hotel for two weeks. The cap on hotel quarantine numbers had been a major obstacle for thousands of Australians stranded overseas. That cap now only applies to unvaccinated travelers.
Sydney was the first Australian airport to announce it would reopen Monday because New South Wales was the first state where 80 percent of the population aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. Melbourne and and the national capital Canberra also opened on Monday after Victoria state and the Australian Capital Territory achieved the vaccination benchmark.
Sydney had 16 scheduled inbound international flights on Monday and 14 outbound. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, had five scheduled in and five out. Canberra had none.
The first regular international passenger flight to land in Australia was a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore that landed before 6 a.m. local time, followed by a Qantas Airways flight that had flown 15 hours from Los Angeles.
Qantas customer service manager Paul Wason said landing in Sydney was a “huge day” for passengers and crew alike.
“Very much mixed emotions, great emotions, lots of happiness, lots of sadness, lots of excitement as well,” Wason said.
An Australian who lives in San Francisco, who identified himself only as Jeremy, said he had been trying to fly back to Sydney with his wife and baby daughter since July. They had been prevented at short notice four times from flying, twice because flights were delayed and twice because quarantine caps had been reduced in response to the COVID-19 delta variant taking hold in Sydney in June.
“At every moment until we were sitting on the plane, it just felt like something was going to go wrong and I’m so glad that it all worked out and that we’re here,” Jeremy told Australian Broadcasting Corp. at Sydney’s airport.
Initially only Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to enter the country. Fully vaccinated foreigners traveling on skilled worker and student visas will be given priority over international tourists.
But now the government expects Australia will welcome international tourists back before the year ends to some degree.
Some of Australia’s 1.6 million temporary residents feel left out of Australia’s reopening plan and unsure of their travel status.
“I think that it’s vague around the definition of residents and where we get to be involved in that national plan,” said Jennifer Clayburn, an American living with her family in Melbourne since January last year on a short-term visa for skilled workers.
“We have been doing it tough, alongside all Australians. We too want to be around the table at Christmas with our family, but we do not want to be summarily locked out of Australia upon return,” she added.
Graham Turner, chief executive of Australia largest travel agency Flight Center, said international travel to Australia was not expected to return to normal until mid-2024.
“It will come back quickly for those people who really want to travel. Initially. it’s the friends and relatives. People who haven’t seen each other for a long time,” Turner said.
“That will be the first wave. And the traveling wave will tend to come a little bit later, once people see what the scenario is like,” Turner added.
While Australians are now free to travel overseas, four Australian states and a territory place pandemic restrictions on crossing state lines.
Australian Ethen Carter, who landed at Sydney’s airport from Los Angeles expressed his frustration at having to apply for permission to visit his dying mother in Western Australia state.
Western Australia has little COVID-19 and has the nation’s lowest level of vaccinations, with only 63 percent of the target population fully vaccinated.
Carter pleaded through the media to Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan to let him in. McGowan has said the state border will not open this year.
“Mark, think of the people that are suffering, like, mentally to see their family. That’s also a health issue. And we know we’ve got to protect people’s lives, but you’ve got to bring families together again, you have to,” Carter said.
McGowan said his government would consider allowing Carter to enter the state if he applied for an exemption.
“These situations are very sad and very difficult and we’ve seen much of this over the course over the last two years,” McGowan said.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

Sydney eases more COVID-19 curbs as vaccinations pass milestone
World
Sydney eases more COVID-19 curbs as vaccinations pass milestone
Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for overseas visitors
World
Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for overseas visitors

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances
  • A move on the capital, Addis Ababa, would signal a new phase in the war
  • Tigray forces this weekend said they were poised to physically link up with another armed group
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

NAIROB: Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country’s civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.
A move on the capital, Addis Ababa, would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country’s northern region.
The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a statement on Sunday said federal troops are fighting on four fronts against the Tigray forces and that “we should know that our enemy’s main strength is our weakness and unpreparedness.”
The Tigray forces this weekend said they were poised to physically link up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with which it struck an alliance earlier this year. The Tigray forces now claim to control the key cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, though the federal government disputes this claim.
The fighting could reach the Oromo region that neighbors the country’s capital. Ethnic Oromo once hailed Abiy as the country’s first Oromo prime minister, but discontent has since emerged with the jailing of outspoken ethnic leaders.
Also on Sunday, the government of the Amhara region, where fighting has been focused since Tigray forces retook much of their own region in June, ordered almost all government institutions to stop their regular activities and join the war effort. It also banned most activities in cities and towns after 8 p.m.
The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade on their region of around 6 million people.
Tigray leaders long dominated the national government before Ahmed took office in 2018.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia

Related

Update Ethiopia launches air strike on Tigray’s ‘western front’
World
Ethiopia launches air strike on Tigray’s ‘western front’
New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region
World
New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

Latest updates

Israel opens to vaccinated tourists
Israel opens to vaccinated tourists
NADEC announces completion of solar project's second phase
NADEC announces completion of solar project's second phase
Brazil's Nubank targets over $50bn valuation in U.S. IPO
Brazil's Nubank targets over $50bn valuation in U.S. IPO
 18m olive, palm trees planted in Jouf in line with Saudi Green Initiative
 18m olive, palm trees planted in Jouf in line with Saudi Green Initiative
Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas
Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.