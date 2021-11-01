Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases

‘Mystery shopper’ tool to boost efficiency in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) is improving and developing government services through its “mystery shopper” tool to measure satisfaction.

The tool will measure the compliance services such as call centers, websites, and electronic communication channels to ensure they meet the best standards.

The mystery shopper works by making several secret visits to government agencies through all their service channels, both in person and online. They objectively measure the level of service compliance to improve performance.

The mystery shopper evaluates services with low satisfaction rates and about which complaints have been raised.

After determining the scope of work, the mystery shopper sets possible evaluation methods; either by asking questions about the services or requesting one. The latter approach is preferred as the mystery shopper can cover all aspects of the service once it is received. A category of beneficiaries is selected to set the methods, and a scenario is created to obtain a specific service.

The mystery shopper follows fixed criteria for measurement during which they cover all aspects of service provision, starting with procedures and ease of obtaining information. They also assess the employee’s knowledge of the service they are providing, the premises of the center or channel itself, the ease of access to its facilities, and the cleanliness of the premises. If it is an electronic service, the mystery shopper evaluates the platform’s design, interface, quality, ease of use, and access to digital channels.

The time consumed for the service is also measured, including the waiting time, the time taken to provide it, the quality of the results, their compliance with the procedures, and whether or not they meet the beneficiary’s need.

The mystery shopper’s task does not end once they leave the center or platform. They then carry out data processing, detailed conclusions, posting results and comparing them to quality standards. Adaa sets reports on measuring the satisfaction of beneficiaries to share them with heads of agencies and decisionmakers, allowing them to review their results so they can improve their performance.