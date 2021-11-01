You are here

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases
  • The health ministry says 35 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • Eastern Province Municipality recorded 135 violations and closed 4 businesses for not adhering to precautionary measures
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,796.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 49 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,666 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 61 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 14, followed by Jeddah with 11, Makkah confirmed five, and Madinah, Jazan, Yanbu and Khobar recorded two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 35 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,605.


Over 45.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 1,286 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Sunday. Authorities recorded 135 violations and closed four businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million.

Plan to improve consumer experience launched in Saudi Arabia

A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
SPA

Plan to improve consumer experience launched in Saudi Arabia

A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • The aim will be to empower employees, allow them to benefit from modern work systems
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Consumer Protection Association announced on Monday the launch of its strategic plan for the years 2021-2024 under the slogan “Improving the Consumer Experience in the Saudi Market.”
Chairman of the executive council of the association, Abdullah Al-Naim, indicated that the strategic plan includes four objectives.
The first is to develop spending efficiency plans and enhance financial sustainability to ensure that the national supervisory environment aligns with international practices for long-term sustainable growth.
The second objective is to develop the association’s outputs through programs and activities of high value to the consumer in a way that enhances the association’s impact on society and develops special services for its members.
The third objective is to attain the highest standards of national and global governance while working to achieve institutional excellence and develop and implement internal policies, procedures, and information systems to maximize efficiency.

The last objective is the development of human capabilities in the association with a view to relying more on employees’ abilities to implement strategic projects. The aim will be to empower employees, allow them to benefit from modern work systems, and create moral and material incentives for excellence and high performance.
Secretary-General of the Saudi Consumer Protection Association, Nasser Fahd, added that the association is determined to achieve the strategic objectives by adopting programs, in cooperation with its partners in the public and private sectors, to educate consumers about their rights and improve their experience. These programs will grant partners accreditation certificates after fulfilling the necessary conditions.
Fahd stressed that the association’s strategic plan will be implemented per the association’s values, with maximum transparency in order to inspire confidence within the community.

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage

Red Sea Development Company signs agreements to develop museums, Saudi heritage
  • The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s heritage and museums commissions signed two agreements with the Red Sea Development Company to enhance cooperation to develop museums and national heritage.
The signing ceremony was held in the capital, Riyadh, on Monday, under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission and the Museums Commission.
The memorandum of cooperation between the Heritage Commission and the Red Sea Development Company dealt with five axes, the first of which includes protecting and preserving archaeological and heritage sites and registering the proposed ones on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The second axes relates to research, survey and archaeological excavation, the third is concerned with urban heritage, the fourth deals with the reconstruction of historical mosques, and the fifth defines the cooperation of the two parties in the crafts and handicrafts sector.
The memorandum of understanding between the Museums Commission and the Red Sea Development Company included two axes for joint cooperation. The first focuses on building the first maritime museum and an underwater archaeology center in the Kingdom, and the second deals with identifying potential opportunities in developing museums and galleries.
The two agreements come within the framework of both commissions’ efforts to achieve partnerships with public, private and non-profit sector organizations, with the aim of developing, supporting and empowering the heritage and museum sectors in the Kingdom as part of projects that are managed by the Ministry of Culture and its bodies.

'Mystery shopper' tool to boost efficiency in Saudi Arabia

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 01 November 2021
SPA

‘Mystery shopper’ tool to boost efficiency in Saudi Arabia

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Tool objectively measures the level of service compliance
Updated 01 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) is improving and developing government services through its “mystery shopper” tool to measure satisfaction.

The tool will measure the compliance services such as call centers, websites, and electronic communication channels to ensure they meet the best standards.
The mystery shopper works by making several secret visits to government agencies through all their service channels, both in person and online. They objectively measure the level of service compliance to improve performance.
The mystery shopper evaluates services with low satisfaction rates and about which complaints have been raised.
After determining the scope of work, the mystery shopper sets possible evaluation methods; either by asking questions about the services or requesting one. The latter approach is preferred as the mystery shopper can cover all aspects of the service once it is received. A category of beneficiaries is selected to set the methods, and a scenario is created to obtain a specific service.

The mystery shopper follows fixed criteria for measurement during which they cover all aspects of service provision, starting with procedures and ease of obtaining information. They also assess the employee’s knowledge of the service they are providing, the premises of the center or channel itself, the ease of access to its facilities, and the cleanliness of the premises. If it is an electronic service, the mystery shopper evaluates the platform’s design, interface, quality, ease of use, and access to digital channels.
The time consumed for the service is also measured, including the waiting time, the time taken to provide it, the quality of the results, their compliance with the procedures, and whether or not they meet the beneficiary’s need.
The mystery shopper’s task does not end once they leave the center or platform. They then carry out data processing, detailed conclusions, posting results and comparing them to quality standards. Adaa sets reports on measuring the satisfaction of beneficiaries to share them with heads of agencies and decisionmakers, allowing them to review their results so they can improve their performance.

Saudi aid agency assesses Socotra's humanitarian needs

KSRelief assesses Socotra’s critical needs. (SPA)
KSRelief assesses Socotra’s critical needs. (SPA)
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency assesses Socotra’s humanitarian needs

KSRelief assesses Socotra’s critical needs. (SPA)
  • Al-Saqtri praised the role of Saudi Arabia's leadership in its humanitarian and development intervention in the governorate through the center
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center assessed the basic humanitarian needs of people living in Yemen’s Socotra Archipelago.

The team supervised the arrival of the center’s aid to the governorate and coordinated with authorities to ensure it reached beneficiaries in various regions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The team met the undersecretary of Socotra Governorate, Brigadier General Saleh Saad Al-Saqtri; the director-general of social affairs and labor, Abdul Alim Ahmed Ghanem; and the director-general of the Ministry of Health Office, Abdul Hafez Qaihan.

They discussed the governorate’s many basic needs in the current situation in various sectors, as well as food aid targeting families in need.

Al-Saqtri praised the role of Saudi Arabia's leadership in its humanitarian and development intervention in the governorate through the center and the office of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

He said: “The local authorities will overcome all the difficulties faced by the brothers.”

He also thanked the Saudi leadership for the total assistance provided to Yemen.

King Abdulaziz University to offer vegetation advice

The King Abdulaziz University. (SPA)
The King Abdulaziz University. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
SPA

King Abdulaziz University to offer vegetation advice

The King Abdulaziz University. (SPA)
  • Under the terms of the MOU, both parties will also cooperate to provide advisory services
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz University, represented by the Creative Center for Studies, Consultancy and Training, signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification to cooperate in the field of advisory services for the development of vegetation.   

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Sunday at the CCSCT’s headquarters by Dr. Abdulrahman Obaid Al-Youbi, president of the university and chairman of the board of directors of the center; and Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Abdulqadir, CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover.

Under the terms of the MOU, both parties will also cooperate to provide advisory services in forest fire control, research, technical services, training and operation, as well as in the field of investment and marketing of national parks.

 

