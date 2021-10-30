You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 41 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wea2e

Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 537,534
  • A total of 8,793 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 41 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 17 were recorded in Riyadh, four in Jeddah, three in Madinah, three in Makkah, three in Dammam, and two in Yanbu. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 537,534 after 32 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,793 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 45.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives a virtual speech during the G20 leaders summit, held in Rome, Italy, from Riyadh. (Saudi Royal Court via Reuters) video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia will continue supporting energy markets stability, King Salman tells G20
Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen

Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
  • Saudi Arabia’s crown prince announced Riyadh’s submission of a formal request to host the World Expo 2030 on Friday
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince thanked the UAE on Saturday for supporting the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030.

In a phone call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and wished the country and its people further progress and development.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince announced Riyadh’s submission of a formal request to host the World Expo 2030 on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed

Related

Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes nearly 1.5m visits in first 24 days
Entertainment
Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes nearly 1.5m visits in first 24 days

Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance

Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance
Updated 31 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance

Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance
  • We have no opinion as to whether the government in Lebanon stays or goes, this is up to the Lebanese people: Prince Faisal
  • Kordahi has been publicly backed by Hezbollah and has declined to apologise or resign over the comments
Updated 31 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the latest crisis with Lebanon has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in a diplomatic spat that risks adding to Lebanon's economic crisis, following critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen by Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi.
"I think the issue is far broader than the current situation," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Reuters in a phone interview. "I think it's important that the government in Lebanon or the Lebanese establishment forges a path forward that frees Lebanon from the current political construct, which reinforces the dominance of Hezbollah."
He said this setup "is weakening state institutions within Lebanon, in a way that makes Lebanon continue to process in a direction against the interests of the people of Lebanon."
The row has triggered calls by some Lebanese politicians for the resignation of Kordahi, while others opposed such a move, which could undermine the government as a whole.
"We have no opinion about the government in Lebanon. We have no opinion as to whether it stays or goes, this is up to the Lebanese people," the minister, speaking from Rome where he was attending the G20 summit, said.
Kordahi has been publicly backed by Hezbollah and has declined to apologise or resign over the comments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi

Related

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Middle-East
Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Popular safari attraction to extend beyond Riyadh Season 2021 

The safari zone, one of 14 in the Riyadh Season, is a special destination characterized by environmental biodiversity and rare, endangered animals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
The safari zone, one of 14 in the Riyadh Season, is a special destination characterized by environmental biodiversity and rare, endangered animals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 30 October 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Popular safari attraction to extend beyond Riyadh Season 2021 

The safari zone, one of 14 in the Riyadh Season, is a special destination characterized by environmental biodiversity and rare, endangered animals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 30 October 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Riyadh Safari is back for a second time as part of Riyadh Season’s events and activities that began on Oct. 20, with plans to extend it long after the season is over.

“We were told Riyadh Safari would be a sub-zone, they thought there wouldn’t be any traffic, but since the second week of season one we were running fully booked every day,” said Abdulrouf Ghurab, Wildlife Parks director.

Since becoming a main zone, Ghurab believes Riyadh Safari will be extended for three to four months past the six-month Riyadh Season.

The zone, one of 14 in the season, is a special destination characterized by environmental biodiversity and rare, endangered animals, including giraffes, ostriches, pigmy hippos, bengal and white tigers, ligers, a golden tiger — one of 34 remaining in the world — African lions, Asian elephants and Arabian oryxes.

“There is a big difference between 2019 and 2021 in terms of the experience itself and the attractions,” he said. “Since Riyadh Safari’s first season, we’ve been focusing on how to have something unique.” 

The zone’s capacity has been increased by 40 percent to allow 2,500 to 3,000 people in the park, according to the director. 

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, with the safari tours closing at 5 p.m, tickets for the 11-hour day cost SR55 ($14.60), available on the Riyadh Season mobile application.

Visitors can begin their journey with an open-air tour of the animal conservation area, located 80 km west of the capital, where they can observe wild animals at close quarters but from a safe enclosure behind the partition of the safari unimogs — specially designed desert terrain vehicles, the first of their kind in the region.

Private jeep tours for the safari are a new addition as well.

Ghurab assured Arab News of the high standard of measures the park takes to keep its visitors safe.

“We have the double gate between each enclosure, we have the electric fence and also we have snipers, and jeeps inside thee cages that can push the animals away — and Alhamdulilah (thank God) everything is running smoothly.” 

For families and individuals, Riyadh Safari offers a number of daily shows, water games at the lake, carnival games and theater performances, in addition to an aviary with more than 250 rare birds, a pet farm, and 24 cafes and restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating.

“Now you can spend around six to eight hours doing a lot of stuff (at the park),” Ghurab told Arab News. 

Notable areas to visit are the 13-meter tree tower, where visitors can take selfies or view the entire park using the telescopes located there. This is in addition to the farm, a petting zone for visitors to interact with some of the more friendly animals such as llamas, goats, chickens — and even lion and jaguar cubs under the close supervision of their trainer.  

With winter approaching, the weather on a typical day is now perfect for families to spend an entire day outside.

Topics: Riyadh season Saudi Arabia Riyadh Vision 2030

Related

Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition
Art & Culture
Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition
Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia

Kosovo’s PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid

Kosovo’s PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid
Updated 30 October 2021
SPA

Kosovo’s PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid

Kosovo’s PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid
  • In meetings with teachers and students in Kosovo, Saudi minister emphasizes the principles of Islam based on moderation and avoiding extremism
Updated 30 October 2021
SPA

PRISTINA: Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti thanked the Kingdom’s leadership on Friday for its continuous support for his country in all international forums, and for providing aid that has helped to alleviate the suffering of its people.

His comments came during a meeting in the capital, Pristina, with Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, the Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance.

Kurti also welcomed the signing of an agreement between Al-Asheikh’s ministry and the Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo to cooperate in the field of Islamic affairs, describing it as highly important for the interests of both countries, and for deepening the relationship with the Kingdom in fields important to Muslims.

Al-Asheikh noted the mutually beneficial development and enhancement of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Kosovo, especially with regard to serving Islam and spreading a message of moderation, tolerance and the rejection of violence, extremism and terrorism.

The minister and PM also discussed issues of common concern in a number of fields, in particular those related to serving the needs of Muslims in Kosovo.

Earlier, Al-Asheikh visited the Alaa El-Din Shariah School in Kosovo, where he was welcomed by the head of Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo, Sheikh Naim Ternava, and other officials.

The minister also met teachers and students, and stressed the importance of sticking to the Islamic ideal and understanding the principles of Islam based on moderation in all dealings. He also highlighted the importance of the mission of Shariah schools to teach young people proper Islamic principles that call for moderation and warn of the dangers of extremism.

 

Topics: Kosovo Albin Kurti Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dawah and Guidance

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Kosovar counterpart Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz in Riyadh on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Kosovo foreign ministers discuss relations
Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters take part in a military parade marking the graduation of a new batch of cadets in the Afrin region of the northern Syrian rebel-held province of Aleppo. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Kosovo repatriates citizens from Syria camps

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue announced that it has moved its headquarters from the Austrian capital, Vienna, to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon
KAICIID’s Council of Parties, consisting of Saudi Arabia, Austria, Spain, the Vatican and officials from the Portuguese government had held diplomatic talks over the proposal, leading to an agreement signed between the center and the government on Friday.
The center’s secretary-general, Faisal bin Abdul Rahman bin Muammar, signed the agreement on behalf of KAICIID, alongside Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva, on behalf of the Portuguese government.
KAICIID now joins nine international organizations headquartered in Lisbon.
After signing the agreement, Bin Muammar expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Portuguese government for hosting the center’s new headquarters in order for it to fulfil its vision to encourage global, humane, meaningful and responsible dialogue, based on strengthening ties between followers of different religions and cultures.
He stressed that the center will continue to connect religious and cultural leaders and institutions and facilitate support policy makers, enhance the role of religious and human values, achieve peaceful coexistence and common citizenship and combat all forms of hatred and extremism.
Bin Muammar underlined the great historical role that the center has played since its inauguration in Vienna in 2012. He alluded to its significant impact on global interfaith and intercultural dialogue, and its relationship with other religious institutions in terms of policymaking to achieve coexistence, cooperation, security, peace and to combat hate speech and extremism.
On the occasion of the signing of the agreement, Bin Muammar reviewed the center’s efforts in the field of global dialogue. The center has established a wide network of religious leaders working in more than 60 countries, training other leaders and educators from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to facilitate dialogue and communication and enhance social cohesion, launching the KAICIID International Fellowship Program as a contribution to building a cohesive society, with a network of 364 alumni representing 9 major religions.
KAICIID also cooperated with the World Organization of the Scout Movement in establishing relations between young people through the Dialogue for Peace Program, whose affiliates have reached more than 9,000 young people. Bin Muammar referred to the launch of the social media program as a space for dialogue for the Arab region, and praised its success in training more than 700 young leaders from 12 countries to fight hate speech and extremism on the internet.
Bin Muammar said: “When the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Center for Dialogue contributed to directing its activities and programs to activate the efforts of religious organizations and leaders, and launched 210 initiatives in 50 countries to address its social and economic repercussions, fight hate speech, enhance cohesion and social solidarity, and help the needy.”
He added that KAICIID had the honor of organizing the seventh G20 Interfaith Forum, hosted by the Kingdom in October 2020 — an opportunity to unite the two main drivers behind KAICIID’s mission: Opening and strengthening dialogue between religious leaders and policy makers,  and bringing together the views and practices of different global religious, humanitarian and cultural leaders and institutions.
Bin Muammar expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care, support, follow-up and attention they provided to the center to achieve its goals and aspirations.
He also extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs, for his follow-up and support to the center, and praised the efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff who contributed to facilitating KAICIID’s work and activities. 
He also thanked the founding partners in Austria, Spain and the Vatican, the members of the board of Ddirectors including Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus and other followers of various religions and cultures, members of the advisory board, the center’s 84 employees from 30 countries, and partners and friends all over the world, who have spared no effort in aiding the center reach its current position.
Bin Muammar concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude for being able serving KAICIID and its values, adding he was honored to be responsible for its establishment as an international institution after assuming its general secretariat in 2012.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Portugal Libson King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID)

Related

Saudi-based interfaith group KAICIID presents work at Global Horasis Meeting in Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-based interfaith group KAICIID presents work at Global Horasis Meeting in Portugal
Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development
Saudi Arabia
Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Latest updates

Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies
Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies
Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance
Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance
Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0
Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0
Four children killed in Houthi mortar strike in Yemen
Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government deploy in a position of the Al-Juba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi militants in the northeastern province of Marib, on Oct. 24, 2021. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.