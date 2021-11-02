You are here

  Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins

Afghanistan’s buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins

Afghanistan’s buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
A man cheers with his loudspeaker during a buzkashi game, a Central Asian sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a decapitated animal carcass in a goal, at Qara Shabagh on the outskirts of Aybak in Samangan Province. (AFP)
AFP

  • Buzkashi has been played in Central Asia for centuries
QARA SHABAGH, Afghanistan: Hajji Mohammad Pahlawan waves his whip in the air, pulling his grey stallion away from the calf carcass he has just dumped in a goal to claim victory in a tournament of buzkashi, Afghanistan’s national sport.
A cloud of dust swirls around the heaving scrum of three dozen horses competing in the final contest on a vast plain in the northern province of Samangan, where buzkashi riders known an “chapandazan” are revered as heroes.
About 3,000 spectators — all men and boys — cheer, whoop and ululate as a beaming Mohammad canters over to tournament officials to collect his $500 prize, gathering his mounted teammates for their lap of victory.
Buzkashi — from the Persian words for goat (“buz“) and drag (“kashi“) — has been played in Central Asia for centuries, with Afghanistan’s neighbors Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan having their own variations.
Banned under the Taliban’s brutal regime of 1996 to 2001 for being “immoral,” there were fears the ancient game would again be barred after the Islamists seized power in August.
But not only have Taliban fighters gathered in the crowd after Friday prayers to watch this showpiece buzkashi tournament — a local commander is taking part, and Mohammad’s club is captained by a district governor.
“I’m walking away with the glory,” 29-year-old Mohammad tells AFP on the sidelines, still wearing his Soviet-era tank helmet, his face layered in the fine powder kicked up during the two-hour competition.
Flanked by mountains, the early-season tournament takes place at Qara Shabagh, just outside Samangan’s capital Aybak, where the Hindu Kush mountains meet the Central Asian steppe.
The objective is for the horsemen to haul the decapitated and disembowelled goat or calf carcass around a rock, before throwing it on a chalked central scoring circle called a “jor,” also known as the “circle of justice.”
Although buzkashi no longer draws the huge cash prizes dished out by warlords like the notorious Abdul Rashid Dostum, for these hardened chapandazan, winning is a matter of honor.
“One of my horse’s ears is like wine, and the other is like a kebab,” Mohammad’s brother Najibullah tells AFP, straddling his bay stallion.
“If you win, you get drunk, and if you lose, you get burned like meat on a skewer,” says the 35-year-old pre-tournament favorite from Samangan’s Feroz Nakhchir district.
When Mohammad and his five brothers who play buzkashi are not competing, they take care of the horses — including Khanjar (Dagger), Qara Bator (Brave Black), and Tyson — feeding them on grain, melons and grapes, and training themselves for the winter tournaments.
Standing at 1.92 meters (6 foot 4 inches) tall and weighing 110 kilograms (243 pounds), Najibullah is a hulking giant of a man with a bone-crushing handshake, but a disarming smile.
“Buzkashi is a really dangerous game,” he says, listing a cracked skull, broken thumbs, twisted legs, split lips and “one hundred broken teeth” among his injuries.
“But I still feel great and I’m not afraid,” grins Najibullah, whose family’s long association with the sport as riders and horse owners has earned it the title “Pahlawan” — wrestler.
Spectators flock from across Afghanistan’s northern provinces, making their way on foot, bicycles and cars, or crammed into the back of pick-up trucks and rickshaws.
Some arrive early to see the chapandazan saddle their horses and pull on their mismatched outfits of padded judo jackets and trousers, welding gloves and cowboy boots in the afternoon sunshine.
Young boys balance packets of sunflower seeds on trays on their heads, calling out for customers, while others haul flasks of tea.
As the tournament gets under way, with the winners of early rounds claiming 1,000 Afghanis ($11) each, the crowd swells to create a huge rectangular pitch around the 50 to 60 horses and riders.
A wall serves as a main stand, where the event’s announcer whips up fans with a regular “Hey, hey, hey!” on the loudspeaker.
A rowdy group of several hundred fans are pushed back repeatedly by gun-toting Taliban fighters, although they are quicker on their feet when the pack of marauding buzkashi horses hurtle toward them as they wrestle for the muddied carcass.
The most excitable is 45-year-old Khasta Gul, who runs on to the dung-caked pitch to cheer on his favorite chapandazan, spraying water into the air and cracking jokes to other spectators.
He gets a reward of 500 Afghanis ($5.50) from one rider for his unbending enthusiasm.
“I have a lot of passion for sport,” Gul tells AFP. “I support our riders and enjoy spurring them on.”
The buzkashi games are played at blistering speed, with the burly chapandazan using all their strength, guile, and some dark arts, to prise the carcass from one another.
Among the riders gripping their wood and leather whips between their teeth is local Taliban leader Abu Do Jana, aided by a young fighter called Osama — but they are no match for the winner.
Abbas Bromand, the head of the Feroz Nakhchir district and club captain of the team of brothers, congratulated Mohammad on his victory.
“Everyone should support sportsmen and riders,” he tells AFP. “We will try to make more tournaments around the country.”
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are yet to formalize a policy on sport but have indicated men and boys are allowed to participate.
And Mohammad says the hard-liners have not created any problems during the tournament.
The rider tells AFP his combined winnings and bonuses for the day total about $800 — more than five times the average monthly salary in Afghanistan, which is facing a massive economic and humanitarian crisis.
The brothers will continue to play buzkashi each week throughout the winter, until April.
“Those who don’t have any hope are losers,” he says. “The season is looking great now.”

SHARJAH: Jos Buttler hit a terrific maiden Twenty20 century and propelled England to a 26-run victory over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Monday.
The fourth successive win meant unbeaten England was the firm favorite to top the group and make the semifinals next week with one last group game left against South Africa on Sunday.
Buttler’s unbeaten 101 off 67 balls powered England to 163-4 after Eoin Morgan’s top-ranked T20 team had successfully chased down small totals in its last three Super 12 games.
Sri Lanka was bowled out for 137 in 19 overs, but it had the result in the balance until the 17th over, when the last five wickets suddenly began evaporating for just eight runs.
“I found it really tough early on,” Buttler said. “I managed to get a really good partnership going with Morgs and we tried to attack the back end. We were finding the spin bowlers a bit tricky and thought 120 might be a good score.”
The win was significant for Morgan, who returned to form with a knock of 40, and also became the world’s most successful T20 captain with his 43rd win.
Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan, who retired from all forms of the game on Sunday, held the previous record of 42.
Wanindu Hasaranga, 34 runs off 21 balls, had Sri Lanka in the hunt while the dew was making things difficult for the England bowlers. But when he fell to a superb relayed catch between Jason Roy and Sam Billings on the edge of the boundary in the 17th over, the collapse started.
Moeen Ali (2-15) and Rashid Khan (2-19) were miserly and Chris Jordan also bowled a decent four overs to finish with 2-24. Offspinner Ali perfectly filled the shoes of the injured Tymal Mills in the death overs as the fast bowler had to go off after pulling his right quad.
Legspinner Hasaranga (3-21) had earlier used his experience of playing two previous games on the low bouncy pitches of Sharjah Cricket Stadium to help peg back England to 47-3.
But Buttler waited patiently for the seamers to return and batted more fluently after scoring his half-century off 45 balls.
Morgan struggled to get going against the spinners, but hung in with Buttler in a match-winning partnership of 112 runs as the batsmen cut loose against the fast bowlers.
Pacemen Dushmantha Chameera (1-43) and Lahiru Kumara (0-44) missed their lengths as Buttler completed his 100 with his sixth six off the last ball in an eventful 20th over, during which he was dropped on 95. Buttler now has international centuries in all three formats.
Sri Lanka was all but out of semifinal reckoning after losing its third game out of four.
“The bowlers have been outstanding in the first 10 overs, (but) it’s been a concern for us at the back end in every game,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said. “For most of the guys, it’s their first World Cup and the experience is very low. When they gain more experience, they will do good for the team.”

JEDDAH: Women’s golf in Saudi Arabia needs to keep building on its massive momentum, according to Ladies European Tour chief executive officer Alex Armas.

Armas was speaking ahead of the return of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund from Nov. 4 to 7. The tournament made history last year as the first professional women’s sport event to be staged in Saudi Arabia.

The individual event helped restart the LET season, which had come to a complete halt during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, impacting its professional players. The tournament returns to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

“The reaction we got last year blew everyone’s mind,” said Armas.

“We didn’t think we were going to get the interest we did from it being on live terrestrial TV within Saudi and the coverage it received. It just made sense to come back to do it again and to keep building on that and I think that is what we will be doing going forward. Golf Saudi has big plans for the women’s game. Although we’re only at the beginning, it’s been a fast trajectory.

“Last year golf stopped. Our players weren’t competing. We managed to get some momentum and we managed to have the first event in Jeddah with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and as we had the players there, we did the back-to-back tournaments with the team event.

“We made history and I think we didn’t know what to expect when we went the first time, but now the players know, we know what the golf courses will be like, and what the hospitality will be like — everyone is looking forward to being back.”

The Aramco Team Series — Jeddah will follow from Nov. 10-12 at the same venue, for a doubleheader of LET-sanctioned events alongside Golf Saudi.

The success of the Aramco Team Series, which has taken place in London, Spain, and the US, has put a spotlight on the challenges of international women’s sport and addressing gender equality in golf.

Armas added: “There is a challenge in women’s sport. We don’t get the coverage of the men but there is a shift in that and the equality movement and the corporate companies are realizing there is an imbalance. We need to showcase them and their stories and incredible journeys. We still have a long way to go. People don’t realize what good athletes these women are and if they don’t get to see that they don’t understand that. They can compete. They are as good athletes as the men.”

Armas also referenced the importance of elite women’s sport being visible to inspire active participation in growing sporting markets such as Saudi Arabia. Last year’s events coincided with the launch of the Ladies First Club powered by Aramco — a free-golfing initiative that saw 1,200 women and girls register to learn the game over the tournament’s four days.

Armas said: “I think it’s hugely important because across the globe, we need to get the population more active and involved in sports.

“I think the best way to do that is obviously through live sports on TV and for people to be able to become inspired by these athletes and look up to them as role models. Having so many sporting events of the quality that Saudi is bringing to the Kingdom will be hugely important to growing participation in various sports. The amount of people that signed up for the Ladies First Club and the amount of positive feedback was immense.”

Tickets for both tournaments at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City are available now, free of charge.

For more information, visit www.aramcoteamseries.com

Saudi rower Husein Alireza joins global athletes in climate plea to world leaders

Saudi rower Husein Alireza joins global athletes in climate plea to world leaders
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi rower Husein Alireza joins global athletes in climate plea to world leaders

Saudi rower Husein Alireza joins global athletes in climate plea to world leaders
  • Olympians appeal to governments to create ‘healthy and safe’ planet
  • One-minute video address was produced with the support of International Olympic Committee
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 50 of the world’s top athletes, including Saudi Arabia’s rowing star, Husein Alireza, have addressed global leaders to adopt ambitious climate action during COP26 in Glasgow.

“Dear leaders of the world,” Alireza, says to start off the one-minute video featuring Olympians in a joint effort to appeal to governments to create a “healthy and safe” planet.
In the video, which was produced with the support of the International Olympic Committee, sportsmen like Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, British tennis legend Andy Murray and others encourage global leaders to adopt aspiring climate action.  

Alireza, the gold medal winner at the Asian Continental Qualifiers for the 2021 World Indoor Rowing Championships, posted a comment along with the video on his Instagram, saying it was a privilege to join the world’s best athletes encouraging our World Leaders to adopt ambitious climate action this fortnight at COP26 in Glasgow … this is the race we need to win.”

The video was the initiative of gold medal winning sailor, Hannah Mills and rower, Melissa Wilson.
“We think athletes have a huge potential to be powerful advocates for the environment,” said Mills said. “Sport has huge cultural and political influence.

The platform athletes have and the support they receive from fans means we are in a key position to communicate about what matters.”

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
  • The six-time Ballon D’Or winner will be 35 by the time the World Cup — a trophy that has eluded him through his stellar career — comes round in Qatar next year
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

MADRID: Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he has not given any thought about retiring after next year’s World Cup adding he would love to be Barcelona sporting director when he does finally hang up his boots.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner will be 35 by the time the World Cup — a trophy that has eluded him through his stellar career — comes round in Qatar next year.

Messi is tied to French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain untill June 2023 — with the option of an extra year — after leaving his beloved Barcelona in August.

He told Monday’s edition of Catalan newspaper Sport retirement was not on his agenda.

“No, truthfully no,” he said regarding hanging up his boots.

“After all that has happened to me, I just live day to day, year after year.

“I do not know what is going to happen at the World Cup or after it.

“I am not thinking about it.

“What will be will be at that moment.”

Messi added that leaving Barcelona after almost two decades had been a huge wrench but he will return one day to live there and even perhaps be the sporting director of the club.

Xavi, his long-time teammate during the glory years at Barca — winning among other silverware four Champions League trophies — is the favorite to return to the club as head coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last week.

“We will return to live in Barcelona, our life will be there, that is for sure,” he said.

“It is what both my wife and I want.

“I do not know if it will be straight after the end of my contract with Paris, but we will return to live in Barcelona.

“I would love to be sporting director at some point.

“I do not know if it will be at Barcelona or not, or I will fill another role.

“But if there is a possibility, I would love to help the club.”

Messi has as of yet failed to sparkle at PSG and he told Sport his and his family’s greatest desire was to stay at Barca.

Messi joined PSG after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian’s contract due to La Liga’s strict salary limits.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in October he hoped Messi would change his mind and play for free.

Messi, though, said that had never been tabled as an option.

“I did everything I could to stay there,” he said.

“Never at any point did they ask me to play for free.

“They asked me to reduce my salary by 50 percent and I did that no problem.

“We were willing to help the club.

“My desire and that of my family was to stay in Barcelona.”

Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 

Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 

Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 
  • Seedorf Khabib Performance Club will offer a unique training methodology, combining football and mixed martial arts (MMA)
  • Khabib and Seedorf share a common desire to give back to society and leave a lasting impact on the lives of young people
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: SK Sports Holding, founded by Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov, have announced the launch of Seedorf Khabib Performance Club, a football school with a unique training methodology that will combine football and mixed martial arts (MMA). 

The agreement means that youngsters around the world will have the possibility to develop their sport and social abilities. SK Sports Holding, which is headquartered at DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) in Dubai, will establish local and regional partnerships to operate the Performance Clubs around the world based on a licensing or joint ventures model, with plans to open 10 locations in the next 5 years. 

SK Sports Holding is set to use DMCC as global partner and Dubai as a launch pad to unlock opportunities for national, regional, and global expansion. The decision to base the company’s headquarters in DMCC was formed through long-term friendships with Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Khabib and Seedorf share a common desire to give back to society and leave a lasting impact on the lives of young people. They both live and promote a healthy lifestyle, which they want to pass on to the next generation. 

Seedorf is the only player in football history to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different Clubs (four times), with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan. Since 2001, Seedorf has created and operated football schools and community leagues across the globe including Suriname, USA, and Netherlands among others, and he also acts as advisor for club owners, football federations and football academies. 

Undefeated UFC champion Khabib, a huge football fan himself, has long since been known for his charitable and community work in his native Dagestan and globally – since retiring from MMA last year this commitment has only grown. Khabib knows what it took to get the best out of his talent and has therefore established a sport talent management company to support athletes in their professional journey and life. 

Clarence Seedorf said: “Football gave me a lot in life, and I’m committed to give back to the community. I’m very happy to partner with Khabib and positively influence the next generation with the knowledge that I’ve gained during the years”. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov said: “I have always been a big football fan and admired Clarence not only as a player, but as a man. He has good values and that is very important for me. Seedorf Khabib Performance Club will have a very positive impact and will improve football and athletic skills, but above all will create good people which is the most important thing.”  

SK Sports Holding: “We are honoured to have registered our headquarters at DMCC and to have them as a global partner. We share common values and ambitions with DMCC’s Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Impact-driven projects with a sustainable business model are at the core of the success of DMCC and we are proud to be part of the JLT community.” 

“In yet another step towards broadening its diversification, DMCC is honoured to be the launch pad from which Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov will embark on their new venture. As champions throughout their careers, this new venture will extend their legacies as philanthropists and businessmen by supporting new generations of youngsters in Dubai, UAE and in the world for years to come,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

