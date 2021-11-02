Suspected militants kill around 10 civilians in Burkina Faso

You are here

The attack happened in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Niger. (AFP file photo)
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

  • Armed men, likely belonging to the region’s Daesh branch, attacked residents of Dambam heading to market
OUAGADOUGOU: Suspected militants killed around 10 civilians in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Niger, military and other officials said Tuesday.
“Around 10 civilians were executed” after armed men, likely belonging to the region’s Daesh branch, attacked residents of Dambam heading to market, a military official said.

GLASGOW, Scotland: The head of the UN atomic watchdog has compared his agency’s efforts to monitor Iran’s nuclear program to flying through dense clouds, warning that the situation can’t continue for much longer.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to access surveillance footage of Iranian nuclear sites, or online enrichment monitors and electronic seals since February.
Physical inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities have also been problematic even as Tehran has continued to develop new centrifuges and enrich uranium up to purity levels closer to what’s required for an atomic weapon. Western nations fear Iran could be developing the skills and know-how to build an atomic bomb, though Tehran denies any such ambitions.
“I would say we are flying in a heavily clouded sky,” IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said of his agency’s ability to perform its monitoring function in Iran. “So we are flying and we can continue in this way, but not for too long.”
Grossi told The Associated Press that he hopes to return to Iran soon “and to have the proper high level talks, eye-to-eye” that would restore the agency’s ability to know in real-time what the country is doing.
“This is in their interest as much as it is in the international community’s interest, because if they take seriously their intentions to continue with their nuclear program for civil purposes, they have to give the guarantees of what is going on there,” he said on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Glasgow.
“One has to, at some point, come to grips with this situation,” said Grossi. “Otherwise we are going to be in a very uncertain territory, and I hope that will not be the case.”
The IAEA was charged with monitoring a 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions.
The US pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran. European nations have tried to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord, but their efforts have been frustrated by the unwillingness of Tehran’s new hard-line government to resume formal talks that would include reopening parts of the 2015 deal.
“Together with the change of government, we have seen increased levels of tight security around their facilities, and this has led on occasion to some difficult moments with our inspectors,” said Grossi.
“We are checking that very, very carefully. I would never put my inspectors in harm’s way,” he said, without elaborating.

  • Clamping down on methane flaring and leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines is considered one of the easiest ways to cut emissions
  • Brazil, which has cleared vast swathes of the Amazon rainforest, did make a new commitment on Monday to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030
GLASGOW: Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow have pledged to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change.
The inability of major powers so far to agree more broadly on rapid reductions in the use of fossil fuels, the main cause of manmade global warming, has upset the poorer, smaller countries likely to suffer its worst effects.
Surangel Whipps Jr, president of Palau, a Pacific state of 500 low-lying islands under threat from rising sea levels, told the leaders of the G20 industrial powers in a speech: “We are drowning and our only hope is the life-ring you are holding.”
Nearly 90 countries have joined a US- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of methane 30 percent by 2030 from 2020 levels, a senior Biden administration official said ahead of a formal announcement on Tuesday.
Methane is more short-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but 80 times more potent in warming the earth. Cutting emissions of the gas, which is estimated to have accounted for 30 percent of global warming since pre-industrial times, is one of the most effective ways of slowing climate change.
The Global Methane Pledge, first announced in September, now covers emissions from two-thirds of the global economy, according to the US official.
Among the signatories to be announced on Tuesday is Brazil — one of the five biggest emitters of methane, which is generated in cows’ digestive systems, in landfill waste and in oil and gas production. Three others — China, Russia and India — have not signed up, while Australia has said it will not back the pledge.
Humanity has also boosted the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by hacking away at the forests that absorb roughly 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the nonprofit World Resources Institute.
In 2020, the world lost 258,000 sq km (100,000 sq miles) of forest — an area larger than the United Kingdom, according to WRI’s Global Forest Watch. The conservation charity WWF estimates that 27 football fields of forest are lost every minute.
More than 100 national leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.
The agreement vastly expands a commitment made by 40 countries as part of the 2014 New York Declaration of Forests, and promises more resources.
“Let’s end this great global chainsaw massacre by making conservation do what we know it can do and deliver long-term sustainable jobs and growth as well,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
COP26 aims to keep alive a receding target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels to avert still greater damage from the intensified heatwaves, droughts, storms, floods and coastal damage that climate change is already causing.
Under the agreement, 12 countries pledged to provide $12 billion of public funding between 2021 and 2025 for developing countries to restore degraded land and tackle wildfires.
At least $7.2 billion will come from private sector investors representing $8.7 trillion in assets under management, who also pledged to stop investing in activities linked to deforestation such as cattle, palm oil and soybean farming and pulp production.
Brazil, which has cleared vast swathes of the Amazon rainforest, did make a new commitment on Monday to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030, compared with a previous pledge of 43 percent.
And Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time set out a target date for India, heavily reliant on coal, to reduce its carbon emissions to a level it can absorb, albeit only in 2070 — 20 years beyond the UN’s global recommendation.
But there is scant sign so far of shared resolve by the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, China and the United States, which together account for more than 40 percent of global emissions but are at odds on numerous issues.
US President Joe Biden has singled out China and leading oil producer Russia for failing to step up their climate goals in Glasgow, while Beijing has rejected Washington’s efforts to separate climate issues from their wider disagreements.
The Communist Party-run Global Times said in an editorial on Monday that Washington’s attitude had made it “impossible for China to see any potential to have fair negotiation amid the tensions.”
China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping, who decided not to attend in person, had not been given an opportunity to deliver a video address, and had to send a written response instead — in which he offered no additional pledges.
The British government said it had wanted people to attend the conference in person, and had offered absentees the chance to provide recorded addresses or statements.
“If the world was a private company,” said Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, “imagine that for a minute, and the leaders of the world were to be different CEOs of the corporations — today we would all be fired.”

  • Claudia Winkleman, Victoria Coren Mitchell join Richard Ratcliffe in show of support
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016
LONDON: Well-known British TV personalities have backed the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as he continues his hunger strike in London.

Household names Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell joined Richard Radcliffe on Monday, the ninth day of his hunger strike, which began after his wife lost her latest appeal against Iranian authorities, in an effort to spur the UK government to do more to secure her release.

British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for nearly six years, and was initially arrested in 2016 and accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime. She has always vehemently denied those claims.

After concluding her five-year sentence, Tehran hit her with an additional year behind bars, accusing her of sharing anti-regime propaganda.

She has served the majority of her sentence in the notorious Evin prison, and has spent smaller amounts of it under house arrest in Tehran.

Coren Mitchell, host of the BBC quiz show “Only Connect,” said: “The ongoing torment of this innocent family is a failure of British diplomacy in its core aim: To protect its citizens.”

She added: “An accountant from Hampshire is starving himself on the steps of the Foreign Office for goodness sake!”

Ratcliffe, who has one daughter with his wife, said: “It was lovely of them (Winkleman and Coren Mitchell). They both made patches for our giant patchwork quilt, and were very caring.”

Asked about his wellbeing, he said: “Mentally and physically a bit slower, and I get tired more, so lots of sitting down. But still continuing for now.”

Rupert Skilbeck, director of the NGO Redress, told The Times: “It’s deeply worrying that Richard Ratcliffe has felt compelled to resort once again to a life-threatening measure to bring attention to the desperate plight of his family. Five years on … the UK government’s approach is clearly not working.

“It’s time to stand up to perpetrators of hostage-taking by sanctioning those who perpetuate this reprehensible practice, and to bring Nazanin home.”

GLASGOW: Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonization in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.

  • Militants had earlier warned farmers from burning shrubs and thicket in the area which give them cover from Nigerian troops
KANO, Nigeria: Daesh-aligned militants held 76 farmers for two days in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state near the border with Cameroon, militia sources said Tuesday.
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters kidnapped the farmers from a displaced people’s camp in Ngala on Friday while they were burning thick vegetation to make a clearing for their harvest, the sources said.
The men, women and children were taken to a camp in the nearby town of Chikongudo under ISWAP control where they were kept until Sunday, the militia sources said.
“ISWAP had warned farmers from burning shrubs and thicket in the area which give them cover from Nigerian troops,” militia leader Umar Kachalla said.
They were released after the men were flogged “as punishment and warning,” he said.
His account was corroborated by Umar Ari, another militia leader.
“They were lucky to have been taken by ISWAP and not Boko Haram who would have killed the men and enslaved the women and the children,” Ari said.
ISWAP a rival of Boko Haram, from which it split in 2016 because of disagreements over the indiscriminate targeting of Muslim civilians and use of children and women as suicide bombers.
Both have increasingly targeted loggers, farmers and herders, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.
They also raid herding communities, seizing cattle to raise money for their operations.
The militant violence has killed some 40,000 and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast since 2009.
Most of the displaced rely on food handouts from aid agencies while others have turned to felling trees in the arid region for firewood which they sell to buy food.
In December last year, Boko Haram militants killed more than 70 rice farmers in their fields outside the regional capital Maiduguri, accusing them of cooperating with Nigerian troops.
Days later, they seized around 40 loggers and killed three others in a forest outside Gamboru.
In November 2018, Boko Haram militants abducted around 50 loggers at Bulakesa village near Gamboru.
The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

