GLASGOW: Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonization in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.
Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges
https://arab.news/p2tda
Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges
GLASGOW: Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonization in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.