Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges
Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida pledged $10bn (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
GLASGOW: Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonization in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.

GLASGOW: It’s day two of COP26 – the conference that has been billed as the last chance saloon to save the planet for future generations.

In the opening day, the event’s President, Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to liken the event to a James Bond movie, while US President Joe Biden was pulled up for apparently falling asleep during the speeches.

Outside the conference and across the water was 18-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who said nothing more than talk would be achieved at the conference, describing the event as just yet more “blah, blah, blah.”

But there were some scenes of progress: More than 100 global leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.

Tuesday sees more speeches by world leaders, including representatives from Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Here are the highlights of the events of day 2, Tuesday, as they unfold (all times are GMT):

09:45am: China says President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks. 

08:41am: BlackRock Inc says it has raised $673m for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets.

06:00am : In an interview published today, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar told Arab News that the Kingdom was “ready, willing and able” to lead the world in tackling climate change and global warming.

KANO, Nigeria: Daesh-aligned militants held 76 farmers for two days in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state near the border with Cameroon, militia sources said Tuesday.
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters kidnapped the farmers from a displaced people’s camp in Ngala on Friday while they were burning thick vegetation to make a clearing for their harvest, the sources said.
The men, women and children were taken to a camp in the nearby town of Chikongudo under ISWAP control where they were kept until Sunday, the militia sources said.
“ISWAP had warned farmers from burning shrubs and thicket in the area which give them cover from Nigerian troops,” militia leader Umar Kachalla said.
They were released after the men were flogged “as punishment and warning,” he said.
His account was corroborated by Umar Ari, another militia leader.
“They were lucky to have been taken by ISWAP and not Boko Haram who would have killed the men and enslaved the women and the children,” Ari said.
ISWAP a rival of Boko Haram, from which it split in 2016 because of disagreements over the indiscriminate targeting of Muslim civilians and use of children and women as suicide bombers.
Both have increasingly targeted loggers, farmers and herders, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.
They also raid herding communities, seizing cattle to raise money for their operations.
The militant violence has killed some 40,000 and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast since 2009.
Most of the displaced rely on food handouts from aid agencies while others have turned to felling trees in the arid region for firewood which they sell to buy food.
In December last year, Boko Haram militants killed more than 70 rice farmers in their fields outside the regional capital Maiduguri, accusing them of cooperating with Nigerian troops.
Days later, they seized around 40 loggers and killed three others in a forest outside Gamboru.
In November 2018, Boko Haram militants abducted around 50 loggers at Bulakesa village near Gamboru.
The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

LAGOS: Nigerian rescue crews pulled two more survivors out of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building on Tuesday and were communicating with others buried inside the rubble, a day after the disaster killed at least seven and left many more trapped.
The 21-story building was still under construction when it fell abruptly into a pile of concrete slabs on Monday in the wealthy Ikoyi district of Nigeria’s commercial capital.
Rescuers say they have so far managed to pull seven survivors out of the wreckage, but construction workers fear dozens of their colleagues are trapped inside.
Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said at the scene that two of the seven were rescued earlier on Tuesday.
“There is still hope many more are inside. I spoke to some of them just minutes ago and their voices are strong.”
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement late Monday urged “the authorities to step up efforts in rescue operations” for the victims.
But relatives were desperate for news of those missing a day after the collapse.
Sitting on the pavement near the crushed remains of the building, brothers Fawas Sanni, 21, and Afolabi Sanni, 17, were shell-shocked as they waited for news of their sibling.
“Our sister is inside,” said Fawas, a tear rolling down his cheek.
Their 25-year-old-sister Zainab was posted on September 6 to the construction site by the National Youth Service Corps, they said.
“I was the last one who to spoke to her before she went to work yesterday morning,” said the older brother, covering his head with his hands.
Enahoro Tony, a volunteer rescuer, was angry with the rescue operation.
“I retrieved three bodies, then we were chased away by the army,” he said. “What is going on in this country? I hate this country,” he fumed.
Lagos state police say it is too early to determine why the Ikoyi building collapsed, but Lagos emergency management agency manager Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said infractions had been committed in its construction.
“We are going to get to the roots of the matter to prevent a recurrence,” he said.
Lagos State Governor has ordered an investigation.
Two excavators were digging in the pile of concrete early on Tuesday, as the crowd outside the building grew.
A man who declined to give his name said he spoke to relatives and friends, collecting names of those still trapped under the rubble.
Across the street from the site, Moses Oladipo, 65, was waiting for news from his 50-year-old son, who has three children.
“He just came here to visit his friend, before his flight back to the US where he lives,” said the father, crouching on the ground close to the entrance.
“They rescued a man last night... I thought it was him, but no,” he said.
“I still have hope.”
Building collapses are tragically common in Lagos and across Africa’s most populous nation where substandard materials, negligence and a lack of enforcement of construction standards are major problems.
In one of Nigeria’s worst building disasters, more than 100 people, mostly South Africans, died when a church guesthouse crumbled in Lagos in 2014.
An inquiry found the building had been built illegally and had structural flaws.
Two years later, at least 60 people were killed when a roof fell in on a church in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, in the east of the country.

LAHORE, Pakistan: Authorities in Pakistan released hundreds of detained supporters of a banned Islamist party on Tuesday after a deal was struck with the group to end clashes that left seven policemen dead.
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) was protesting over the detention of its leader, arrested in April when the group was outlawed by authorities, and was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.
The group has been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the French embassy issuing a warning for all its citizens to leave the country.
“I can confirm 860 people have been released,” Mazhar Hussain, a police spokesman in Punjab province, said.
Other detainees from the protest who had charges filed against them would have to go through the “legal process” to secure their release, he added.
A TLP leader, Mufti Muhammad Umair Al-Azhari, confirmed that many of the party’s supporters had been freed.
“These are clearly the fruits of the agreement that we had with the government,” he said.
Several thousand supporters began a stop-start march from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad last week, reaching about one third of the way before calling it off.
But they are continuing the protest with a sit-in at a park in the city of Wazirabad, with leaders saying they will only disperse once 50 percent of the terms of their agreement with the government are fulfilled.
The TLP has said 14 of its supporters were killed in the clashes with police and scores were left injured. The government said TLP supporters shot dead police.
The party has waged an anti-France campaign since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad — an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.
Six police officers were killed in April when the TLP staged days of rallies that paralyzed roads.

WASHINGTON: A US Navy nuclear submarine that was severely damaged in an accident while submerged in the disputed South China Sea last month struck an uncharted underwater mountain, the Navy said Monday.
The US Navy regularly conducts operations in the South China Sea to challenge China’s disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs and outcrops, to the irritation of Beijing.
The 7th Fleet, which operates in the western Pacific, said an investigation had concluded that the USS Connecticut smashed into a geological formation and not another vessel on October 2.
“The investigation determined USS Connecticut grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region,” a 7th Fleet spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by four Southeast Asian countries as well as the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
The Navy confirmed the incident a week after it took place, only saying that the Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, “struck an object while submerged.”
But Beijing on Tuesday accused Washington of failing to provide timely and detailed information on the incident, complaining of a “lack of transparency and lack of responsibility from the US.”
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China urges the US to provide an explanation of the vessel’s “navigational intentions, the specific location of the accident, whether it was in the exclusive economic zone or territorial waters of any country, and whether it caused any nuclear leak or damage to the ocean environment.”
Washington should “stop sending warships and military aircraft to provoke trouble and make shows of force,” Wang said, warning that “this type of accident will only become more frequent” without any change in US actions.
The 7th Fleet said there would be further deliberation on “whether follow-on actions, including accountability, are appropriate.”
USNI News, published by the US Naval Institute, a thinktank close to the Navy, reported that there were some moderate and minor injuries in the accident.
It said the crash damaged the sub’s forward ballast tanks and forced it to sail on the surface for a week back to Guam for repairs.
The ship’s nuclear plant was not damaged, the publication said.

