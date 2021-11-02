Saudi defenses intercept two Houthi drones launched toward Jazan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southwestern region, state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Arab coalition.
The coalition said both drones were targeting the city of Jazan.
The Iran-backed Houthis routinely launch cross-border attacks targeting populated areas and vital installations in southwestern Saudi Arabia, most of which are intercepted by the Arab coalition.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UAE and Bahrain strongly condemned and said they supported the Kingdom against any threats that target its security and stability.
The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said “the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws.”
It urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stand to stop these repeated actions, which target vital and civilian facilities, the Kingdom’s security, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy.
- The OIC, UAE and Bahrain strongly condemned the attempt to target the Kingdom
