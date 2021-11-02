You are here

Saudi defenses intercept two Houthi drones launched toward Jazan

Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. (File/AFP via Getty Images)
Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. (File/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The OIC, UAE and Bahrain strongly condemned the attempt to target the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southwestern region, state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Arab coalition.
The coalition said both drones were targeting the city of Jazan.
The Iran-backed Houthis routinely launch cross-border attacks targeting populated areas and vital installations in southwestern Saudi Arabia, most of which are intercepted by the Arab coalition.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UAE and Bahrain strongly condemned and said they supported the Kingdom against any threats that target its security and stability.
The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said “the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws.”
It urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stand to stop these repeated actions, which target vital and civilian facilities, the Kingdom’s security, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy.

Jewelry Salon exhibition sparkles at opening as part of Riyadh Season

This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public. Representatives will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. (Supplied)
This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public. Representatives will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. (Supplied)
  • More than 500 VIPs from throughout the region are expected to visit the salon
RIYADH: This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public as part of Riyadh Season with some of the most luxurious and unique designs in the region.

Hosted in the Riyadh Front Exhibition Center, the salon covers 30,000 square meters and will be welcoming visitors until Nov. 6.
The event, that has been taking place in the Saudi capital for 10 years, is the largest to date in terms of the number of vendors and attendees, as well as diversity of jewels on display.
Representatives from more than 16 countries will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East.
Hatoon Al-Khaldi, an exhibition marketing manager, said that influencers, including Balqees and Fatima Al-Ansari, were also due to make appearances.
More than 500 VIPs from throughout the region were expected to visit the salon, with the opening day seeing royals, celebrities, and world business leaders in attendance.

The exhibition was also hosting local designers alongside international industry names such as Piaget, Harry Winston, and Yvel and some of the diamonds on display cannot be seen anywhere else.
One of the exhibits is the world’s most expensive mask, valued at $1.5 million. Created by Yvel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it contains 250 grams of 18-carat gold and is set with 3,608 natural black and white diamonds.
Luxury watch, rough diamond, and gemstone dealers, gold and precious collectibles retailers, and gold wholesalers from around the globe were among other exhibition participants.
Veschetti, an Italian family high-end jewelry business founded in 1949, was in Riyadh for the second time showcasing a collection of hand-crafted pieces inspired by Italian culture and made using rare and precious gems.
Business owner, Chiara Veschetti, told Arab News: “We are very honored and happy to be back here in the unique jewelry exhibition in Riyadh after two years with our collection from Italy.”
Another item on display was a carved Burmese sapphire, classified as a “gemological rarity,” found in modern-day Myanmar.
Launched in 2010, the Jewelry Salon was set up as a hub for local female designers to display their work and grow their brands. It has now grown into a regional gathering for jewelry enthusiasts, investors, and local and international businesses.

Drug-smuggling bid thwarted at Jeddah port

Drug-smuggling bid thwarted at Jeddah port. (SPA)
Drug-smuggling bid thwarted at Jeddah port. (SPA)
  • Port authorities said that after an inspection of a suspicious truck and its cargo, the pills were found “crushed” and hidden in a consignment of “carbonate powder” bags
RIYADH: Security authorities in the Kingdom have foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.8 million amphetamine pills through Jeddah Islamic Port hidden inside a container of spices and legumes.
Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said the bid was thwarted in cooperation with Kuwaiti security authorities and with the help of the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.
Two men were arrested in Jeddah in connection with receipt of the shipment, and their cases have been referred to the public prosecution.
In October, authorities prevented an attempt to smuggle Captagon amphetamine pills.
More than 5.2 million pills were found hidden in a consignment at Al-Haditha crossing.
Port authorities said that after an inspection of a suspicious truck and its cargo, the pills were found “crushed” and hidden in a consignment of “carbonate powder” bags.
Authorities arrested one person, confirming that they are continuing to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports and combat smuggling attempts.

Saudi Arabia and UN sign cooperation deal on crime control, criminal justice

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly sign an agreement. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly sign an agreement. (SPA)
  • Saudi interior minister held talks with the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime
  • Ghada Waly also discussed combatting corruption with senior Saudi foreign ministry officials
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly in the capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed and a memorandum of understanding for technical cooperation was signed between the interior ministry and the UN.
The agreement aims to develop a general framework for cooperation and understanding between the two parties to achieve common goals and objectives in the areas of crime control and criminal justice.
Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji also held talks on combating corruption with Waly and Hatem Ali, the UNODC’s GCC regional director, on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
During her visit, Waly also met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir where they discussed international issues and efforts aimed at achieving global peace and stability.
She also met with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf, where he stressed the importance of Riyadh’s initiative to enhance international cooperation between anti-corruption law enforcement authorities, which was issued during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 last year.

Meeting discusses developing Saudi cinema industry

Saudis attend the "Short Film Competition 2" festival at King Fahad Culture Center in Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • KSA’s cinema industry was undergoing qualitative advancement that attracted local and global investors
RIYADH: Ways to develop the Kingdom’s cinema industry have been discussed at a meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Esra Assery, CEO of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, met Toby Tennant, vice president, EMEA Regional Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, and Mohamed Al-Hashemi, regional manager of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas & Lifestyle.
They discussed areas of cooperation to develop Saudi cinema, distribute movies, and develop national competencies in light of the industry’s enormous growth since its launch and the significant turnout of movie distributors to make films.
They said the Kingdom’s cinema industry was undergoing qualitative advancement that attracted local and global investors, especially amid the commission’s procedures that contributed to facilitating and speeding up licensing and rating.
A nationwide ban on cinemas in the Kingdom was lifted in 2018, and more than 1,000 films have been presented in the country in the past three years. There are 45 movie theaters in the Kingdom, with a combined 418 screens and 41,934 seats. Meanwhile, it was announced that the inaugural edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will feature some of the best Arab and international films.  

Action to be taken against labor law violators in Saudi Arabia

Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations. (SPA)
Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations. (SPA)
  • “Going against these regulations creates security, economic, and social problems that affect our national interests”
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports, known as Jawazat, clarified that an employer who allows his expatriate worker to work for others or as self-employed will face penalties including a fine, jail time, deportation, or a ban from recruitment.
Jawazat wrote in a tweet: “Any employer who enables his workers to work for others or to be self-employed shall be subject to these penalties: A fine up to SR100,000 ($27,000), deportation if he is an expatriate in the Kingdom, imprisonment for a period up to six months, or a ban from recruitment for a period up to five years. Fines shall be multiplied according to the number of persons involved.”
Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations by calling 911 in Riyadh and Makkah and 999 in all other regions of the Kingdom.
Welcoming the move, Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The penalties for employers mentioned by Jawazat is a step in the right direction. It’s time to better regulate the labor market since a large percentage of crimes are committed by unlawful foreign workers. It is also important to punish those who benefit financially from such workers without actually being their employers.
“Going against these regulations creates security, economic, and social problems that affect our national interests.”
The professor went on to explain that obeying the law was also in the interests of foreign workers, as working in the absence of a “real and credible employer” would not guarantee the protection of their rights.
It is expected with this new directive that many employers and businesses will take the initiative to transfer unneeded workers under their sponsorship, he said.
“Such workers are creating a problem in the labor market since most of them do not have enough work, which raises their unemployment levels. Also, most of these laborers do not have the proper skill sets required by the Saudi labor market, which makes them a burden to the economic and social fabric of the nation,” he added.
Al-Obaidy further explained that the effect of such unlawful labor also weakens the Saudi economic infrastructure, bringing unregulated workers into competition with Saudi and legitimate foreign workers.
“Legally employed foreigners will benefit from this directive through the elimination of redundant illegal workers. This will also lead to the restructuring of many small and medium-sized firms that are controlled by such labor,” he added.
The Saudi economy is suffering from unregulated labor also due to the high consumption of energy and water and high demand for housing.
“This directive will lead to fairer competition by reducing the increased pressure on the Saudi economic infrastructure created by such workers,” the professor added.
Remittances made by such workers negatively affect the economy as well, he said, adding that it is difficult to determine the actual amounts earned since a percentage is made through illegal methods, like money laundering. If this money is instead invested inside Saudi Arabia, it will add substantially to its gross domestic product and its economic growth.

