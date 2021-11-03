You are here

  • Home
  • 20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
Tony Chung is the former convenor of Student Localism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ye8jc

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
  • Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation
  • China imposed the national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong two years ago
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: A 20-year-old Hong Kong independence activist was facing life in prison Wednesday after becoming the youngest person convicted under the city’s national security law, but told the court he had “nothing to be ashamed of.”
Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation, which authorities are using to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
“I have nothing to be ashamed of,” Chung said in court as he entered his plea.
Judge Stanley Chan then immediately warned Chung that no talk of politics would be allowed in the courtroom.
Chung is the former convenor of Student Localism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China.
The group was founded in 2016 and disbanded its Hong Kong network shortly before Beijing imposed the security law in 2020, but it has kept its overseas chapters going.
The prosecution said the group advocated that Hong Kong “get rid of the Chinese Communist colonial rule” and “build a Hong Kong republic.”
They disseminated their message through social media, street booths, calling on people to join protests and selling merchandise with independence messages.
Prosecutors said the group issued an appeal to the United States to pass a law imposing sanctions on Hong Kong and China.
The organization also opposed the teaching of Mandarin, the form of Chinese commonly used throughout the mainland, in Hong Kong schools, the court heard.
Chung was also convicted of a money laundering charge Wednesday and in exchange the prosecution agreed to shelve a sedition charge as well as a second money laundering charge, both of which he pleaded not guilty to.
Authorities have previously said the security law is not retroactive but prosecutors cited numerous offenses said to have taken place before the law took effect.
Chung has been in custody for over a year since he was arrested in a coffee shop just meters away from the US consulate in Hong Kong last October.
A little-known group calling itself Friends of Hong Kong put out a statement shortly after his arrest saying it had been trying to arrange for Chung to enter the US consulate that day and apply for asylum.
Last December Chung was sentenced to four months in jail for insulting China’s national flag and unlawful assembly.
China imposed the national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong two years ago, in a move that has brought mainland-style speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub.
The law covers offenses China deems secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces or terrorism.
Four other men have so far been convicted in separate cases under the security law and more than 150 people have been arrested, with around half charged. Bail is often denied.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

Update Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law
World
Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law
Hong Kong leader: National security law has been ‘effective’
World
Hong Kong leader: National security law has been ‘effective’

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
  • South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday it would ramp up COVID-19 testing at schools after a sharp rise of infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.
The surge comes as new social distancing rules aimed at a phased return to normal came into effect on Monday as a part of the country’s plan to gradually move toward living with COVID-19 on the back of high vaccination rates.
South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks, administering just 0.6 percent of the age group with both doses so far.
“There is a growing concern as the frequency of new cluster outbreaks has been increasing, centered on educational facilities such as private tuition centers and schools,” Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said.
The government would expand the use of portable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in schools in Seoul and neighboring regions, and mobilize more virus-prevention personnel in overcrowded schools, he said.
South Korea plans to fully reopen schools nationwide from Nov. 22.
The country reported 2,667 new cases for Tuesday, an increase of more than 1,000 from the day earlier. Nearly one fourth of the new cases were found in teenagers, officials said.
“The teenagers spend a lot of time in communal living such as schools and tuition centers and they are also active in social activities,” Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.
“We believe that the risk of infection will inevitably rise and the confirmed cases will continue to surge stemming from these teenagers.”
South Korea has not seen a noticeable increase in seriously ill cases among teens, with just one out of 378 severe COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals. South Korea has also reported a relatively low mortality rate of 0.78 percent.
Vaccination for the 12-17 age group began in October, using Pfizer/BioNTech, shots.

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Myanmar top official saw allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes is against domestic law
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar’s ruling military on Wednesday stood by its decision to deny a Southeast Asian envoy access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, resisting growing international pressure to comply with a regional peace plan agreed in April.
Vice-Senior General Soe Win, the second in command of the junta that seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February, said allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes was against domestic law.
“I believe no country will allow anyone to do beyond the existing law like this,” he said in a speech published in state media.
His remarks follow last week’s virtual Asian leader summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Myanmar did not attend, in protest at junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s exclusion for not honoring the peace deal.
It called that a breach of ASEAN’s code of consensus and non-interference and refused to send junior representation.
Soe Win rejected the allegation of non-compliance and said the April agreement with ASEAN had been contingent on it considering Myanmar’s “current internal affairs,” with the envoy’s access to the country “based on internal stability.”
Soe Win’s rebuttal was delivered at a virtual meeting on Tuesday of ASEAN auditors.
He said demands on Myanmar made at last week’s Asian summits were “found to be suspicious of violating the images of ASEAN’s solidarity.”
Myanmar has been paralyzed by protests, strikes and violence since the coup, with the junta struggling to govern and facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government that it calls “terrorists”.
More than 1,200 civilians have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group cited by the United Nations, which the junta has accused of bias.

Topics: Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar ASEAN

Related

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’
World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus
World
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Updated 33 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
  • A member of the hard-line Haqqani network is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital
Updated 33 min 36 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the fighters killed when his men responded to a Daesh attack on a hospital, officials said Wednesday.
Mokhlis, a member of the hard-line Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Afghanistan crisis

Related

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
  • The state of emergency takes effect immediately and will last for six months
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving.
The emergency declaration by Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.
The Tigray forces and their allies pose a “grave and imminent danger” to the country’s existence, the council’s declaration said. “Everyone will be tested,” the prime minister tweeted, saying the declaration was made to “shorten the period of tribulation and provide a time of solution.”
The US has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office, against any attempt to “besiege” the capital, Addis Ababa, after seizing control in recent days of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. That positions them to move down a major highway toward the capital.
The state of emergency takes effect immediately and will last for six months. The government can impose a curfew, order citizens into military training, disrupt transport services and travel, suspend licenses of media outlets and detain indefinitely anyone suspected of having links with a terrorist group.
Local administrations in some areas could be disbanded and a military leadership could be installed. Unauthorized public gatherings and any expression of opposition to the state of emergency are banned.
Such actions would be implemented by law. Ethiopian lawmakers are expected to convene within 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa security bureau told residents that anyone with a firearm should register it now, and it warned that searches of homes and businesses would be carried out to ensure the city’s peace.
The United Nations expressed extreme concern at the latest events, warning that “the stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake” and again calling for an immediate cease-fire.
Ethiopia’s prime minister this week called upon all citizens to combat the approaching Tigray forces, adding that “we should closely follow those who work for the enemy and live among us.” A new roundup of ethnic Tigrayans was seen in the capital Monday.
The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a deadly months-long blockade on their region of around 6 million people, where basic services have been cut off and humanitarian food and medical aid are denied.
This is “perhaps the most egregious humanitarian obstruction in the world,” a senior official with the US Agency for International Development told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “We’re seeing a campaign of systematic, bureaucratic obstruction blocking assistance into areas occupied by (the Tigray forces)” affecting not just Tigray but areas in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions now held by the Tigray fighters, the official said.
The fighters moved into those regions after retaking much of Tigray in June, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents and widening the crisis.
“We certainly had difficulty getting the prime minister’s attention” to the problem and any calls to address it, the senior USAID official said after a recent visit to Ethiopia. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized otherwise.
The Tigray forces say they are now linking up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with which an alliance was struck earlier this year.
The fighting soon could reach the Oromo region that neighbors Addis Ababa. Ethnic Oromo once hailed Abiy as the country’s first Oromo prime minister, but discontent has since emerged with the jailing of outspoken Oromo leaders.
The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, told a public event Tuesday that the linkup of Tigray forces with other armed groups is dangerous.
The envoy also said he understands why Ethiopia’s prime minister doesn’t want to sit at a negotiating table across from leaders of the Tigray forces, but “there are many, many ways to initiate discreet talks.”
In the end, Feltman said, “there will be talks because neither side is going to win.”

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses
World
Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses
Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances
World
Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

Stickers for children are seen ahead of full approval from the CDC for children to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. (AFP)
Stickers for children are seen ahead of full approval from the CDC for children to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

Stickers for children are seen ahead of full approval from the CDC for children to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. (AFP)
  • Vaccinating younger children will “allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a “turning point” in the fight against the pandemic.
Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children.
The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country.
“Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
Vaccinating younger children will “allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others. It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” the president continued.
The government has already secured enough vaccine for every child in America, he said, adding that over the weekend officials began the process of packing and shipping millions of doses.
“The program will ramp up over the coming days, and (be) fully up and running during the week of November 8,” he said.
The vaccine will still be given in two injections, three weeks apart. The dosage has been adjusted to 10 micrograms per injection, compared to 30 micrograms for the older age groups.
The caps on the children’s vials will be orange, making them easily recognizable compared to the purple caps on the vials for older groups.

The CDC had convened a panel of independent scientists on Tuesday to review the available data on the status of the outbreak in children, the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine, and its possible side effects during a day of live-streamed discussions.
The panel unanimously recommended the vaccine, and the CDC then endorsed that recommendation.
The main concern was the risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, detected in adolescents and young adults (mostly males) after vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna shots.
Health authorities have confirmed nearly 880 cases in people under 30 years of age, of which approximately 830 required hospitalization.
Nine deaths are suspected to have been related to myocarditis after the vaccine.
But of six cases so far reviewed, vaccine-related myocarditis was ultimately not identified as the cause of death, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Matthew Oster said in a presentation.
“I’m much more worried about what would happen to their child if they get Covid, for patients who don’t have heart disease, than I am if they were to get this vaccine,” he added.
There have been more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 among five- to 11-year-olds in the United States, and more than 8,300 hospitalizations, more than 2,300 cases of MIS-C (pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome), and about 100 deaths.
The expected benefits of vaccinating children also include fewer school closures, and a possible reduction in transmission of the epidemic into the general population.
According to a survey of 1,000 parents presented Tuesday by the CDC, 57 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” get their child vaccinated.
“If I had a grandchild, I would certainly get that grandchild vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Beth Bell, an infectious disease specialist and committee member.
“We have excellent evidence of efficacy and safety. We have a favorable risk benefit analysis.”

Topics: Pfizer

Related

US gives Egypt 3.6m Pfizer vaccine doses
Middle-East
US gives Egypt 3.6m Pfizer vaccine doses

Latest updates

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
Max effort as Braves overpower Astros to win World Series
Max effort as Braves overpower Astros to win World Series
South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.