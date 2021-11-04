You are here

Damac face a moment of truth in Riyadh that could define their season

Damac have earned 21 points from their first 10 games.
Updated 04 November 2021
John Duerden

  With only one loss in 19 games they are in championship form, but reigning champions Al-Hilal represent their toughest test yet
John Duerden

Whenever a new Saudi Professional League fixture list is released there are some games that neutral fans look out for. These include the big Jeddah and Riyadh derbies, the great inter-city clashes and a select few others.

Damac have never featured on this list — until now. On Thursday they travel as league leaders to the capital to take on Al-Hilal. With the season a third of the way complete, if the team occupying the top spot can win at the home of the defending champions, then their title challenge has to be regarded as a serious one.

Damac have earned 21 points from their first 10 games, one point more than Al-Ittihad and three ahead of third-placed Al-Shabab. Al-Hilal are in fifth spot with 16 points but have played two fewer games than Damac as a result of their AFC Champions League commitments.

A victory in Riyadh would put the league leaders eight points clear of the title-holders heading into the international break. It is almost unthinkable.

To say this is an unfamiliar position for Damac, who are enjoying only their third season in the top tier after promotion in 2019, is an understatement. Their first top-flight campaign was a tough one, with a six-game losing streak leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table until a late rally lifted them to safety.

Last season was a similar story but in January, with the club again in the relegation zone, coach Kresimir Rezic arrived to take control. Under the Croatian, the club finished with a nine-game unbeaten run to secure another season in the top flight.

A 4-1 defeat by Al-Nassr in the opening game of this season suggested another tough season ahead. That proved not to be the case, however, after an impressive response to the loss in which the team have again gone nine games unbeaten. This means that Damac have lost only one of their last 19 league games. This is championship form.

Rezic has now been in the job for 10 months and has got to grips with the defense, which has gone from conceding more than 1.6 goals a game last season to 0.8 so far in this campaign. The team has become a much better organized and more cohesive unit, with the whole squad working hard.

Goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba has barely put a glove wrong, and there is an experienced central-defensive pairing of Sergio Vittor from Argentina and Farouk Chafai from Algeria. All three players have been at the club long enough to have built an understanding. The addition in August of defensive midfielder Filipe Augusto, who is suspended for this game, alongside Abdulaziz Majrashi has helped to keep the team compact when not in possession.

Left-back Abdullah Al-Ammar, whose diving header clinched victory against Ettifaq on Saturday, has been a revelation going forward and has helped Emilio Zelaya in attack. The Argentine scored seven of the team’s 14 goals so far and needs to be wrapped in cotton wool.

This is the worry. It remains to be seen whether Damac have the strength in depth to really mount a sustained challenge against the traditional big boys.

“Every team has to deal with absences in the form of injuries and suspensions; this is normal,” said Rezic ahead of the game in Riyadh. “We have to trust the squad we have.”

He is doing what coaches do, which is trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground despite being in a lofty position.

“We must not get carried away,” he said after last weekend’s 1-0 win at Ettifaq. “We have to take each game as it comes and keep our focus more on the upcoming matches. When we have time in between, we will work on improving as a team and strengthening our weak points.”

Al-Hilal will provide the toughest test of the season so far and it will be fascinating to see how the game progresses. In addition to the red-hot Salem Al-Dawsari, Damac’s tight defense might also have to deal with the return of Moussa Marega.

The Malian marksman was injured during the AFC Champions League semi-final against Al-Nassr last month but is approaching full fitness. If he has recovered, it remains to be seen whether coach Leonardo Jardim will go with a 4-4-2 formation, with Marega lining up alongside Bafetimbi Gomis as fans saw earlier in the season, or stick with the more recent 4-2-3-1.

The champions have not yet hit top gear this season, despite reaching the Champions League final and staying in touch at the top of the league. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Ahli on Friday. Jardim was not best pleased with the performance and has demanded a response.

“What annoyed me was that we allowed the opponent to play many passes comfortably and we need to sort this out in the coming weeks,” said the former Monaco boss, who has been linked with the vacant Newcastle United post.

“We need to have more control of games, correct our mistakes and not allow the opposition to keep winning the second ball. We have to be better against Damac.”

Whether or not Jardim has been thinking about the English Premier League, he warned his players not to be distracted by thoughts of the AFC Champions League final on Nov. 23.

“The players thinking about the Asian final is a big mistake,” said Jardim, adding that all thoughts of the big game can wait until the international break.

There are no such issues for Damac: This is their biggest game of the season so far. Whether it ends up being the biggest game of the entire season will depend, in part, on what happens against the reigning champions on Thursday.

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?

Jon Pike

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?

  • By Thursday, 21 of the 30 Super 12 stage matches had been completed
  • here have been upsets and very close finishes that almost brought upsets
Jon Pike

The bookmakers had India as favorites going into the T20 World Cup, followed by England and Australia. By Thursday, 21 of the 30 Super 12 stage matches had been completed. In this stage, teams play each other once in two groups of six, with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. There have been upsets and very close finishes that almost brought upsets.

At one point towards the end of the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan match, the former looked as if it might well pull off a shock, but Asif plundered 24 in the penultimate over to propel Pakistan to victory, one that led Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to laud the efforts of the Afghanistan team.

Two frantic finishes brought victory for South Africa and the West Indies. All looked lost for South Africa against Sri Lanka, following the loss of three wickets in three balls to one bowler. However, victory was achieved by hitting 16 runs from the final over, with one ball to spare. Bangladesh required 13 runs from the final over against the 2016 champions West Indies but could only manage nine. This result leaves the West Indies’ chances of reaching the semi-finals in the balance, while Bangladesh cannot progress.

South Africa’s thrilling victory was achieved on the back of internal strife. A directive from Cricket South Africa was issued on the morning of the match against the West Indies to say that the team must take the knee ahead of play. One player opted not to and did not play in the match, which South Africa won. The player has subsequently relented and has returned to the team.

Since being re-admitted to international cricket in 1992, when it participated in the 50-over World Cup, successive South African teams have suffered from the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. In 1992, the team was denied a semi-final victory over England, courtesy of a controversial “rain-rule.” In 1999, the team tied its semi-final against Australia in dramatic fashion but were edged out because Australia had finished higher in the Super Sixes table. In 2003, as joint hosts, South Africa failed to progress in the Super Sixes as the match with Sri Lanka ended in a tie, determined by a re-fashioned rain-rule. In both 2007 and 2015, it suffered semi-final losses.

Despite having produced some of the world’s finest cricketers, South Africa is regarded as having under-performed at World Cups. In 2021, there are fewer expectations of the team but, under an impressive captain, the team is within sight of a semi-final place, which it would secure with victory over group leaders England in their final game.

When it comes to mercurial performances, Pakistan has produced its fair share. This was very much the case in 1992. After five matches out of eight, the team had only one win, plus a point from a fortunate wash-out against England. Ahead of a last-chance group match against Australia, the captain, Imran Khan, wearing a tiger shirt, allegedly inspired his team with the words “wounded tigers get angry, don’t get disappointed.” It won that match, and the next two, to win a place in the semi-finals. In the final, it defeated England in a tense contest.

Subsequently, there have been other tense matches between the two teams, tensions which have been heightened by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s decision not to tour Pakistan last month. This enraged the new Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, who was a member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, and he vowed that Pakistan would use it as a motivation to become the best team in the world. So far, the team has won its first four matches, including a comprehensive victory over India and has booked a semi-final place. Along with England, Pakistan have been the pace setters in this tournament and, should they meet in the final, old and new tensions will be at large.

India’s early performance has been well below par, losing to not only Pakistan but also New Zealand. After the attention the Indian team brought upon itself by deciding not to play the final Test against England in Manchester in September, coupled with the speedy retreat of players to prepare for the Indian Premier League, some observers will undoubtedly allow themselves a wry smile at its predicament. India must win its last two matches by big margins and hope that New Zealand, having beaten Scotland, falters in its matches against Afghanistan and Namibia, both of whom have displayed an ability to surprise.

Australia is another party that has brought negative attention to itself. As previously discussed in this column, this has been in the run-up to the Ashes series. The team has played very little international cricket, mostly of the T20 variety. This perceived lack of preparation has translated into three skittish performances to date, including a trouncing by England. A semi-final place is still possible in a three-way battle with South Africa and West Indies.

Since Sri Lanka’s heady days of winning the T20 World Cup in 2014 and previous runners-up positions, its team has been in constant churn. In this year’s tournament, there have been clear signs that a new generation of talent has emerged. If it had not been for displays of inexperience at critical moments, its team could have caused several upsets. Their future looks bright.

The stage is set for the concluding Super12 matches to determine which two teams will join Pakistan and, barring a sensational turnaround of fortune, England, as semi-finalists. Ultimately, net run rate may be the deciding factor. This is calculated by deducting the average runs per over scored against a team throughout the competition from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the competition. In the last lap of Super12, the favourites, India, have much to do to catch up on run-rate, England have performed to expectation, while Pakistan have been on fire. Who can stop them?

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Liam Kennedy

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Times are tough on Tyneside. But this is far from unexpected at Newcastle United, even if the Magpies’ new owners are having to learn the hard way.

Newcastle United needs a win. Desperately. They have gone 10 English Premier League games without one. And a manager — that bit is proving to be just as elusive as those first three points.

This week saw the club’s hunt for a Steve Bruce successor ramp up, and interviews, some of which were conducted off the radar, brought the three parts of the Newcastle ownership structure — the Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports and Media, and PCP Capital Partners — together in unison. Villarreal’s serial winner Unai Emery emerged from weekend talks as the Magpies’ preferred candidate.

Further conversations between prospective manager and new employer progressed well, to the point United believed they had their man. But then, by Tuesday night, the trail, inexplicably, had gone cold.

Emery, one of the most decorated coaches in the world game, looks to have caught a severe bout of cold feet and decided Villarreal was to remain his safe place.

In a statement released via Twitter, ex-Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery, said: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country there was transparency and loyalty within Villarreal and the Roig family (club owners) and their staff.

“That is maximum for me and that is most important for me. Villarreal is my home, and I am 100 percent committed to stay here. I am honestly grateful to the interest from a great club, but I am even more grateful to be here.”

It felt, in many ways, like a bloodied nose for the drivers of this very public pursuit of No. 1 target Emery. Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley is understood to have been at the forefront of negotiations.

However, that only tells half the story.

Arab News has learned, from well-placed Newcastle United sources, that the club grew unconvinced of Emery’s conviction toward taking the job — and the suggestions coming out of Spain that the manager had reservations about the direction of the project were described as mere “excuse-making” on his behalf.

United are keen to recruit a manager who buys into the rebuild at Newcastle 100 percent and they do not have time for those who are wavering. There is a belief that Spaniard Emery could come to regret backing out of the Newcastle job.

As a result, Eddie Howe, who is said to have impressed the club’s hierarchy at interview, has now re-entered United’s thinking. Others such as Lucien Favre, Roberto Martinez, and Paulo Fonseca also remain under consideration.

While a return to the original PCP project plan A of targeting Everton manager Rafa Benitez was unlikely, it has not been totally ruled out. The Benitez web stretches from Merseyside to northeast England still, with ex-lieutenants Frank McParland and Owen Brown having the ear of Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

United sources suggest the club has already swiftly “moved on” from Emery, although the likelihood of an appointment before Saturday evening, when United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, fades with every passing hour.

So where does that leave Newcastle United?

They are a club floundering six points adrift of Premier League safety, 19th in the table and with no win since May. They are also rudderless, to an extent. No skipper at the helm, only deputy Graeme Jones, the club’s interim manager, in post for the vital-looking trip to the south coast. It is a role he is reluctant to hold onto for too long. Even Jones, winless in two games, knows a new boss is a must.

This weekend is the first of 10 games between now and the start of the January transfer window. While it is widely accepted United will spend in this much-needed, mid-season juncture, they cannot rely on this alone.

The Premier League is a 38-game slog and 20 will have passed by the time trading commences in 2022. Without a significant upturn in fortunes, the die may well be cast by that point. No amount of money or progressive recruiting is likely to be able to halt a decline which stretches from August into the new year.

The final ace in their pack of Newcastle’s owners is a shuffling around in the dugout. And while progress is happening on that front off the field, true change on it cannot come soon enough.

Bahrain's AFC Cup campaign in safe hands with veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer

Paul Williams

Bahrain’s AFC Cup campaign in safe hands with veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer

  Legendary Bahraini goalkeeper has experienced plenty during his 17-year career
Paul Williams

At 36 years and 69 days, with 142 national team caps and well over 300 appearances for Muharraq Club under his belt, legendary Bahraini goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer has experienced plenty during his 17-year career.

The highs, such as winning the AFC Cup with Muharraq as a 23-year-old in 2008, and the devastating lows, such as back-to-back losses in the final intercontinental playoff for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups: Jaffer has experienced it all.

So as he prepares for this weekend’s AFC Cup final against Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf, he has a simple message for his teammates, especially the younger ones such as talented 21-year-olds Ahmed Al-Sherooqi and Abdullah Al-Haiki who will experience their first continental final: Enjoy the moment.

“They have to enjoy (the moment), they have to feel free to play and enjoy (themselves),” he told Arab News.

“If they are enjoying they will perform well, they can do what they normally do. Especially those who are young and talented, if they are afraid and if they’re nervous they cannot play, they cannot show their talent.”

While much has changed since 2008, and Jaffer himself is now a much more seasoned footballer and person, he still maintains that he can take lessons from the experience in 2008 to help him and his team this week.

“You have to live this beautiful moment in the moment, (because) you don’t know when you’ll get to live it again,” a relaxed-looking Jaffer said as he spoke to Arab News four days before the final.

“For me it’s 13 years from (2008) until now, so we don’t know when we will live it again. So we have to enjoy the moment. These are unique moments, you cannot live it every time or every year, so from my experience we have to enjoy this moment.”

It has been a slightly shorter path to the final for Muharraq Club this time around, with COVID-enforced changes to the AFC Cup format meaning that the group stage was condensed from six matches to just three, while they had to navigate one less knockout fixture than their opponents FC Nasaf to reach the final.

But that is to take nothing away from their achievement of making the final of the AFC Cup for a third time in their history, after previously making it in both 2006 (losing to Al-Faisaly) and 2008 (a victory against Safa).

While topping Group B ahead of Al-Salt (Jordan), Al-Ansar (Lebanon) and Markaz Balata (Palestine) may not have surprised many, knockout stage victories over Lebanon’s Al-Ahed, the 2019 AFC Cup champions, and the highly fancied Kuwait SC, with the likes of former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel and Socceroos defender Ryan McGowan, proved to everyone that the 34-time Bahraini champions deserved their spot in the final and are a force to be reckoned with.

With a spot in the qualifying rounds of the 2022 AFC Champions League on offer for the winner of Friday’s final, both teams have added motivation heading into the game. With a capacity crowd of about 20,000 expected at the Al Muharraq Stadium, just outside the capital of Manama, the home team will enjoy not just a home-ground advantage, but a home-crowd advantage too.

“The fans they give us a very, very, very big advantage for us,” Jaffer said.

“You cannot imagine how much stronger we feel with them (behind us), we feel them like they are behind our back. They give us big, big support.”

And while the name on the scoreboard will read “Muharraq,” Jaffer says when they step out onto the field on Friday evening they are first and foremost representing Bahrain.

“From the first game of this tournament, we are representing Bahrain first and second we are representing Muharraq,” he said.

With his career drawing to a close, each opportunity to win a trophy, particularly a continental one, carries more meaning. The veteran shot-stopper knows this might be his last chance to add a continental title to his glittering career.

“As a player, especially at my age, all I am thinking about now is ending my career with as many trophies as possible,” he said. “Especially AFC or Gulf trophies, it will mean a lot to me.”

This will be the fourth time teams from West Asia and Central Asia have met in the final of the AFC Cup, and in a good omen for Muharraq, it is West Asia leading the ledger 2-1. However, that solitary win for Central Asia was by FC Nasaf when they defeated Kuwait SC 2-1 in 2011.

None of those stats or history will matter much to the players taking to the field this weekend, for they know their destiny is in their own hands; and with Bahrain’s greatest goalkeeper between the sticks and leading the way, Muharraq could not be in safer hands.

Rafael Nadal to return to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Arab News

Rafael Nadal to return to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

  Eight-player line-up now includes two of the world's top ten and four of the world's top 20 male players
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will return to Abu Dhabi at the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December, looking to defend his title and make it six victories at the Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience.

The joint record-holder of most male Grand Slam titles has chosen Abu Dhabi to begin his 2022 campaign while making his 11th appearance at the championship. Nadal’s confirmation means the eight-player line-up for the MWTC, which returns this year with full stadium capacity, now includes two of the world’s top ten and four of the world’s top 20 male players.

The World No. 5 Spanish ace joins Casper Ruud (No. 8), Dominic Thiem (No. 12) and Denis Shapovalov (No. 19) for a series of elimination matches, at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from Dec. 16-18.

They will be joined by US Open women’s champion, Emma Raducanu, who will be taking on Tokyo Olympics gold-medal winner Belinda Bencic in a repeat of the US Open quarter-finals, which Raducanu won in straight sets on her way to the title.

Nadal has a great rapport with the Mubadala World Tennis Championship fanbase, having been victorious in Abu Dhabi on five occasions, including the most recent edition in 2019.  

“Abu Dhabi is a special place for me, a place where I have been many times and where I started my seasons many times,” said Nadal, who has returned to full training following a foot injury that has kept him away from the courts for months.

“Ever since I first came to Abu Dhabi, I’ve had a great response from the fans and I am sure the atmosphere is going to be special as always.”

John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, the tournament owners, said: “Rafael Nadal and the Mubadala World Tennis Championship go hand in hand, so we’re extremely pleased that the player with the most appearances at our championship has declared himself fit to continue his remarkable run in Abu Dhabi.”

Rohit Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup

AFP

Rohit Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup

  The tournament's highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs
AFP

ABU DHABI: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 74 to set up India’s first win at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan on Wednesday as Virat Kohli’s team avoided a shock early exit.
The Indian batting finally fired with Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, putting on 140 for the opening wicket to guide India to 210 for two in their must-win Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.
The tournament’s highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs.
“We wanted to get off to a good start which didn’t happen in the first two games,” said Sharma.
“We also knew run rate could come into play and we wanted to win by a good margin.”
Afghanistan still remain in the hunt for the semifinals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last-four from the group.
“It was a much better wicket today, to be fair,” said India skipper Kohli.
“We back the guys because they’re so skillful, and sometimes it comes off like today.”
India, who came in as hot favorites but crashed to two straight losses, needed to win their remaining three games and depend on others for their entry in the semis.
Returning off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned figures of 2-14 in his first white-ball international since 2017.
Afghanistan, who usually bat first, decided to put India in but that plan spectacularly backfired.
“We wanted to bat second because of the dew, and the wicket looked really good for batting,” said captain Mohammad Nabi whose team now have two wins and two losses.
“In the end there wasn’t that much dew. We threw away our wickets and got under pressure.”
Sharma remained the star with his 47-ball knock that deflated the opposition bowling after Afghanistan elected to field first.
Sharma took five balls to get going with a boundary off Nabi, who opened the attack with his off spin, and then tore into the bowling attack.
India raced to 53 in the first six overs of powerplay to signal their intent.
Rohit reached his fifty with a boundary off fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and then hit a six to bring up the 100 for the opening stand.
Sharma, who had scores of zero and 14 in India’s two losses, smashed the bowlers all around the park for eight fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock before losing his wicket to Karim Janat.
Rahul soon followed his partner to the dugout after being bowled by Gulbadin Naib on a slower yorker.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rode the momentum, putting on an unbeaten partnership of 63.
Pandya, who hit 35, and the left-handed Pant, who made 27, hit five sixes between them.
Afghanistan lead spinner Rashid Khan remained wicketless and gave away 36 runs from his four overs.
Naveen-ul-Haq was crashed for 59 runs off his four-over allocation.
India’s new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took out the Afghanistan openers early in the innings.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit back with two fours and two sixes off Shami’s third over but soon fell to Ravindra Jadeja after his 10-ball 19.
Ashwin got down to business as he trapped Gulbadin Naib lbw for 18 and bowled Najibullah Zadran to put Afghanistan in trouble at 69-5.
Never in the chase, Nabi and Janat, who made an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls, put on 57 runs for the sixth wicket to reduce their margin of loss.
Shami broke the stand to send back Nabi and then got Rashid Khan for nought in his final over to finish with three wickets in the match.

