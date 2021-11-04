You are here

  • Home
  • Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
Cleo Smith, right, and her mother Ellie Smith leave a house where they spent the night after 4-year-old Cleo was rescued in Carnarvon, Australia. (AAP Image via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nrye

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
  • Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Octber 16
  • She was eventually found safe in a town about 100km south of the campsite
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian police said a 36-year-old man will likely be charged on Thursday with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite who was eventually found safe in a locked house after missing for 18 days.
The man was taken to the hospital for an injury but he was now back at the police station and being interviewed by police, authorities said.
“There is still a lot of work to do ... the investigation continues,” Western Australia state Police Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said during a media conference.
Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, sparking an extensive 18-day search involving land and air crews, roadblocks and CCTV footage.
She was eventually found safe early on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite on the far northwest coast of the state. The house is just 3km from her family home, Australian media reported.
Police on Thursday released an audio recording of when they entered the house and found Cleo in one of the rooms. “We’ve got her. We’ve got her,” an officer could be heard saying.
State Premier Mark McGowan said Cleo is a “very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl” and looked “very well adjusted” considering the ordeal, after meeting the family.
#CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday with a photo posted by the police of a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed getting nearly 54,000 likes. Many landmarks in Perth, the Western Australia state capital, were lit up in blue on Wednesday night to thank the police for helping find Cleo.

Topics: Australia

Related

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
World
Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
Social media platforms would be required to take all reasonable steps to verify their users’ ages. (File/AFP)
Media
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
  • US ‘gravely concerned’ about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
NAIROBI: The United States embassy in Addis Ababa has authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency government staff and family members because of armed conflict in Ethiopia, it said on its website.
The step came after the US said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military operations and the beginning of cease-fire talks.
“On November 3, the (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said.
On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
AP

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
  • Last year, celebrations in India were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections
  • On Thursday, the country recorded over 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 461 deaths
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Indians across the country began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising air pollution.
Diwali is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.
Last year, celebrations in India were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections, but festivities this year seem to be back. Even though the government has asked people to avoid large gatherings, markets have been buzzing ahead of Diwali, with eager crowds buying flowers, lanterns and candles.
As dusk fell on Wednesday, over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year. As part of the Diwali celebrations, the city last year lit 606,569 oil lamps.
The lamps were lit at Ram ki Pauri, at the banks of Saryu River, a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged its shores while ignoring coronavirus social distancing norms. A laser and fireworks show followed, illuminating the city’s lanes and river banks. Thousands of city residents also lit lamps at their houses and temples.
The festival is being celebrated at a time when India’s pandemic crisis has largely subsided.
On Thursday, the country recorded over 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 461 deaths, a far cry from earlier this year when India buckled under a few hundred thousand new infections every day. Overall, it has recorded more than 35 million infections and over 459,000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. These figures, as elsewhere, are likely undercounts.
Even states where infections were swelling a few weeks ago, such as Kerala along the tropical Malabar Coast, have seen a sustained decline. India also celebrated administering its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose last month, further boosting confidence that life is returning to normal.
Still, experts have warned that the festival season could bring a renewed spike in infections if COVID-19 health measures aren’t enforced.
There are also worries over air pollution, which typically shrouds northern India under a toxic grey smog at this time as temperatures dip and winter settles in.
On Diwali night, people also lit up the sky with firecrackers — their smoke causing pollution that takes days to clear.
While there is no nationwide ban on bursting firecrackers, a number of states have imposed restrictions to stem the pollution, with some allowing their residents to light green crackers for a certain number of hours. Green crackers produce lesser emissions than normal firecrackers. In the past, similar bans have often been flouted.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
World
Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
Updated 04 November 2021

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
  • Dozens of gatherings are held in Kerala where people share their anxiety over climate change
Updated 04 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As world leaders negotiate new commitments to curb global warming at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, common people in the southern Indian state of Kerala have organized parallel talks to discuss the impact of changing climate on their lives — over a cup
of tea.
Called “climate cafes,” the gatherings at local coffee shops, village meeting halls or in open spaces under the shade of trees were initiated across the state last week by a Kozhikode publication, Padhabhedam, just days before the beginning of COP26 on Monday.
“The whole idea is that we don’t want to leave all the discussions on climate change to policymakers and experts,” Padhabhedam publisher Civic Chandran told Arab News. “People want to have their say and want to engage in the dialogue because they are the real victims of the climate change.
“The severe monsoons and continuous landslides and mudslides in Kerala worry us and people share their experience.”
Kerala has been witnessing the fallout of changing climate in recent years with unseasonal downpours triggering devastating flash floods. In 2018, floods killed more than 500 people, and in 2020, nearly every district in the state was affected by unprecedented monsoon rains and widespread destruction of life and property due to landslides. Climate cafe meetings were initially planned at 35 locations to mark Padhabhedam’s 35th anniversary, but as soon as they were launched, more communities wanted to take part.
“The idea spread faster than we thought,” editor Tomy Mathew said, and the number of climate cafes has almost doubled.
The meetings will be held until Nov. 12, when COP26 concludes.
Ajith Kumar, who has been participating in every climate cafe meeting held in southwestern Kottayam district said he was “amazed by the enthusiasm of the people.” “The significance of this conversation is that the talk about climate is no longer the domain of experts, social activists and politicians,” he said.
“People are now aware and want to be a stakeholder in the discussion because they have been witnessing extreme weather conditions in Kerala over the years.”
The concept of climate cafes was first introduced by the Climate Psychology Alliance in the UK to assess the psychological impact the climate crisis has on ordinary lives. In Kerala, the impact is very clear.
“It’s not a climate crisis we are facing, we are staring at climate emergencies,” Kerala developmental researcher Dr. J. Devika said. “Young people in Kerala are worried about their future and this is one reason, so many people are participating in the climate cafe conversations.”
She said the emergencies are triggered by extreme weather incidents, but their impact is aggravated by current development models. Environmentalist Anitha Santhi, who took part in a climate cafe in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, said the meetings could be a way to channel the message to authorities. “Climate anxiety was one issue that came up especially with reference to the 2018-19 floods,” she said. “Through climate cafes, people want to tell the government and policy-makers to rethink the present development model.”
 

Topics: COP 26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Related

AS IT HAPPENED: Day three of COP26 sees world’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
World
AS IT HAPPENED: Day three of COP26 sees world’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
UK announces $68m for Middle East green projects at COP26
Business & Economy
UK announces $68m for Middle East green projects at COP26

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
  • "The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War," the inspector general for the US Air Force said in a report
  • "It was an honest mistake," Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters at the Pentagon
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGOTN: A US drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians was a tragic mistake but did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector general said Wednesday after an investigation.
Three adults, including a man who worked for a US aid group, and seven children were killed in the August 29 operation, with the target believed to have been a home and a vehicle occupied by Daesh militants.
“The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns led to regrettable civilian casualties,” Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the inspector general for the US Air Force, said in a report.
“It was an honest mistake,” Said told reporters at the Pentagon.
“But it’s not criminal conduct, random conduct, negligence,” he said.
Said said the people directly involved in the strike, which took place during the US-led evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans after the Taliban seized control of the country, genuinely believed “that they were targeting an imminent strike.”
“The intended target of the strike, the vehicle, its contents and occupant, were genuinely assessed at the time as an imminent threat to US forces and mission at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the report said.
However, it said, the interpretation of intelligence and the observations of a targeted car and its occupants over eight hours was “regrettably inaccurate,” it said.
“What likely broke down was not the intelligence but the correlation of that intelligence to a specific house,” Said explained.
The US military believed it was targeting IS militants planning an attack on the evacuation operations, three days after a suicide bomb attack at the airport left 13 US service members and scores of Afghans dead.
The car was thought to have contained explosives like those used in the previous attack.
After a preliminary investigation, the Pentagon admitted on September 17 that it had been a “tragic mistake.”
The Pentagon said that the surviving family members would be compensated.
Said said that there was not one point of failure or a person to be blamed for the error. He also said it was not in his responsibilities to decide whether someone should be punished for the error.

Topics: US air strike Kabul Afghan civilians

Related

Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
World
Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave

Watchdog upholds Scottish Muslim minister’s complaint against nursery

Watchdog upholds Scottish Muslim minister’s complaint against nursery
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

Watchdog upholds Scottish Muslim minister’s complaint against nursery

Watchdog upholds Scottish Muslim minister’s complaint against nursery
  • Humza Yousaf said Little Scholars discriminated against his daughter because of her Muslim name
  • Care Inspectorate: ‘We found that the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements’
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A complaint made by a Scottish minister that a local nursery discriminated against his daughter because of her Muslim name has been upheld by the country’s care watchdog.

Following a three-month investigation prompted by a complaint by Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, the country’s Care Inspectorate said Little Scholars nursery in the city of Dundee had failed to “promote fairness, equality and respect” in its handling of applications.

Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla complained to the inspectorate when the nursery repeatedly failed to assign a place to their daughter, despite offering spots to children with “white-sounding names.” The couple are also pursuing separate legal action against the nursery.

They said they became suspicious of Little Scholars when their daughter Amal was rejected twice in their applications for a space, while it confirmed to others without ethnic names that it had places available.

El-Nakla asked a friend to enquire with the nursery about a place for their child, who did not have an ethnic name, and they were told that spaces were available.

Yousaf reported the occurrences to local newspaper The Record, which investigated the nursery and carried out the same experiment.

Discussing what the paper had found, Yousaf tweeted that the reporter “created two profiles with kids same age, their requirements the same. ‘Aqsa Akhtar’ application was rejected while ‘Susan Blake’ was offered a choice of 4 afternoons.”

The Care Inspectorate said: “We have upheld a complaint in relation to this matter. We found that the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care that meets their needs and respects their rights.

“We have identified areas for improvement and we will follow up on these to check on progress.”

Little Scholars, the owners of which are of Asian heritage, denounced the inspectorate’s decision as “highly misleading” and said their lawyers are challenging it.

A statement by the owners’ spokesperson said: “As a small family business, we’re always looking at ways we can improve things. Whilst the Care Inspectorate found our admission procedure could be improved, this had nothing to do with discrimination or equality, and within a few days of becoming aware of Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla’s complaint, we reviewed and updated our system for dealing with admissions.”

Topics: Scotland nursery Little Scholars Humza Yousaf discrimination watchdog

Related

Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination
World
Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination
Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has alleged that a local nursery discriminated against his 2-year-old daughter. (Screenshot/File Photo)
World
Scotland health secretary reports nursery for discrimination over Muslim name

Latest updates

Nayifat Finance IPO 136 times oversubscribed with share price at $9
Nayifat Finance IPO 136 times oversubscribed with share price at $9
Egyptian artist Heba Khalifa explores the constrictions of motherhood, society’s expectations of women
Egyptian artist Heba Khalifa explores the constrictions of motherhood, society’s expectations of women
Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.