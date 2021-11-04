You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida led the ruling LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9uyx

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
  • Incumbent foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes over a key ruling party post
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he may take on the role of foreign minister until a new cabinet is formed this month, as the incumbent foreign minister took over a key ruling party post.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officially confirmed on Thursday Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as the party’s secretary-general, the party’s number two post and a powerful role that includes shaping policy.
“Until the new cabinet, I am thinking of working as foreign minister as well,” Kishida, who previously served as foreign minister, told reporters.
Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house.
Motegi said he would focus on tasks such as recovery of the pandemic-hit economy and party reform to enhance diversity, vowing to drive policy with speed.
“It is very important to show the LDP is changing, as we implement what we can do fast, while presenting the big picture,” Motegi said.
He said the ruling party would discuss details for extra budget with its junior coalition partner to create “rich, fulfilling” economic measures.
The parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov. 10 to confirm Kishida as prime minister. He is expected to name a new cabinet, which is likely to remain largely unchanged except for the post of foreign minister, shortly afterwards.

Topics: Japan Fumio Kishida

Related

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
World
Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
Update Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote
World
Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp

Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
  • Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Octber 16
  • She was eventually found safe in a town about 100km south of the campsite
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian police said a 36-year-old man will likely be charged on Thursday with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite who was eventually found safe in a locked house after missing for 18 days.
The man was taken to the hospital for an injury but he was now back at the police station and being interviewed by police, authorities said.
“There is still a lot of work to do ... the investigation continues,” Western Australia state Police Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said during a media conference.
Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, sparking an extensive 18-day search involving land and air crews, roadblocks and CCTV footage.
She was eventually found safe early on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite on the far northwest coast of the state. The house is just 3km from her family home, Australian media reported.
Police on Thursday released an audio recording of when they entered the house and found Cleo in one of the rooms. “We’ve got her. We’ve got her,” an officer could be heard saying.
State Premier Mark McGowan said Cleo is a “very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl” and looked “very well adjusted” considering the ordeal, after meeting the family.
#CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday with a photo posted by the police of a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed getting nearly 54,000 likes. Many landmarks in Perth, the Western Australia state capital, were lit up in blue on Wednesday night to thank the police for helping find Cleo.

Topics: Australia

Related

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
World
Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
Social media platforms would be required to take all reasonable steps to verify their users’ ages. (File/AFP)
Media
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
  • US ‘gravely concerned’ about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities
  • Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: The US embassy in Ethiopia has authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency government staff and family members because of armed conflict, it said on its website, as rebel forces in the north make advances.
The decision came after the United States said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military operations in favor of cease-fire talks.
“The (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said in a statement.
Travel to Ethiopia is unsafe and further escalation is likely, it added.
“The government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down Internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest,” it said.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment on the US embassy statement.
On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.
Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa to press for a halt to military operations in the north and to seek the start of cease-fire talks.
On Wednesday, Britain urged its citizens to review their need to stay in Ethiopia and consider leaving while commercial options were available.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged to bury his government’s enemies “with our blood” as rebellious Tigrayan forces and their Oromo allies threaten to advance on Addis Ababa.
Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for settling Ethiopia’s longtime conflict with Eritrea.
An earlier call to “bury” the enemy in a statement posted on Abiy’s official Facebook page over the weekend was removed by the platform for violating its policies against inciting and supporting violence, the company said.
Tigrayan forces are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital, a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Getachew Reda, told Reuters late on Wednesday, pledging to minimize casualties in their drive to take Addis Ababa.
“We don’t intend to shoot at civilians and we don’t want bloodshed. If possible we would like the process to be peaceful.”
A regional analyst in touch with the parties to the war and who spoke on condition of anonymity said the TPLF was likely to hold off on any advance on Addis Ababa until they secured the highway running from neighboring Djibouti to the capital.
That requires seizing the town of Mille. Getachew said on Tuesday that Tigrayan forces were closing in on Mille. 

Topics: Ethiopia US

Related

Update UN decries ‘extreme brutality’ of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
World
UN decries ‘extreme brutality’ of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
World
Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
Updated 04 November 2021
AP

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears

Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
  • Last year, celebrations in India were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections
  • On Thursday, the country recorded over 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 461 deaths
Updated 04 November 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: Indians across the country began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising air pollution.
Diwali is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.
Last year, celebrations in India were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections, but festivities this year seem to be back. Even though the government has asked people to avoid large gatherings, markets have been buzzing ahead of Diwali, with eager crowds buying flowers, lanterns and candles.
As dusk fell on Wednesday, over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year. As part of the Diwali celebrations, the city last year lit 606,569 oil lamps.
The lamps were lit at Ram ki Pauri, at the banks of Saryu River, a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged its shores while ignoring coronavirus social distancing norms. A laser and fireworks show followed, illuminating the city’s lanes and river banks. Thousands of city residents also lit lamps at their houses and temples.
The festival is being celebrated at a time when India’s pandemic crisis has largely subsided.
On Thursday, the country recorded over 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 461 deaths, a far cry from earlier this year when India buckled under a few hundred thousand new infections every day. Overall, it has recorded more than 35 million infections and over 459,000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. These figures, as elsewhere, are likely undercounts.
Even states where infections were swelling a few weeks ago, such as Kerala along the tropical Malabar Coast, have seen a sustained decline. India also celebrated administering its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose last month, further boosting confidence that life is returning to normal.
Still, experts have warned that the festival season could bring a renewed spike in infections if COVID-19 health measures aren’t enforced.
There are also worries over air pollution, which typically shrouds northern India under a toxic grey smog at this time as temperatures dip and winter settles in.
On Diwali night, people also lit up the sky with firecrackers — their smoke causing pollution that takes days to clear.
While there is no nationwide ban on bursting firecrackers, a number of states have imposed restrictions to stem the pollution, with some allowing their residents to light green crackers for a certain number of hours. Green crackers produce lesser emissions than normal firecrackers. In the past, similar bans have often been flouted.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
World
Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
Updated 04 November 2021

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26

Over a cup of tea, south India holds climate talks parallel to COP26
  • Dozens of gatherings are held in Kerala where people share their anxiety over climate change
Updated 04 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As world leaders negotiate new commitments to curb global warming at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, common people in the southern Indian state of Kerala have organized parallel talks to discuss the impact of changing climate on their lives — over a cup
of tea.
Called “climate cafes,” the gatherings at local coffee shops, village meeting halls or in open spaces under the shade of trees were initiated across the state last week by a Kozhikode publication, Padhabhedam, just days before the beginning of COP26 on Monday.
“The whole idea is that we don’t want to leave all the discussions on climate change to policymakers and experts,” Padhabhedam publisher Civic Chandran told Arab News. “People want to have their say and want to engage in the dialogue because they are the real victims of the climate change.
“The severe monsoons and continuous landslides and mudslides in Kerala worry us and people share their experience.”
Kerala has been witnessing the fallout of changing climate in recent years with unseasonal downpours triggering devastating flash floods. In 2018, floods killed more than 500 people, and in 2020, nearly every district in the state was affected by unprecedented monsoon rains and widespread destruction of life and property due to landslides. Climate cafe meetings were initially planned at 35 locations to mark Padhabhedam’s 35th anniversary, but as soon as they were launched, more communities wanted to take part.
“The idea spread faster than we thought,” editor Tomy Mathew said, and the number of climate cafes has almost doubled.
The meetings will be held until Nov. 12, when COP26 concludes.
Ajith Kumar, who has been participating in every climate cafe meeting held in southwestern Kottayam district said he was “amazed by the enthusiasm of the people.” “The significance of this conversation is that the talk about climate is no longer the domain of experts, social activists and politicians,” he said.
“People are now aware and want to be a stakeholder in the discussion because they have been witnessing extreme weather conditions in Kerala over the years.”
The concept of climate cafes was first introduced by the Climate Psychology Alliance in the UK to assess the psychological impact the climate crisis has on ordinary lives. In Kerala, the impact is very clear.
“It’s not a climate crisis we are facing, we are staring at climate emergencies,” Kerala developmental researcher Dr. J. Devika said. “Young people in Kerala are worried about their future and this is one reason, so many people are participating in the climate cafe conversations.”
She said the emergencies are triggered by extreme weather incidents, but their impact is aggravated by current development models. Environmentalist Anitha Santhi, who took part in a climate cafe in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, said the meetings could be a way to channel the message to authorities. “Climate anxiety was one issue that came up especially with reference to the 2018-19 floods,” she said. “Through climate cafes, people want to tell the government and policy-makers to rethink the present development model.”
 

Topics: COP 26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Related

AS IT HAPPENED: Day three of COP26 sees world’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
World
AS IT HAPPENED: Day three of COP26 sees world’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
UK announces $68m for Middle East green projects at COP26
Business & Economy
UK announces $68m for Middle East green projects at COP26

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
  • "The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War," the inspector general for the US Air Force said in a report
  • "It was an honest mistake," Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters at the Pentagon
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGOTN: A US drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians was a tragic mistake but did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector general said Wednesday after an investigation.
Three adults, including a man who worked for a US aid group, and seven children were killed in the August 29 operation, with the target believed to have been a home and a vehicle occupied by Daesh militants.
“The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns led to regrettable civilian casualties,” Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the inspector general for the US Air Force, said in a report.
“It was an honest mistake,” Said told reporters at the Pentagon.
“But it’s not criminal conduct, random conduct, negligence,” he said.
Said said the people directly involved in the strike, which took place during the US-led evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans after the Taliban seized control of the country, genuinely believed “that they were targeting an imminent strike.”
“The intended target of the strike, the vehicle, its contents and occupant, were genuinely assessed at the time as an imminent threat to US forces and mission at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the report said.
However, it said, the interpretation of intelligence and the observations of a targeted car and its occupants over eight hours was “regrettably inaccurate,” it said.
“What likely broke down was not the intelligence but the correlation of that intelligence to a specific house,” Said explained.
The US military believed it was targeting IS militants planning an attack on the evacuation operations, three days after a suicide bomb attack at the airport left 13 US service members and scores of Afghans dead.
The car was thought to have contained explosives like those used in the previous attack.
After a preliminary investigation, the Pentagon admitted on September 17 that it had been a “tragic mistake.”
The Pentagon said that the surviving family members would be compensated.
Said said that there was not one point of failure or a person to be blamed for the error. He also said it was not in his responsibilities to decide whether someone should be punished for the error.

Topics: US air strike Kabul Afghan civilians

Related

Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
World
Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave

Latest updates

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
Aston Martin's third-quarter sales double
Aston Martin's third-quarter sales double
Little-known regional histories revealed at Sharjah Book Fair
Little-known regional histories revealed at Sharjah Book Fair
Google to allow third party app payments for first time in South Korea
Google to allow third party app payments for first time in South Korea
REVIEW: Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is still worth enthusing about
REVIEW: Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is still worth enthusing about

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.