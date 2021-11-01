You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
Japanese Prime Minister and President of the governing Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during an election campaign for the Oct. 31 lower house elections, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP)
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
  • The long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament’s lower house
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after leading his ruling coalition to a strong majority in national elections.
The long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament’s lower house, local media reported while the official result was finalized.
“It was a very tough election, but the people’s will — that they want us to create this country’s future under the stable LDP-Komeito government and the Kishida administration — was shown,” he said.
“We received a precious 261 seats for the LDP. As a responsible party... we will meet the public mandate,” said Kishida, who has been in office for a month.
The benchmark Nikkei stock index rose more than two percent after news of the result, which enables the ruling bloc to enact bills on issues from pandemic stimulus to defense spending on its own.
The coalition had previously held 305 seats in parliament, and the LDP 276 on its own.

New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland

New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland

New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland
  • New Zealand agrees on a November 10 re-opening date for retail stores and institutions such as libraries and museum
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will extend coronavirus curbs for another week in its largest city of Auckland, but ease some after that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, another day of record new infections.
As New Zealand battles the spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, it has agreed on a Nov. 10 re-opening date for retail stores and institutions such as libraries and museums, Ardern told a news conference.
“Because of the high vaccination rates in Auckland we can move with greater confidence,” Ardern said.
“These decisions are carefully balanced and allows us to release some of the pressure and fatigue that we know exists in Auckland.”
The city’s limit on the size of outdoor gatherings was lifted to 25 people.
New Zealand won global praise last year for a response that stamped out the coronavirus, but has proved unable to quash the current outbreak, forcing it to adopt a strategy of living with the virus instead of the earlier aim of elimination.
Still, it has fared far better than many other countries, with tough curbs that have held COVID-19 infections to about 6,000 and a toll of just 28 deaths.
Daily cases have been rising to record highs in the last few days, with 162 on Monday. Of these, 53 sufferers were in hospital, with four in intensive care. Cases are expected to keep rising in a model of the outbreak released to the media.
But Ardern said high vaccination rates gave protection to keep down hospital admissions.
“Previously we worked hard to eliminate every case. While Delta has forced us to change our approach, vaccines ensure we have the same goal,” she added.
More than 75 percent of New Zealand, or about 3.1 million people, have now been fully vaccinated, while 88 percent have got one dose.
However, the government said an increasing number of new cases are among the indigenous Maori community, where the vaccination rate is lower.

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVID-19 case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVID-19 case
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVID-19 case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVID-19 case
  • China had reduced most domestic cases to a trickle throughout the pandemic
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Shanghai Disneyland was closed Monday over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.
China had reduced most domestic cases to a trickle throughout the pandemic, but a flare-up in recent weeks has tested Beijing’s determination to eliminate COVID-19 as much of the rest of the world opens up.
There were 92 new cases reported Monday — the highest since mid-September.
Shanghai Disneyland closed after a woman who visited the park tested positive after returning home to a neighboring province, state media said.
Disneyland said it would be remain shut for at least Monday and Tuesday “to follow the requirement(s) of pandemic prevention and control.”
The reopening date was yet to be confirmed, it added.
The park began barring new visitors from entering on Sunday, with everyone in the park required to take a Covid-19 test before leaving.
Nearly 34,000 people had been tested by Monday morning, the city government said.
All tests came back negative, it said, but added that those affected must stay away from work or school for at least two days and undergo further testing.
State media footage showed scores of health workers in hazmat suits inside Disneyland, as masked visitors waited underneath fireworks at the park’s landmark castle.
The closure comes after Beijing’s newly opened Universal Studios said Saturday that close contacts of infected people had been found among the previous weekend’s visitors.
All staff at the theme park — which entered a “state of emergency prevention” on Friday — have tested negative and no trace of the virus had been detected on the site, the park added.
Chinese authorities have shown no sign of relenting on their strict zero-Covid policy.
Beijing is due to host the Winter Olympics in under 100 days, and authorities have said eradicating the virus is their biggest challenge in the run-up.
About six million people are under lockdown orders, mostly in northern parts of China.
Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference Saturday that authorities would continue to “strictly prohibit people in locked-down communities from leaving their homes.”
Beijing introduced new curbs on Saturday, including closing all cinemas in one western district.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day

Planet’s fate is on the line in Glasgow

Religious leaders and faith community members hold a COP26 vigil and lead a prayer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. (Reuters)
Religious leaders and faith community members hold a COP26 vigil and lead a prayer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin

Planet’s fate is on the line in Glasgow

Religious leaders and faith community members hold a COP26 vigil and lead a prayer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. (Reuters)
  • World must deliver on large-scale emissions cuts to limit global warming, says UN climate chief
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: Global COP26 climate negotiations are the “last, best hope” to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday.

The Glasgow gathering, which runs until Nov. 12, comes as an accelerating onslaught of extreme weather events across the world underscores the devastating impacts of climate change from 150 years of burning fossil fuels.
“We know that our shared planet is changing for the worse,” Sharma said at the opening ceremony, as protesters gathered in the Scottish city to pile pressure on governments.
Experts warn that only transformative action in the next 10 years will help stave off far more cataclysmic impacts. And the warming of the planet did not pause for the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the UN meeting to be delayed by a year.
The last year alone has seen a once-in-a-thousand-years heatwave and scorching wildfires in North America, extreme rainfall and flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe and severe drought in Madagascar, which Sharma said has been referred to as the “first climate-induced famine.”
UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told the gathering that the world must deliver on large-scale reductions of emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 C, or  “accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”
Her comments came as the World Meteorological Organization published its 2021 report on the State of the Global Climate in which it warned “extreme events,” such as Hurricane Ida in the US and the Algeria wildfires which killed 90 people this year, “are the new norm.”

We know that our shared planet is changing for the worse.

Alok Sharma, COP26, president

The report, which includes data on temperature, CO2 emissions, rain fall, and sea levels, right up to the end of September 2021, said global warming levels will increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees unless action is taken at COP26.
In August a bombshell “code red” report from the world’s top climate science body warned that Earth’s average temperature will hit the 1.5 C threshold around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago. And last week a UN report said even the latest, most ambitious carbon-cutting commitments would still lead to “catastrophic” warming of 2.7C.
Much of the world’s hopes for wrestling down emissions rest on the G20 richer nations — whose leaders met in Rome at the weekend and whose economies account for about 80 percent of carbon pollution. They committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C and pledged to bring a halt to international funding for coal plants without emissions capture facilities.
They also pledged to reach a target of net zero carbon emissions “by or around mid-century,” falling short of setting a clear 2050 date, as campaigners and summit host Italy were hoping for.
More than 120 heads of state and government will make the trip to Glasgow for the UN meeting, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, India’s Narendra Modi and Australia’s Scott Morrison.
But President Xi Jinping of China  has not left his country during the pandemic and will not be traveling to Glasgow. Vladimir Putin of Russia will also be a no-show.
Sharma said more than 21,000 representatives from governments were registered, as well as nearly 14,000 observers and 4,000 media representatives.
With poorer nations least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions hit hardest by its impacts, inequality overshadows the COP26 negotiations.
The failure of rich countries to cough up $100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help developing nations lower emissions and adapt — a pledge first made in 2009 — will complicate the already fraught talks.

Topics: COP26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) UN climate change Glascow

Related

The real message that came out of the inaugural Middle East Green Initiative is that the transition to a net-zero future must be gradual and must not damage regional economic growth. (GettyImages)
Middle-East
Middle East will get to net zero on its terms with realistic targets
COP26 may mark a turning point in history
Business & Economy
COP26 may mark a turning point in history

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander
Updated 01 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander
  • Jorge Madlos’ death is a major blow to the communist militants
Updated 01 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Security forces in the southern Philippines have killed a commander of the armed wing of the country’s rebel communist party, the military said on Sunday. Jorge Madlos headed the national operations command of the New People’s Army of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Communist rebels have been fighting the government since the 1960s in what has been the country’s longest conflict and has killed tens of thousands of people.

Madlos was killed after soldiers were dispatched to the mountainous area of Sitio Gabunan in Bukidnon province on Mindanao island, following reports of the presence of a group of communist rebels, Gen. Romeo Brawner, commander of the Army 4th Infantry Division, said in a press conference.

“Jorge Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, is dead,” Brawner said, calling on the remaining members of the group to surrender. “If you do not surrender, you will suffer the same fate as Ka Oris. It is futile to continue with this armed struggle that really has no direction at all.”

He said there were still approximately 300 rebels hiding in the region and troops had been ordered to intensify their search operation.

As Madlos was one of the few remaining leaders of the rebel group, his death was a major blow to the group, which the military expects to start falling apart.

“His death will deter the activities and plans by the NPA for he can no longer direct the communist terrorists’ violent actions against our people,” the armed forces of the Philippines said in a statement. “This is a major blow to the communist terrorist group in Mindanao and will usher in eventual peace in the region.”

Madlos was facing multiple criminal cases, including murder, robbery, arson and kidnapping.

Topics: Philippine Army Philippine communist rebels Jorge Madlos New People’s Army

Related

Special After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19
World
After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19
Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
World
Philippine security forces kill top militant commander

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns
Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns
  • Tensions are high between the world’s two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome and raised concerns over human rights, in only their second face-to-face session as tensions between the two powers run high.

Blinken expressed opposition to actions by China “that run counter to our values and interests ... including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, the East and South China Seas, and Taiwan,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also noted areas where he said the US and China’s interests intersect and they can work together, including “the DPRK, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan, and the climate crisis.”

The meeting in Rome, where both diplomats were attending the G20 Summit, is the first between Blinken and Wang since a stormy session in Alaska in March during which the Chinese delegation berated the American side as TV cameras rolled.

Tensions are high between the world’s two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between the US and the People’s Republic of China,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days — ending nearly two decades of operations in the country and piling further strain on relations between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden has pressed ahead with a hard-line trade policy against Beijing broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic approach sent tensions soaring.

Tensions have also soared over Taiwan in recent months.

China claims the self-governing, US-allied island as its own, and vows it will retake it one day — by force if necessary.

Earlier this month, Washington confirmed that a small number of US troops are on the island to help with training.

On Tuesday, Blinken called for Taiwan to be allowed greater involvement in UN agencies, though Beijing insisted it has no place on the world’s diplomatic stage.

Biden has also rebuked Beijing over its sabre-rattling on Taiwan.

He said this month the US was ready to defend the island from a Chinese invasion — though the White House quickly walked back those comments amid warnings from Beijing, continuing a strategy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.

Topics: Antony Blinken Wang Yi human rights

Related

Biden pushes G20 energy producing countries to boost production
Business & Economy
Biden pushes G20 energy producing countries to boost production
Update Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
Business & Economy
G20 leaders endorse tax deal, pledge more vaccines for the poor

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia has appointed financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance
Saudi Arabia has appointed financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance
Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
Saudi Arabia will not reduce VAT any time soon, says Minister
Saudi Arabia will not reduce VAT any time soon, says Minister
New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland
New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland
UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11
UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.