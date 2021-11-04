You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm
BlackRock, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund have received some of the largest allocations, PayTM said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6n7r

Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm
  • The private placement is India's largest to date, in line with PayTM's position as the country's largest public offering to date, Bloomberg reported.
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Jeddah: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and the University of Cambridge are among dozens who have bought $1.1 billion worth of shares in Indian digital payments company PayTM, according to Bloomberg.


BlackRock, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund have received some of the largest allocations, PayTM said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company, officially known as One97 Communications Ltd., is selling nearly half of its $2.4 billion IPO to institutional investors.
 
The private placement is India's largest to date, in line with PayTM's position as the country's largest public offering to date, Bloomberg reported.

“What the government has done with the common fintech network in the form of the UPI is phenomenal,” Raghav Maliah, vice chairman of global investment banking at Goldman Sachs said in an interview. “It’s the equivalent of the creation of the National Highway System in the U.S. and leads us to be very bullish on possible opportunities in India.”

 

Topics: #abudhabi fund #investment

Related

Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes large property deals
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes large property deals
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange launches derivatives market for more liquidity
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange launches derivatives market for more liquidity

Egypt discuss ways to boost gas exports to Europe

Egypt discuss ways to boost gas exports to Europe
Updated 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt discuss ways to boost gas exports to Europe

Egypt discuss ways to boost gas exports to Europe
  • EU aims to strengthen ties with Egypt in field of energy, says official
Updated 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: EU aims to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the field of energy, said Kadri Simson, commissioner for energy affairs of the EU, during a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla.

El Molla and the EU official discussed ways to increase coordination in transporting and exporting natural gas to Europe within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. 

He highlighted Egypt’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean region as a major supporter for the optimal exploitation of natural gas resources.

Egypt is currently the fastest-growing Arab exporter of liquefied natural gas, according to a report released by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in August. 

The report showed that Egypt exported around 1.4 million tons of LNG in the second quarter of 2021.

Egypt contributed about 5 percent of Arab countries’ total LNG exports, which amounted to 28.3 million tons in the second quarter of 2021. Despite Egypt’s relatively small contribution to the total, it represented the largest percentage (47 percent) of the growth of Arab LNG exports during the second quarter of 2021, which were up from 25.3 million tons in the same period a year earlier.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the Egyptian minister lauded EU’s support for the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Simson stressed the importance of Egypt’s pioneering efforts in the Eastern Mediterranean region to support the partnership between the countries of the region in transporting natural gas to Europe. She said the EU aims to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the field of energy and support Egyptian efforts to achieve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

El Molla pointed out the Egyptian strategy relys on natural gas as a clean transitional fuel that contributes to achieving sustainable development and reducing emissions.

He expressed Egypt’s aspiration to extend the scope of cooperation with the EU in Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Egypt has 2.186 trillion cubic meters or 77.2 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration, placing it 16th in the world. These reserves are equivalent to around 1.6 billion tons of LNG.

Topics: #egypt #EU #gas #exports #lng

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites
  • Tankers re-routed in recent weeks, according to media report
  • Gulf state is world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has held talks with Qatar over the Gulf state becoming a gas supplier “of last resort” should Europe’s energy crisis continue.

Prices across the world have jumped in recent weeks over wide-ranging increases in demand coupled with a reduction in exports from Russia.

The Financial Times said on Friday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had approached Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, directly and that talks had taken place between senior government ministers from both countries, including UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

It added that four tankers had been re-routed to the UK from Qatar in recent weeks, which is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

A government source told the FT: “The Qataris have indicated a willingness to agree longer-term supply deals to deliver …  gas to the UK in an emergency scenario — a sort of ‘supplier of last resort’ arrangement.”

But a government spokesperson told the FT the UK had not “requested or secured any additional shipments from the Qatari government," adding that it held “regular discussions” with “key energy partners around the world” ahead of more challenging winter months.

The head of Scottish Power warned in October that as many as 20 UK energy suppliers were at risk of going out of business before the end of the year as a result of the energy crisis. Nineteen have so far gone bust since September, following the collapse of CNG Energy earlier this week.

UK energy regulator Ofgem said last week that it may have to step in to alter price cap rules on energy to prevent more companies going under.

“In order to protect the interests of consumers, we must ensure that the regulatory frameworks, including the price cap, fully reflect the costs, risks and uncertainties facing the supply companies we regulate,” it said.

Topics: Qatar UK Energy crisis Europe

Related

Qatari Central Bank approves $50bn bank merger
Business & Economy
Qatari Central Bank approves $50bn bank merger
Qatar Energy to launch green bonds in 2022; state commits to emissions reduction
Business & Economy
Qatar Energy to launch green bonds in 2022; state commits to emissions reduction

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

CALIFORNIA: Southern California air regulators on Friday approved new restrictions on area oil refineries and other factories that could remove tons of smog-forming pollutants from the air.

The board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District adopted rule changes requiring emissions limits on oxides of nitrogen that will affect nine refineries and seven plants that produce asphalt, biofuel plants, hydrogen and sulfuric acid.

Oxides of nitrogen, collectively known as NOx, form when fuel is burned at high temperatures. The gases can be produced by cars and industrial sources such as refineries and power plants. They are a key ingredient in producing ozone pollution.

The new rules will reduce NOx emissions by around eight tons per day over the next 14 years, with nearly half of the reductions expected by 2023 and will go a long way to helping the region meet some federal air quality standards by 2031, the AQMD said.

“Once implemented, this rule will have immediate benefits to our air quality, especially for those living near these facilities who are directly impacted,” AQMD board Chair Ben J. Benoit said in the statement. “We estimate the public health benefits achieved through this rule will help avoid 370 premature deaths and more than 6,200 asthma attacks.”

The rules apply to some 300 pieces of combustion equipment at the facilities such as boilers and gas turbines. The rules, which will be implemented over a decade, provide two ways of meeting the new requirements and also ban refineries from purchasing credits to offset pollution they produce.

The total cost of implementing the new rules is projected at about $2.3 billion but the reduction in health costs from pollution is expected to be about $2.6 billion, according to a September AQMD study session.

The Western States Petroleum Association, representing oil companies, called it “a strong rule.”

“The industry is committed to ensuring the rule is successful by making substantial investments to reduce emissions,” Patty Senecal, director for the association’s Southern California region, told the Daily Breeze.

The vote also was applauded by environmental groups.

“These reductions are crucially important; Southern California suffers from some of the dirtiest air in the nation and fails to meet state and national air quality standards,” said a statement from the Coalition for Clean Air.

The coalition said most of the state’s oil refinery capacity is located in and around the Los Angeles harbor neighborhood of Wilmington, nearby Carson and western Long Beach in areas with large low-income and minority populations.

“Today’s vote is a win for clean air, the clean economy and environmental justice,” said Chris Chavez, the coalition’s deputy policy director.

Topics: #Air #Refinery #US #climate

Dubai plans merger of economy, tourism departments

Dubai plans merger of economy, tourism departments
Updated 06 November 2021
Reuters

Dubai plans merger of economy, tourism departments

Dubai plans merger of economy, tourism departments
  • Aims to attract 25 million tourists in 2025
Updated 06 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai plans to merge the departments of economy and tourism and hopes to attract 25 million tourists in 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Dubai’s crown prince, said on Twitter on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan added that Helal Al-Marri will be appointed as a general director of the new department.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said the new department’s main objectives include increasing the added value of the industrial sector by 150 percent over the next five years, expanding foreign export markets for local products by 50 percent, and increasing the number of tourists by 40 percent, his media office said.

He added that the emirate also wants to attract 100,000 companies in 3 years, 400 global economic events annually by 2025, and encourage private sector companies and family businesses to list on the financial markets and stock exchanges in Dubai.

Topics: #dubai

Related

Dubai to list its Electricity & Water Authority at $25bn valuation
Business & Economy
Dubai to list its Electricity & Water Authority at $25bn valuation

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to stable from negative, affirms A1 ratings

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to stable from negative, affirms A1 ratings
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to stable from negative, affirms A1 ratings

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to stable from negative, affirms A1 ratings
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Credit rating agency Moody’s has changed the outlook on the Saudi government from negative to stable.

The agency predicted the Saudi economy will return to positive growth in 2021, and the current account level will return to a surplus as the fiscal deficit shrinks in 2021, accompanied by a reduction in the level of debt in the medium term.

In a note Moody's said it expects Saudi Arabia's fiscal deficit to narrow sharply in 2021 to less than 2.5 percent of GDP from 11.2 percent of GDP in 2020 and to remain close to balance in the next several years.

Moody's and other local banks and researchers are now seeing Saudi deficit lower than the government's projections. Jadwa Investment, a Riyadh-based investment bank, said in a note yesterday that it expects the deficit to be at 2.1 percent of GDP, lower than that of Saudi Arabia's ministry of finance at 2.7 percent. 

"Consequently, the government's debt burden will decline below 29 percent of GDP at the end of this year and further to around 25% of GDP by 2025 from 32.5 percent of GDP in 2020, reversing most of the pandemic-related erosion of the government's balance sheet," Moody's added.

Key Takeaways from Moody's Report

  • Saudi Arabia's fiscal deficit to narrow sharply in 2021 to less than 2.5 percent of GDP from 11.2 percent of GDP in 2020
  • Saudi Arabia has significant institutional and financial capacity to adjust to carbon transition proceeding at a moderate pace
  • Moody's expects that some of the 2020 spending cuts will be permanent, facilitating further reductions in overall spending during 2021-23 as the pandemic-related fiscal support is gradually withdrawn.
  • Saudi Arabia's debt burden remaining around 25-30 percent of GDP over the next few years compares to Moody's projections of 35-40 percent for the median of Aa-rated sovereigns and around 50 percent for A-rated peers.

A stable outlook suggests the financial position and net external assets of the Kingdom remain strong enough to support its credit rating.

The affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects Moody's view that Saudi Arabia's structural vulnerability, due to its economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector, will remain a constraint on the rating for the foreseeable future.

"Over the next decades, Moody's expects oil exports to produce less robust revenues at peak oil prices and weaker revenues at trough oil prices compared to historical experience because global initiatives to limit the adverse impacts of climate change will increasingly constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources," it added.

The agency also noted that one of the key pillars of the change in its outlook was the government’s commitment to medium-term fiscal reforms, including the financial sustainability Program which aims to further enhance fiscal discipline, improve effectiveness of public finance management, and support the rebuilding of fiscal buffers.

This will also better align the framework with national expenditure priorities. The financial sustainability program framework between 2015-2020 contributed to the growth of non-oil revenues from less than 10 percent in 2015 to more than 18 percent in 2020, and the reduction of non-interest expenditures from 56 percent in 2015 to 53 percent in 2020.

Latest updates

Egypt discusses ways to boost gas exports to Europe
Egypt discusses ways to boost gas exports to Europe
Arab coalition says over 150 Houthis killed in strikes around Marib
Arab coalition says over 150 Houthis killed in strikes around Marib
Syrian-Palestinian cartoonist teams up with UNHCR on NFT charity sale for Afghanistan
To mark the UN Refugee Agency’s 70th anniversary, Syrian-Palestinian cartoonist Hani Abbas has created seven images that will be sold as digital assets to raise funds for Afghanistan. (UNHCR/Hani Abbas)
British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali
British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali
UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites
UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.