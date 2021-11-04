You are here

Twitter's new Middle East news hire apologizes for anti-Israel tweets

Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. (File/AFP)
Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Twitter's new Middle East news hire apologizes for anti-Israel tweets

Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. (File/AFP)
  • A new Twitter hire, who is responsible for curating news coverage of the Middle East and North Africa, has apologized for tweets harshly critical of Israel
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new Twitter hire, Fadah Jassem, who is responsible for curating news coverage of the Middle East and North Africa, has apologized for tweets harshly critical of Israel that were made in 2010 and 2011.

Jassem also apologized for not including Israel’s flag alongside those of 17 other Middle Eastern and North African countries, including the Palestinian flag, in a tweet announcing her new role on Monday.

“Cats out the bag, I’m thrilled to say that I join Twitter as Editorial Curation Lead for MENA today,” the tweet read. “Very excited to get stuck in and delve deeper into the discussions that matter from this diverse and lively region!"

 

 

The tweet earned Jassem heavy backlash from pro-Israel groups and raised questions about objectivity in social media news coverage.

The watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted: “Hey @FadahJassem — seems you forgot something.”

The group Israel War Room asked Twitter for a response, saying the omission reflects “either woeful ignorance of the territory @FadahJassem is supposed to cover, or antisemitic erasure of the only Jewish state.”

Jassem apologized for the announcement tweet and for her past tweets made in 2010 and 2011 critical of Israel. 

“I can see that I have been ill-informed with some tweets when younger,” she wrote. “I apologise for any offence caused by these particular tweets and like I said for forgetting the Israeli flag with reference to MENA as I did others.”

In one tweet from 2010, Jassem wrote that Israel was “not born” but “dropped like a bomb” in the Middle East. Another appeared to show support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Jassem, who previously worked as a producer and editor for several television networks, has protected her Twitter account so it is no longer publicly visible.

Topics: Twitter Palestine Israel online

Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist

Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists urged Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist Majed Shamaa and end deportation proceedings against him.

Shamaa, a reporter for the Dubai-based broadcaster Orient TV, was arrested by Turkish police at his home in downtown Istanbul and threatened with deportation, which will likely endanger his life.

“By arresting journalist Majed Shamaa and threatening him with deportation, Turkish authorities are not only showing a lack of sense of humor, but also an utter disregard for press freedom and human rights,” said Ignacio Miguel Delgado, the Middle East and North Africa representative for the CPJ.

“Turkish authorities must immediately release Shamaa, stop his deportation, and allow Syrian journalists in Turkey to do their jobs freely and without fear of reprisal.”

Shamaa is reportedly facing deportation to Syria for inciting hatred and insulting the Turkish people in a satirical video he produced as part of a news program.

The video in question is an episode of the program “Street Poll” in which Shamaa interviewed Syrians in Istanbul about the so-called banana wars.

Banana wars are a dispute over standards of living in the city sparked by a viral video of a Turkish man claiming that he could not afford bananas but saw Syrians buying many of them.

Following that clip, Syrians shared videos and pictures on social media platforms of themselves eating bananas, which prompted Turkish authorities to arrest several Syrians for alleged provocation and incitement to hatred.

The journalist and his lawyer explained to the public prosecutor that Shamaa is a journalist and deportation would endanger his life, and the prosecutor ordered for him to be released. However, deportation proceedings against him were already under way.

In a letter Shamaa wrote to Orient TV, the journalist said the staff at the Gaziantep deportation center had forced him to sign and fingerprint deportation papers, even though they knew that he did not want to be deported.

Topics: Turkey Majed Shamaa

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. (File/AFP)
Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook’s parent company, Meta, told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.
“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon or capacity.”
Abiy is still regularly posting on the platform, where he has 3.5 million followers. The United States and others have warned Ethiopia about “dehumanizing rhetoric” after the prime minister in comments in July described the Tigray forces as “cancer” and “weeds.”
Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. Earlier this year, the company deleted a video from US President Donald Trump in which he peddled false claims about election fraud following a deadly skirmish at the US Capitol. Facebook said at the time the video contributed to “the risk of ongoing violence.” Just last week, the tech platform yanked a live broadcast from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro because he made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Spokeswoman Cain did not say how Facebook was made aware of the Ethiopia post, which the Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister made as Tigray forces took control of key cities over the weekend that put them in position to move down a major highway toward the capital, Addis Ababa.
Alarmed, Abiy’s government this week declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers of detention and military conscription. The prime minister repeated his call to “bury” the Tigray forces in public comments on Wednesday as he and other officials marked one year of war.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s highly polarized social media this week saw a number of high-profile posts targeting ethnic Tigrayans and even suggesting they be placed in concentration camps.
Thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United Nations human rights chief said Wednesday they had received reports of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans being rounded up for detention in recent months.
Former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen last month singled out Ethiopia as an example of what she called the platform’s “destructive impact” on society. “My fear is that without action, divisive and extremist behaviors we see today are only the beginning,” she told the Senate consumer protection subcommittee. “What we saw in Myanmar and are seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it.”
Meta spokeswoman Cain declined to say how many staffers they have on the ground in Ethiopia or dedicated to detecting violent speech in Ethiopia on its platform, but she said the company has the capability to review posts in Somali, Amharic, Oromo, and Tigrinya. She also said it has a team that includes people from Ethiopia or who have spent time in the country.
But Berhan Taye, a researcher in digital rights based in neighboring Kenya who tracks social media on Ethiopia and regularly escalates questionable posts to the Facebook platform, told the AP last week the platform wasn’t moderating in the Tigrinya language, the language of Tigrayans, as recently as April.
Overall in Ethiopia, “if you report (posts) on the platform, it’s very highly likely to get no reply at all,” she said. “From the amount we escalate, and the number of replies we get, that tells you their internal system is really limited.”

Topics: Ethiopia Facebook Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed violence

Digital rights activists accuse Facebook of anti-Palestinian bias

Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Digital rights activists accuse Facebook of anti-Palestinian bias

Internal Facebook documents showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd. (File/AFP)
  • Palestinian activist accuses Facebook and other social media platforms of censoring criticism of Israel
  • Palestinians have complained that political posts were removed or demoted especially by Facebook and Instagram
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Palestinian activists contended Facebook and other social media platforms have censored criticism of Israel in response to government pressure and launched a campaign seeking to halt the activity.
Palestinians have complained that political posts were removed or demoted especially by Facebook and Instagram, which Facebook owns.
The 7amleh digital rights organization launched a website called 7or on Monday to call attention to its position, saying it has documented 746 rights violations in 2021 so far.
“We see it as a war on the Palestinian narrative, as an attempt to silence them speaking about their oppression and suffering,” said 7amleh founder Nadim Nashif.
Facebook responded to a request for comment by referring to the work of its independent Oversight Board. The board called in September for moderation of Arabic and Hebrew content to be reviewed for potential bias. The company said it would implement recommendations from that review.
During a May war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged Facebook executives to be more proactive in removing content from “extremists elements that are seeking to do damage to our country.”
Internal Facebook documents seen by Reuters showed that staff members expressed concern over demotion of posts by Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd.
El-Kurd said views of his posts on Instagram, where he has 744,000 followers, decreased dramatically during Palestinian protests in May in Sheikh Jarrah, a Jerusalem neighborhood where Palestinians are at risk of losing their homes to Jewish settlers.
“I have suspected this baseless silencing of my account for a long time,” El-Kurd said. “The Israeli government is clearly threatened by Palestinian voices.”
Social media user Tala Ghannam said her posts have been removed from Facebook and Instagram for violating community guidelines, especially those tagged “#SaveSheikhJarrah” in support of Palestinian families at risk of eviction.
“I felt at that moment that I don’t have the right to freedom of opinion and expression,” Ghannam said.

Topics: Facebook Palestine Israel Censorship

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Ofcom will soon be given the power to impose fines of up to £18 million ($25 million), or 10 percent of annual turnover, on big tech companies that fail to protect their users from online harm.

The UK government-approved regulator for broadcasting and telecommunications has warned that the business models of social media companies are inherently harmful to users.

“It’s certainly true that some of the things at the heart of the business models at the moment, such as ‘recommend’ algorithms and that link with advertising revenue, those business models have driven huge scale, huge growth, huge revenues — and some of those design features are also at the root of the problem we have with safety and harm,” said Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom.

She said that efforts to regulate Big Tech had to address the fact that companies such as Facebook and Twitter have strong incentives to continue to allow users to post hateful content on their platforms.

This comes as a response to the recent revelations surrounding Facebook and the leaked documents proving that the tech giant was aware of Instagram’s harmful effect on teenage girls.

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen said last month that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.

She urged CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, to step down and allow change rather than devoting resources to a rebrand.

Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta, will begin focusing on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

Topics: Facebook

Lebanese prime minister urges information minister to resign

Lebanese prime minister urges information minister to resign
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Lebanese prime minister urges information minister to resign

Lebanese prime minister urges information minister to resign
  • Najib Mikati called on George Kordahi to embrace his sense of patriotism and do the right thing
  • Kordahi's comments on Yemen sparked a diplomatic rift with Gulf countries
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday urged Information Minister George Kordahi to resign from cabinet after he ignited a diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia.

In a speech in Beirut following his return from the climate change conference in Glasgow, Mikati called on Kordahi to embrace his sense of patriotism and do the right thing. 

“I repeat calls for the information minister to listen to his conscience and take circumstances into consideration and decide the stance he should take,” he said.

Mikati said that Lebanon is eager to resolve its diplomatic rift with Gulf countries over comments made by Lebanon’s information minister surrounding the war in Yemen.

Kordahi has so far refused to quit over the comments, in which he said Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and Yemen was being subjected to foreign aggression.

He said that his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he is committed to government policy

Last week, Kordahi triggered a social media frenzy when a video of him calling the war in Yemen “absurd” and saying the Houthis were defending themselves emerged online.

Saudi Arabia withdrew its ambassador from Beirut and expelled the Lebanese envoy. The UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain followed suit.

Topics: Lebanon

