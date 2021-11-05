You are here

Saudi embassy in Ethiopia urges citizens to leave at 'earliest opportunity'
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Ethiopia called on its citizens in the country to leave immediately on Friday. (File/Getty Images/AFP)
Arab News

Saudi embassy in Ethiopia urges citizens to leave at 'earliest opportunity'
  • The embassy asked Saudi citizens to leave “in light of the current circumstances” in Ethiopia
  • Citizens were urged to contact the embassy in the case of an emergency
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Ethiopia called on its citizens in the country to leave immediately on Friday.
The warning came after several groups including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, locked in a year-long conflict with the government, and the Oromo Liberation Army announced a new alliance.
The TPLF said Wednesday that its fighters had reached the town of Kemissie in the Amhara region, 325 kilometres northeast of the capital Addis Ababa, and were running “joint operations” with the OLA, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The embassy asked Saudi citizens to leave “in light of the current circumstances” in Ethiopia. 
The Saudi ambassador to the country also called on citizens to take all precaution and be wary. 
Citizens were urged to contact the embassy in the case of an emergency.

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 537,761
  • A total of 8,802 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 43 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 14 were recorded in Riyadh, eight in Jeddah, three in Makkah, two in Madinah, and two in Yanbu. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 537,761 after 39 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,802 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 46.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Saudi Arabia
Obesity costing Saudi Arabia $19 billion per year: Study

Obesity costing Saudi Arabia $19 billion per year: Study
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Obesity costing Saudi Arabia $19 billion per year: Study
  • It could cost Saudi Arabia $78 billion per year by 2060 if ‘urgent action’ not taken
  • Kingdom has ‘among highest rates of adult and child obesity in the world,’ expert tells Arab News
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Obesity is costing Saudi Arabia $19 billion per year, and that figure could skyrocket by 2060 if the issue is not addressed, according to a new study.

Published by BMJ (British Medical Journal) Global Health, the study surveyed eight countries, and found that obesity is costing the Kingdom the equivalent of 2.4 percent of its gross domestic product.

Of the countries studied, the World Obesity Federation and RTI International study found that the highest impact as a percentage of GDP is in Saudi Arabia, which has an obesity rate of around 35 percent.

It also warned that if “urgent action” is not taken, “the economic impact in Saudi Arabia is projected to rise to 4.1 percent by 2060, the equivalent of US$78 billion.”

Those costs are derived from calculations based on direct expenditures such as healthcare, as well as indirect costs, including premature mortality and absenteeism from work. It was found that indirect costs account for 65 percent of total impacts.

The study emphasized that “social, biological and environmental drivers” impact obesity levels, so individuals are not always solely to blame for their condition.

Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation, told Arab News that her organization selected Saudi Arabia as part of the study because the Kingdom has “among the highest rates of adult and child obesity in the world.”

She added: “Its large and relatively youthful population, along with its recent efforts in obesity prevention and treatments, make Saudi Arabia an interesting case as a pilot country.”

Ralston said the causes of its high obesity rates are “complex,” but “eating habits, sleeping habits and physical activity levels” are contributing factors.

These challenges, she added, are shared by most Gulf states, all of which have high obesity rates.

Ralston lauded initiatives by the Kingdom, such as campaigns by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, which “encourage individuals to embrace healthy behaviors.”

But she said: “It’s also important, however, to not only provide the support for individuals or families who need to make changes, but also address the factors contributing to obesity that are outside the individual’s control. These include biological, genetic, sociocultural, economic and environmental factors.”

She added: “Effective prevention, treatment and management of obesity won’t be achieved by just imploring people to change their behaviors.”

At a governmental and societal level, “we must interrogate how we can support people to live healthier lives. Governments must urgently implement comprehensive policies that improve access to cheap, nutritious foods and affordable healthcare, and allow their citizens to live balanced lives free of stress and adverse events.”

Saudi defenses destroy Houthi drone targeting Jazan
Arab News

Saudi defenses destroy Houthi drone targeting Jazan
  • The coalition said the Iran-backed group was committing serious violations of international humanitarian law
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi defenses on Friday destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, Al-Arabiya TV reported citing the Arab coalition.
The Kingdom’s air defenses on Tuesday also managed to intercept two booby-trapped Houthi drones aimed at the city southwest of the Kingdom.
The coalition said the Iran-backed group was committing serious violations of international humanitarian law by attacking unarmed civilians and civilian communities.

Saudi minister visits defense exhibition in Madrid
SPA

Saudi minister visits defense exhibition in Madrid
SPA

MADRID: Saudi Assistant Defense Minister for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari and his delegation visited the International Defense and Security Exhibition from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Al-Bayari and the delegation were received by the Saudi military attache to Spain, Brig. Gen. Khaled Al-Ghafaili. They toured the pavilion of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries company and met its CEO Walid bin Abdul Majeed Abu Khaled, as well as a number of engineers who are part of the on-the-job training program.

The exhibition aims to promote modern technologies and innovation, establish strategic partnerships, strengthen international cooperation and exchange information between countries, companies and organizations interested in defense and security.

German Embassy stages group exhibition to support emerging Saudi artists
Rashid Hassan

German Embassy stages group exhibition to support emerging Saudi artists
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Art galleries often have a coffee shop, but more and more coffee shops are now providing a creative space and acting as art galleries.
It was in one such café in Riyadh that the work of a group of young Saudi artists caught the attention of staff members from the German embassy, eventually leading to German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter Lamlé hosting an exhibition of their work at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter on Wednesday.
Stella Scherer, first secretary of press and cultural affairs at the German Embassy, told the audience at the exhibition that staff from the embassy’s department of culture had been so impressed by the work they saw in the café that they had asked for information about the artists, and were then introduced to one of the group of artists responsible.

FASTFACT

The 12 participating artists are Mohammad bin Fahad, Aisha Almadani, Alanoud Almadloul, Saleh Alqarni, Atheer Alshlgan, Mohammed Alnogedan, Ali Alotaibi, Yasser Alshehri, Omar Alqarni, Mansour Alotaibi, Khaled Al-Enezi and Najlaa Alqahtani.

The embassy then launched a project to support these 12 emerging Saudi artists, asking them to create work based on the theme “Tales of Stars.” The team at the embassy then posted the work on its social media pages over the course of several weeks, before exhibiting all the works together at Lamlé’s residence.
Speaking at the event, the German ambassador stressed that one of the main pillars of cooperation between his country and the Kingdom is cultural relations. Saudi artists are participating in artist residency programs in Germany, and have exhibited their work in German galleries, he said.
“This is the first time we have created such a project,” Lamlé said. “I believe the arts are a perfect bridge to bring the spirits of German and Saudi culture closer together. We are very happy to help young emerging Saudi artists to turn their talents into a profession by promoting them on our social media. Supporting young, local, emerging talents is at the heart of our cultural mission in the Kingdom and we are planning more projects in various fields of the arts to achieve this mission.” He added that the embassy plans to stage concerts featuring German and Saudi artists in the near future.
After its opening at the ambassador’s residence the exhibition is now on display at WRD Art Gallery in downtown Olaya until Nov. 11.

