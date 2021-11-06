You are here

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country
Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed arrives for the Meskel Square inauguration in Addis Ababa on June 13, 2021. (File/AFP)

AFP

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country
  • Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara
  • Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations’ Security Council on Friday called for a cease-fire in a rare joint declaration on the issue

AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia must be ready to make “sacrifices” to “salvage” the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital.
His announcement came a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Abiy’s government.
TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos said Friday the alliance aimed to “remove the regime,” as he signed the nine-party agreement in Washington.
“There are sacrifices to be made, but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia,” Abiy tweeted.
“We have seen the tests and obstacles and it made us stronger,” he said, adding: “We have more allies than the people who turned their backs on us.”
“For us, Ethiopians, dying for our sovereignty, unity and identity, is an honor. There is no Ethiopianism without sacrifice,” the government’s communication service said on Twitter.
Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara, where its fighters had advanced after retaking their Tigray bastion in June.
It said Wednesday it had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the capital.
The TPLF added it was running “joint operations” with the Oromo Liberation Army, another rebel group which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The government, which on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency, has denied any major rebel advance or threat on the capital, vowing to press on to victory in “an existential war.”
Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum on Friday accused the rebels of spinning “an alarmist narrative that is creating much tension among different communities, including the international community.”
“This information warfare and this propaganda that they have been propagating is giving a false sense of insecurity,” she added.
Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations’ Security Council on Friday called for a cease-fire in a rare joint declaration on the issue.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, which he accused of having attacked military bases, promising a swift victory.
But by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.



Three injured in knife attack on German train

Three injured in knife attack on German train

Reuters

Three injured in knife attack on German train

Three injured in knife attack on German train

Reuters

FRANKFURT: Three people were injured in a knife attack on a train between the German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg early on Saturday, the mass daily Bild said in its online edition, adding that police had arrested the attacker.
There were no immediate details about the identity of the attacker, the victims or the seriousness of the injuries they sustained, Bild said.
The attack happened at 0830 GMT near Neumarkt and the train had been halted at Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg, it said.



Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients

AP

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients
  • An official told New Delhi Television that around 17 patients were in the ward when the fire broke out
  • Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often cause deaths in India

AP

NEW DELHI: Ten patients died Saturday after a fire broke out in a hospital’s COVID-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said.
An official told New Delhi Television that around 17 patients were in the ward when the fire broke out. The remaining patients have been moved to a COVID-19 ward in another hospital, district collector Rajendra Bhosle said.
While the fire has since been brought under control, the cause was not immediately clear, he added, saying officials will carry out an investigation.
The former chief minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter to express his condolences and called for “strict action” against those responsible.
Such incidents are not uncommon in India. In May, when the country was battling a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed at least 18 patients.
Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often cause deaths in India.



UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

AP

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta
  • Since the takeover, Myanmar has been wracked by unrest
  • More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign

AP

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said Friday that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”
Nicholas Koumjian told UN reporters that the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which he heads, has received over 200,000 communications since the army takeover and has collected over 1.5 million items of evidence that are being analyzed “so that one day those most responsible for the serious international crimes in Myanmar will be brought to account.”
In determining that the crimes against civilians appear to be widespread and systematic, he said investigators saw patterns of violence — a measured response by security forces to demonstrations in the first six weeks or so after the military takeover followed by “an uptick in violence and much more violent methods used to suppress the demonstrators.”
“This was happening in different places at the same time, indicating to us it would be logical to conclude this was from a central policy,” Koumjian said. “And, also, we saw that particular groups were targeted, especially for arrests and detentions that appear to be without due process of law. And this includes, of course, journalists, medical workers and political opponents.”
Myanmar for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.
The Feb. 1 military takeover followed November elections which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won overwhelmingly and the military rejects as fraudulent. Since the takeover, Myanmar has been wracked by unrest, with peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing first into a low-level insurgency in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force and then into more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in heavy clashes with government troops.
Christine Schraner Burgener told The Associated Press shortly before her 3 ½ year term as the UN special envoy for Myanmar ended on Oct. 31 that “civil war” has spread throughout the country.
The UN investigative body was established by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council in September 2018 with a mandate to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyze evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar.
Koumjian, an American lawyer who served as an international prosecutor of serious crimes committed in Cambodia, East Timor and Bosnia, was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as its head in 2019 with instructions to prepare files that can facilitate criminal prosecutions in national, regional or international tribunals to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Koumjian said his team has been collecting evidence from a wide variety of sources including individuals, organizations, businesses and governments, and the evidence includes photographs, videos, testimonies and social media posts “that could be relevant to show that crimes happened and who is responsible for those crimes.”
The investigative body has received information from social media companies, which he wouldn’t name except for Facebook because it had made its cooperation public.
“We began engaging with Facebook as soon as we were created in 2019, and they have been meeting with us regularly,” Koumjian said. “We have received some, but certainly not all, that we have requested. We continue to negotiate with them and actually I am hopeful that we are going to receive more information.”
He said the Human Rights Council specifically instructed the investigators to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s probe into crimes committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority and the case at the International Court of Justice brought by Gambia on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya.
“So we are sharing documents with those proceedings,” Koumjian said.
The court actions stem from the Myanmar military’s harsh counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.
Koujian said: “All we’re doing is collecting evidence of the very worst violence, hopefully sending a message to perpetrators: `If you commit this, you run the risk that you will be held to account.’”



Taliban confirm reports four women killed in northern Afghanistan

Taliban confirm reports four women killed in northern Afghanistan

AFP

Taliban confirm reports four women killed in northern Afghanistan

Taliban confirm reports four women killed in northern Afghanistan

AFP

KABUL: Four women have been found dead in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government said on Saturday, following reports that activists had been killed.
Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city’s fifth police district, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said in a video statement.
“The arrested people have admitted in initial interrogation that the women were invited to the house by them. Further investigations are under way and the case has been referred to court,” he said.
Khosti did not identify the victims, but a source in Mazar-i-Sharif told AFP that at least one of the dead was a women’s rights activist, whose family does not wish to speak to the media.
A report on BBC Persian, citing civil society sources, said the four women were friends and colleagues who had hoped to travel to Mazar-i-Sharif airport for a flight out of the country.
A rights group source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the women received a call that they thought was an invitation to join an evacuation flight and were picked up by a car, only to be found dead later.
The Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August after a 20-year war against the former US-backed government, are a deeply conservative Islamist movement.
Under their last period of rule women were banned from public life and since the group’s return to government many rights activists have fled the country.
Some women who remained have held street protests in Kabul demanding that their rights be respected and that girls be allowed to attend public high schools.
Taliban fighters have broken up some of the protests, and the government has threatened to arrest any journalists covering unauthorized gatherings.
But the movement’s leaders have insisted that their fighters are not authorized to kill activists and have promised that any who do will be punished.



Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

AP

Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

AP

HOUSTON: Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.
A compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday while rapper Travis Scott was performing, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.
“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” the fire chief said. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”
The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.
Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Peña said. Many people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.
Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival, Peña said.
The fire chief added that officials did not immediately know the causes of death for the eight people who died. A medical examiner would investigate. The deceased had not been identified as of early Saturday.
Officials set up a reunification center at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives in attendance at the festival.
Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website.
The event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however once the crowd surge began, those units were “quickly overwhelmed,” Peña said.



