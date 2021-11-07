You are here

Filipino paramedic fights African malnutrition crisis

Nurse Rodel Lambatin narrates the challenges of humanitarian response in far-flung and war-torn areas during a conference in Makati, the Philippines, on August 6, 2018. (Supplied)
Nurse Rodel Lambatin narrates the challenges of humanitarian response in far-flung and war-torn areas during a conference in Makati, the Philippines, on August 6, 2018. (Supplied)
Filipino paramedic fights African malnutrition crisis. (Supplied)
Ellie Aben

Nurse Rodel Lambatin narrates the challenges of humanitarian response in far-flung and war-torn areas during a conference in Makati, the Philippines, on August 6, 2018. (Supplied)
Ellie Aben

MANILA: With the global spotlight still cast on the COVID-19 outbreak, a Filipino paramedic on a mission with Doctors Without Borders in Africa is drawing attention to another health crisis that continues to unfold in the shadow of the pandemic: Severe malnutrition.
Nurse Rodel Lambatin joined an MSF mission to tackle malnutrition in northeast Nigeria in February 2020, right when the pandemic broke out and was already worsening the fragile situation. He was stationed in Maiduguri, in Borno State.
“I have to say, this was one of my hardest missions so far,” Lambatin told Arab News in a recent phone interview. “About 30 percent of the total bed occupancy in Maiduguri caters to malnourished children ... some of them as young as one month old.”
It was not Lambatin’s first MSF mission in Africa. Since joining the organization in 2017, he has served in Nigeria and South Sudan.
MSF told Arab News that his deployment in Borno State was due to the Philippine paramedic’s “solid experience,” especially in outreach and hospital activities.




Filipino paramedic Rodel Lambatin helps save a malnourished child at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

Nigeria has the second-highest number of children affected by malnutrition globally, according to the UN Children’s Fund, with more than 2.5 million suffering from severe acute malnutrition and only two of every 10 affected children able to access treatment.
The primary driver of the widespread malnutrition crisis is its close association with poverty. The situation has worsened in developing countries such as Nigeria due to COVID-19 lockdowns, which left many millions unable to earn daily wages that are vital for feeding their families. Food supply systems have also been disrupted by virus prevention measures.
In September, the number of children Lambatin’s team hospitalized in Maiduguri hit the year’s record high. Most of them were from internally displaced families who had fled violent local conflicts that have been Nigeria’s daily reality for over two decades.
There are currently an estimated 2 million internally displaced persons in the country, and approximately 1.4 million in Borno State — equal to one-third of its population — according to MSF data.
“Many people, especially children, are suffering,” Lambatin said. “Many families do not even realize that malnutrition is an emergency, because it seems normal for them to have a baby with very low body measurements.”
“The most difficult part is when they bring to us a severe case and it’s already too late, so there’s a high chance that the baby will not survive.”
While uncertainty remains over the extent of the pandemic’s impact in most African countries due to limited testing and problems in the attribution of cause of death, in Nigeria it has worsened response to other emergencies.
Long-forgotten diseases have also resurfaced.
“In 2020, we had three deaths from Lassa fever,” Lambatin said, referring to an acute viral hemorrhagic illness, of which an outbreak in Borno State last year was the second in almost five decades, according to World Health Organization data.
“We responded to cholera and measles outbreaks in the state. In the mobile clinics, we also saw cases of malaria, acute watery diarrhea, respiratory tract infections,” he said, adding: “And every year there are meningitis cases as well.”
As his mission in Nigeria has concluded, last week Lambatin started another in Kenema, southeastern Sierra Leone, where he is going to tackle similar problems.
“Malnutrition is one of the components of Lambatin’s work in Sierra Leone,” MSF communications manager Polly Cunanan told Arab News, with the nurse set to serve as the medical director of the organization’s pediatric hospital for a program that aims to lower the west African country’s soaring child mortality rates.

Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks

A Taliban fighter (R) gestures to people waiting to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point in Spin Boldak on November 3, 2021, after authorities reopened the border following nearly a month-long closure. (AFP)
A Taliban fighter (R) gestures to people waiting to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point in Spin Boldak on November 3, 2021, after authorities reopened the border following nearly a month-long closure. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks

A Taliban fighter (R) gestures to people waiting to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point in Spin Boldak on November 3, 2021, after authorities reopened the border following nearly a month-long closure. (AFP)
  • The militant group had 2 rounds of talks, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban have demanded that the government of Pakistan release a number of prisoners as a condition for talks aimed at laying the ground for full cease-fire negotiations, multiple sources in the group said.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan and separate from the Afghan Taliban, have had two rounds of preliminary talks, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, a commander based in the Afghan province of Kunar said.
Sources close to the matter said Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani Network and the current Afghan Taliban interior minister, was helping the talks.
The Pakistan Taliban, which combines a number of jihadi and militant groups that have been fighting the government of Pakistan since 2007, is included on the US State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations.
Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan told Turkey’s TRT television that his government was in talks with parts of the militant group as part of a “reconciliation process.”
The release of the prisoners is meant to be a confidence-building measure, three militant commanders said, adding that the outcome of the talks was still uncertain.

“We aren’t too hopeful of the immediate results of the talks but our leaders had demanded the release of prisoners if they are sincere in meaningful negotiations,” a militant commander said from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.
No comment was available from the Pakistani government. The Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry and the ISPR, the armed forces communications wing, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
According to negotiators, the two sides agreed not to issue statements either supporting or opposing the peace process or against each other till the accord is signed and made public.
Muhammad Khurasani, spokesman of the Pakitan Taliban, said in a text message the group had “never refused meaningful talks” but that there were no developments on the ground yet.
The attacks carried by the group have killed and wounded thousands of civilians and Pakistani service personnel over the years but the outfit was badly weakened by the Pakistan military’s Zarb-e-Azb operation in 2014 which drove it from its stronghold in North Waziristan.
However it has a force estimated at around 4,000-5,000 fighters, many based across the border in Afghanistan, and there has been a spate of incidents along the border since the Afghan Taliban seized Kabul in August.

‘Golden Man of Islamabad’ brings peculiar street art of living statues to Pakistan capital

"Golden Man of Islamabad" Muhammad Ahsan performs as a living statue in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 5, 2021. (AN photo by Muhammad Ahsan)
Updated 22 sec ago

‘Golden Man of Islamabad’ brings peculiar street art of living statues to Pakistan capital

"Golden Man of Islamabad" Muhammad Ahsan performs as a living statue in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 5, 2021. (AN photo by Muhammad Ahsan)
  • “He spray paints his clothes and puts golden powder on his face and I thought to do the same,” Ahsan told Arab News on a busy intersection of Islamabad’s Jinnah Market
Updated 22 sec ago
Sabah Bano Malik

ISLAMABAD: When 18-year-old Mohammed Ahsan arrived in the Pakistani capital to find a job, little did he know that a series of coincidences would soon turn him into the city’s new and unique performance artist, the “Golden Man of Islamabad.”
Painted from head to toe in gold, Ahsan stands on street corners attracting considerable and positive attention, not just from passersby, but also from authorities. While his sort of performance is not a new thing — “living statues,” as they are known, are common in Europe and many other Asian countries — Ahsan is the first one to be spotted in Islamabad.
He has gained popularity ever since Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, Hamza Shafqat, posted his photo on social media last week, granting him special permission to perform around the city.
Originally from Karachi, Ahsan traveled to Islamabad several months ago to look for work. But despite countless efforts, he could not find employment, and on a day when he was about to give up, he began to browse videos on TikTok to cheer himself up. It was there that he saw clips of Girjesh Gaud, who performs as a living statue in Mumbai, India.

"Golden Man of Islamabad" Muhammad Ahsan poses with a special permission letter issued by Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, Hamza Shafqat, on November 2, 2021, allowing him to perform in the Pakistani capital. (AN photo by Muhammad Ahsan)

“He spray paints his clothes and puts golden powder on his face and I thought to do the same,” Ahsan told Arab News on a busy intersection of Islamabad’s Jinnah Market. “Soon after, I started performing as a living statue and the public response was very positive.”
His gleaming outfit is complete with a golden smartphone and earbuds. He also carries a golden backpack.
School children are his biggest fans and like to take photos with him, though he also attracts fruit vendors, pedestrians and car drivers, who often pull over to shake his hand.
“I cannot tell how many people stop and take photos with me,” he laughed. “Many of them make videos and some even ask me to visit their home since they want me to be in pictures with their family. Overall, it has been a positive experience for me.”
The youngest of seven siblings, Ahsan said that he wants to boost his popularity through social media to be able to support his family.
“This is what I do now and I hope to continue with this,” he said. “I like to make people smile.”
As people pose with Ahsan, they drop money into a box that he keeps by his feet.
Sheikh Mohammad Zahid, one of several people who pulled over to meet the golden man during his interview, told Arab News that he had seen Islamabad’s first living statue on social media.
“I have never seen something like this before,” he said. “I stopped just to watch him more closely.”
Ikram Yunis, a delivery driver, said that Ahsan was “bringing happiness to the city.”
He added: “It is very nice to see him. We love our home Islamabad and he is adding to its beauty.”

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations
  • Interior Minister said his French counterpart made the pledge during a brief visit to Cyprus on Friday
  • Cyprus says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: France has agreed to help initiate talks between Cyprus and French-speaking African countries for a deal to take back their citizens whose asylum applications have been rejected, the Cypriot interior minister said Saturday.
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said his French counterpart Gerald Darmanin made the pledge during a brief visit to the Cypriot capital on Friday.
Nouris said “the overwhelming majority” of migrants who arrived at ethnically split Cyprus in the last year hail from sub-Saharan African countries with which the European Union doesn’t have such send-back agreements. Nouris said he would possibly travel to Paris next month to thrash out details of such potential agreements and other migration issues.
Cyprus says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members relative to its population of 1.1 million and its reception system has reached a breaking point.
Around 80 percent of all migrants enter Cyprus from its breakaway north and then cross a porous, UN-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south.
Nouris said 15,000 migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected can’t be deported from Cyprus because of the lack of any EU send-back agreements with their countries.
Cyprus this week signed a 27.5 million euro ($31.8 million) deal with Israel for the installation of a camera system to monitor the 180-kilometer long buffer zone.
The Cypriot government claims that Turkey systematically forward asylum-seekers to the Mediterranean island’s Turkish Cypriot north so that they pressure the island’s southern, UN-recognized government.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north. Decades of reunification talks have got nowhere.

Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
  • Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike outside the British Foreign Office for two weeks
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The husband of detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has criticized the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “cold decision” to allow Iran to keep “arbitrarily” detaining British nationals.

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike outside the British Foreign Office for two weeks, and told the Press Association he intended to continue the strike until the middle of next week.

“I’m feeling a lot flatter, it’s almost as if the batteries are a bit flat,” he said.

“As the days go on, the tiredness is a bit more obvious. But I’m still going and still grateful for everyone who’s coming along.

“But it is my intention still to be here when the Iranian delegation are in the UK.

“They are due to come on Sunday so I at least intend on being here until the middle of next week,” he added.

Ratcliffe said he wanted Boris Johnson to “take responsibility” and push for his cause, especially with the arrival of the Iranian delegate at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

“It is a cold decision to let the Iranian government keep British nationals hostage, like Nazanin,” he said.

“What I would like him to say to the Iranian delegation is that this can’t go on. We should find a way.

“He’s got an opportunity this week — he should take it.”

Ratcliffe added that his wife, a British-Iranian dual national who has been in Iranian custody since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government, “lives in a state of permanent anxiety” in prison.

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
  • The blast happened when a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a petrol station on Friday night
  • The flames then spread, burning people in cars and on roads nearby
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

FREETOWN: A massive fireball sparked by a fuel tanker explosion killed 98 people in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, the West African country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday.
The blast happened when a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a petrol station on Friday night, according to witnesses.
The flames then spread, burning people in cars and on roads nearby.
The majority of the victims were street vendors and motorcyclists, many of whom were caught in the blaze while trying to retrieve fuel leaking from the tanker before it ignited, according to volunteer worker Jusu Jacka Yorma who was at the scene.
The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that 98 deaths had been recorded so far and “92 survivors are currently admitted to various hospitals in Freetown.”
Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh had earlier given a death toll of 98 after arriving at the scene, adding that all those injured would receive free treatment.
A nurse at a hospital where victims were sent told AFP that many women, men and children had sustained “serious injuries.”
Rescue operations continued under police supervision on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the tragedy, many searching for missing relatives under the eye of security forces, an AFP correspondent said.
Contrary to some initial reports, a fuel depot near the accident did not explode, the correspondent added.
Video footage showed a burnt-out tanker and a truck, and the surrounding area littered with husks of vehicles, some still smoldering.
“Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life,” President Julius Maada Bio wrote on Twitter.
“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My government will do everything to support affected families.”
The United Nations office in Sierra Leone expressed its “deepest condolences” to the victims.
“The UN family closely monitors the situation and stands ready” to help with the response to the fire,” it said in a statement.
Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said she was “deeply saddened” by the explosion.
“The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing,” she wrote on Facebook.
“The extent of damage to property is unknown,” she said, adding she was unable to visit the scene because she was traveling abroad.
Despite being rich in diamonds Sierra Leone remains one of the world’s poorest countries, its economy devastated during a 1991-2002 civil war that left 120,000 dead.
Accidents involving petrol tankers have happened before in the former British colony of 7.5 million.
In other parts of Africa, similar incidents have also left many dead as people gather to collect leaking fuel.
In 2009, more than 100 people were killed when a petrol tanker overturned northwest of Kenyan capital Nairobi and an explosion burnt those gathering to try and grab some of the fuel.
At least 100 people were killed when a tanker exploded in Tanzania in 2019, while in 2015 more than 200 perished in a similar accident in South Sudan.
In July this year, 13 people were killed and others seriously burnt when a “huge fireball” engulfed a crowd in Kenya as they siphoned fuel from an overturned petrol truck that ignited without warning.

