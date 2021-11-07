You are here

Egyptian exports to EU increase by 38% in eight months

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian exports to EU increase by 38% in eight months
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s exports to the EU increased by 38 percent in the first eight months of 2021, reaching nearly $4.74 billion, Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said on Saturday. 

Gamea said the increase was the result of high demand of Egyptian products from 23 European countries including Italy, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Fruits, electrical equipment, textiles and clothing, glass products, cotton, and ceramics were also in high demand in the EU countries, she said. 

Egypt exported iron and steel exports worth $608.19 million, aluminum ($308.08 million) and organic chemicals worth $139.66 million, according to data released by the ministry. 

The head of the Egyptian Commercial Services, Ahmed Maghawry, said that Egypt's exports of plastic products, fertilizers, aluminum, iron and steel, and organic chemicals recorded a remarkable increase. 

Egypt is keen on boosting trade cooperation with the EU, being “Egypt’s biggest trading partner,” the minister said.

 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's gold market can offer investors multiple opportunities due to a newly established commodity exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the implementation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Yet, it remains relatively underdeveloped, a report on gold investment markets said.

Formed in 2021, the Albilad Gold ETF is the first Shariah-compliant commodity ETF in the region and will have at least 95 percent of its assets invested in gold. This development will attract more investors which will improve liquidity and transparency in the market, the report explained.

The ETF was a result of collaboration between Albilad Capital and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX).

In addition, the report, citing the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, indicated that the mining sector’s contribution to GDP in the Kingdom is expected to exceed SR240 billion, reduce imports by SR37 billion and offer more than 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities by 2030. The report remarked that despite this, the gold financial market is still in its infancy.

The report was jointly prepared by Deloitte and the International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA) which examined opportunities for the gold market following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Prevailing sentiment [..] demonstrates confidence in gold as a strategic asset and makes it a viable commodity around which to design Shariah-based products," the report said. It also added that gold has emerged as a stable and a safe haven investment following the adverse effects of the pandemic and the financial crisis that ensued.

This has prompted the two organizations to produce a report which explores the gold market, particularly to examine it through a Shariah-compliant lens. This comes after the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) issued the Shariah Standard on Gold and its Trading Controls in 2016.

60 percent of respondents to the survey, which was carried out as part of the report’s analysis, thought that the introduction of the previously-mentioned Standard would induce more opportunities to develop Shariah-compliant investment options.

The precious metal, historically regarded as a “durable and reliable asset class”, has a characteristic that is lacking in today’s fiat money, according to the new joint report. In times of crises, the fiat money-based monetary system “gets impaired through debt-generated money creation.” Money supply narrows due to reluctance in taking on new debt which leads to a slowdown in money circulation. What follows is a cycle of weaker demand and production.

Gold, on the other hand, provides the much-needed stability that investors seek.

However, gold still has its own challenges. There are social and environmental concerns over its mining and trading processes. Laborers in Africa-based mining companies are at high labor risk. Reserves are also depleting as stakeholders are under-spending, and costs of production and capital expenditures are rising.

Egypt is in talks with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to increase cooperation and finance projects aiming to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Egyptian ministry of International cooperation said in a statement. 

The corporation has already provided financing worth $2.3 billion to Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities and General Petroleum Corporation, up from an initial program of $1.1 billion, the statement added. 

CAIRO: Fifty-one percent of employees in Saudi Arabia have reported an increase in workload since switching to remote working, according to a recent survey by Kaspersky.
The multinational cybersecurity and antivirus provider surveyed 4,303 IT workers. Eighteen percent of the respondents said their workload has significantly increased, 35 percent did not notice a volume change, and only 9 percent noted a decrease in the scope of work due to new working conditions.
Fifty-eight percent of employees said they do not feel exhausted at the end of the day while working remotely. Interestingly, 41 percent reported having more energy working from home, the survey showed.
When it comes to emotional stability, the remote format was well-received by employees as 53 percent reported feeling more comfortable working remotely.
Many businesses are now rising to the challenge by seeking ways to help manage potential burnout by implementing corporate well-being practices.
The report indicates that 93 percent of Saudi firms are now investing in training courses to improve core skills and offering perks such as additional paid time off for the well-being of employees. However, there is still work to be done to mitigate the increased burden of work among remote workers. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's sustainable tourism development co., TRSDC, announced today it has finalized the deal for a 25-year renewable energy project with a consortium led by ACWA Power as the consortium closed financing for the project.

"This confirms the development as the largest tourism project in the world set to be powered solely by renewable energy," TRSDC said in a statement.

The consortium made of local and international investors secured financing to design, build and operate the project's infrastructure for 25 years, before handing its operations back to TRSDC, it said.

Financing comes from a mix of Saudi and international banks, including the UK’s Standard Chartered Bank and China’s Silk Road Fund.

"Initial assets will be delivered by December 2022 with the balance coming online throughout 2023, delivering a total generating capacity circa 407 MWp of Solar PV power for Phase 1. By completion, the destination will have the infrastructure in place to generate up to up to 760,000 MWh of renewable energy per year," it said.

According to TRSDC, the power generation assets will also include the world’s largest battery storage facility of 1000 MWh, allowing the destination to remain powered by renewables day and night.

This will create a saving of at least half a million tons of CO2 each year . That’s the equivalent to emissions from around 99,000 cars or 78,000 homes.

RIYADH: Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, is testing a new subscription service that allows customers to trade cryptocurrency without paying a per-transaction fee, Bloomberg has reported.

However, the charging structure would include customers paying so-called spread fees on cryptocurrency sales and purchases made through the service.

“We are always looking to learn more about how we can best serve our customers in different ways, right now we are still in early stages so everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users,” Coinbase said in a statement.

Coinbase will report its quarterly results on Nov. 9. 

Analysts are expecting a double-digit sequential decline in third quarter revenue, due to a decline in trading volume and active users in the wake of a second quarter slump in Bitcoin that likely weighed on investor optimism early in the third quarter.

