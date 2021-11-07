UK woman dies after Turkish liposuction surgery

You are here

Family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Diarra Akua Eunice Brown. (@DaisyBrown)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

  • Diarra Akua Eunice Brown flew to Istanbul for operation and fell ill days later
LONDON: A UK woman has died just days after receiving liposuction surgery in Istanbul.

Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, 28, who has been described as a “beautiful soul,” flew to Turkey in October for the operation.

But just days after the surgery, which had been labeled a success, Brown suddenly fell ill and died.

Family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to her, with one post saying: “This must be a dream. Still can’t come to terms with this yet.”

Another said: “I miss you angel. I’m devastated you were taken away way before your time.”

Turkish news site Sabah has said that the plastic surgeon responsible for the operation — who has only been identified using the initials S.G.B. — changed Brown’s dressing in a post-surgery check-up, before she died later that day.

S.G.B. has been taken into police custody and an investigation has been opened into the death. A post-mortem was also carried out, but the results have not yet been released to the public.

News site Haberler reported that S.G.B had “no idea” what was behind Brown’s sudden death.

Following the examination, Brown’s body was sent back to the UK for burial.

German police: Train attacker stabbed passengers ‘at random’

German police: Train attacker stabbed passengers ‘at random’

  • Police said the suspect, a Syrian citizen, came to Germany in 2014 and was granted asylum in 2016
  • Investigators said an initial evaluation suggested he suffered from mental illness
VIENNA: A 27-year-old man who stabbed four people with a knife on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “at random” and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said Sunday.
Police and investigators told reporters in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz that the attacker’s intentions were still unclear, but there is no indication currently of a terror motive.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call alerting them that a man with a knife was attacking passengers on Intercity Express train 928, which was traveling from Regensburg to Nuremberg in southeastern Germany.
Using an 8-centimeter (3.1-inch) folding knife, the suspect first went after a 26-year-old man in the same train car, wounding him in the head. The suspect then attacked a 60-year-old man, who was wounded on his head and torso, and another 60-year-old man, who also was wounded.
At that point, the suspect fled to another train car and stabbed a 39-year-old man on his upper body.
All four victims were from the Regensburg and nearby Passau area and were taken to nearby hospitals.
Police said the suspect, a Syrian citizen, came to Germany in 2014 and was granted asylum in 2016. He had been living in Passau. Investigators said an initial evaluation suggested he suffered from mental illness.
The high-speed train pulled into Seubersdorf, a station between Regensburg and Nuremberg, and police officers quickly arrested the suspect “without resistance.”

Spain investigates 21 who fled plane after emergency landing

Spain investigates 21 who fled plane after emergency landing

  • The incident under investigation occurred late Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend a passenger
  • On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane
PALMA, Balearic Islands: Spanish authorities on Saturday were investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca.
The incident under investigation occurred late Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend a passenger. On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport.
A government official on the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said 12 people had been detained by police and were in custody. Those included nine who illegally left the plane, the person who was said to be sick, the person’s companion, and a person who was arrested for fighting with an official on the plane.
Police are still looking for 12 more on the loose.
Investigators are considering the hypothesis that the passenger who provoked the emergency landing was not actually ill.
“All fronts (for the investigation) are open at this moment and there is no information that allow us to affirm that it is act of unauthorized immigration carried out in a plot,” Calvo said. “What is unprecedented is that a person feels sick and ... 21 people jump onto the airstrip and start running around, because that puts air traffic in jeopardy.”

Sydney to further ease COVID-19 curbs on Monday as vaccinations pick up

Sydney to further ease COVID-19 curbs on Monday as vaccinations pick up

  • Close to 90 percent of people have got both doses of vaccine
  • Australia eased international border curbs on Monday for the first time during the pandemic
Australia’s largest city of Sydney will further ease social distancing curbs on Monday, a month after emerging from a coronavirus lockdwon that lasted nearly 100 days, as close to 90 percent of people have got both doses of vaccine, officials said.
Although limited to people who are fully inoculated, the relaxation in the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, lifts limits on house guests or outdoor gatherings, among other measures.
“We’re leading the nation out of the pandemic,” said state premier Dominic Perrottet, as he called for a “final push” to reach, and even surpass, a milestone of 95 percent vaccinations.
Several hundred people held an anti-vaccine protest on Sunday in the state’s capital of Sydney, but such opposition is slight in Australia, where polls show vaccination opponents number in the single digits.
The southeastern state of Victoria recorded the majority of Australia’s 1,417 new coronavirus cases, with public health figures showing 10 more deaths.
There were no new infections in the remote Northern Territory, where a snap lockdown was extended until midnight on Monday to tackle a small outbreak in some areas.
Australia crossed the 80 percent mark of full inoculations on Saturday.
“That should give us all confidence in terms of opening up,” federal finance minister Simon Birmingham told broadcaster Channel 9 in an interview on Sunday.
Australia eased international border curbs on Monday for the first time during the pandemic, but only for its vaccinated public from states with high levels of inoculation.
However domestic travel is still hindered, as most states and territories keep internal borders shut. Western Australia state will re-open when it hits the 90 percent level of double vaccine doses, its premier said.
Despite the Delta outbreaks that brought lockdowns for months in the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s tally of COVID-19 infections is far lower than many developed nations, at just over 180,000 cases and 1,597 deaths.

Houston leaders seek clues for concert stampede that killed 8

Houston leaders seek clues for concert stampede that killed 8

  • The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized
HOUSTON: Authorities said they would watch video, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died at a Houston music festival when fans suddenly surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott.
City officials said Saturday they were in the early stages of investigating the pandemonium that unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance. One attendee said that as a timer clicked down to the start of Scott’s performance, the crowd pushed forward.
“As soon as he jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over and everything went haywire,” concertgoer Niaara Goods said. “All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t.”
Goods said she was so desperate to get out that she bit a man on the shoulder to get him to move.
The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He called the disaster “a tragedy on many different levels” and said it was too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong. Dozens were injured.
“It may well be that this tragedy is the result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together that couldn’t possibly have been avoided,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County’s top elected official. “But until we determine that, I will ask the tough questions.”
Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density — too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often running either away from a perceived threat or toward something they want, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.
G. Keith Still, a visiting professor of crowd science at the United Kingdom’s University of Suffolk, has testified as an expert witness in court cases involving crowds. He said he usually does not look at eyewitness reports in the early stages of analyzing an incident because emotions can cloud the picture, and witnesses can see only what’s immediately around them.
Based on fire codes, the venue could have held 200,000 people, but city officials limited the attendance to 50,000, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.
“It was the crowd control at the point of the stage that was the issue, especially as the crowd began to surge toward the stage,” Peña said.
The deaths called to mind a 1979 concert by the Who where 11 people died as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum. Other past crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people in an overcrowded Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
People in the Houston crowd reported lots of pushing and shoving during the performances leading up to Scott’s set.
Then when Scott took the stage, the crowd seemed to rush to the front, trying to get closer to the stage, said Nick Johnson, a high school senior from the Houston suburb of Friendswood who was at the concert.
“Everyone was passing out around you, and everyone was trying to help each other. But you just couldn’t move. You couldn’t do anything. You can’t even pick your arms up,” Johnson said. “It just got worse and worse.”
Johnson said fans started to crush each other, and people started screaming. He said it felt like 100 degrees in the crowd.
Scott seemed to be aware that something was going on in the crowd, but he might not have understood the severity of the situation, Johnson said. A social media posting shows fans who appear to be dozens of rows from the stage chanting “stop the show” while Scott is performing. Another post shows two fans climbing a ladder aboard a platform and asking a cameraman to do something.
On video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: “Security, somebody help real quick.”
In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”
Amy Harris, a freelance photographer for The Associated Press, described an “aggressive” crowd atmosphere throughout the day because of the way fans were behaving — pushing and rushing the stage barricades and prohibited VIP and admission areas.
“It was definitely the most chaotic festival environment that I’ve been in,” Harris said. “I felt uneasy all day.”
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his department noticed attendees “going down” at 9:30 p.m. and immediately notified concert organizers. The event was called off 40 minutes later after discussions that included the fire department and officials with NRG Park.
Finner defended the amount of time it took for the event to be canceled.
“You cannot just close when you’ve got 50,000 — over 50,000 — individuals, OK?” Finner said. “We have to worry about rioting — riots — when you have a group that’s that young.”
At one point, Gerardo Abad-Garcia was pressed so tightly into the crowd that he could not move his arms off his chest. During the performance that came before Scott’s, he started getting concerned for his safety.
“I just couldn’t breathe. I was being compressed,” he said. A security guard helped him and others climb a fence and get out.
He described the crowd during Scott’s set as a wave that was “going forward and backward.” He said some people tried to help those who were passed out on the ground, while other concertgoers seemed to ignore them and continued watching the show.
Some audience members said barricades erected near the stage and to separate different sections of ticket holders prevented fans from escaping.
Billy Nasser described an area created by a stage barricade as a closet that people were thrown into and the door was shut. Joshua Robinson said the barricades created an area that “was just way too small and compact” for the number of people there.
Part of the investigation will include reviewing how the area around the stage was designed, the fire chief said.
Authorities did not disclose the causes of death, and the dead were not immediately identified.
The police chief said authorities were investigating reports of suspicious activity in the crowd, including a security officer who told police that he felt a prick in his neck during the chaos and lost consciousness while being examined by first responders. He was revived by the opioid antidote Narcan.
Scott, one of music’s biggest young stars, founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. The 29-year-old Houston native has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. He has a 3-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she’s pregnant with their second child.
Drake joined Scott on-stage at the concert, which was livestreamed by Apple Music.

Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks

A Taliban fighter (R) gestures to people waiting to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point in Spin Boldak on November 3, 2021, after authorities reopened the border following nearly a month-long closure. (AFP)
Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks

  • The militant group had 2 rounds of talks, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban have demanded that the government of Pakistan release a number of prisoners as a condition for talks aimed at laying the ground for full cease-fire negotiations, multiple sources in the group said.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan and separate from the Afghan Taliban, have had two rounds of preliminary talks, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, a commander based in the Afghan province of Kunar said.
Sources close to the matter said Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani Network and the current Afghan Taliban interior minister, was helping the talks.
The Pakistan Taliban, which combines a number of jihadi and militant groups that have been fighting the government of Pakistan since 2007, is included on the US State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations.
Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan told Turkey’s TRT television that his government was in talks with parts of the militant group as part of a “reconciliation process.”
The release of the prisoners is meant to be a confidence-building measure, three militant commanders said, adding that the outcome of the talks was still uncertain.

BACKGROUND

• Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was in talks with parts of the militant group as part of a ‘reconciliation process.’

• The release of the prisoners is meant to be a confidence-building measure, three militant commanders said, adding that the outcome of the talks was still uncertain.

“We aren’t too hopeful of the immediate results of the talks but our leaders had demanded the release of prisoners if they are sincere in meaningful negotiations,” a militant commander said from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.
No comment was available from the Pakistani government. The Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry and the ISPR, the armed forces communications wing, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
According to negotiators, the two sides agreed not to issue statements either supporting or opposing the peace process or against each other till the accord is signed and made public.
Muhammad Khurasani, spokesman of the Pakitan Taliban, said in a text message the group had “never refused meaningful talks” but that there were no developments on the ground yet.
The attacks carried by the group have killed and wounded thousands of civilians and Pakistani service personnel over the years but the outfit was badly weakened by the Pakistan military’s Zarb-e-Azb operation in 2014 which drove it from its stronghold in North Waziristan.
However it has a force estimated at around 4,000-5,000 fighters, many based across the border in Afghanistan, and there has been a spate of incidents along the border since the Afghan Taliban seized Kabul in August.

