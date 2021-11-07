Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 

You are here

LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: China posted an all-time high trade surplus of $84.5 billion in October, compared to a surplus of $57.3 billion a year earlier, official data revealed.

This was fueled by a surge in China’s exports in October, growing by 27.1 percent from a year ago to stand at $300.2 billion. Most noticeably, exports of rare earths experienced considerable expansion, increasing by 89 percent.

Imports jumped by a slower yearly rate of 20.6 percent in October to reach $215.7 billion. Imports of coal soared by 96.2 percent while purchases of natural gas went up by 24.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased slightly in October, reaching $3.22 trillion up from $3.20 trillion in the previous month.

Indonesia’s growth 

Indonesia’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 recorded a quarterly expansion of 1.6 percent, falling from last quarter’s growth of 3.3 percent, Statistics Indonesia said.

Government spending growth shrank considerably from last quarter’s 28.7 percent to 9 percent. Similarly, household consumption went down by 0.2 percent compared to a growth of 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, exports jumped by 9.3 percent while imports declined by 1.2 percent. 

On an annual basis, Indonesia’s economic growth eased from 7.1 percent in the second quarter to 3.5 percent in this year’s third quarter. This was mainly caused by restrictions implemented to limit the delta variant’s spread. 

Canada’s unemployment 

The Canadian unemployment rate decreased for the fifth consecutive month in October to reach 6.7 percent, down from 6.9 percent in September, Statistics Canada revealed. 

This is the lowest level of unemployment since the start of the pandemic and was driven by a reopening of non-essential venues following implementation of vaccination requirements.

 

Eurozone’s construction

The euro zone’s construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose moderately to 51.2 in October compared to the 50 recorded in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed.

This is the first expansion in the indicator since June of this year and was partly caused by healthier demand and rising workloads. Additionally, house building was the strongest sub-sector in the Eurozone.

Also, the growth in job creation was the highest since February 2020.

Consumer confidence 

Consumer confidence in Mexico went up slightly to 43.6 percent in October up from 43.4 percent in the previous month, the country’s official statistics authority said. 

The improvement was partly due to a betterment in consumers’ outlook for the economy next year and an enhanced view on the country’s current economic conditions. 

On the other hand, Spain’s consumer confidence edged down to 97.3 in October compared the previous month’s 98.3, data released by the Spanish public research institute CIS showed.

A fall in consumer expectations was mainly responsible for the index’s decline.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — which targets a total of $1 trillion of investments by 2025 — has made investments worth $400 billion based on ESG principles, as the Kingdom’s drive toward ESG investment principles progresses. 

Earlier this year, the fund announced a plan to add $300 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP by 2025, including renewable energy investments. 

Renewable energy, water, electricity, and carbon management projects are some of what the listed companies are engaged in.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, Saudi Arabia’s high negative environmental risk exposure is mostly related to carbon transition as a result of its economic and fiscal dependence on the hydrocarbon sector, which is mitigated in part by very low hydrocarbon production costs. 

The Kingdom is also one of the world’s most arid countries, and rapid economic and population growth in recent decades have increased challenges surrounding water sustainability. 

While most of Saudi Arabia’s water is produced by energy-intensive desalination plants, which are also vulnerable to attacks and oil spills, the Kingdom has access to low-cost energy that mitigates some of this risk.

Due to the rapid growth of the Saudi Capital Market Authority since 2017, it is important for them to implement ESG principles through the Saudi Stock Exchange. 

“Saudi Exchange sits at the center of the economic ambitions that will drive this transformation,” said Mohammad Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange. 

It is not just about establishing strength to support finance, but also about facilitating a global economic ecosystem that ensures its security. There have been 50 times more Qualified Foreign Investors (QFI) on the Saudi Exchange than there were in 2017. 

QFIs are foreign individuals, organizations, as well as residents from a country that is a member of the Financial Action Task Force.

Tadawul established six principles for responsible investment in addition to promoting ESG initiatives. These principles can be used to forecast a firm's performance because they provide a broader perspective of the organization.

Hawazen Nassief, vice president ESG and external affairs at National Energy Services Reunited, said the recent issuance of ESG disclosure guidelines by the Tadawul is a major step forward as it demonstrates the importance of ESG within the Saudi capital market. 

“This coincides with other major announcements made at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum that underscore the Kingdom’s commitment — in line with Saudi Vision 2030 — to building sustainable economies and environments, and to playing a leading role in the green transition of the planet,” she said.

Tadawul’s ESG disclosure guidelines will improve overall market transparency and help listed firms’ long-term success.

“The guidelines will also help companies better align with global best practices and improve standardization and consistency in ESG reporting and disclosure among issuers,” she said. 

“They make it easier for local and international investors to monitor and evaluate the ESG performance of listed companies in the Saudi market.”

RIYADH: The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange has announced that it has made the shiba inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency available to New York residents, who can now trade, buy, sell and store it on Coinbase.

"It’s official, SHIB is now available to trade, buy, sell and store on Coinbase for NY residents," Coinbase stated on its official Twitter account.

This announcement follows Coinbase adding some SHIB trading pairs. "SHIB-EUR & SHIB-GBP order books are now in full trading mode. Limit, market and stop orders are all now available." Coinbase tweeted.

Earnings

Square's Cash app announced that it generated $1.82 billion in bitcoin revenue in the third quarter, an 11% increase over the same period last year.

Its bitcoin gross profit was $42 million during the time period, a 29% increase year-over-year.

"Cash App generated $1.82 billion of bitcoin revenue and $42 million of bitcoin gross profit during the third quarter of 2021, up 11% and 29% year over year, respectively," Square stated.

However, the company warned that in future quarters, bitcoin revenue and gross profit may fluctuate as a result of changes in customer demand or the market price of bitcoin.

"As of September 30, 2021, the fair value of our investment in bitcoin was $352 million based on observable market prices, which is $203 million greater than the carrying value of the investment,"  Square said.

Arrest

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow confirmed the arrest of Denis Dubnikov, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange platforms Coyote Crypto and Eggchange, in Amsterdam on November 1.

According to Sergei Mendeleev, CEO of the DeFi banking platform Indefibank the US seeks the extradition of Dubnikov in relation to a cryptocurrency theft dating from 2018.

It is also believed that a portion of the digital money passed through wallets operated by his crypto exchange business.

"Russian diplomats in the Netherlands provide assistance to a detained Russian citizen, they are in contact with local law enforcement agencies on the issue of observing his rights,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 1.92 percent to $61,869 at 5:54 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,607, up 4,61 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's gold market can offer investors multiple opportunities due to a newly established commodity exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the implementation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Yet, it remains relatively underdeveloped, a report on gold investment markets said.

Formed in 2021, the Albilad Gold ETF is the first Shariah-compliant commodity ETF in the region and will have at least 95 percent of its assets invested in gold. This development will attract more investors which will improve liquidity and transparency in the market, the report explained.

The ETF was a result of collaboration between Albilad Capital and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX).

In addition, the report, citing the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, indicated that the mining sector’s contribution to GDP in the Kingdom is expected to exceed SR240 billion, reduce imports by SR37 billion and offer more than 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities by 2030. The report remarked that despite this, the gold financial market is still in its infancy.

The report was jointly prepared by Deloitte and the International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA) which examined opportunities for the gold market following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Prevailing sentiment [..] demonstrates confidence in gold as a strategic asset and makes it a viable commodity around which to design Shariah-based products," the report said. It also added that gold has emerged as a stable and a safe haven investment following the adverse effects of the pandemic and the financial crisis that ensued.

This has prompted the two organizations to produce a report which explores the gold market, particularly to examine it through a Shariah-compliant lens. This comes after the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) issued the Shariah Standard on Gold and its Trading Controls in 2016.

60 percent of respondents to the survey, which was carried out as part of the report’s analysis, thought that the introduction of the previously-mentioned Standard would induce more opportunities to develop Shariah-compliant investment options.

The precious metal, historically regarded as a “durable and reliable asset class”, has a characteristic that is lacking in today’s fiat money, according to the new joint report. In times of crises, the fiat money-based monetary system “gets impaired through debt-generated money creation.” Money supply narrows due to reluctance in taking on new debt which leads to a slowdown in money circulation. What follows is a cycle of weaker demand and production.

Gold, on the other hand, provides the much-needed stability that investors seek.

However, gold still has its own challenges. There are social and environmental concerns over its mining and trading processes. Laborers in Africa-based mining companies are at high labor risk. Reserves are also depleting as stakeholders are under-spending, and costs of production and capital expenditures are rising.

CAIRO: Egypt’s exports to the EU increased by 38 percent in the first eight months of 2021, reaching nearly $4.74 billion, Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said on Saturday. 

Gamea said the increase was the result of high demand of Egyptian products from 23 European countries including Italy, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Fruits, electrical equipment, textiles and clothing, glass products, cotton, and ceramics were also in high demand in the EU countries, she said. 

Egypt exported iron and steel exports worth $608.19 million, aluminum ($308.08 million) and organic chemicals worth $139.66 million, according to data released by the ministry. 

The head of the Egyptian Commercial Services, Ahmed Maghawry, said that Egypt's exports of plastic products, fertilizers, aluminum, iron and steel, and organic chemicals recorded a remarkable increase. 

Egypt is keen on boosting trade cooperation with the EU, being “Egypt’s biggest trading partner,” the minister said.

 

Egypt is in talks with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to increase cooperation and finance projects aiming to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Egyptian ministry of International cooperation said in a statement. 

The corporation has already provided financing worth $2.3 billion to Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities and General Petroleum Corporation, up from an initial program of $1.1 billion, the statement added. 

