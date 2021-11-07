Flash sales, ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ deals & more: Noon announces biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale

Noon.com, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, has announced its November lineup packed with sale offers and culminating in what is set to be the biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale, live from Nov. 22 until midnight on Nov. 28.
Noon’s customers will see incredible price drops kicking off the month-long sale frenzy, starting with a huge “11.11 Sale” on Nov. 10 until Nov. 12. With 10 to 80 percent off site-wide, shoppers can also snag “buy 1 get 1 free” deals on fashion, beauty, watches and eyewear from Hugo Boss, Coach, Lacoste, Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger and more.
During Noon’s 11.11 Sale, customers with an Alinma Bank credit card will receive 25 percent off orders up to SR150 ($40) from Nov. 9-12.
Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia, said: ‘We couldn’t be prouder of the dynamic offerings we have lined up this November. The team is working incredibly hard to ensure an unforgettable experience for both our customers and partners throughout the craziest time of the year. Our upcoming Yellow Friday Sale will be the biggest one yet, offering incredible value for our customers with thousands of deals dropping every day.’
Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale will see price drops across all brands, 10 to 70 percent off top tech, exclusive bundles, daily flash sales, and deals from SR1 dropping every six hours. Al-Rajhi Bank Visa cardholders will enjoy 25 percent off orders up to SR100 from Nov. 22-28, whilst Visa cardholders will get 10 percent off up to SR75.
Noon.com is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Mohamed Alabbar.
A Saudi company headquartered in Riyadh, Noon.com was founded with the mission of building an ecosystem of homegrown digital companies from the region, for the region to safeguard the future of our digital landscape.
