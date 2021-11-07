You are here

Flash sales, 'buy 1 get 1 free' deals & more: Noon announces biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale

Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia
Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Flash sales, ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ deals & more: Noon announces biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale

Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Noon.com, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, has announced its November lineup packed with sale offers and culminating in what is set to be the biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale, live from Nov. 22 until midnight on Nov. 28.
Noon’s customers will see incredible price drops kicking off the month-long sale frenzy, starting with a huge “11.11 Sale” on Nov. 10 until Nov. 12. With 10 to 80 percent off site-wide, shoppers can also snag “buy 1 get 1 free” deals on fashion, beauty, watches and eyewear from Hugo Boss, Coach, Lacoste, Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger and more.
During Noon’s 11.11 Sale, customers with an Alinma Bank credit card will receive 25 percent off orders up to SR150 ($40) from Nov. 9-12.
Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia, said: ‘We couldn’t be prouder of the dynamic offerings we have lined up this November. The team is working incredibly hard to ensure an unforgettable experience for both our customers and partners throughout the craziest time of the year. Our upcoming Yellow Friday Sale will be the biggest one yet, offering incredible value for our customers with thousands of deals dropping every day.’
Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale will see price drops across all brands, 10 to 70 percent off top tech, exclusive bundles, daily flash sales, and deals from SR1 dropping every six hours. Al-Rajhi Bank Visa cardholders will enjoy 25 percent off orders up to SR100 from Nov. 22-28, whilst Visa cardholders will get 10 percent off up to SR75.
Noon.com is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Mohamed Alabbar.
A Saudi company headquartered in Riyadh, Noon.com was founded with the mission of building an ecosystem of homegrown digital companies from the region, for the region to safeguard the future of our digital landscape.

Topics: Noon

Empowering local talents: AEC sponsors KSU student projects

Winning students from King Saud University — College of Computer and Information Sciences and College of Engineering at the graduation ceremony sponsored by the AEC.
Winning students from King Saud University — College of Computer and Information Sciences and College of Engineering at the graduation ceremony sponsored by the AEC.
Updated 36 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Empowering local talents: AEC sponsors KSU student projects

Winning students from King Saud University — College of Computer and Information Sciences and College of Engineering at the graduation ceremony sponsored by the AEC.
Updated 36 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

For the 23rd consecutive year, the Advanced Electronics Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company, sponsored the Best Graduation Project Award ceremony at King Saud University — College of Computer and Information Sciences and College of Engineering. The award aims to highlight the best graduation projects through which the students of both colleges provide practical technical solutions that can contribute to innovation, design, research, and building outstanding applied projects in technical fields that benefit society and the Kingdom.
AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam expressed his pride in supporting the awards, which he said further the company’s strategic goal of localizing and developing technology, and embody the wise leadership’s vision in achieving the interests of the Kingdom and its citizens. The awards are especially instrumental in supporting young minds and benefiting from their abilities and potential, he said.
In the race were 115 projects developed by students of the College of Computer and Information Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering. These projects were reviewed and evaluated by a joint jury consisting of representatives from King Saud University and the AEC.
The design of an electroencephalography-based motor imagery classification won first place, and in second place came a smartphone application using eye-tracking technology for people with motor impairments, while a smart waste management project using the Internet of Things came in third.
In addition, Abdulrahman Al-Mutlaq, Faisal Al-Duwaihi, and Lamia Al-Thunayan won the Best Student Award. While students Noura Al-Muhaisen, Rima Al-Owaimer, Sarah Al-Abdul Salam and Sheikha Al-Najim won the Best Smartphone Application Idea Award.
“The company’s support for the Best Graduation Project Award at the College of Computer and Information Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering at King Saud University stems from AEC’s belief in the importance of motivation and encouragement, and that it is one of the most important factors in raising the level of individual and institutional performance. Thus, the government and institutions realized its positive impact at a Pan-Arab and global level on the quality of work, building competencies and supporting talents,” said CEO Al-Musallam.
“Sponsoring the awards comes as a continuation of the company’s contribution to its role in serving the local community, in a way that serves the goals of community development, and the preparation of national talents specialized in computer and information technology,” he added. AEC’s continued support to the award has resulted in several pioneering projects that enriched local talents and advanced the Kingdom’ technology sector.
Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the field of the electronics, technology, and manufacturing industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors.

Topics: Advanced Electronic Company’s (AEC)

LuLu festival celebrates South African braai season

The seven-day festival was inaugurated on Nov. 3 across LuLu stores.
The seven-day festival was inaugurated on Nov. 3 across LuLu stores.
Updated 40 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu festival celebrates South African braai season

The seven-day festival was inaugurated on Nov. 3 across LuLu stores.
Updated 40 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

As the days get cooler and the grass greener, LuLu Group’s flagship hypermarket chain is encouraging shoppers to get into the “outdoor mode” across the country. LuLu’s “Proudly South African,” a week-long festival that highlights a range of juicy and wholesome foods from South Africa, aims to offer an unforgettable experience of braai, which is the South African word for grilling and refers to meat cooked outdoors over wood or charcoal briquettes.
The seven-day festival, running from Nov. 3-9, was inaugurated by Ambassador of South Africa to Saudi Arabia C.T. Rubushe, in the presence of Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Shehim Mohammed, at the Riyadh Avenue Mall branch. A similar launch ceremony was held at Jeddah’s Amir Fawaz branch, where the event was inaugurated by Sheikh Moegammad Qosiem Gabriels, consul general of South Africa to Jeddah, in the presence of Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Rafeek Yarathingal Mohammed Ali.
South African cuisine is rooted in history and magnificent flavors. Inspired from the country’s traditional barbecue season, the festival highlights great discounts on some of the best-known grocery brands.
“We always want to make the cool winter months memorable for customers and this South African promotion is a great event to mark the beginning of the festive season. Our globally sourced range is designed to help shoppers enjoy this time of the year with grilling and camping with high-quality products inspired from the South African way of braai. This festival will enlighten the large expatriate community about the rich culture of the famous rainbow nation and the bounty of South African produce, which lends freshness and a healthful good taste,” director Mohammed said.
LuLu is a leading hypermarket and supermarket chain and the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early 90s, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 218 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. From 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and a vibrant online shopping platform.

Topics: Lu Lu

Top Indonesian honor for LuLu Group chairman

The prestigious award was recently presented by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group.
The prestigious award was recently presented by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group.
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Top Indonesian honor for LuLu Group chairman

The prestigious award was recently presented by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group.
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, has been honored by the Indonesian government with the Prima Duta Award 2021, one of the highest honors in the country. The award is given to recognize contributions made in the economic and commercial sectors of Indonesia.
The prestigious award was recently presented by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Ali at a ceremony held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of the strategic investments made by Lulu Group in Indonesia. The investments have given a huge boost to the country’s economy and created employment opportunities for its citizens.
Also present on the occasion were Mohamed Lutfi, trade minister of Indonesia; Abdullah Al-Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to Indonesia; Hussain Bagis, Indonesian ambassador to the UAE; and other dignitaries.
The Lulu Group has a strong presence in the Indonesian retail sector. It has five hypermarkets across the country and plans to add 30 more, including in Bali, a top tourist destination. The first Lulu Hypermarket at Cakung in Jakarta was inaugurated by president Widodo in 2016.
Apart from retail, Lulu also sources and exports various Indonesian origin food and non-food products including garments, fruits, vegetables, fresh and frozen fish, pre-packed food products, handicrafts, fashion accessories and household items to various countries throughout the group’s retail stores.
The sourcing facilities in Indonesia partners with thousands of Indonesian farmers, fishermen, small-scale entrepreneurs, and medium and large-scale factories among others for this initiative. The group also exports rice, noodles, cookies, potato snacks, wafer biscuits and fish products under the Lulu brand from Indonesia to all the GCC countries.
“Proud and humbled to receive one of the top honors from Indonesia and I am very much thankful to the president and the government of Indonesia. This recognition would further encourage us to have a strong presence in the commercial sector of Indonesia,” said Ali, on receiving the award.

Topics: Lulu Group International

Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA

Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA

Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company has announced the launch of the “Hyundai Women Drive” community in Saudi Arabia.
Hyundai Women Drive is an online community that seeks to provide engaging experiences for women in the Kingdom through relevant content and exclusive experiences, events and rewards.
The exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Hyundaiwomendrive.com is a one-stop digital communication hub for Saudi women containing various engaging content and features.
Bang Sun Jeong, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “Hyundai Motors has always been at the forefront of supporting women-focused initiatives in the Kingdom, right from encouraging women to be behind the wheel following the historical lift of the ban of female drivers.
“Through this initiative, we are celebrating women, who are the strongest driving force in our lives. We want to provide continuous support for the empowerment of Saudi women as sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement, and we hope Hyundai Women Drive will go a long way.
“It will also provide Saudi women the opportunity to meet up with like-minded women to talk about their passion for driving, and their lives in general, which will create new connections and true bonding.”
The platform will host women-focused events and engage with members through exclusive initiatives that champion them and support their journey.
To celebrate the launch, Hyundai has kicked off the first ever Hyundai Women Festival. The virtual festival, spread across eight weeks, brings audiences distinct types of content in collaboration with four influencers and provides them with chances to win rewards.
The celebrity influencers will host four exciting programs throughout the festival where members can learn something new through these programs. Chef Hadeel Bokhari, lifestyle and beauty influencers Mashael Al-Turki and Asrar Aref, along with fashion expert Nirvana Abdul, will host programs covering culinary, lifestyle, styling and mom hacks.
Jeong added: “We are pleased to host the Hyundai Women Festival to celebrate the phenomenal women across Saudi Arabia. The festival will bring together extraordinary and enthusiastic women across the country for a fun-filled experience with Hyundai.”
Audiences can participate in the competitions in each of the programs to win several prizes and stand a chance to win a “Meet and Greet” session on Zoom with the influencers hosting each of the programs.
The Hyundai Women Drive platform will feature articles covering a variety of subjects such as new car launches, special offers, financial offerings, automotive lifestyle, and driving-related tips, among others. It will also have an interactive space called TalkTok for women to view Hyundai’s social feed, discover the hot topics of discussion and share their thoughts within the community by leaving their comments on articles.

Topics: Hyundai

Saudi entrepreneur invests in digital transformation firm

Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi entrepreneur invests in digital transformation firm

Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

The Finland-headquartered IT and cybersecurity consultancy Oivan has announced the completion of a SR9 million ($2.4 million) growth funding round led by Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar and Finnish tech investor TCG, in addition to the participation of several Oivan employees, joining as new shareholders of the company.
Oivan expects its team to grow from 160 experts in 2021 to more than 250 experts in 2022. The company’s service catalog ranges from design, web, and mobile development to cybersecurity consultation and mission-critical operations teams. Since 1998, Oivan’s operations team has managed critical components of the internet infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
Oivan has strong Nordic roots and regional offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam. The company operates with its proprietary enhanced distributed teams, in short, the EDT model.
Oivan’s CEO Rami Korhonen said: “We started Oivan with the idea that by bringing together technology and design talent from around the world, we can solve some of our clients’ biggest challenges and become a digital force for good.”
He added: “Today, our clients, such as the National Housing Company in Saudi Arabia, use Oivan to develop national e-services with the EDT model. Ten to 15 percent of our senior experts work onsite at the client location, while 85-90 percent of our production experts work at our international offices. The Sakani platform we developed in cooperation with the NHC has helped over 400,000 families find and buy government-subsidized homes in the past four years. Furthermore, the Ejar rental agreements platform we developed in partnership with the NHC has digitally processed millions of rental agreements.”
Rasmus Roiha, chairman of Oivan, said: “Being able to grow profitably throughout 2020-2021 is a testament to the tremendous talent and drive we have at Oivan. Getting the investment from our trusted business partner Bader allows us to take on even larger opportunities for our clientele’s benefit.”
The company expects its revenue to grow by more than 30 percent annually in 2022 and is actively hiring new talent to join its international team of over 20 nationalities.
“I have cooperated with Oivan since 2020 and been amazed by the skill and commitment the company has shown in serving its clients — the National Housing Company, Communications and Information Technology Commission, and Digital Governance Authority. The opportunity to bring Nordic quality digital transformation and cybersecurity expertise to Saudi Arabia is enormous, and I am delighted to be a shareholder and a close partner in the company’s future growth,” said Alabduljabbar.
CEO Korhonen added: “We are proud of having continuously played a part in Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey since the launch of public Internet in the Kingdom in 1998. This year we opened our Riyadh office and hired many highly skilled Saudi men and women to expand our local capabilities. We look forward to being the trusted digital transformation and cybersecurity partner for both public sector and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia on their journey to reach the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

