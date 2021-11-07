Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA

Hyundai Motor Company has announced the launch of the “Hyundai Women Drive” community in Saudi Arabia.
Hyundai Women Drive is an online community that seeks to provide engaging experiences for women in the Kingdom through relevant content and exclusive experiences, events and rewards.
The exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Hyundaiwomendrive.com is a one-stop digital communication hub for Saudi women containing various engaging content and features.
Bang Sun Jeong, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “Hyundai Motors has always been at the forefront of supporting women-focused initiatives in the Kingdom, right from encouraging women to be behind the wheel following the historical lift of the ban of female drivers.
“Through this initiative, we are celebrating women, who are the strongest driving force in our lives. We want to provide continuous support for the empowerment of Saudi women as sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement, and we hope Hyundai Women Drive will go a long way.
“It will also provide Saudi women the opportunity to meet up with like-minded women to talk about their passion for driving, and their lives in general, which will create new connections and true bonding.”
The platform will host women-focused events and engage with members through exclusive initiatives that champion them and support their journey.
To celebrate the launch, Hyundai has kicked off the first ever Hyundai Women Festival. The virtual festival, spread across eight weeks, brings audiences distinct types of content in collaboration with four influencers and provides them with chances to win rewards.
The celebrity influencers will host four exciting programs throughout the festival where members can learn something new through these programs. Chef Hadeel Bokhari, lifestyle and beauty influencers Mashael Al-Turki and Asrar Aref, along with fashion expert Nirvana Abdul, will host programs covering culinary, lifestyle, styling and mom hacks.
Jeong added: “We are pleased to host the Hyundai Women Festival to celebrate the phenomenal women across Saudi Arabia. The festival will bring together extraordinary and enthusiastic women across the country for a fun-filled experience with Hyundai.”
Audiences can participate in the competitions in each of the programs to win several prizes and stand a chance to win a “Meet and Greet” session on Zoom with the influencers hosting each of the programs.
The Hyundai Women Drive platform will feature articles covering a variety of subjects such as new car launches, special offers, financial offerings, automotive lifestyle, and driving-related tips, among others. It will also have an interactive space called TalkTok for women to view Hyundai’s social feed, discover the hot topics of discussion and share their thoughts within the community by leaving their comments on articles.
