Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
Australia’s border opened last week for the first time in 20 months. Above, passengers wear face masks as they arrive at Sydney Domestic Airport on Nov. 5, 2021. (AAP Image via AP)
Reuters

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
  • Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets
  • Largest cities Sydney and Melbourn were worst hit by the Delta wave
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia began administering booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as millions of people in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunization drive.
Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets, when its southeast was hit by a third wave of infections triggered by the highly infectious Delta variant forcing months-long lockdowns.
Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities and worst hit by the Delta wave, have been racing through their inoculations before gradually relaxing restrictions. Life returned close to normal on Monday in New South Wales, home to Sydney, as the state nears its 90 percent dual-dose vaccinations in people above 16.
“There’s a sense of optimism and enthusiasm with the customers. They are showing up in droves and they’re not afraid to spend,” said Rodney Sen, owner of the Barzura restaurant in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
There are now no limits on the number of fully vaccinated guests at homes, while restaurants and entertainment venues can allow more patrons. Stadiums can operate at full capacity.
After more than 18 months of some of the world’s strictest containment policies, border restrictions have started to ease, setting in motion a plan to reopen the country to travelers amid a gaping hole in the market for casual workers.
Sen told Reuters on Monday that the restaurant had increased its pay rates to retain and attract staff.
“The public have actually got the money to spend, however we are struggling to find the staff to serve them. This is a very familiar story in the restaurant industry through Sydney,” he said.
With about 181,600 cases and 1,827 deaths, Australia’s coronavirus numbers are among the lowest in the developed world.
Most new cases are being detected in Victoria, which logged 1,126 new cases on Monday. Neighboring New South Wales reported 187 infections. Other states and territories are COVID-free or have very few cases.
The booster doses will be given to people 18 and over who took their second shot more than six months ago.

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
Updated 08 November 2021
AFP

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
  • Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism
AFP

WELLINGTON: The Christchurch mosque attacker is considering appealing his unprecedented whole-of-life jail term, arguing guilty pleas made in the wake of the 2019 shootings were obtained under duress, his lawyer said Monday.
Self-proclaimed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism last year.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the first time a whole-life term has been handed down in New Zealand.
Tarrant did not offer a defense at the time but his lawyer Tony Ellis said the Australian national was questioning his decision to plead guilty.
Ellis said the gunman, 31, had told him the pleas were entered under duress because he was subject to “inhuman and degrading treatment” while being held on remand.
“He decided that the simplest way out was to plead guilty,” Ellis told Radio New Zealand.
Ellis reportedly took over as Tarrant’s lawyer ahead of a coroner’s inquiry into the March 2019 shootings and advised his client to exercise his right of appeal.
“He was sentenced to over 25 years, that is a sentence of no hope and that’s not allowed, that’s a breach of the Bill of Rights,” Ellis said.
Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Tarrant attacked Friday worshippers at Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque first, before moving on to the Linwood prayer center, livestreaming the killings as he went.
His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.
New Zealand does not have the death penalty and in sentencing in August last year, Judge Cameron Mander said he was imposing the harshest possible term for Tarrant’s “inhuman” actions.
“Your crimes are so wicked, that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” Mander said at the time.
Ellis declined to comment when contacted by AFP, saying his client had instructed him to speak only to selected local media outlets.
There was no immediate response from the Coroner’s Court.

Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics

Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics
Updated 08 November 2021

Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: In the lowlands of Bangladesh, where the changing climate brings floodwaters that remain for months, farmers are reviving an ancient form of hydroponics to stay afloat.
As the annual flood season is now twice longer than in the past, vast areas of Barisal region — the southern part of the country which lies in the Padma River Delta — are now submerged for more than half a year, making the traditional rice crop no longer a viable source of livelihood and employment.
Forced by climate change and encouraged by the government, thousands of farmers in the flood-prone region have turned to a centuries-old form of hydroponics, known as “floating gardens,” to reduce their financial exposure to extreme weather.
The “gardens” are artificial islands up to 35 meters long and 3.5 meters wide, made from weeds like water hyacinth. Farmers plant seedlings on the beds and float them into flooded parts of villages. The organic rafts last and bring yield for several months, rising and falling with the swelling floodwaters.
“The tradition of floating bed farming began around 250 years ago in the Barisal region,” Dolon Chandra Ray, agriculture officer of Agailjhara, Barisal district, told Arab News earlier this week.
But it was not widely used until several years ago, he said. The flood season used to peak between June and August, but with a changing climate, flash flooding now hits the region from May through November.
Efforts to encourage a return to floating bed cultivation in the region began in 2017 through a government-run pilot project, which provided farmers with training, seeds, pesticides and logistical support.
“Our target was to increase vegetable and spice production up to 10 percent in the region and we have already achieved this target,” Bibekananda Hira, monitoring evaluation officer of the project, said.
“About 25,000 farmers in 24 districts received our training,” he added. “The government is now planning to expand the program.”
Some 2,000 hectares are now used for floating bed cultivation, with farmers growing vegetables such as pumpkins, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, bitter gourd and beans, as well as various spices like chili, turmeric and coriander.
For many of those who do not own land, the method offers incomes they would never have dreamed of otherwise.
“Landowners don’t ask for any charges for this because we keep the land clean ... and it helps the landowners to grow rice when the water recedes,” Obaidul Mollah, a farmer in Barisal, said.
Tending to six floating gardens earns him about $1,500 over the course of the flood season.
“It costs me about $70 from the preparation to production of crops on a floating bed, and with the produce I earn about $200 from each bed every four to six weeks, depending on the crops,” Mollah said.
The revival of the ancient cultivation method has made a great difference to the lives of farmers like Nurul Islam from nearby Pirojpur district.
“This floating bed farming has made our lives easier since we don’t have any other option to earn a living during the flood season,” he said. “Now, we can earn and maintain the family and also spend on the education of our children.”
As the impacts of climate change are unlikely to abate, the ancient form of hydroponics may be there to stay, offering a sustainable solution to traditional rice farming in the country’s flood zones.
“In the last two years, the country has faced flooding three times per year, which is one of the impacts of climate change causing huge environmental hazards for Bangladesh,” Dr. Atik Rahman, climate scientist and executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Advanced Studies, told Arab News.
“Floating gardens have become a sustainable way out for the farmers in the flood-prone areas,” he said. “It’s helping the nation also in maintaining food supplies for about 170 million people.”

UK’s Truss visits Southeast Asia to boost security ties

UK’s Truss visits Southeast Asia to boost security ties
Updated 08 November 2021
Reuters

UK’s Truss visits Southeast Asia to boost security ties
  • Post-Brexit Britain aims to strengthen relations with nations beyond Europe
Reuters

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss traveled to Malaysia on Sunday as part of a week-long visit to Southeast Asia aimed at deepening economic and security ties in the region, her office said.
Truss will also visit Thailand and Indonesia, chosen to reflect their “growing economic and diplomatic heft,” as post-Brexit Britain looks to strengthen relations with nations and regions beyond Europe.
“I want to position Britain where the future growth is and to think about who our major partners will be in 2050 and beyond,” Truss said in a statement.
“Southeast Asia will be the engine of the global economy and I want Britain to be part of that, upgrading our economic and security relations with the region to reflect its growing importance.”
The Foreign Office said Truss would look to build closer ties on infrastructure investment into the region.
She will meet with the leaders and foreign ministers in Malaysia and Thailand, with topics for discussion including defense cooperation and trade, as well as deeper digital and tech investment and security collaboration.
Truss will also hold talks on foreign policy issues such as Myanmar and Afghanistan with her Indonesian counterpart, and seek closer ties on counterterrorism and cybersecurity.
Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government rejected fresh accusations of corruption on Sunday after a newspaper investigation found major donors to his Conservative Party were offered seats in parliament’s upper chamber.
The government has been embroiled in a corruption row over the past week, with Johnson forced to abandoned plans pushed through parliament to protect one of his lawmakers who was found to have broken lobbying rules.
The Sunday Times reported that all but one of the 16 Conservative treasurers over the last two decades had donated more than £3 million ($4.05 million) to the party and then been offered a seat in the House of Lords.
The role of Conservative treasurer has become the most ennobled job in Britain, the newspaper said, ahead leaders of the country’s institutions and charitable organizations and even former prime ministers.
“Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is corrupt, dodgy, sleazy and on the take,” opposition Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said on Twitter.

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
Updated 08 November 2021
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
  • Several countries have urged their nationals to leave Ethiopia, US has withdrawn diplomats
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Rebels fighting Ethiopia’s government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a “bloodbath” if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday.
Fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases.
But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometers from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
“The story that the population in Addis is vehemently opposed to us is absolutely overstated,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told AFP in an interview on Saturday night.
“Addis is a melting pot. People with all kinds of interests live in Addis. The claim that Addis will turn into a bloodbath if we enter Addis is absolutely ridiculous.”
While the rebels would enter Addis Ababa to overthrow Abiy, he said taking the capital was not “an objective.”
He also said the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopia’s politics for nearly 30 years until Abiy came to power in 2018, had no desire to take back power.
Several countries have urged their nationals to leave Ethiopia and the US has withdrawn diplomats as the year-long conflict in the north escalates.
The government, which has denied the capital is under threat, has nevertheless declared a national state of emergency and Addis Ababa authorities have asked residents to organize to defend the city.
Tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally on Sunday where attendees dismissed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, spearheaded by US official Jeffrey Feltman who arrived in the country on Thursday.
Rallygoers held signs blasting Western media for broadcasting “fake news” overstating rebel gains and urging the US to “stop sucking our blood.”
Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abebe said in a speech that Ethiopia’s foes were trying to “terrorize our population.”
“They say Addis Ababa is surrounded, but Addis Ababa is only surrounded by its incredible people, by its vigilant, heroic children,” she said.
Several Addis Ababa residents said on Sunday they did not fear the TPLF.
“They won’t come to Addis because I believe the military can destroy them,” said clothing vendor Kebede Hailu.
The TPLF overthrew the Marxist Derg regime in 1991 and ruled until 2018, when Abiy took over.
Tension between the government and the TPLF simmered until November last year, when Abiy sent the army into Tigray to remove the TPLF-led regional authorities, accusing them of attacking military bases.
He declared victory a few weeks later, but in June the TPLF retook most of Tigray including the capital Mekele, and it has since moved into neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.
Last weekend, the rebels said they had taken two strategic towns in Amhara.
Reda told AFP the rebels had since advanced further south toward Ataye, a town 270 kilometers north of the capital, and east toward Mile, a town on the road to Djibouti that is crucial for supplies to Addis Ababa.
The TPLF has said it is now running “joint operations” with another rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.

UK woman dies after Turkish liposuction surgery

UK woman dies after Turkish liposuction surgery
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

UK woman dies after Turkish liposuction surgery
  • Diarra Akua Eunice Brown flew to Istanbul for operation and fell ill days later
Arab News

LONDON: A UK woman has died just days after receiving liposuction surgery in Istanbul.

Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, 28, who has been described as a “beautiful soul,” flew to Turkey in October for the operation.

But just days after the surgery, which had been labeled a success, Brown suddenly fell ill and died.

Family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to her, with one post saying: “This must be a dream. Still can’t come to terms with this yet.”

Another said: “I miss you angel. I’m devastated you were taken away way before your time.”

Turkish news site Sabah has said that the plastic surgeon responsible for the operation — who has only been identified using the initials S.G.B. — changed Brown’s dressing in a post-surgery check-up, before she died later that day.

S.G.B. has been taken into police custody and an investigation has been opened into the death. A post-mortem was also carried out, but the results have not yet been released to the public.

News site Haberler reported that S.G.B had “no idea” what was behind Brown’s sudden death.

Following the examination, Brown’s body was sent back to the UK for burial.

