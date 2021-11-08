Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Public Business Sector announced on Monday that construction of the world’s largest spinning and weaving facility in El-Mahalla El-Kubra is likely to be completed in the second half of 2022.
Minister of Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfik held a meeting with the contracting companies to review the progress on the project.
Gama Construction Co. is in charge of the development of spinning factory No. 1 over an area of 62,500 meters at a cost of EGP780 million ($49 million).
The spinning factory No. 4 is being built over an area of 24,600 meters at a value of EGP 251 million by the Engineering Company for Integrated Projects, while the spinning factory No. 6 is being established over an area of 17,700 meters by the Arab Contractors for EGP 216 million.
