You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet
The MENA Grad Show had 300 applications from 41 universities in the Middle East and North Africa region. (Arab News)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccy6a

Updated 16 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet
Updated 16 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Dubai Design Week (DDW) kickstarted its seventh edition on Nov. 8 with a packed program for art and design enthusiasts. 

One of the key exhibitions at DDW is the MENA Grad Show, which exhibits innovative projects in the fields of technology, science and design from universities across the region, with a smattering of projects from further beyond. 

The show spotlights projects focused on improving and transforming lives and the planet, while the wider Global Grad Show highlights projects from beyond the region in a virtual exhibition. 




MENA Grad Show exhibits innovative projects in the fields of technology, science and design from universities across the region. (Arab News)

The physical exhibition, running until Nov. 13, will allow visitors to meet the graduates, learn about the ideas behind their work and understand how students in different disciplines, from architecture to chemistry and electric engineering, approach complex social and environmental problems.

In an interview with Tadeau Caravieri — the director of the wider Global Grad Show, which is an initiative by the Art Dubai Group — he said that this exhibition boasts three main benefits for students: “Promotion,” “understanding the possibilities” and “professional development.”

“Since 2015, we have been showcasing these ideas on an international stage, which gives visibility to people and researchers that are developing solutions that wouldn’t otherwise be seen outside the university campus,” said Caravieri. 




The physical exhibition is running until Nov. 13. (Arab News)

When it comes to “understanding the possibilities,” he explained that “for the students that make it to the final selection, understanding what the other 150 people are doing and researching is quite empowering because they get to see the different angles people are using to approach the same type of problem.”

He added: “Since 2019, we have had our own entrepreneurship program that helps the students take their innovations forward to follow a structured process to go to market.”

Caravieri said that this was a record year in terms of applications and diversity, with organizers receiving more than 2,600 applications from over 70 countries, representing over 460 universities. For the online exhibition, they selected 150 ideas by 211 students representing 52 countries. 




The show spotlights projects focused on improving and transforming lives and the planet. (Arab News)

The MENA Grad Show had 300 applications from 41 universities in the Middle East and North Africa region, and 60 of those are being showcased at the physical exhibition in Dubai Design District. 

Caravieri said that some of the highlights from the Global Grad Show include an innovation by students at Zhejiang University in China. It is a ball that can detect signs of life in areas affected by natural disasters.

From the MENA Grad Show, he said an interesting idea was created by students at the American University in Cairo. It is an application that organizes the routine of dementia patients and supports therapy.

Topics: Dubai Design Week MENA Grad Show Global Grad Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces Moroccan talent in Dubai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces Moroccan talent in Dubai
The ‘Baywatch’ star wore an orange blazer dress by Benchellal. Instagram
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces Moroccan talent in Dubai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces Moroccan talent in Dubai
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a well-documented penchant for Arab designers. The Indian star has been pictured donning looks from regional labels on plenty of occasions, including designs by Zuhair Murad and Nicolas Jebran, to name a few.

Just days after celebrating Diwali in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, the former Miss World touched down in Dubai this week. She announced her visit on Instagram with a video of the city’s skyline, which she captioned “so happy to be back.”

The reason for her visit was to attend the launch of Italian luxury brand Bulgari’s latest “Jannah” collection. For the occasion, Chopra, who is a Bulgari ambassador, opted for a striking, saffron-colored design from sustainable Moroccan couture house Benchellal.

The orange air mesh blazer dress featured a draped shawl cape and pockets and was plucked from the label’s ninth collection. She wore it with slim-fitting black trousers and pumps.

Naturally, the actress accessorized the head-turning look with Bulgari jewels.

The ensemble was put together by celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is responsible for some of Zendaya and Kerry Washington’s most iconic outfits. In an Instagram post, she thanked Roach for “recognizing incredible talent from the world,” for her.

Indeed, Dutch-Moroccan couturier Mohamed Benchellal, who launched his namesake womenswear label in 2007, has made a name for himself with his elegant and upcycled eveningwear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BENCHELLAL (@benchellal)

His striking, structural designs have been worn by popstar Camilla Cabello, actress and activist Jameela Jamil and supermodel Helena Christensen, to name a few.

The Moroccan-born, Amsterdam-based designer recently took home the eveningwear award at the 2021 Fashion Trust Arabia Prize ceremony for his dramatic, voluminous creations.

Arab designers have increasingly become the “go-to” for Indian celebrities at major events.

Ami Patel, one of India’s leading celebrity stylists, previously explained Bollywood’s love affair with Middle Eastern design talent to Arab News, saying: “I think Middle Eastern designers understand the Indian body type and silhouette very well. They know exactly what Indian celebrities want and cater to them.”

Topics: Priyanka Chopra Benchellal

Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 

Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 
Updated 47 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 

Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 
Updated 47 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Red Sea International Film Festival, set to run from Dec. 6-15, announced on Monday the movies by Saudi filmmakers that will make up its New Saudi/New Cinema: Features slate.

The program will feature world premieres of the selected films by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent. The program is the latest selection of films to be announced amongst the 27 films being presented at the festival’s inaugural edition.

The films that will screen include: “Junoon” by directors Maan B. and Yaser B. Khalid, “Route 10” by Omar Naim, “Quareer” by Ragheed Al Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi and Noor Alameer, “Fay’s Palette” by Anas Ba-Tahaf, “Becoming” by Sara Mesfer, Jawaher Alamri, Noor Alameer, Hind Alfahhad and Fatima Al-Banawi, “Kayan” by Hakeem Jomaah and “Cinema Al-Hara” by Faizah Ambah.

Each screening will be accompanied by a Q&A session with the filmmakers or the cast involved, providing an opportunity for the festival goers to discover new films and hear directly from the talents. 

The program manager Mohyee Qari said in a statement: “The Saudi program of feature and short films of which many are directed by female filmmakers speak to the very best of Saudi filmmaking.”

“They don’t hesitate to explore the different genres of cinema ranging from suspense to thriller, to social themes and relationships to show us the Saudi society in its richness,” he added. “They indicate an industry that is flourishing, both in terms of the diversity and content on screen, and point to the bright future that this young film industry has. We are thrilled to be able to give these filmmakers a platform to share their work on the international stage.”

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival

What We Are Reading Today: Tales of Impossibility by David S. Richeson

What We Are Reading Today: Tales of Impossibility by David S. Richeson
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Tales of Impossibility by David S. Richeson

What We Are Reading Today: Tales of Impossibility by David S. Richeson
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Tales of Impossibility recounts the intriguing story of the renowned problems of antiquity, four of the most famous and studied questions in the history of mathematics. First posed by the ancient Greeks, these compass and straightedge problems—squaring the circle, trisecting an angle, doubling the cube, and inscribing regular polygons in a circle—have served as ever-present muses for mathematicians for more than two millennia. David Richeson follows the trail of these problems to show that ultimately their proofs—which demonstrated the impossibility of solving them using only a compass and straightedge—depended on and resulted in the growth of mathematics.
Richeson investigates how celebrated luminaries, including Euclid, Archimedes, Viète, Descartes, Newton, and Gauss, labored to understand these problems and how many major mathematical discoveries were related to their explorations. Although the problems were based in geometry, their resolutions were not, and had to wait until the 19th century, when mathematicians had developed the theory of real and complex numbers, analytic geometry, algebra, and calculus.
Pierre Wantzel, a little-known mathematician, and Ferdinand von Lindemann, through his work on pi, finally determined the problems were impossible to solve. Along the way, Richeson provides entertaining anecdotes connected to the problems, such as how the Indiana state legislature passed a bill setting an incorrect value for pi and how Leonardo da Vinci made elegant contributions in his own study of these problems.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics
books
What We Are Reading Today: Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics
What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard
books
What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard

Stormzy to join star-studded line-up at Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi

Stormzy to join star-studded line-up at Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Stormzy to join star-studded line-up at Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi

Stormzy to join star-studded line-up at Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British rapper Stormzy has been announced as one of the acts at the Yasalam After-Race concert series at this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

The star’s Dec. 10 performance at the Etihad Park stage in Yas Island will be his first show in the UAE capital, organizers revealed on Monday.

In September, it was announced that five-time Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and BRIT Award-winning singer Lewis Capaldi will be the first performers who will headline Thursday and Saturday night. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

Khalid will take to the stage at Etihad Park, for his first concert in the UAE on Dec. 9, while the Dec. 11 show will see a performance from Scottish sensation Capaldi.

CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Al-Tareq Al-Ameri said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to announce that one of the world’s biggest stars, Stormzy, will be coming to Abu Dhabi for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts as we welcome a phenomenal line-up of musical talents in Stormzy, Khalid and Lewis Capaldi.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Flash Entertainment John Lickrish said: “Yasalam has a legacy of bringing ground-breaking artists to Abu Dhabi, and this year is no different. Stormzy transitioned from the underground to the mainstream, and he is now considered one of the biggest acts on the global rap and music scene.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

“We were eager to come back really strong following last year’s break in Yasalam After-Race Concerts, and with Stormzy now confirmed alongside Khalid on Thursday and Lewis Capaldi on Saturday, we are once again guaranteeing our fans unmissable experiences,” Lickrish said. 

The critically acclaimed and platinum-certified rapper has achieved international stardom since his emergence in 2013. His breakthrough album, “Gang Signs & Prayer,” topped the UK charts in 2017, winning British album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

Building momentum with support from his devoted fan base, Stormzy is now the owner of more than 45 awards. 

Khalid has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars, including his No. 1 singles “Love Lies” (with Normani), “Eastside” (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello.

Capaldi’s debut album, “Devinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” spent ten weeks at No. 1 and was certified platinum in only 10 weeks with 20 billion streams. The album included smash hit of the year, “Someone You Loved.”

Topics: stormzy Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi

Trailer drops for director Pierre Morel’s action film based on UAE soldiers’ ambush

Trailer drops for director Pierre Morel’s action film based on UAE soldiers’ ambush
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Trailer drops for director Pierre Morel’s action film based on UAE soldiers’ ambush

Trailer drops for director Pierre Morel’s action film based on UAE soldiers’ ambush
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Image Nation Abu Dhabi on Monday dropped the official trailer for Emirati action movie “Al-Kameen” (“The Ambush”), directed by French filmmaker Pierre Morel.

The flick tells the story of a UAE army vehicle ambushed by enemy combatants while travelling through a narrow canyon. Following the attack by the armed militants, the trapped soldiers’ courageous unit commander attempts a daring mission to rescue them.

“Al-Kameen,” based on a true story, is scheduled for release on Nov. 25 in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The movie, co-produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC International, boasts an all-Emirati cast including stars Marwan Abdullah Saleh, Khalifa Albhri, Khalifa Al-Jassem, and Mohammed Ahmed.

Shot in the UAE, the film has been written by Brandon Birtell (“Furious 7”) and Kurtis Birtell (“Medal of Honor”), along with soldiers who were involved in the ambush situation that inspired the plot.

Recently, the entertainment company released a 40-second teaser video to promote the film and its trailer.

Topics: Al-Kameen The Ambush Pierre Morel

Latest updates

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet
Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet
Iran says it warned off US drones near its Gulf drills
Iran says it warned off US drones near its Gulf drills
Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces Moroccan talent in Dubai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces Moroccan talent in Dubai
Saudi mining firm Golden Compass signs $133m in deals
Saudi mining firm Golden Compass signs $133m in deals
At least 26 children die in Niger school fire
At least 26 children die in Niger school fire

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.