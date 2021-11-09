You are here

IMF expects GCC foreign reserves to grow by $300-$350 bln in three years

IMF expects GCC foreign reserves to grow by $300-$350 bln in three years
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

IMF expects GCC foreign reserves to grow by $300-$350 bln in three years

IMF expects GCC foreign reserves to grow by $300-$350 bln in three years
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the foreign resreves of the six oil-rich Arab countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to increase by $300-$350 billion in the next three years, Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

Topics: #economy #gcc

Saudi mining firm Golden Compass signs $133m in deals

Saudi mining firm Golden Compass signs $133m in deals
Updated 5 min 29 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi mining firm Golden Compass signs $133m in deals

Saudi mining firm Golden Compass signs $133m in deals
Updated 5 min 29 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's mining firm Golden Compass signed contracts worth SR500 million ($133 million), according to its CEO. 

The contracts related to Mining operation, drilling, and mining and exploration consultation, Meshary Al-Ali told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia's has a very flexible and very transparent system, and it's one of the most powerful in mining around the world, Al-Ali added.

Saudi Arabia has issued a new minig law to attract investment this year. Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year 2021, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news last month.

The ministry issued 133 local exploration licenses, and there are applications for international exploration that are under processing, Al-Mudaifer said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood sees a fall in nine-month profits

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood sees a fall in nine-month profits
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood sees a fall in nine-month profits

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood sees a fall in nine-month profits
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Company, a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, announced a net profit decrease of 41.7 percent in the first nine months of 2021 on higher costs.

The group reported a SR227.34 million ($60.6 million) profit compared to SR390.32 million in the same period of 2020, it said in a filing.

Net profit margin fell from 9.7 percent in nine months in 2020 to 6.8 percent this year due to a greater impact of fixed costs due to a decline in revenue, the company said in a bourse filing.

Net profit also dropped in the third quarter of 2021, by 10.6 percent year-on-year, reaching SR70.24 million.

The company attributed this decrease to the increase in operating expenses by 11.7 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia retail

Saudi GDP in Q3 hits the highest growth since 2012 on oil prices increase

Saudi GDP in Q3 hits the highest growth since 2012 on oil prices increase
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi GDP in Q3 hits the highest growth since 2012 on oil prices increase

Saudi GDP in Q3 hits the highest growth since 2012 on oil prices increase
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Saudi economy grew in the third quarter of 2021 by the fastest pace since 2012 as oil prices reached multi-year highs.

The Kingdom's GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in third quarter compared to negative growth of 4.5 percent a year ago, according to flash estimates by the General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT).

Oil activities went up by an annual rate of 9 percent in Q3 2021, following a drop by 7 percent in the previous quarter. This was the first expansion in oil output since the first quarter of 2019. 

Rising world demand for oil in 2021 helped fuel this increase, GASTAT explained.

Meanwhile, growth in non-oil activities eased to 6.2 percent in this year’s third quarter, following a higher 11.1 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

In addition, output of government activities went up by 2.7 percent compared to 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the Saudi economy grew by 5.8 percent in Q3, accelerating significantly from the previous quarter’s 1.1 percent. 

This was fuelled, again, by a rapidly increasing oil output, which expanded by a quarterly rate of 12.9 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy GDP

Lebanese bank workers let go as currency crash bites

Lebanese bank workers let go as currency crash bites
Updated 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese bank workers let go as currency crash bites

Lebanese bank workers let go as currency crash bites
  • Union president: '2021 very hard for employees in Lebanon'
  • Almost 5,000 quietly dismissed, firms offering incentives to quit
Updated 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese banks are quietly letting employees go as they seek to close branches and reduce operational costs amid the collapse of the local currency, the Lebanese pound.

It comes after the country’s central bank tightened regulations against commercial banks.

While some are downsizing domestically, other banks are opting to sell assets abroad.

The number of branches estimated to have closed ranges between 300 and 400 out of a total 1,100. Employees and contractors have been the first to feel the effects of the decisions.

George Al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, said that 2021 has been “very hard” for bank employees in Lebanon, adding: “Although no statistics have been conducted to show the exact number of laid-off employees, their number does not exceed 4,500.”

But more bank workers are expected to be dismissed in the near future.

“We are in the middle of the storm, and the crisis will persist until Lebanon reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the restructuring process of the banking sector,” said Al-Hajj.

The number of employees of the banking sector in 2018 was estimated to be about 26,000, working for 61 banks. Since 2019, the sector has lost more than 17 percent of its workforce.

Dr. Jassem Ajaka, an economic and strategic expert, warned that “up to 50 percent of bank employees will be laid off.”

He told Arab News: “After the deterioration of the economic situation and the suspension of banking activities due to the decision to block financial transfers, the banking sector is no longer making profits.

“Banks are not charities, and the reality is hard for everyone.”

“The banking sector’s employees constitute a very important share of the middle class in Lebanon and eradicating this group from the economy will further harm Lebanese society.”

Al-Hajj said: “In 2019, the federation saw this crisis coming and urged banks seeking to fire employees to inform the Ministry of Labor of their intentions. Some banks did, but others did not, and thus we do not know the exact number of laid-off employees.”

He added: “The banks’ excuses for mass lay-offs were many: Sometimes it was because the bank was applying an early retirement system, sometimes it was a resignation at a request from the administration, and other times it was the termination of contracts due to economic reasons.”

Many commercial banks are also offering a set of incentives for employees to voluntarily quit.

The average salary of a regular bank employee ranges between 2,000,000 and 2,500,000 Lebanese pounds — equivalent to $100 today but $1,500 before the economic crisis and collapse of the currency.

This year, the Lebanese Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees issued new protocols on the financial rights of laid-off employees, but Al-Hajj warned that “banks have not been very receptive so far.”

The new rules state that “laid-off employees shall receive 18 monthly salaries as well as a bonus of two months’ salary for every year of employment up until six years; a one-and-a-half-month salary for every year of employment for those who served between six and 12 years; and a one-month salary for every year of employment for those who served more than 12 years and up until 44 years of employment.”

The previous dismissal protocol meant that laid-off employees only received 16 months’ salary in compensation for arbitrary dismissal.

However, some banks have chosen to compensate their employees with 24 months of salary in addition to other incentives, in order to avoid clashes with laid-off staff.

Al-Hajj said: “In addition to the mass layoffs, another problem that is as serious as the first one has emerged: The devaluation of employee salaries and its tragic repercussions on the living conditions of the Lebanese.

“This problem is only getting worse as the crisis continues and thus, the number of voluntary resignations by highly qualified employees is increasing.

“This will affect the future of the banking sector. Unfortunately, the migration of these people cannot be prevented unless by reconsidering their salaries, which have become worthless.”

Bechara Al-Asmar, head of the General Labor Union, estimated that the number of laid-off employees in Lebanon “since the economic crisis and the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic numbers more than 500,000 people.”

The Lebanese Observatory for Workers and Employees Rights has also said that between 500,000 and 800,000 workers have lost their jobs, forcing the country’s unemployment rate to surge above 50 percent.

It said that of the public sector, military and security employees who have kept their jobs, most have lost about 90 percent of the value of their salaries.

The observatory said that “325 institutions submitted requests to the Ministry of Labor to dismiss employees at the start of 2020.”

It noted the first wave of mass layoffs mainly targeted workers in the tourism sector. The crisis then extended to small enterprises and the country’s sizable black market.

“The second wave hit the education sector, where more than 2,000 teachers were laid off in 2020, according to the Teachers Syndicate in Private Schools, and their salaries were cut by 40 percent as many students left private education and were enrolled in public schools.”

The observatory said that the mass layoffs also affected “major businesses and institutions that were supposedly solid enough to bear the effects of the crisis, such as the American University of Beirut, which fired more than 1,200 workers, The Coca-Cola Company, which fired 350, and Adidas, which fired 250.”

The multinational retail franchise operator Al-Shaya Group also shut most of its companies in Lebanon and fired employees, the observatory said.

The layoffs also affected “domestic workers and non-Lebanese workers from Asia and Africa, as employers were no longer able to pay them in US dollars.

Vulnerable groups were also affected, such as daily laborers and Palestinian refugees, whose numbers are hard to estimate as they are not registered within the social security fund or at the Ministry of Labor,” the observatory added.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese banks lebanese pound International Monetary Fund

US university to provide demand-driven training to 50 Saudi women

US university to provide demand-driven training to 50 Saudi women
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

US university to provide demand-driven training to 50 Saudi women

US university to provide demand-driven training to 50 Saudi women
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US Consulate General in Jeddah, the University of Iowa, and Education For Employment have launched a one-year project to train Saudi women from the western region on entrepreneurship skills in new emerging sectors like IT, real estate and e-commerce. 

The project will provide 50 young women with professional training and connections to local and international mentors that are necessary to start their businesses in line with Saudi Vision 2030.  

The project is an initiative that provides demand-driven training linked to mentorship by successful Saudi and US businesswomen.  

The Western Saudi Arabia Venture School for Women project is designed to “put new entrepreneurial tools into the hands of Saudi women,” said Dimy Doresca, director of the Institute for International Business at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. 

“We will nurture and empower women in Saudi Arabia to become examples of social and economic success in their communities.” 

The women will participate in Venture School International, an entrepreneurial educational program that guides students through the startup process by teaching them how to identify a market need and build a business to meet it. The university is partnering with the non-profit Education For Employment to teach the Venture School International training, which will be complimented by contacts at local financing organizations, government officials, and business support services.  

“The skills that these young women will acquire are based on a proven model that has enabled EFE in Saudi to connect over 5,000 people to the world of work, 52 percent of which are young Saudi women. We look forward to a continuous partnership between EFE-Saudi, the University of Iowa, and the US Consulate General in Jeddah,” said Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, CEO of EFE in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #US #University of Iowa #EFE

