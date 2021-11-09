You are here

Shuttered Morocco-Algeria border divides families
A picture taken from Morocco’s Oujda region shows Algerians waving along the border on November 4. Algeria has accused its arch-rival Morocco of killing 3 Algerians on a desert highway, as tensions escalate over the contested Western Sahara. (AFP)
  Fatima Chaaoufi's village of Oulad Bouarfa lies just a stone's throw from Boussfar, the Algerian village where her brother died a month ago
  Despite the bitter rivalry between their governments, Algerians and Moroccans have deep cultural and family ties
OUJDA, Morocco: Fatima Chaaoufi gazes across the sealed Moroccan border toward an Algerian village on the other side, home to family members she hasn’t seen for years.
“We’re so near yet so far,” she sighs.
Chaaoufi’s village of Oulad Bouarfa, east of the Moroccan city of Oujda, lies just a stone’s throw from Boussfar, the Algerian village where her brother died a month ago.
Chaaoufi had not been able to see him since 1994, when the border was closed following a diplomatic crisis between the North African rivals.
“When I found out he had died, I couldn’t control myself,” she said, tears in her eyes. “I ran to the barbed wire. They tried to hold me back but (my grief) was stronger than me.”
The 75-year-old, sitting in the yard of her family’s modest farm wearing a hijab on her head and an apron around her waist, said she had been forced to watch the funeral procession from a distance, “impotent and in tears.”
Chaaoufi’s is just one of many families divided by a frontier that Algeria closed in 1994 after Morocco accused its neighbor of involvement in a jihadist attack on a Marrakesh hotel that killed two tourists.
The frontier has been sealed ever since, and there is little prospect of it opening soon as tensions mount once again between Rabat and Algiers.
In August, after months of growing frictions over the Western Sahara and Morocco’s normalization of ties with Israel, Algeria cut diplomatic relations with its neighbor, citing “hostile actions.”
Morocco dismissed the accusations.
Then last week, things took a turn for the worse as Algeria accused Morocco of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert highway through an area of the disputed Western Sahara controlled by the Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement.
But despite the bitter rivalry between their governments, Algerians and Moroccans have deep cultural and family ties.
“It’s so sad to see two brotherly people separated by political decisions,” said Bachir Chaouch, who was born in 1951 across the border in El Amria but moved to Morocco before Algeria won independence from France in 1962.
Today, he has lost all contact with his uncles, aunts and cousins who stayed in Algeria.
“Until 1994, it was different. We used to go and see our families, business was good. We never thought we’d get to this point,” he said.
Despite being officially closed, the border remained relatively porous as smugglers carried on a thriving trade in petrol and cheap manufactured goods — as well as more illicit items.
But in 2013, the Algerian authorities launched what they said was a crackdown on the drug trade, stepping up patrols and digging trenches along the frontier, which prompted Rabat to erect border fences.
Technically, Algerians and Moroccans can fly between each others’ countries, but for farming communities along the border, cut off from what could be a key export market, that is little comfort.
Many Oulad Bouarfa villagers miss their smuggling years.
“It was a good time. We worked on both sides of the border, bringing in fuel from Algeria and selling clothes over there,” said resident Mohamed Haddouri.
“Today we get by raising animals, but it’s not enough to feed my kids. Our future looks tough.”
Haddouri said virtually everyone in this part of Morocco has family in Algeria.
The two areas have historic links, and late Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was born in Oujda when both countries were under French rule.
Meriem Hamouyi, a fellow villager with henna patterns on her hands, agreed.
The closing of the border was “a bitter blow for us. All four of my kids are unemployed,” she said.
Oualid Kebir, an Algerian who has lived in Oujda for 10 years, says virtually everyone in the city has family across the border.
“Likewise on the other side,” the businessman added. “It’s a big mistake to maintain these divisions.”
Kebir, a political activist who regularly posts on YouTube, said it was “a psychological ordeal” being far from his family.
“I still believe in better relations between the two countries,” he said.

CAIRO: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union called for a general strike in the public and private sectors in the small town of Agareb on Wednesday, where a man died following protests over government plans to reopen a landfill site.
Protesters set fire to a police station on Tuesday as part of the continued protests, witnesses said.
On Monday, a man died asphyxiated by tear gas fired by police to break up the protests, his family and witnesses said. The interior ministry said the man was not involved in the protests and had died at his home, six kilometers (four miles) away.

Updated 09 November 2021
  The announcement follows an earlier decision made in September, introducing 'Green' and 'Freelance' visas
DUBAI: The UAE announced a new visa for retired expats living in the country on Tuesday during its latest cabinet meeting held at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to twitter to make the announcement.

“Today, we approved the requirements needed to grant retired foreigners residency visas. This will allow retirees to continue their stay in the UAE. We welcome everyone in our country,” he tweeted.

The announcement follows an earlier decision made in September, introducing ‘Green’ and ‘Freelance’ visas.

The Green Visa allows entrepreneurs and pioneers to sponsor their sons until the age of 25 and their parents, while the Freelance Visa grants owners of businesses or self-employed people residency.

Previously entrepreneurs and pioneers could only sponsor their sons until they were 18.

Updated 09 November 2021
  Joint statement: Designation has 'far-reaching' political, legal, financial consequences
  France, Ireland, Estonia, Norway, Albania also express 'strong opposition' to settlement expansion
NEW YORK: European members of the UN Security Council on Monday expressed “serious concern” over Israel’s recent designations of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations.

The listings “have far-reaching consequences” for the organizations “in political, legal and financial terms,” the members said.

EU members France, Ireland and Estonia — joined by Norway and incoming UNSC member Albania — said they will be seeking more information from Israel on the basis for these designations, “which we will study carefully.” 

In a joint statement following a closed UNSC meeting on the issue, they added: “A thriving civil society and respect for fundamental freedoms are corner stones of open democracies. Civil society is an essential contributor to good governance, human rights, international law, democratic values and sustainable development across the world, including in Israel and Palestine. It also contributes to peace efforts and confidence building between Israelis and Palestinians.” 

The meeting came amid news that the mobile phones of six Palestinian human rights defenders were targeted by spyware from the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group.

Three of the targets are connected to the NGOs that the Israeli military has recently accused of terrorism. 

The European UNSC members also called on Israel to stop settlement building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and to cancel recently announced plans to build thousands more housing units in the Occupied Territories. 

“We reiterate our strong opposition to the expansion of settlements and will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties,” they said, urging “both parties” to avoid actions that “undermine the two state solution.”

They added: “We urge all parties to refrain in particular from all forms of violence and incitement targeting the civilian population. 

“We will continue to support steps towards sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Updated 09 November 2021
  Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran's military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018
DUBAI: Iran’s military warned off US drones trying to approach Iranian war games near the mouth of the Gulf, state broadcaster IRIB said on Tuesday.
The annual exercises concluded on Tuesday, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
“These aircraft (RQ-4 and MQ-9 US drones) changed their route after approaching the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the air defense’s interception and decisive warning,” IRIB reported.
The exercises stretched from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the north of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea. About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.
Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.
Iran has reacted by breaching the deal’s limits on its nuclear program.
Indirect talks between Iran and US President Joe Biden’s administration to revive the pact, which were put on hold since the election of Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi in June, are set to resume in Vienna on Nov. 29.

Updated 09 November 2021
RAMALLAH: A rare film to be shot in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights proved a highlight of this year’s six-day Palestine Cinema Days festival that ends on Monday, with hundreds flocking to watch the movie that has Syria’s civil war as its backdrop.
“The Stranger” tells the story of Adnan, a resident of the Golan who feels like an outsider in his own community but finds a new sense of purpose in helping a man who arrives in the territory after being wounded in the Syrian conflict.
Director and screenwriter Ameer Fakher Eldin said Adnan’s experience is that of many Syrians separated from their home country in the Golan, territory that Israel captured in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognized internationally.
“We live (in the Golan) on the border fence with our homeland. Imagine hearing the echoes of war but not seeing the war for 10 years,” he said of the civil war in President Bashar Assad’s Syria that erupted in 2011.
Fakher Eldin told Reuters that that experience had prompted him to ask “who do these wars belong to ... and is it a war inside of us or not.”
At the start of Palestine Cinema Days, now in its eighth year, actors and filmmakers posed on the red carpet outside Ramallah’s Cultural Palace in the occupied West Bank, in scenes typical of film festivals everywhere.
But unlike them, this festival is held across six cities often separated by borders and checkpoints. The films were seen in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, Nazareth and Haifa, and audiences included members of Israel’s Arab minority who regard themselves as Palestinian citizens of Israel.
“We want to reach our audience in the different cities and towns,” said festival spokesperson Khulood Badawi.
“We want to give them this opportunity to go back to the cinema and to revive cinema culture in these cities despite the obstacles that the Israeli occupation is imposing.”
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 conflict and cites security concerns in maintaining checkpoints across the territory.
Among other films screened at the 2021 festival was “Bread and Butter,” which documents the precarious commute, via crowded checkpoints, of Palestinians to jobs in Israel and of those without work permits who are smuggled into the country.
“Cinema is a tool, to raise our voices, to tell our story, our narrative,” said Badawi.

