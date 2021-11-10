You are here

  • Home
  • Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced

Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced

Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced
A motorcyclists wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at Biyagama, on the outskirts of Colombo on November 9, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmyc9

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced

Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced
  • Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightening strikes
  • Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said Wednesday.
The disaster management center said more than 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in relatives’ homes or government-run relief centers.
Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightening strikes. At least one person is reported missing.
Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.

Topics: Flood

Related

In South Sudan, flooding called ‘worst thing in my lifetime’
Middle-East
In South Sudan, flooding called ‘worst thing in my lifetime’
Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
World
Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
  • Drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a ‘necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty’
  • The US has strong but informal relations with Taiwan, and tensions have been rising between the Washington and Beijing
Updated 39 sec ago
AP
BEIJING: Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a US congressional delegation to the island.
The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty,” China’s Defense Ministry said in the announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises.
It said the “joint war preparedness patrol” by the Eastern Theater Command was prompted by the “seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan” and the actions of those advocating the self-governing island’s independence.
The US has strong but informal relations with Taiwan, and tensions have been rising between the US and China over several issues including Hong Kong, the South China Sea, the coronavirus pandemic and trade. Details on the US delegation that reportedly arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday were not immediately available.
A Chinese Defense Ministry statement from an unidentified spokesperson strongly condemned the visit, saying “no one should underestimate the firm determination of the People’s Liberation Army to safeguard the Chinese people’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
China regards Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by military force if necessary. The sides split amid civil war in 1949 and, following a brief period of rapprochement, relations have grown increasingly tense under Taiwan’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen.
During China’s National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said this week such tactics were aimed at wearing down the island’s defenses and degrading morale.
In Washington, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said congressional visits to Taiwan “are relatively common and in keeping with US obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act,” which obligates the US government to ensure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and regard threats to the island as matters of “grave concern.”
The delegation arrived in Taipei on Tuesday evening aboard a C-40 Clipper jet, which departed soon afterward, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency. Kirby said traveling on a US military jet was customary for such delegations.
Details of the members of the delegation and how long they planned to stay on the island were not immediately available.
Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said ministry had worked with the American Institute in Taiwan, which is the de facto US Embassy, on arrangements for the visit but gave no details. She said further information would be released at the “appropriate time.”
Although the US switched diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it retains strong informal political and military relations with Taiwan. As a vibrant democracy, Taiwan also enjoys strong bipartisan support in Congress and the US government has been boosting relations through high-level visits and military sales.
That has been a key source of friction with Beijing amid a string of disputes over trade, technology, human rights and other issues.

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
AFP

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
  • Documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 violence
  • Donald Trump’s lawyers have already said they will appeal the ruling
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US judge Tuesday ordered White House records that could implicate former President Donald Trump in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be released to a Congressional committee, despite the ex-leader’s attempts to keep them secret.
The documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced the shutdown of Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president.
Trump sued seeking a stay to halt the release of the documents, arguing that as former president he retained executive privilege to keep the communications and visitor logs related to that day under seal.
In a 39-page opinion made available by several US media outlets, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Trump’s request was denied, stating it was in the public’s interest to release the documents and that he was “unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims or suffer irreparable harm.”
“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” the opinion said.
The documents that Trump hoped to block include records from his top aides and memos to his press secretary, according to a court document published in October.
Trump’s lawyers have already said they will appeal the ruling, according to The Washington Post.

Topics: Donald Trump US

Related

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. On Jan. 8, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Capitol rioters were antifa activists. At center is Jake Angeli, wearing fur hat with horns, a regular at pro-Trump events and a known follower of QAnon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
World
Pro-Trump rioters fired, face company boycotts after storming Capitol
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
World
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland - Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus, in this still image taken from a social media video on November 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland - Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus, in this still image taken from a social media video on November 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland - Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus, in this still image taken from a social media video on November 9, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Independent journalists have limited ability to operate in Belarus, and a state of emergency in Poland kept reporters and others away from its side of the border
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff.
The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns in a “hybrid attack” against the bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on the authoritarian government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Thousands were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.
Polish authorities said all was calm overnight on the border — which is also the eastern edge of the 27-nation EU — but they were bracing for any possibility. The Defense Ministry said a large group of Belarusian forces was moving toward the migrant encampments.
During a special session of parliament, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the situation at the border as part of an effort by Russia to disrupt a region that it controlled during the Soviet era that ended three decades ago.
“It must be strongly emphasized that the security of our eastern border is being brutally violated. This is the first such situation in 30 years when we can say that the integrity of our borders is being tested,” Morawiecki said.
Speaking during a UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected similar accusations, and noted that the migrants are not seeking to stay in Belarus but to get to Europe.
“So who is creating the crisis, building fences with barbed wire and concentrating troops at the border?” Nebenzia said, adding that the EU doesn’t want to accept the migrants, and “it is time to stop playing the blame game.”
Polish Maj. Katarzyna Zdanowicz estimated 3,000-4,000 migrants were along the border, including about 800 near the makeshift camps. Belarusian security services also were there to “control, steer and direct these people,” she added.
She said Poland’s assessment came from aerial observations, alleging that Belarus authorities were taking journalists to the area to promote their version of events.
Independent journalists have limited ability to operate in Belarus, and a state of emergency in Poland kept reporters and others away from its side of the border.
The scene was quiet as night fell, and migrants were seen getting water and other supplies on the Belarusian side, according to Zdanowicz, based on what observations from across the frontier. She said guards prevented some small groups from crossing, part of hundreds of such attempts Tuesday.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry summoned the Polish military attache to protest what it called “unfounded and unlawful Polish allegations” against the Belarusian military at the border. It also voiced concern about the buildup of Polish troops there, saying Warsaw did not notify or invite Belarusian observers per international rules for activity involving more than 6,000 troops.
Speaking on Belarusian state television, Lukashenko threw the allegation of a “hybrid war” back at the EU, pointing at its sanctions against Belarus and adding: “And you, bastards, madmen want me to protect you from migrants.”
“I am afraid that this confrontation at the border because of migrants might lead to an active phase. These are grounds for provocations. All provocations are possible,” he said, accusing Poland’s military of flying its helicopters low at the border, frightening the migrants.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West bore responsibility for triggering the flows of migrants through their “aggressive wars in the Middle East and North Africa.” The migrants, he said, don’t want to stay in Belarus and “want to get to Europe that has advertised its way of living for many years.”
The crisis has simmered for months after Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accused neighboring Belarus of encouraging thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to illegally enter those nations. Many of the migrants often end up stuck in a forested area of swamps and bogs, pushed back and forth between Belarusian and Polish forces.
The Belarusian opposition urged the West to strengthen its sanctions on Minsk.
“It’s necessary to introduce tough sanctions, trade embargo and a full stop of transit of goods between the EU and Belarus,” Pavel Latushka, a leading opposition figure, said on a messaging app, urging Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, “as countries on the front line of a hybrid attack launched by the regime, to stop transit.”
On Tuesday, the EU tightened visa rules for Belarus officials, saying it was “partially suspending” an agreement with Minsk. The move affects Belarusian government officials, lawmakers, diplomats and top court representatives by requiring them to provide additional documents and pay more for visas.
Lawmakers in Lithuania voted to declare a state of emergency for a month along the Belarus border, restricting the movement of vehicles and banning all entry, except for residents, in a zone reaching 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland. Guards can check vehicles and people, and gatherings also are banned. It also applies to migrant accommodations in the capital of Vilnius and elsewhere.
At least 170 migrants were stopped from entering Lithuania on Tuesday.
In videos posted on Twitter by Polish police, the migrants were seen in tents and cooking over campfires in near-freezing temperatures. The police blared announcements that border crossing is allowed only at official posts, with visas, and the nearest crossing point in Kuznica was closed early Tuesday.
Refugee agencies UNHCR and International Organization for Migration called the situation “alarming,” and said they contacted governments in both Poland and Belarus to urge them to ensure that those in the makeshift camp get humanitarian assistance.
A man in the Polish village of Bialowieza told The Associated Press he has met many migrants who often are thirsty, hungry and in need of boots or medical care. He is among volunteers distributing food and other aid, and spoke on condition of anonymity because Polish authorities discourage such help.
“They are in really bad condition and the situation is getting worse” as temperatures drop, he said.
Some of the migrants believed they were in Germany and appeared to have been “very disinformed by Belarusian soldiers and guards,” the man said.
At least eight migrant deaths have been recorded by Polish and Belarusian authorities, most of them in Poland.
Morawiecki went to the border Tuesday, accompanied by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, to meet with border guards and other security officials.
“We do not know what else Lukashenko’s regime will come up with — this is the reality,” Morawiecki said, praising the guards.
Poland has received strong signals of solidarity from the EU and Washington in the confrontation with Belarus.
Germany’s outgoing interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said all EU countries “must stand together, because Lukashenko is using people’s fates — with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin — to destabilize the West.”
Many migrants have flown to Minsk on tourist visas and travel by taxi to the border. The EU is seeking to pressure airlines not to facilitate such trips. Although direct flights from Iraq were suspended in August, migrants have been arriving in Belarus from Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and even Russia, according to recent internal EU reports seen by the AP. Smugglers use social media to advertise transportation from Belarus to Germany by car.
Pavel Usau, head of the Center for Political Analysis and Prognosis, said Lukashenko expects the West to make concessions.
“Lukashenko is provoking the West to take aggressive action, but, on the other hand, he expects that Western countries will yield to pressure and will be forced to engage in negotiations,” Usau said in an interview from Warsaw.

Topics: Migrant crisis in Poland-Belarus

Related

Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
World
Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices
World
Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the UN Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 trillion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”
In a scathing speech to the UN’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s nations for not addressing corruption in all its forms — political, moral, economic, legal, fiscal and financial — which he called “the main problem of the planet.”
López Obrador, on only his second foreign trip since taking office in December 2018, was presiding over the council, where Mexico is serving a two-year term and holds the presidency this month. The country chose the topic of Tuesday’s meeting: “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Exclusion, Inequality and Conflicts.”
As an example of exclusion and inequality, he pointed to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, where pharmaceutical companies sold 94 percent and only 6 percent went to the UN World Health Organization’s COVAX program for distribution to poor countries.
“The spirit of cooperation is losing ground to the desire for profit, and this is leading us to slide from civilization into barbarity,” López Obrador warned. “We are moving forward, alienated, forgetting moral principles, and turning our backs on the pain of humanity.”
“If we are not able to reverse these trends through specific actions, we will not be able to resolve any of the other problems affecting the peoples of the world,” he said.
López Obrador said in the coming days Mexico will propose to the UN General Assembly “a world plan for fraternity and well-being” to guarantee the right to a decent life for 750 million people trying to exist on less than $2 a day.
He said the proposal can be financed with money from three sources: an annual voluntary contribution of 4 percent of the income of the world’s 1,000 richest people, a similar 4 percent contribution from the 1,000 largest private corporations according to their market value, and 0.2 percent of the GDP of nations in the Group of 20 largest global economies.
López Obrador accused the United Nations, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listening, of failing to help those at the bottom of economic ladder, saying: “Nothing really substantial has been done to benefit the poor in the history of this organization.”
“But it is never too late to ensure that justice is done,” he said. “It is time to act today against marginalization, dealing with the causes and not just the consequences.”
Guterres, who addressed the council before the Mexican president spoke, said the COVID-19 pandemic “has amplified misery and inequalities,” pushing around 120 million more people into poverty, with millions around the globe facing hunger and famines and the world facing “the deepest global recession since World War II.”
“People in the richest countries are getting third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 5 percent of Africans are fully vaccinated,” he said. “Even before the pandemic, the world’s billionaires held more wealth than 60 percent of the global population — and that gap has widened enormously.”
The UN chief said rising inequality is a factor of rising instability.
“Today, we face the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945” and “a dangerous sense of impunity is taking hold — seen in the recent seizures of power by force, including military coups,” he said.
“Human rights and the rule of law are under assault,” Guterres said. “From Afghanistan, where girls are once again being denied an education — and women denied their rightful place in society. To Myanmar, where minorities are targeted, brutalized and forced to flee. To Ethiopia, where a man-made humanitarian crisis is unfolding before our eyes.”
The secretary-general called for investing equally in all people’s development, more rigorous monitoring of growing inequalities to address grievances early, including women in building peace, and ensuring that national institutions represent all people. “This means justice systems that apply to all people, equally — not only the rich or those holding the reins of power,” he said.
A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members says exclusion and inequality may be “aggravating factors” in conflicts, and it’s important that governments in conflict and emerging from conflict “address longstanding drivers of instability and inequality.”
The council also stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach to sustaining peace that includes addressing root causes, strengthening the rule of law, promoting economic growth, eradicating poverty, fostering national reconciliation, and mediating grievances “based on religious, ethnic, racial and other differences.”

Related

Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap
Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
World
Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega center, rounded-up runaways

Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega center, rounded-up runaways
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega center, rounded-up runaways

Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega center, rounded-up runaways
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s southwestern city of Chengdu said on Wednesday it had conducted 30,000 COVID-19 tests on visitors at a mega entertainment center, and rounded-up those who tried to flee the site, in the second mass screening at a large venue in days.
All COVID-19 tests returned negative results, reported the official China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.
Those present were required to return home to await their results and not venture outdoors until advised, local authorities in Chengdu said in a notice.
It was unclear how many visitors were at the New Century Global Center, which houses numerous shops, offices, a massive water park, and a university. At 1.7 million square meters, the floor area is equivalent to four Vatican Cities.
Some people left the temporarily controlled area without authorization, said CCTV, but were located via tracking services and tested.
Mass testing was conducted at Shanghai Disneyland at the end of October, with guests in the park required to undergo COVID-19 tests at the exit when they left, Shanghai Disneyland said on its Chinese social media account.
Shanghai Disneyland shuttered for a few days to cooperate with COVID-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.
China has maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward COVID-19, determined that the cost of limiting local cases as they are found outweighs the inconvenience and disruptions caused by efforts to trace, isolate and treat the infected.
Chengdu, a city of more than 20 million people, has found a few local cases of COVID-19 in recent days.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

China cracks down on big tech, proposes new guidelines on Internet platforms’ responsibilities
Media
China cracks down on big tech, proposes new guidelines on Internet platforms’ responsibilities
China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse
Business & Economy
China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse

Latest updates

Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced
Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced
Saudi Arabia completes third international offering of $3.25bn Sukuk, bonds for year 2021
Saudi Arabia completes third international offering of $3.25bn Sukuk, bonds for year 2021
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline
Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.