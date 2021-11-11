Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum to star in Hollywood film on Afghanistan evacuation

DUBAI: Actors Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum are teaming up for a new film by Universal Pictures about the Afghanistan evacuation, Deadline reported.
Written by US screenwriter George Nolfi, the movie will tell true stories about three former special forces team members who joined their Afghan counterparts to rescue families and allies left behind following the rapid fall of Afghanistan in August.
Hardy and Tatum will star in and produce the new project but details about their characters have not yet been revealed.
In August, there were chaotic scenes outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as crowds of people massed there hoping to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.
Turjuman Award given to Tabla for outstanding works of translation from Arabic
Prize granted in recognition of Portuguese edition of book by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: Brazilian publishing house Tabla won this year’s edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair’s Turjuman Award for outstanding works of translation from the Arabic language.
The prize was granted in recognition of Tabla’s Portuguese-language edition of “Eleven Planets,” authored by Palestine’s national poet Mahmoud Darwish (1941-2008).
The award’s stated mission is to “promote well-established international translations” able to “build bridges that connect the east and the west,” according to the Sharjah Book Authority. Part of the prize goes to the original Arab publisher, part to the foreign one.
“It’s very meaningful for us that they chose to give this prize to a publishing house in Latin America, recognizing particularly the Portuguese language and Brazil,” Laura di Pietro, one of Tabla’s owners, told Arab News.
She emphasized the fact that the awarded book was written by Darwish, who is considered one of the greatest modern poets in the Arabic language.
“Brazil has a great Arab influence, and we want to show our readers that contemporary Arabic culture is close to us,” she said.
Tabla’s prize would not have been possible without Michel Sleiman’s translation of Darwish’s work into Portuguese, which Di Pietro described as “flawless.”
A professor of Arabic language and literature at the University of Sao Paulo, and an expert in Andalusian Arabic literature, Sleiman — the Brazilian-born son of Lebanese parents — discovered Darwish during his graduate studies and realized that learning about his work was a necessity for him.
“Darwish is a central poet of the 20th century,” he told Arab News. “‘Eleven Planets’ shows such great maturity when it comes to form and versification. It has an unquestionable thematic unity, and is a provocative work when it comes to thinking about national identity.”
When Darwish published “Eleven Planets” in 1992, he had been living in Paris for several years, in an exile that had previously included periods in cities such as Cairo and Tunis.
“There, far from the Arab world, he discovered a Palestine that not only existed before Israel but was also a place that preceded the idea of Palestine itself,” Sleiman said.
“He then saw himself as a human being who wasn’t Muslim, Jewish or Christian, but someone who had been part of the dust of that land — Canaan — for thousands of years.”
That was just one year before the Oslo Accords, which Darwish protested by leaving the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee.
It was also the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the Americas. Both events were fundamental in the structuring of “Eleven Planets,” Sleiman said.
The Palestinians’ displacement is at the center of the book’s subject matter. It appears, for instance, through the first poem about the Spanish Reconquista, when the Christians retook Al-Andalus.
It also underlies the dialogue between US President Franklin Pierce and Native American Chief Seattle in 1854 over his people’s right to land — and to existence.
“It’s remarkable that Darwish deals with that theme from the perspective of a Native American,” said Sleiman. “He has a very inclusive eye toward other nations.”
For Brazilian readers, Darwish’s writing — translated directly from Arabic into Portuguese for the first time — is a chance not only to learn more about the Palestinian reality, but also to “get in touch with one of the most renowned contemporary Arab poets,” said Safa Jubran, a Lebanese-born professor of Arabic language and literature at the University of Sao Paulo.
Along with her colleague Sleiman and a few other professors, Jubran has been working for decades to educate a new generation of Arabists in Brazil.
“For years we didn’t have translations. Now, for the first time we have people who can translate directly from Arabic — and they do it very well,” she told Arab News.
Given the size and social relevance of the Arab community in Brazil, it is “incomprehensible that such a work hadn’t been done until now,” Jubran added.
In October, Tabla released one of her works, the translation of Darwish’s “Memory for Forgetfulness.”
It is “a multiplicity of texts, something that’s fascinating,” Jubran said, adding that the book is not only a literary work but also a historical document full of political references.
“I included dozens and dozens of explanatory notes so the Brazilian reader can understand those references,” she said. “I now want to translate all his prose.”
Given Tabla’s success, Jubran’s wish may come true. Di Pietro said the Turjuman Award will greatly help the business overcome the many challenges that an independent publisher faces in Brazil, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Di Pietro and her associate Ana Cartaxo plan to annually release 12-15 books, all of them focused on the culture of the Middle East and North Africa.
The catalogue is already defined until 2024 and includes works by Elias Khoury, Adonis and Ibrahim Al-Koni, among others.
“People are very interested in discovering more about the world, and Arab culture generates a genuine interest among many in Brazil,” Di Pietro said.
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast announces David Guetta residency in Riyadh
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast announced on Thursday the upcoming residency of French-born superstar DJ David Guetta in Riyadh.
The series of exclusive and public events will take place next week to mark the launch of MDLBeast Presents, which is the company’s subsidiary that aims to amplify the regional music scene through concerts, events and experiences.
Guetta will kick off his residency with exclusive events to be held in various locations across Riyadh on Nov. 12, 19, and 26.
He will conclude his stay in the Kingdom with performances in December at the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Soundstorm, a record-setting event that launched as MDLBEAST Festival in December 2019.
The COO and head of talent booking and events at MDLBEAST Talal Albahiti said in a statement: “Building the music scene in the Kingdom is central to our plans at MDLBEAST and we aim to bring over the world’s best music icons to deliver genuine world class entertainment. With the launch of MDLBEAST PRESENTS, we are renewing our commitment to produce incredible events and truly memorable experiences for music fans in Saudi Arabia and the region.”
“David Guetta is just as popular in Saudi Arabia as he is anywhere else in the world, as he’s such a global sensation. His events in Riyadh will be much anticipated by electronic dance music enthusiasts and all music lovers,” he added.
This is not the first time Guetta performs in Saudi Arabia. In 2018, the DJ hosted a concert at the end of the Formula E race day.
He also performed at the first MDL Beast music festival in 2019.
Salma Hayek discusses her Lebanese heritage, political correctness
‘I probably had kibbeh before I had tacos,’ said the actress
Updated 11 November 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: Ever since she was a little girl, Salma Hayek — actress, producer, philanthropist, and all-around global superstar — has felt a strong connection to her Arab roots. Though she grew up in Mexico, far from the small village of Baabdat, Lebanon, which her family left years earlier, her father and grandparents never let her forget where they came from, and the values that entails.
“I was raised and I was educated, like all Lebanese people are educated, to give back to Lebanon, to be a brotherhood. We are raised so that when we encounter a Lebanese person in life, we immediately come together,” says Hayek.
In her house growing up, she was raised on Arabic food, handed the writings of Khalil Gibran by her grandfather, and taught about what her Arab identity meant.
“I probably had Kibbeh before I had tacos,” she jokes.
Her background was diverse, and she embraced the richness of what that meant, both in her Latin roots and her Middle Eastern ones, even as she moved to the US from Mexico to pursue a career in entertainment, eventually becoming a naturalized citizen. As much as the richness of her heritage made her who she was, that identity led her down a hard road in a town such as Hollywood, a town in which the faces that were most easily embraced were the ones that conformed to a different standard.
“You have to understand, I am Mexican-Arab in America. It’s a tough one. I’m not British. I’m not Spanish. I’m Mexican-Arab,” she tells Arab News.
She has persevered, however, and made a significant contribution to a wider acceptance not only of ethnic diversity, but of women in roles traditionally held by men in the industry. Take her 2015 passion project “The Prophet,” an animation based on the famous work by Gibran that Hayek produced (as well as voicing one of the characters).
“It’s not a religious book, it’s poetic and philosophical. It’s a book written by an Arabic man, which unites all religions,” Hayek told the Guardian of the film. “That itself I think is important.”
“Through this book I got to know my grandfather, through this book I got to have my grandfather teaching me about life,” she told Reuters at the film’s premiere in Beirut. “For me, this is a love letter to my heritage. Between all the connections of our ancestors and the memories of the ones that are no longer with us, I hope they are proud of this film, because I did it also for them.” Hayek’s father went to Beirut with her for the premiere, and together they went on an “emotional journey” to Baabdat — their ancestral village.
As much as ‘diversity’ has become the buzzword in the new Hollywood, and as much as every studio pushes for diverse hires both in front of and behind the camera, this is something that Hayek remains skeptical of. Why? Because often, she feels, these sorts of moves are made to fill quotas without substance, which don’t represent real change.
“When diversity is done out of political correctness, you feel an interrogation and you don’t feel welcome the same way [as you do when it’s done right]. They’re nervous and speak carefully just so that they don’t make a mistake in anything they say. They’re not seeing you as a human being and celebrating just who you are,” says Hayek.
Her latest film does not fall into that category, she stresses. It is her first venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she has become the MCU’s first Arab lead.
Hayek was particularly excited about the fact that director Chloe Zhao, who won Oscars earlier this year for Best Director and Best Picture for her film “Nomadland,” approached her not to fill a quota, but out of something deeper.
“It’s diversity, but it’s not done out of political correctness, but out of conviction. It didn’t feel contrived and forced. It’s not like, ‘I need one from this country, one from that,’” says Hayek.
Hayek had never been in a superhero movie before — and she’s happy about that. If she had, she says, she probably would have never been cast in this one, as the leader of a group of ancient heroes from another galaxy. For her, having a cast that represents people of so many different backgrounds in such a film is a big moment not only for her, but for Hollywood at large. The message of the film, she says, is that “we can all be superheroes.”
“Before, I was one of those people who, every time something appeared on screen, larger than life, were never included. I’m so happy that they didn’t call me before. Thank you very much. There’s some really bad ones, by the way; this was worth waiting for,” says Hayek. “It’s like my husband (French business mogul Francois-Henri Pinault). I waited a long time, and I got a good one.”
When she first spoke about the film with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Zhao, she was surprised to hear that the reason that they wanted to cast her as the leader of the group was for the personal qualities she embodied, above all else.
“I thought I was going to play someone’s mother, frankly. But Chloe said, ‘You’re actually going to be the leader. In the comic books, it’s a man, but we wanted you, so we changed it to a woman.’ You can imagine my shock, right? I thought it was a prank. I asked, ‘Why did you want me?’ She said, ‘The quality I see for this leader is in you. You have a type of strength that I want for this character. You are extremely strong, but there’s a warmth to your strength.’ (The character has a) motherly instinct. And I really liked that. She’s a healer, and if you think about it, the best leaders in the world should be healers. They are followed by the people, and they should heal their pains and their problems, and they should fix what’s broken,” says Hayek.
“We all interacted a lot in the moments when you’re waiting in between takes. That doesn’t really happen anymore. Before it did; actors used to talk about the characters all the time and read lines together and have fights about the meaning of the scene, but now everybody’s on their phone. They’ll come out of the trailers when it’s time to roll. Here, that didn’t happen,” says Hayek.
What was important to Hayek as well is that it wasn’t just her Arab and Mexican identity, or her identity as a strong woman, that was embraced on set. She felt she could wear all aspects of herself proudly.
“I’m a 55-year-old, so that’s a different kind of diversity,” says Hayek, alluding to the fact that older woman rarely get cast as anything other than mothers and grandmothers after their 30s.
She was also able to be comfortable with her dyslexia, she explains. “During our first table read, I had to read it off the paper. I thought I was going to stink, but I knew I could do it alright by the end. And Barry Keoghan (who plays Druig) is dyslexic too. It was nice that we could all sit there and hold hands and be heroes, even then. We all just got to be a family — a proper family — and embrace everything about each other,” says Hayek.
More than anyone else, Hayek has Zhao to thank for that.
“It was very clear from day one, 10 seconds in, that this was different. She’s a brave, strong woman with a lot of clarity and she kept that consistently throughout the film. The way she moved the camera, the smoothness, the curvature, the epic moments that found intimacy at the same time. It was a very clear, specific vision,” says Hayek. “It was a beautiful experience.”
Review: Déjà vu for Liam Neeson in new thriller ‘The Marksman’
Ranchers and gangsters square off in the latest Neeson-by-numbers film
Updated 11 November 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: Directing Liam Neeson in films like “The Marksman” must be a dream. All the seasoned actor needs do these days is look grizzled, make zero attempt at an American accent, and prove surprisingly effective at dispatching bad guys. And if it ain’t broke, quite frankly, why fix it?
“The Marksman” sees Neeson star as Jim Hanson, a former US Marine (so… he has a very particular set of skills) who scratches a living on his failing ranch along the Arizona-Mexico border. He’s mourning the recent death of his wife, forever hungover, the bank is chasing him for payments, and his relationship with his stepdaughter is strained.
When Hanson catches Mexican immigrants illegally crossing the border, he reports them to the authorities. But he does it in a kind way while offering them water, so we know he’s definitely a Good Guy. When he stumbles across Rosa and her son Miguel, however, Jim ends up in a gunfight with cartel gangsters, fleeing with Miguel after (bizarrely) promising Rosa he’ll keep her child safe. The unlikely pair head for Chicago, where Miguel has family, with the violent gangsters in hot pursuit.
It’s clear what director Robert Lorenz (who, it’s no coincidence, has worked extensively with Clint Eastwood) is shooting for here: A good man taking a stand against injustice. Unfortunately for Lorenz and Neeson – not to mention audiences – there’s little in the script that rises above trite action-flick cliché, and it’s impossible to create any tension with regards to the outcome of blazing gun battle when one of the participants is played by Liam Neeson.
Instead, “The Marksman” is a buddy movie/chase thriller without any surprises. Hanson makes a series of strangely naïve decisions — particularly given that carefully explained background — that enable the chase to keep going, and the movie rumbles towards a final act that is so predictable it’s (almost) funny.
There’s nothing wrong with this film, per se. It’s just that we’ve seen it already. Dozens of times.