You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan general names council for post-coup transition

Sudan general names council for post-coup transition

The move comes just two days ahead of planned mass protests against the October 25 coup. (Reuters/File Photo)
The move comes just two days ahead of planned mass protests against the October 25 coup. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76hgb

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Sudan general names council for post-coup transition

The move comes just two days ahead of planned mass protests against the October 25 coup. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The announcement came more than two weeks since Burhan dissolved the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Thursday named a new ruling council to steer the country’s transition after last month’s military takeover, state television reported.
The announcement came more than two weeks since Burhan dissolved the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, detained the civilian leadership, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.
It also comes just two days ahead of planned mass protests against the October 25 coup.
“The commander-in-chief of the armed forces issued a constitutional decree to form the Transitional Sovereignty Council,” Burhan said in a statement.
Under the decree, Burhan chaired the council formed in August 2019 following the ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir keeps the post.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.
The council also retains Shamsaldine Al-Kabashi, Yasser Atta, and Ibrahim Gaber, all senior military figures.
Civilian figures include former parliamentarian Abou Al-Qassem Bortoum, a supporter of Sudan’s normalization with Israel.
A Sufi, Salma Abdelgaber, Youssef Gad Karim from North Kordofan state, Abdelbaqi Al-Zubair representing Khartoum state and Rajaa Nicola, a Copt, were also named as members.
Ex-rebel leaders Malik Agar, Alhady Idris and Altaher Hagar, who signed a 2020 peace deal with the government, also secured seats.
One member from east Sudan has yet to be named pending consultations, according to state television.

“We have been very clear that the military conquered demands of democracy back into their bottle,” the British deputy permanent representative to the UN, James Kariuki, said on Thursday at a pre-Security Council on Sudan event that the UK convened.

“People are on the streets as they were two years ago, we’re calling for a return to the democratic transition and that’s something that I think is possible if the Council continues to speak with one voice,” he added.

Kariuki also said the UK was not pushing for a unified statement from the Security Council, but, individually, states would continue “to pressure the Sudanese.”

Topics: Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing
Middle-East
Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing
Sudan security forces fire tear gas against anti-coup protests
Middle-East
Sudan security forces fire tear gas against anti-coup protests

Incoming CEO of Israeli spyware firm NSO steps down

Incoming CEO of Israeli spyware firm NSO steps down
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

Incoming CEO of Israeli spyware firm NSO steps down

Incoming CEO of Israeli spyware firm NSO steps down
  • NSO's Pegasus software can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data
  • Management shake-up at NSO comes after the US on November 3 blacklisted the company for enabling "foreign governments to conduct transnational repression"
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: The designated chief executive of NSO, the Israeli firm infamous for phone hacking, is resigning less than two weeks after being nominated, a source close to the company said Thursday.
Isaac Benbenisti was tapped last week to succeed founder and CEO Shalev Hulio, who was to have become global president and vice chairman of the board.
NSO’s Pegasus software can switch on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvest its data.
It was at the center of a storm in July after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.
The management shake-up at NSO comes after the United States on November 3 blacklisted the company for enabling “foreign governments to conduct transnational repression.”
NSO as well as the Israeli company Candiru and firms based in Singapore and Russia were targeted for restrictions on US exports.
The source close to NSO who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said “because of the crisis with the US... Shalev decided that he still will sit on the chair of the CEO.”
As a result, the source said Benbenisti left the company.
NSO says its Pegasus software helps fight crime, but investigators have found its software on the phones of journalists and dissidents.
On Monday a European rights group said Pegasus was used to hack phones of the staff of Palestinian civil society groups that Israel has deemed terrorist organizations. The groups deny the charge.

Topics: Israel NSO Pegasus software

Related

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
World
US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US Iran envoy heads to Gulf for talks on Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities’

US Iran envoy heads to Gulf for talks on Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities’
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

US Iran envoy heads to Gulf for talks on Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities’

US Iran envoy heads to Gulf for talks on Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities’
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US special envoy Robert Malley is traveling to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel and Bahrain for talks on Iran and its “destabilizing activities” in the region.

They will also discuss the upcoming seventh round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said.

On Wednesday, the US said Malley would be heading the US delegation to the talks which will resume on Nov. 29.

The deal agreed in 2015 with world powers was designed to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for an easing of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

After Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018, Iran has increasingly breached the terms of the agreement, specifically on terms surrounding the enrichment of uranium.

Topics: Rob Malley Iran Saudi Arabia

Related

Iran offers climate concessions in exchange for sanctions relief
Middle-East
Iran offers climate concessions in exchange for sanctions relief
Update Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume Nov. 29
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume Nov. 29

Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing

Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing
Updated 11 November 2021
Yassin Mohammed

Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing

Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing
  • Shoukry: ‘Egypt supports Sudan's stability, and focuses on non-interference in its internal affairs’
  • He also expressed hope that Libyan elections will go ahead as scheduled
Updated 11 November 2021
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told a media briefing that the upcoming Libyan elections would be subject to free monitoring, expressing his hope they would lead to the election of a president and parliament representing all Libyans.

During a special meeting with Arab journalists in Washington, Shoukry also expressed his hope that the timeframe set for the elections on Dec. 24 would be respected, saying the election of a new government in Libya would end regional rivalry and also unite the country.

He said an upcoming conference on Libya in Paris should be presented in addition to the two conferences in Berlin, especially with regard to the mandate given to the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission to set a roadmap and timetable for the exit of foreign forces.

He confirmed that he would attend the conference, which he said would confirm the basic principles agreed upon in the Berlin conferences and UN Security Council resolutions on the Libyan crisis.

On the issue of Sudan, the minister said Egypt did not support one side at the expense of another.

“Egypt supports Sudan's stability, and focuses on non-interference in its internal affairs,” he added.

In response to reports of Egypt's non-participation in signing a four-way statement on Sudan and the suggestion that it had withheld its signature, Shoukry said the country was not notified about it, did not see the statement during its formulation, and was not even notified of the timing of its issue.

“When it comes to Sudan, if we found that there was more benefit in issuing a statement than the one issued in the beginning, we would have issued it on our own because our close connection with the people of Sudan goes beyond description.”

He said there were no direct negotiations between Egypt and Iran, and called on Washington to take into account the interests of the region in any negotiations with Tehran.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Libyan elections

Related

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a visit to Cairo where they discussed strategic ties between the two countries on Tuesday. Credit: (Twitter/@RHCJO) photos
Middle-East
Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo

Iran offers climate concessions in exchange for sanctions relief

Iran offers climate concessions in exchange for sanctions relief
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Iran offers climate concessions in exchange for sanctions relief

Iran offers climate concessions in exchange for sanctions relief
  • Head of environmental policy warns Tehran will only cut emissions if sanctions ended
  • Iran is eighth largest polluter globally, contributing to 2% of world CO2 emissions
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Iran will ratify the terms of the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change only if economic sanctions aimed against it come to an end, the country’s environment chief has told the BBC.

Ali Salajegheh, head of the Islamic Republic’s Department of Environment, alleged that sanctions were impeding Iran’s growth in areas such as renewable energy.

Iran is the world’s eighth largest emitter of CO2 — the compound responsible for much of the atmosphere’s heating — but it is one of just a few countries that have not yet ratified the Paris Agreement.

Only a minority of countries, such as war-torn Yemen and Eritrea, have not yet begun to implement the agreement’s terms.

Iran hosts about two percent of the entire world’s population and is by far the highest emitter of any country not signed up to the deal.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi did not attend the COP26 conference in Glasgow this month, but the Iranian delegation has been pleading for sanctions relief in exchange for climate action.

“Iran has been impacted by climate change like every other place in the world,” Salajegheh told the BBC.

“This has reduced our rainfall per annum and also the inflow of water into our rivers has reduced by 40 percent. This has affected our agriculture, and affected our industrial and drinking water.”

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by water shortage-related protests over the last year in the country’s ethnically Arab Khuzestan Province.

Earlier in the year, exiled politician Kaveh Madani, who previously served as the country’s deputy environment minister, blamed the crisis on Tehran’s “mismanagement” of its water resources, labeling the country “water bankrupt” as a result of the government’s agricultural policies.

But Salajegheh said that for high-polluting Tehran to take action to curb its emissions, the world must also afford it sanctions relief.

“If the sanctions are removed, then we have a commitment toward the international community. It is at that time that they can transfer modern technology and finance to us especially in the area of renewable energy so that we can modernize our deteriorating infrastructure,” he said.

Despite promises in 2015 by Iran to cut its carbon emissions, without any sanctions-based stipulations, the country’s emissions are actually predicted to increase by 50 percent by 2050.

And it is still rated “critically insufficient” on climate change by the Climate Action Tracker.

That means that if all countries worked how Iran works, the world would be on track for a devastating four degrees Celsius of global heating — a scenario that would likely have untold consequences for every human on earth.

Climate Action Tracker said: “An important first step would be for Iran to ratify the Paris Agreement and revise its climate pledge, which we interpret as leading to more than doubling emissions from 2010 to 2030, well above what we expect emissions in 2030 to be with current policies.”

Topics: Iran Paris Agreement

Related

Iran’s football team faces social media ridicule over bulky luggage at Beirut airport
Offbeat
Iran’s football team faces social media ridicule over bulky luggage at Beirut airport
Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi
Media
Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi
Updated 11 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi
  • Egyptian, Tanzanian presidents sign deal to fill and operate GERD
Updated 11 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reached a binding legal agreement to fill and operate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

During his reception at the Federal Palace of Tanzanian President Samia Hassan, El-Sisi said the new deal “would enhance security and stability in the region as a whole, open up prospects for cooperation between the Nile Basin countries, and achieve the common interests of all parties.”

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Rady, said that the meeting dealt with the latest developments in the dam, with both parties agreeing to intensify coordination on this sensitive and vital issue.

The spokesman said that El-Sisi welcomed Hassan on her first official visit to Egypt, stressing Cairo’s keenness to strengthen relations and consolidate strategic cooperation with Tanzania. 

During the meeting, they also arranged for the holding of a joint committee between the two countries.

“We exchanged views on a number of current regional and international issues of common interest, and we also reviewed the developments of the Renaissance Dam issue as an existential issue that affects the lives of millions of Egyptians, and stressed the need to reach a binding legal agreement that regulates the process of filling and operating the dam, based on the rules of international law and the outcomes of the Security Council in this regard, away from any unilateral approach that seeks to impose a fait accompli and disregard the basic rights of peoples, and affirmed our vision to make the Nile River a source of cooperation and development as a lifeline for all the people of Nile Basin countries,” El-Sisi said during a press conference.

He added: “I would also like to emphasize full support for the implementation of the Julius Nyerere Dam construction project, to ensure the achievement of the best levels of performance and construction standards, so that this dam becomes a leading model and symbol of cooperation and friendship between Egypt, Tanzania and all brotherly African countries, especially since the completion of this national project would achieve the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Tanzanian people, to get a better life.”

The president continued: “This project also represents a model of Egyptian support for the rights of the Nile Basin countries to achieve optimal utilization of their water resources in a manner that does not negatively affect the rights and capabilities of other countries.”

Hassan affirmed Tanzania’s keenness to develop relations with Egypt, and to obtain the support of Egyptian companies working in infrastructure, especially in light of her country’s ambitious development plans, including the Julius Nyerere Dam project.

The Tanzanian president also praised the pivotal role played by Egypt regionally in maintaining peace and security, praising Cairo for supporting stability in the Great Lakes region, East Africa and the Nile Basin, which she said was reflected by Egyptian support for resolving outstanding issues at international forums.

Topics: Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam

Related

Efforts ongoing to resume the Renaissance Dam negotiations, says Egyptian minister
Middle-East
Efforts ongoing to resume the Renaissance Dam negotiations, says Egyptian minister
Egypt stresses need for binding deal on Renaissance Dam
Middle-East
Egypt stresses need for binding deal on Renaissance Dam

Latest updates

Three outstanding Saudi students named as Rhodes Scholars
Ahmed Aljohani and Mohammed Alghadeer will join a total cohort of more than 100 Rhodes Scholars who will travel to Oxford in October next year. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia following Ethiopia developments with ‘great concern and interest’
embers of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are seen during a pro-government rally in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)
Middle East gaming giant Nasr eSports partners with TikTok
The collaboration with Nasr eSports aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators. (Supplied)
Saudi Research & Media Group appoints Saudi Media Company as Exclusive Media Representative
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with SMC in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
‘Discover America’ set to delight Lulu shoppers
The festival was inaugurated at Atyaf Mall in Yarmouk, Riyadh. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.