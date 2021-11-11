Shariah guidance in seven languages for Makkah Grand Mosque visitors

MAKKAH: Shariah guidance for Makkah visitors is being provided in seven languages. The languages are English, Urdu, Persian, French, Turkish, Hausa and Bengali, with translators at designated locations helping those with questions.
The number of people who benefited from this service in the first quarter of the year was 23,135, through seven locations inside the mosque. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the General Administration for Guidance Affairs, is providing the service through the “We Guide You in Your Language” program.
Meanwhile, the presidency has distributed more than 1,205,600 liters of Zamzam water at the mosque in three months. The total number of Zamzam water bottles distributed during the same period was 6 million bottles.
