Shariah guidance in seven languages for Makkah Grand Mosque visitors

Shariah guidance in seven languages for Makkah Grand Mosque visitors
English, Urdu, Persian, French and more are to be offered to visitors. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Shariah guidance in seven languages for Makkah Grand Mosque visitors

Shariah guidance in seven languages for Makkah Grand Mosque visitors
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Shariah guidance for Makkah visitors is being provided in seven languages. The languages are English, Urdu, Persian, French, Turkish, Hausa and Bengali, with translators at designated locations helping those with questions. 
The number of people who benefited from this service in the first quarter of the year was 23,135, through seven locations inside the mosque. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the General Administration for Guidance Affairs, is providing the service through the “We Guide You in Your Language” program.
Meanwhile, the presidency has distributed more than 1,205,600 liters of Zamzam water at the mosque in three months. The total number of Zamzam water bottles distributed during the same period was 6 million bottles.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MAKKAH GRAND MOSQUE

Twenty artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Riyadh

Twenty artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Riyadh
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Twenty artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Riyadh

Twenty artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Riyadh
  • The initiative is to transform the city into a gallery without walls
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Professional sculptors from around the world will come together at the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium to produce a series of permanent public sculptures.
After 400 sculptors from 71 different countries answered Riyadh Art’s call for submissions, an international panel has chosen the final 20 participating artists.
The countries represented include Saudi Arabia, Oman, Italy, Germany, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Mexico, Bulgaria, Colombia, New Zealand, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia and Georgia.
The artists will create sculptures using black and white pearl marble, exploring the connections between matter and emptiness, light and shadow, under this year’s theme “The Poetics of Space.”
Khaled Al-Hazzani, Riyadh Art’s director, said: “Participating artists will produce beautiful sculptures that manifest poetry in motion and create their own space while being in harmony with their surroundings.”
This will be done in a live setting that will open up the creative process to the public in JAX District, against the historical backdrop of Diriyah, the birthplace of Saudi Arabia.

HIGHLIGHT

After 400 sculptors from 71 different countries answered Riyadh Art’s call for submissions, an international panel has chosen the final 20 participating artists. The countries represented include Saudi Arabia, Oman, Italy, Germany, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Mexico, Bulgaria, Colombia, New Zealand, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia and Georgia.

The event will also include a program of 12 public talks, guided tours and educational trips for more than 400 students, explaining the process of making an artistic sculpture and giving them access to material, tools, and techniques to enrich their experience and that of the community. 
The event starts on Nov. 15, and the completed sculptures will be exhibited in December for four consecutive days before being moved to various outdoor locations across Riyadh.
This initiative is to transform the city into a gallery without walls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
“The aim is to enrich the city by bringing art to neighborhoods, parks and public squares in order to expand the understanding and appreciation of international art, to educate and effect change, as well as to create a platform for intercultural dialogue,” said the program.
This is the second public art program under Riyadh Art, following the success of Noor Riyadh festival of light and art earlier this year, which attracted more than 300,000 visitors.
As a fundamental principle underpinned by its social development program for raising local community awareness, the symposium is providing accessibility to Riyadh’s art world through partnerships with cultural institutions that organize workshops. These include Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, Misk Art Institute and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Art

Saudi startup aims to improve quality of diabetes management

Saudi startup aims to improve quality of diabetes management
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi startup aims to improve quality of diabetes management

Saudi startup aims to improve quality of diabetes management
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi digital therapeutics startup Liven is keen to provide a path for the local populace to meet the ambitious plan of “Quality of Life” under Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to significantly improve the quality of diabetes management.
Speaking to Arab News ahead of World Diabetes Day, Abeer Al-Olyan, co-founder and CEO of Liven, which aims to empower people with the knowledge and support to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle utilizing technology and evidence-based care targeting diabetes, said: “Liven is the first digital therapeutic startup in the region, a future mobile app to be prescribed by the doctor to manage Type 2 diabetes.

“It is currently undergoing a feasibility study, partnering with the Lifestyle and Health Research Center at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, which will be followed by an experimental randomized clinical trial in order to prove the effectiveness of the application in managing Type 2 Diabetes.”

FASTFACT

World Diabetes Day is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over one billion people in more than 160 countries.

World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations day in 2006 with the passage of UN Resolution 61/225, and it is marked every year on Nov. 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.
Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that runs for one or more years. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is “Access to Diabetes Care – If Not Now, When?”

“As the Ministry of Health aims to enable the brightest national minds to create digital solutions through emerging technologies in an innovative ecosystem to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom, Liven aims to significantly improve the quality of diabetes management by ensuring the personalization of the healthcare service being provided for each patient; it does that by individualizing the intervention based on the patient’s data and behavior, including their specific blood glucose pattern and their lifestyle,” said Al-Olyan.
She said that with the privilege of the internet and virtual meeting platforms, the Liven team, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, has managed to continue making progress, join accelerator programs and connect with consultants and experts in the field throughout the pandemic and the subsequent quarantine period. The pandemic and quarantine periods have further proved the necessity of digitizing healthcare delivery and the importance of Liven, she said adding that during the pandemic, Liven announced free access to the platform and connected dietitians with diabetic patients to provide an online, no contact consultation for this high-risk group.

Topics: Saudi Arabia diabetes

Saudi program to protect traditional architecture 

Saudi program to protect traditional architecture 
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Saudi program to protect traditional architecture 

Saudi program to protect traditional architecture 
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission launched a mud construction training program in Unaizah governorate in Qassim region to transfer knowledge about mud construction techniques to new generations. The training program, funded by the Abdullah Al-Zamil Charity Foundation, aims to create a group of urban heritage craftsmen to preserve traditional architecture as a national heritage. 
The training program will be held in the Al-Hamdan heritage village and will include 15 trainees to learn about traditional mud construction methods and techniques. The training curriculum will be divided into two phases.
The first phase is about the preparation and selection of clay and the preparation of other materials used, such as stones, wood, plaster, palm branches, and leaves. In the second phase, trainees will learn how to execute construction.

KSRelief carries out Yemen health, water projects 

KSRelief carries out Yemen health, water projects 
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
SPA

KSRelief carries out Yemen health, water projects 

KSRelief carries out Yemen health, water projects 
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
SPA

HAJJAH: Mobile medical clinics are providing treatment services to patients in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate through the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. In one month, the clinics provided internal medicine, reproductive health and education services for 1,691 people.
KSrelief has also continued rolling out water supply and environmental projects in the Hajjah and Saada governorates.
In one month, more than 4.4 million liters of drinking water and 12 million liters of non-potable water was pumped into tanks across the two regions.
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has completed 629 projects at a total cost of $3.9 billion. The programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Dhabai, head of the media department at the Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Dhabai, head of the media department at the Saudi National Center for Wildlife
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Mohammed Al-Dhabai, head of the media department at the Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Dhabai, head of the media department at the Saudi National Center for Wildlife
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Dhabai has been head of the media department at the National Center for Wildlife since September.
His role includes supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy of protecting wildlife, sustainability and creating necessary ecosystems.
Al-Dhabai is a media communication, public relations and strategy consultant with expertise spanning more than two decades. Throughout his career, he worked in several governmental and semi-governmental sectors. Moreover, he acted as a part-time consultant to private entities and as a journalism skills instructor, delivering courses to various organizations and institutions.
His most recent roles include public relations and media consultant at the Special Forces for Environmental Security at the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh. He contributed to establishing the media and public relations function, its charter and a framework. He also developed a strategy, executed many action plans and spearheaded media campaigns, exhibitions and special events to promote the goals and strategies of the organization across media channels.
He also was the PR manager at the National Power Academy in Dammam.
Previously, Al-Dhabai was a PR representative and media unit manager at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran for 16 years.
He took part and organized several conferences and seminars, including the annual Saudi-Japan symposium on catalysts in petroleum refining and petrochemicals, annual workshop for patents of invention, the second Saudi forum for exploring and producing oil and gas techniques, annual innovation fairs organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, annual workshops for the management of nonprofit institutions at KFUPM and yearly workshops for Islamic banking.

Topics: Who's Who

