Court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records

Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
The stay gives the court time to consider arguments in a momentous clash between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a US House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump.
The administrative injunction issued by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively bars until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday. The appeals court set oral arguments in the case for Nov. 30.
The stay gives the court time to consider arguments in a momentous clash between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress, who have pushed for a thorough investigation of the riot. It delays the House committee from reviewing records that lawmakers say could shed light on the events leading up to the insurrection and Trump’s efforts to delegitimize an election he lost.
The National Archives, which holds the documents, says they include call logs, handwritten notes and a draft executive order on “election integrity.”
Biden waived executive privilege on the documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president, he still had the right to exert privilege over the records and releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.” She again denied an emergency motion by Trump on Wednesday.
In their emergency filing to the appeals court, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without a stay, Trump would “suffer irreparable harm through the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former and incumbent President.”
The Nov. 30 arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of Biden.
Given the case’s magnitude, whichever side loses before the circuit court is likely to eventually appeal to the US Supreme Court.
The White House on Thursday also notified a lawyer for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, that Biden would waive any executive privilege that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The committee has subpoenaed Meadows and more than two dozen other people as part of its investigation.
His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Meadows “remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege.”
“It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict,” Terwilliger said.
The committee late Thursday threatened to begin contempt proceedings against Meadows if he doesn’t change course and comply.
“Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows’s continued resistance to the Select Committee’s subpoena,” the committee wrote to Terwilliger, saying it would view Meadows’ failure to turn over documents or appear at a scheduled deposition on Friday as “willful non-compliance.”
The House has already referred former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.

Topics: Donald Trump

Taliban will get invite to next ‘troika plus’ meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistani minister

Taliban will get invite to next ‘troika plus’ meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistani minister
Updated 11 November 2021

Taliban will get invite to next 'troika plus' meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistani minister

Taliban will get invite to next ‘troika plus’ meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistani minister
  • Gathering in Islamabad was group’s first since Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Updated 11 November 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of the Taliban government will be invited to the next troika plus meeting on Afghanistan, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s announcement came as American, Chinese, and Russian envoys took part in a meeting of the influential group in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

The tripartite consists of the US, China, and Russia, with Pakistan involved through its extended platform, the troika plus.

The meeting in Islamabad was the group’s first since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15. It was also the latest in a series of diplomatic talks on the Afghan situation, after neighboring India held a conference for regional countries on Wednesday, which Pakistan and China did not attend.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also currently in Islamabad on his first Pakistan visit. While he did not take part in Thursday’s meeting, he is expected to meet the participating foreign diplomats on its sidelines.

Qureshi told a press conference: “It has been decided that in the next session of troika plus in Beijing, the Taliban will be officially invited so that they can be involved directly in this process.

“By their physical presence in troika plus they can share their concerns directly with the international community.”

He warned that Afghanistan was on the brink of economic failure and said that the international community must urgently resume funding, provide humanitarian assistance, and enable Kabul to access its assets frozen in foreign banks.

Qureshi said: “Enabling Afghanistan to access its frozen funds will dovetail into our efforts to regenerate economic activities and move the Afghan economy toward stability and sustainability. Today, Afghanistan stands at the brink of an economic collapse.”

The minister noted that Pakistan was already taking steps to help ease the situation, such as reopening its borders for Afghan trade, and providing aid to its neighbor.

But he pointed out that it was “a collective and shared responsibility of all countries,” as instability could lead to another conflict in the war-battered country.

“Nobody wishes to see a relapse into civil war, no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability. Everyone wants terrorist elements operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively, and we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis,” Qureshi added.

On the troika meeting in Islamabad and the offer to invite the Taliban to its next round of discussions, Pakistan’s former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, told Arab News: “It showed the importance Pakistan attached to finding a solution to the Afghanistan situation.

The presence of Taliban in Islamabad at the same time has also made it more relevant.”

Afghan affairs expert, Muhammad Ayaz Wazir, said the troika plus forum was an established and influential platform and that during his Islamabad visit the Afghan foreign minister would be able to meet its members and discuss with them the possibility of recognizing Afghanistan’s new government.

“Along with discussing ways to help Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis they will also discuss possibilities of recognizing the Taliban government,” Wazir added.

On Pakistan and China’s absence from Wednesday’s summit in New Delhi, international relations expert, Prof. Zafar Jaspal, said: “Indian invitation has neither attracted Pakistan nor China, so after that the significance of the troika meeting in Islamabad multiplied, and now it is going to establish that the major stakeholders in Afghanistan are Pakistan, China, the US, Russia, and Afghans themselves.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Troika Plus

Kashmiri cricket bats receive boost from Oman’s T20 appearances

Kashmiri cricket bats receive boost from Oman’s T20 appearances
Updated 11 November 2021

Kashmiri cricket bats receive boost from Oman's T20 appearances

Kashmiri cricket bats receive boost from Oman’s T20 appearances
  • Omani cricketers use Kashmiri-made bats at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament
Updated 11 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Cricket bat manufacturers in Indian-administered Kashmir have welcomed the boost to their profile provided by Oman’s cricketers, some of whom have been using their equipment during the ongoing International Cricket Council’s Men’s T20 World Cup.

There are more than 400 producers of cricket bats in Kashmir, which is reportedly the only place in the world apart from the UK that makes cricket bats from the wood of willow trees — which were introduced to the region in the 19th century during British colonial rule — which is considered to be the best material for cricket bats.

Kashmir produces an estimated 3.5 million cricket bats every year, but most of them are sold within India. However, Kashmiri-made bats have been in the international spotlight during the ICC World Cup as the squad of co-hosts Oman have used them in their matches.

The bats used by the Omani cricketers in the tournament came from GR8 Sports, a producer in Sangam in Kashmir’s southern Anantnag.

“This is the first time that a Kashmiri willow bat made by a Kashmiri brand has been chosen by international players,” GR8 Sports owner Fawzul Kabir Dar told Arab News. His company produces around 60,000 willow bats every year but he expects that will now increase.

“It will be a boon and a boost to the Kashmiri economy,” he said. “It’s long overdue recognition for the Kashmiri willow bat.”

Omani player Naseem Khushi is one of those using a bat made by GR8 Sports.

“I have been playing cricket for 20 years and for Oman for the last six years,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said. “This is the first time I have used a bat made in Kashmir. It is more than satisfactory.”

He told Arab News there are four players in Oman’s squad using Kashmiri bats for the T20 World Cup and said they would “use this bat not only for this tournament, but for all future events.”

Dar and other industry stakeholders say that having Omani players use Kashmir-made equipment is proof that their bats are as good as those made in Great Britain. 

“So far, people did not understand that Kashmiri willow is of the same quality as the British willow. Now it’s proven that we are on par with our international competitor,” Dar said. “This has really brought cheer to the industry, which has been yearning for international recognition for a long time.”

Mudassir Dar of Good Luck Sports, another Anantnag-based manufacturer, said he was “elated with the newfound recognition” of Kashmiri-made bats. “We are making progress,” he said. “God willing, we will introduce it in next year’s Indian Premier League.”

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said: “So far, Kashmiri manufacturers were supplying raw materials to outside companies, but now they are making the finished products themselves. It’s a great achievement.” He expressed his hope that the government would help to expand the industry, which currently involves 10,000 families in the region.

“Some small support in terms of branding and marketing from the government will help the local manufacturers a lot,” Ahmad said. “The expansion of the industry will engage more families in this business.”

Topics: Cricket bat Kashmir Oman T20

Forced displacement swelled in first half of 2021: UN

Forced displacement swelled in first half of 2021: UN
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

Forced displacement swelled in first half of 2021: UN

Forced displacement swelled in first half of 2021: UN
  • In a fresh report, the UN refugee agency estimated that by the end of June, more than 84 million people worldwide were living as refugees, asylum seekers
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The number of people fleeing war, conflict and persecution rose significantly during the first half of 2021, driven especially by the millions more displaced inside their own countries, the UN said.

In a fresh report, the UN refugee agency estimated that by the end of June, more than 84 million people worldwide were living as refugees, asylum seekers, or in so-called internal displacement within their own countries.

That marks a hike of about 2 million people from an already record high at the end of 2020.

“The international community is failing to prevent violence, persecution and human rights violations, which continue to drive people from their homes,” UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

In its mid-year trends report, the agency warned that many of those fleeing their homes were facing additional challenges due to Covid-19, extreme weather and other effects of climate change.

Some 26.5 million people were living as refugees by the end of June, including some 6.6 million Syrians, 5.7 million Palestinians, and 2.7 million Afghans.

Some 3.9 million Venezuelans were also displaced beyond their borders without being considered refugees, while 4.4 million people were registered worldwide as asylum seekers. While those numbers marked small hikes, most of the increase in global displacement seen during the first half of the year was due to people fleeing inside their countries, especially in Africa, UNHCR said.

More than 4.3 million people were estimated to have become newly internally displaced across dozens of countries between January and June — 50 percent more than during the first half of 2020, the report showed.

Intensifying violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, with its escalating conflict in Tigray, forced more than 1 million people to flee internally in each of those countries.

Active conflicts and violence also pushed up internal displacement in places like Myanmar, Afghanistan, Mozambique and South Sudan, UNHCR said.

Meanwhile, fewer than 1 million internally displaced people were able to return home during the first half of 2021, leaving a full 51 million worldwide living in internal displacement at the end of June, up from 48 million six months earlier.

The vast majority of refugees are hosted in countries neighboring crisis areas, mainly in poorer parts of the world, while IDPs often find accommodation in already struggling communities.

“It is the communities and countries with the fewest resources that continue to shoulder the greatest burden in protecting and caring for the forcibly displaced,” Grandi said.

“They must be better supported by the rest of the international community.”

Topics: UNHCR United Nations conflicts displacement refugees

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals
Updated 11 November 2021
Reuters

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals
  • "The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister was also pressed on the need for Iran to urgently release all British nationals unfairly detained in Iran," said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment
Updated 11 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Thursday said that officials had pressed Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani to release detained dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
British foreign office officials also told Bagheri Kani at a meeting in London that Iran should conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) nuclear deal under the terms on the table now, the foreign ministry said.
“The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister was also pressed on the need for Iran to urgently release all British nationals unfairly detained in Iran, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.
Iran’s foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.
In April, an Iranian court sentenced Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a new term in jail on charges of propaganda against Iran’s ruling system, just a month after she finished a prior five-year sentence. That sentence has not yet started, though it has been upheld by an appeals court.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family and the foundation have denied the charges. The foundation is a charity that operates independently of media company Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, is on a hunger strike to highlight her case. He met British minister for the Middle East James Cleverly on Thursday.
“If I’m honest, quite a depressing meeting,” Ratcliffe told reporters after he left the Foreign Office, adding that Cleverly told him the meeting with Bagheri Kani had been cordial.
“(Cleverly) couldn’t give a timeline on when things were going to move forward.”
The FCDO said Cleverly had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reuniting Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her family in the UK.
“The Foreign Secretary (Liz Truss), Minister Cleverly and the FCDO continue to work hard to secure the release of all those British nationals unfairly detained in Iran,” it said.

Topics: British iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service
Updated 11 November 2021
AP

Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service
  • The 95-year-old monarch will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony
  • The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests
Updated 11 November 2021
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II, who has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.
The palace said the 95-year-old monarch will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.
It said that “mindful of her doctors’ recent advice,” the queen will not attend another engagement, the opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod on Tuesday.
The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks. She canceled plans to attend the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.
The palace said at the time that the queen, who served in World War II as an army driver, had a “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service.
The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, and made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.
Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Buckingham Palace Cenotaph memorial London

