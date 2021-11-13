You are here

Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border

Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border
FILE - Polish police and border guards stand near barbed wire to stop migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP)
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

  • Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

WARSAW: The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.
“Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found,” Podlaska Police said on Twitter.
“Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death.”

Topics: belarus Arab migrants

Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

  • The United Nations called on Sudanese security forces to refrain from violence ahead of Saturday’s protests
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese armed forces deployed and bridges were shut ahead of planned anti-coup rallies Saturday, two days after the military formed a ruling council that excludes the country’s main civilian bloc.
The demonstrations are to take place nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and ordered a state of emergency.
The military’s October 25 takeover drew widespread international condemnation and sparked street demonstrations by people demanding it restore the country’s democratic transition.
Any hopes they had that the military would back down were dashed on Thursday, however, when Burhan named himself as the head of a new ruling Sovereign Council, triggering more condemnation from the West.
Ahead of the new demonstrations expected on Saturday, the military, police and paramilitary forces deployed in large numbers in Khartoum and sealed off bridges connecting the capital to neighboring cities, AFP correspondents reported.
They also blocked roads leading to the army headquarters in Khartoum, the site of a mass sit-in protest in 2019 that led to the ouster of autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir, said the correspondents.
The United Nations called on Sudanese security forces to refrain from violence ahead of Saturday’s protests.
“In light of tomorrow’s demonstrations in #Sudan I once again call upon the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” said UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes.
Saturday’s planned demonstrations have largely been organized by informal groups known as “resistance committees” in neighborhoods and towns across the country which emerged during the anti-Bashir demonstrations in 2019.
The committees have called for multiple protests since the coup and mobilized crowds via text messages as Sudan has largely remained under a rigorous Internet outage with phone lines intermittently disrupted.
But despite the efforts, “civilian opposition to the coup has been diffuse and fragmented,” Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group said in a report last week.
A crackdown on demonstrations so far has left dead at least 15 people, according to an independent union of medics, leading to punitive measures by the international community.
On Friday, military figures and new civilian members of the new ruling council were sworn in before Burhan following its formation the day before.
Three former rebel leaders who were members of the ousted Sovereign Council and were appointed in the new one but did not attend the ceremony. They had previously rejected the military coup.
The newly named council features several new and little-known figures to represent civilians.
But it excludes any members of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), an umbrella alliance which spearheaded the 2019 anti-Bashir protests, and the main bloc calling for a transition to civilian rule.
The UN has criticized the military’s latest “unilateral” step, while Western countries said it “complicates efforts to put Sudan’s democratic transition back on track.”
“The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States), the European Union, and Switzerland are gravely concerned by the purported appointment of Sudan’s Sovereign Council,” they said on Friday.
The statement called for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was briefly detained and later placed under house arrest following the military takeover.
Since the power grab, Burhan has overseen sweeping changes in multiple sectors including in education and banking which were seen by many in Sudan as a way to entrench the military’s control.
He insists the military’s move on October 25 “was not a coup” but a push to “rectify the course of the transition” as factional infighting and splits deepened between civilians from the FFC and the military under the now-deposed government.

Topics: Sudan

Updated 13 November 2021
AP

  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

KHAR, Pakistan: A roadside bomb exploded in a tribal district that borders Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two police, authorities said.
Abdus Samad Khan, Bajur District police chief, said the two constables were on security duty near the Raghan Dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing them both. He said a search for those involved in the bombing was under way.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Bajur served as a sanctuary for the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The TTP was involved in attacks on security forces in the past but the group is currently in peace talks with the government. A monthlong cease-fire was announced Tuesday.

Topics: Pakistan

Updated 13 November 2021
Updated 12 November 2021

  • Study found Covaxin also 65.2% effective against highly contagious delta variant
  • Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from WHO as ‘extremely suitable’ for low-, middle-income countries
Updated 12 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top medical body on Friday welcomed a study by respected medical journal The Lancet that rated the Indian-made coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as nearly 78 percent effective and presenting no safety concerns.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the National Institute of Virology, Covaxin is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the country’s drug regulator in January despite health experts’ concerns that its late-stage trials had not been completed.

It has been used in India’s immunization campaign alongside Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization as being “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements — it does not need to be kept at very low temperatures, unlike several other WHO-approved jabs.

The Lancet’s study released on Thursday found that Covaxin had a 77.8 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 and was 65.2 percent effective against the highly contagious delta variant. It also said vaccination with the Indian-made jab was “well tolerated with no safety concerns raised in this interim analysis.”

On The Lancet study findings, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, said: “The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community.”

He added that the vaccine, which had already been authorized for emergency use by several nations, was currently being reviewed by more than 50 other countries.

Bharat Biotech chief, Krishna Ella, said: “The peer review of Covaxin phase three clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine, validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world-leading medical journals.

“The phase three trial efficacy and safety study involving 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites in India is India’s largest ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former chief of the western chapter of the Indian Medical Association, expressed hope that with international recognition Covaxin would be more widely produced.

He told Arab News: “It should be produced at more places, not only in Hyderabad, so that more and more people have access to the indigenous vaccine. It is a good vaccine, clinically and medically it’s excellent.”

Topics: COVID-19 The Lancet India

Updated 12 November 2021
Ellie Aben

  • New chiefs of the military and police were both part of the Philippine Military Academy’s class of 1988
  • Lt. Gen. Andres Centino vows to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022
Updated 12 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday inaugurated army officer Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as the new chief of the country’s armed forces and policeman Lt. Gen. Dionard Carlos as the new head of police.

Both Centino and Carlos were part of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Maringal” class of 1988.

Centino took the helm of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony presided over by Defense Undersecretary Cesar Yano. He replaces Gen. Jose Faustino, who formally retired from the service on Friday.

“An outstanding military commander, Lt. Gen. Centino will bring to the post his expertise and commitment to the achievement of lasting peace and development in the country,” Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

“I am confident that Lt. Gen. Centino will ably lead our men and women in the AFP in the pursuit of a higher degree of excellence and professionalism.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque congratulated Centino on the new role.

“We wish the success of Gen. Centino in his new role as AFP Chief,” he said in a statement, adding: “We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability.”

In his inaugural speech, Centino vowed to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022.

“The commander-in-chief has entrusted us with a crucial responsibility,” he said. “Let us all be mindful to accomplish this task before the set deadline.”

“As I assume the leadership of the more than 150,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines, I enjoin everyone to maintain our momentum, sustain our gains, and remain victorious.”

The Philippine government continues to face several nonstate armed groups such the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the rebel Communist Party of the Philippines, which has been fighting the government since the 1960s.

Other armed groups, operating especially in Mindanao in the country’s south, include the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Daesh-affiliated Abu Sayyaf Group, which is known for beheadings and kidnappings for ransom.

In a separate ceremony, presided over by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Carlos assumed duties as the new chief of the Philippine National Police. He replaced Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

In his inaugural speech, Carlos vowed to ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 elections and to continue the police force’s programs to tackle crime, drugs and corruption.

He said: “While we are deeply grateful to the president and the past PNP leaderships and the supportive community for this achievement, we are not resting on our laurels, but are instead even more challenged to surpass the gains we have achieved, and provide a truly safe and peaceful environment where every Filipino can live and work without fear of crime or lawlessness in his heart.”

Topics: Philippines Armed forces Philippine Military Academy (PMA)

