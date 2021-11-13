You are here

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow

RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, has allocated up to SR8.1 million ($2.15 million) in new seed grants, loans, and VC investments for six Saudi startups during its fifth roadshow stop in Madinah. 

The amount includes Wa’ed’s SR1.9 million venture capital fund in Qreeb, a Saudi-based and ISO-certified e-procurement startup.

The fifth stop was organized in partnership with Namaa Almunawara, the executive arm of the non-profit Waqf Almunawara. Saudi startups from two emerging sectors — supply chain, hospitality and tourism — participated in the event.  

“As we approach our final stop of the roadshow, we are reminded of the incredible innovations that the Saudi entrepreneurs continue to present forward. Our role at Wa’ed is to build the needed support system for those entrepreneurs as they lead a wave of change to reshape our national economy,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed.

During the event, Wa’ed announced its SR1.9 million VC investment in Qreeb, a digital facility management and e-procurement startup that offers a unified traceable communication platform that connects service providers with registered clients. 

Wa’ed also selected two Saudi-based companies to receive loan agreements including TAP, the telemedicine logistics company providing at-home healthcare and medicine delivery services, who will receive a SR3.5 million loan from Wa’ed, and Storage Station, an e-commerce fulfillment services platform serving online stores, who was qualified for a SR2.5 million loan.

For seed grants, Wa’ed recommended SR75,000 to the first-place winner Taawoni, a platform connecting fresh graduates with training centers to help provide coop training opportunities, SR50,000 to Ajwatech, a digital marketing and shipping platform to ship local dates within the kingdom and abroad, and SR25,000 grant to Wassan, the local maker of modern enclosed sleeping capsules that counts universities and corporates among its clients. 

This raises the total financial support that Wa’ed had dedicated to local entrepreneurs so far throughout the entire roadshow campaign, from September to November, to over SR36 million, divided between 24 Saudi entrepreneurs whose startups had qualified them to receive Wa’ed’s seed grants, loans, or venture capital deals after completing the final onboarding processes.  The center will conclude its Entrepreneurship Roadshow campaign with a final stop planned for Makkah on Dec. 6, during which the center will reviewe a wide range of tech-focused startup participations.  

Applications for the final stop will remain open to all qualified entrepreneurs until Nov. 18. Interested candidates can visit https://waed.net/roadshow

CAIRO: Iraq’s external public debt has fallen to $20 billion, the state news agency reported on Saturday, citing the prime minister’s adviser for financial affairs.

Iraq’s foreign debt was $133 billion in September 2020.

Iraq, which relies on oil to fund 95 percent of its 2021 national budget, plans to increase oil exports to 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022.

JEDDAH: From protection of cyber data breaches to ease of banking services, Islamic banking is adapting to the digital transformation without compromising on Sharia principles, one of the region's leading financial figures has told Arab News.

Bello Danbatta, Secretary-General of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), said digitalization is key if the sector wants to reach out to those who have been left behind by traditional ways of banking.

Danbetta was speaking at the 15th IFSB summit, held at Jeddah’s Ritz Carlton Hotel and attended by governors of central banks from across the region, as well as other leading financial figures. 

He told Arab News: “Islamic finance really sees digitalization as an enabler, as an opportunity for you to strive and grow by reaching out to the unbankables, especially for the financial inclusion agenda. So it is really an essential component. So we see it as a great opportunity for the Islamic finance to grow.”

“Islamic finance supports any platform that could be used to drive its objectives by reaching out to support the Ummah and build the economy. But at the same time we do, we must make sure that whatever digitalization is coming up is actually in line with the Shariah principles,” he added.

Danbatta said the development in many other IFSB member jurisdictions from 57 countries, actually demonstrated the progress made within these parameters.  

“A lot of effort and work has been done in terms of digitalizing Islamic financial services in their respective jurisdictions, and at the same time without compromising the Sharia principles,” he said.

Fahad Al-Mubarak, Saudi Central Bank Governor, spoke at the event and said the aim of this transformation is for the Islamic financial industry to benefit from innovation.

“Achieving a balance between innovation and status, as the summit seeks to focus on the development of the Islamic financial industry and digital transformation from the perspective of a balance between the ability to benefit from innovation and at the same time enhancing the position and stability of the financial sector,” he said.

“The Islamic financial industry has been able to maintain its demanding growth and has been able to spread geographically to what it is today; present in all continents of the world and the vast majority of countries,” he added.

Ayman Sejiny, CEO of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector also said Islamic banking is actually finding it very important to have digitalization. 

“In ICD, we are 55 member countries under which we have 119 financial institutions, our financial institutions throughout all member countries usually find digitalization to be an amazing way to reach out and have financial inclusion of our clientele base because of our geographical locations and the widespread of our member countries, it helps out to have digitalization,” he told Arab News.

RIYADH: Japan investment company SoftBank Group Corp has a warchest of up to $10 billion to invest in Indian companies, the CEO of its investment advisors division revealed at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum on Thursday. 

SoftBank is planning to increase its stakes in India — having invested $3 billion in 2021 — just as global firms grow more wary of bets in China thanks to tighter regulations across a number of industries hurting deals there.

The Japanese company invested early in the Indian market, taking a stake in ride-hailing giant Ola and e-commerce leader Flipkart, before its acquisition by Walmart.

SoftBank also invested in digital payments pioneer Paytm.

India’s tech ecosystem is taking off and SoftBank’s patience will be “rewarded,” SoftBank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra said, adding: “It is India’s time.”

Additionally, the Japanese company is nearing a deal to buy a stake in Washington-based technology unicorn Icertis, valuing the enterprise software maker at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese investor will pay about $80 million for the stake owned by Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, and is also looking to further raise its holdings in Icertis, which has operations in India, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the transaction will go through, the people said. 

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US analytics firm MSCI added four Saudi firms to the Small Cap Index in its semi-annual Index Review,  raising the number of constituents from the Kingdom to 52, Argaam reported.

The New York-based company added Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT), Astra Industrial Group, Ataa Educational. Co. and National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE).

No company was included in the Leading Companies Index. The total number of Saudi-listed companies under this classification remained unchanged at 34.

All updates will be implemented by the close of trading on Nov. 30, 2021, Argaam said.

TAIPEI: Apple supplier Foxconn forecast on Friday that a global chip shortage would run into the second half of 2022 and its fourth-quarter revenue for electronics, including smartphones, would fall more than 15 percent, Reuters is reporting. 

Chairman Liu Young-way said during a conference call that Foxconn was cautious about its 2022 revenue outlook, citing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, geopolitical tensions and supply chains.

Earlier Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 20 percent jump in third-quarter profit.

“If not for supply shortages prospects for the fourth quarter could have been better,” he said, adding that supply of power management chips remained tight and a global chip crunch could last longer than his previous forecast of second quarter.

“Regarding next year's prospects, we will be relatively cautious in our outlook,” Liu added.

A year-long shortage of chips, initially due to sky-rocketing demand for smartphones and personal gadgets during the pandemic, spilled into the auto industry and disrupted production at companies ranging from Apple to GM.

Foxconn previously said it felt only a small impact from the crisis but had cautioned that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia could hurt its supply chain.

As well as forecasting the slide in revenue in its consumer electronics business, which includes smartphones, Foxconn said it expected overall fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 3 percent and 15 percent in the period. Analysts predicted an 11 percent drop, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.

Still, Foxconn said it expected supply shortages in Southeast Asia to ease this month and the next.

The outlook came after a strong third quarter, in which revenue rose 9 percent on the year, helped by strong smartphone demand that remained stable despite the supply problems.

Net profit jumped to T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), beating a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion.

Analysts had said they expected robust iPhone sales boosted Foxconn's business in the third quarter, and the company secured more than 75 percent of assembly orders, including those for the latest iPhone 13. But they cautioned that supply chain problems could mute any further near-term increase in orders at Foxconn.

Apple said last month that supply chain woes cost it $6 billion in sales in the July-September quarter, and that this would worsen during the year-end holiday period.

Foxconn said it expects its electronic vehicle (EV) business to make a contribution to revenue in the third quarter of 2022, when it could start production in America in a partnership with Lordstown Motors Corp at the soonest.

Liu said he was looking to build more EV partnerships with companies in places including the Middle East, India and Europe to “serve the local markets”, but did not elaborate.

Foxconn has in recent months deepened its efforts to become a major player in EVs, including announcing deals to build cars with U.S. startup Fisker Inc.

Shares in Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, closed 1.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.4 percent gain in the broader market. 

