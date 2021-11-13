You are here

Probe launched after video shows emaciated patients tied to filthy beds in Lebanese healthcare center

Lebanon's Minister of Health Dr. Firass Abyad. (Supplied)
Lebanon's Minister of Health Dr. Firass Abyad. (Supplied)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Lebanon’s health, social affairs ministers, WHO team inspect Byblos facility as footage shot by doctor sparks public outrage
BEIRUT: Lebanese health officials have launched an investigation after video images reportedly filmed by a doctor showed emaciated patients tied to filthy beds in a city healthcare center.

The footage documented by the Wataawanou Association charity, sparked public outrage when broadcast on news channels on Friday.

It highlighted poor conditions in rooms and corridors at the Santa Maria Healthcare Center in Byblos that caters for 55 male and 15 female patients with neurological and mental illnesses.

Shots showed skeletal-looking patients sitting or lying on dirty beds, unable to speak, and some with their hands strapped to the bed. Pots with spoiled food and loaves of moldy bread were seen in a kitchen, and other images appeared to depict unhygienic bathrooms.

After the video went viral, Lebanese Health Minister Dr. Firas Abiad and Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar visited the center on Saturday to inspect the premises along with a team of experts from the World Health Organization’s office in Lebanon.

“An investigation has been opened to hold those responsible accountable and define the reasons why the center reached such a deteriorating state without informing the ministry, which has a duty to ensure that its patients are treated in good conditions,” Abiad said.

The ministry has arranged for the Santa Maria patients to be moved to other facilities pending the completion of a clean-up operation there.

A similar health scandal was exposed in February 2019 at Al-Fanar Hospital in Al-Msayleh, in southern Lebanon. Again, patients were transferred to other health centers, including the one at Byblos which received 38 people out of around 90.

Following the airing of the latest footage, officials at Santa Maria Healthcare Center reportedly attempted a swift clean up and prevented journalists from entering the premises.

Abiad told Arab News: “Despite the attempt to clean up, what we have seen shows great neglect and the extent to which the economic crisis in Lebanon has affected the center.”

Lebanon is in the midst of an economic and financial meltdown which has left 55 percent of the country’s population below the poverty line.

“All social welfare centers in the world are facing problems, but many reasons have led us here in Lebanon,” Abiad added. “The patients’ families do not check on them. They leave them in the centers and forget about them. If one family had complained, we would have acted.

“In addition, the health observers affiliated with our ministry are no longer doing their job. The health observer who is supposed to visit the center said that the cost of coming here from Beirut has become equivalent to half of his monthly salary.

“The Ministry of Health pays the center 24,000 Lebanese pounds ($15.88) per day on behalf of each patient it hosts, but this amount is no longer worth anything.

“The director of the center told me that the state is no longer pumping water in the region because of the lack of diesel in the stations, and he has to buy water himself, which is extremely costly, so it is natural for cleaning services to worsen and consequently the patients’ hygiene,” the minister said.

However, he pointed out that none of these issues justified the situation at the healthcare center.

Abiad noted that there were around 50 other centers in Lebanon offering similar services, and that the ministry had distributed 2,000 cards to patients this year allowing them access to the facilities.

“Thousands of others already have this card while other patients have been placed in such centers by their families who cannot provide them with the required health services,” he said.

Santa Maria Healthcare Center director, Joseph Harb, said he had “not received the fees the center is due since the beginning of 2021, amounting to 900 million Lebanese pounds, which constitutes a major obstacle to securing water, fuel, and food.”

Abiad added: “These centers have not received their dues because of the delay in contracts awaiting transfer of credits for payment. The unpaid dues are calculated based on the official rate, that is 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, while the costs these centers have to endure are very high. This also applies to first-class hospitals and associations, which causes a major problem.

“The healthcare system in Lebanon is unfair. The severe economic crisis has further revealed its flaws and disadvantages,” he said.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon

Jordan dam reserves at all-time low as water crisis looms

Waleh dam in Madadaba governorate. (Al-Mamlakah TV)
Waleh dam in Madadaba governorate. (Al-Mamlakah TV)
Raed Omari

Jordan dam reserves at all-time low as water crisis looms

Waleh dam in Madadaba governorate. (Al-Mamlakah TV)
  • Of the kingdom’s 14 major dams, three are now empty, according to officials
  • Head of the Jordan Valley Farmers’ Union Adnan Khaddam blamed the government for the “risky” water situation
AMMAN: Amid a delay in rainfall, Jordan’s major dams are either completely empty or facing critically low water levels, putting the country on the verge of an unprecedented drought crisis should dry weather conditions persist.

Of the kingdom’s 14 major dams, three are now empty, according to officials, who said that emergency plans are being put in place to save farmers in the fertile Jordan Valley, known as the food basket of Jordan.

In recent remarks to Arab News, Omar Salameh, spokesperson of the water ministry, said that the Waleh, Mujib and Tanour dams in the southern desert regions have dried up due to crippling drought.

Salameh added that the King Talal and Wadi El Arab dams in the north are not yet empty, but are reporting critically low water levels.

“All in all, all the country’s dams have reached their lowest water levels due to extremely dry seasons over the past two years,” he said.

The official explained that the 2020-2021 rain season — from December to May — was “very low” and brought 60 percent less rainfall than the annual average.

“This coupled with high temperatures and high demand on water has led to all the consequences we are having now.”

However, citing data from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the official said that the delay in rainfall is “not exceptional” and that “it’s still too early to declare an emergency water situation.”

In a recent report, the JMD said that delayed rainfall is expected as a result of climate change, adding that rainfall in autumn makes up less than 20 percent of the total wet season.

Salameh said that the ministry has put in place short and long-term plans to address a possible dry season.

With low water storage in dams meaning less water to be portioned out to farmers, Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat announced that farmers in the Jordan Valley are now permitted to drill wells to access groundwater for irrigation — a practice that was previously prohibited in the country.

During a recent meeting with the Lower House’s water and agriculture committee, Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan Bashar Bataineh said that Jordan’s water deficit in 2021 stands at 40 million cubic meters, of which half is in Amman, the densely populated capital of about 4 million people.

Head of the Jordan Valley Farmers’ Union Adnan Khaddam blamed the government for the “risky” water situation, adding that it “stood idly by and took no action.”

Khaddam was quoted in local media outlets as saying that the King Talal Dam, the largest in the kingdom, has reached “dangerously low levels.”

He added: “The dam covers 80 percent of the water needs of farmers in the Jordan Valley, but the available quantity in the dam is very low,” he said, warning of serious drought if rain does not arrive.

National conveyor project

Jordan, classified as the world’s second most water-scarce country, announced the launch of the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance National Project (AAWDC), described as “the largest water generation scheme to be implemented in the history of the kingdom.”

During a meeting with lawmakers, Bataineh of Jordan’s Water Authority said that the megaproject will “ensure the country’s water stability until 2040.”

The water ministry announced that the AAWDC, once completed, will generate 130 million cubic meters of water each year.

Launching the project’s first phase in February 2020, the government said that the AAWDC will be implemented on a build-operate-transfer basis and will provide a sustainable water resource for future generations in all parts of the kingdom.

The government said at the time that the strategic scheme is part of the Jordan’s efforts to adapt to climate change, dwindling water resources and population growth.

Additional water from Israel

On Oct. 12, Jordan signed an agreement with Israel to purchase an additional 50 million cubic meters of water outside the framework of the peace agreement and what it stipulates in regard to water quantities.

The additional water Israel will provide will come from the Sea of Galilee.

The water ministry issued a statement at the time, quoting an unnamed source who said that the agreement was signed following a meeting in Amman of technical committees from both sides.

The agreement “was proof that we want good neighborly relations,” Karine Elharrar, Israel’s minister of infrastructure, energy and water resources, told Israeli media.

Jordan and Israel in July said that they had reached a deal under which the latter will sell an additional 50 million cubic meters of water annually to the kingdom following a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries.

Topics: Middle East Jordan water scarcity water security

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for new Tunisian government

During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success. (Reuters/File Photos)
During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success. (Reuters/File Photos)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for new Tunisian government

During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Bouden extended the greetings of the Tunisian president and expressed appreciation for Egypt’s support for her country
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed Cairo’s support for efforts by Tunisia’s new government to achieve national stability and development.

During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success in overcoming the various challenges facing the country.

El-Sisi also affirmed Egypt’s readiness to offer all possible help to Tunisia, and to develop cooperation in order to consolidate the two countries’ historically brotherly relations.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the meeting emphasized the common desire to strengthen cooperation frameworks and channels of communication, especially at the political and security levels, and to exchange information on combating terrorism and extremist ideology. 

The meeting also touched on regional issues of common interest, especially the situation in Libya.

The two sides agreed on the importance of strengthening relevant coordination frameworks given that Egypt and Tunisia share an extended border with Libya.

There was an emphasis on supporting efforts to achieve security and stability in Libya by implementing relevant UN and international agreements.

The latest developments regarding Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam were also reviewed. El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for Tunisia’s support for Egypt’s position on the need for a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on filling and operating the dam. 

Bouden extended the greetings of the Tunisian president and expressed appreciation for Egypt’s support for her country. 

She also affirmed Tunisia’s pride in its close relations with Egypt and its interest in bolstering coordination, especially in the economic and security fields.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Tunisia

Arab coalition says over 180 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib

Arab coalition says over 180 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib
Arab News

Arab coalition says over 180 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib

Arab coalition says over 180 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib
  • The coalition said 17 military vehicles had been destroyed in the 42 strikes carried out during the last 24 hours
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Saturday that 186 Houthis had been killed in air strikes on Sirwah and Al-Bayda.

Sirwah and Al-Bayda are both located in the Marib province.

The coalition added that 17 military vehicles had also been destroyed in the 42 strikes carried out during the last 24 hours.

The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Arab Coalition Marib Sirwah al-bayda

El-Sisi reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya

El-Sisi reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya

El-Sisi reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya
  • El-Sisi warned parties inside and outside Libya against attempts to undermine progress toward these goals
  • He reiterated Egypt’s readiness to help Libya unify its state institutions
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has urged the Paris Conference on Libya to take a “clear and unambiguous” position supporting “the exit of all forms of foreign military presence in Libya” within a “clear and binding timeframe.”
He reiterated Egypt’s readiness to help Libya unify its state institutions and enable its people to determine their own future.
El-Sisi warned parties inside and outside Libya against attempts to undermine progress toward these goals.
He urged the Libyan people to “transcend your differences and resolve them to build your country with a free Libyan will,” adding that “you will find Egypt a support whenever you need it, in support of your security, your choices and your ambitions.”
He also called for equitable distribution of wealth to achieve comprehensive development in all Libyan regions.

Topics: Egypt Libya Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Libya conference

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
AP

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
DUBAI: The top US Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington’s next major challenge.
Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust” after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The US Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria.
“But I don’t see any scenario where the United States does not have an important role,” Guillot said.
Guillot’s comments come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US after years of confrontations following then-President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Israel meanwhile is suspected of launching a series of attacks targeting Iran’s atomic program.
As talks over the deal remain stalled, Iran elected a hard-line protege of the country’s supreme leader as president and has itself seized vessels at sea and is suspected of launching drone attacks.
Guillot several times declined to directly attribute recent drone attacks in the region to Iran, though he acknowledged the rising number of such assaults in the region.
“The collaborative defense of multiple countries, you know, in the region is going to be our key to detecting those and staying one step ahead of the threat as it evolves,” he said after appearing at the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference.
Russia is expected to display its Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow this week. It’s a direct competitor to the American F-35 fighter, which the United Arab Emirates has been trying to buy since diplomatically recognizing Israel last year. That sale has slowed under President Joe Biden’s administration.
Asked about the Checkmate, Guillot said he hoped that US allies and partners would use equipment that would be “interoperable” with the American military. He said buying the Russia fighter “absolutely” would affect that.
During his presentation, Guillot displayed a graphic that included the Israeli flag among others in the region. The American military now considers Israel as falling under US Central Command due to the recent recognition deals. Bahrain and the UAE just conducted a joint drill with the US Navy and Israel in the Red Sea.
Guillot said air drills with Israel and those nations could happen as well.

Topics: US Mideast Military

