Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, on Sunday signed a agreement with Cruise Saudi and Globe Marine Services Company to develop a cruise terminal and berths at ports in Dammam and Yanbu.

Under the agreement, a new cruise terminal and two berths will be developed at the King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. Two berths will be constructed at the Yanbu Commercial Port.

The move is part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to empower the Kingdom’s tourism sector by supporting cruises along the coastlines of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Mawani CEO Omar bin Talal Harir said this agreement will further elevate Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the cruise industry.