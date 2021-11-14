You are here

Eurozone’s industrial output down by 0.2%: Economic wrap

Eurozone’s industrial output down by 0.2%: Economic wrap
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: The eurozone’s industrial production went down by a monthly rate of 0.2 percent, building on the last month’s drop of 1.7 percent, the Eurostat said. 

This was driven by a 0.7 percent decline in output of capital goods and a 0.2 percent fall in production of intermediate goods.

On an annual basis, the eurozone’s industrial production grew by 5.2 percent in September, up from the previous month’s 4.9 percent, according to data published by Eurostat.

India’s inflation 

India’s annual inflation rate reached 4.5 percent in October, up from 4.4 percent in September due to a slight rise in food prices, official data showed.  

Food price inflation rose to 0.85 percent from 0.68 percent in the previous month despite a decrease in the cost of vegetables by 19.4 percent. 

However, this was the fourth consecutive month in which inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2-6 percent, leaving room for the central bank to keep interest rates steady.

Prices in Argentina

On the other hand, Argentina’s yearly inflation rate declined slightly to a still high 52.1 percent in October, down from 52.5 percent in September, official data revealed. 

Meanwhile, the monthly rate was constant at 3.5 percent in October. That remained the highest monthly inflation since April. 

Interest rate 

As expected, Mexico’s central bank increased its benchmark policy rate by 25 bps to reach 5 percent. This is the country’s fourth interest rate hike in a row. 

The bank held that, despite the current shocks in inflation being transitory, they might still affect price formation and inflation. Hence, the bank decided to implement a contractionary monetary policy.

Industrial production
Industrial output in India rose by 3.1 percent year on year in September, easing from the previous month's 12 percent jump, India’s Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said.  This was driven by a slowdown in output of all sectors.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell by 2.6 percent, after a 0.1 percent drop in August.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s industrial production growth recorded the lowest reading since September 2020. Industrial output in the country rose annually by 8.9 percent in September compared to 14 percent in the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Output for capital and intermediate goods grew at slower rates contributing to the slowdown in industrial output growth. However, durable consumer goods jumped by a higher rate in September compared to August.

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port
Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, on Sunday signed a agreement with Cruise Saudi and Globe Marine Services Company to develop a cruise terminal and berths at ports in Dammam and Yanbu.

Under the agreement, a new cruise terminal and two berths will be developed at the King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. Two berths will be constructed at the Yanbu Commercial Port.

The move is part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to empower the Kingdom’s tourism sector by supporting cruises along the coastlines of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Mawani CEO Omar bin Talal Harir said this agreement will further elevate Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the cruise industry.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority Saudi Arabia Cruise industry Dammam Yanbu

SAMA adopts first insurance product for autonomous vehicles 

SAMA adopts first insurance product for autonomous vehicles 
SAMA adopts first insurance product for autonomous vehicles 

SAMA adopts first insurance product for autonomous vehicles 
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has adopted the first insurance product for self-driving or autonomous vehicles, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

With the latest move, SAMA intends to support the Saudi insurance sector, develop and introduce innovative products.

Topics: SAMA self-driving Insurance

UAE’s Air Arabia back into profit in Q3 2021

UAE’s Air Arabia back into profit in Q3 2021
UAE’s Air Arabia back into profit in Q3 2021

UAE’s Air Arabia back into profit in Q3 2021
RIYADH: The UAE’s Air Arabia got back into profit during the third quarter of 2021.

CEO Adel Ali said in an interview with Asharq that the net profit reached AED209 million ($57 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to AED44 million of losses in the same period last year. 

He added that the company's occupancy rate reached 70 percent, compared to 82 percent in the pre-pandemic period.  

Ali attributed the turn to profit due to Emirates' aviation market growth, with the Expo 2020 exhibition having a partial role in this. 

“In addition to the return of regional markets to activity, improvement in prices, and the company's hedging in terms of high oil prices and its development of a new strategy to reduce expenses, that contributed in achieving good results during the pandemic," he added. 

Topics: Air Arabia Profit

Amlak Finance reports $294m profit to September

Amlak Finance reports $294m profit to September
Amlak Finance reports $294m profit to September

Amlak Finance reports $294m profit to September
RIYADH: Islamic real estate financier, Amlak Finance has reported a 552 percent increase in net profit of AED1.08 billion ($294 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to a loss of AED239 million a year ago. 

Amlak’s income for the third quarter of 2021 has also increased by 367 percent to AED 1,248 million, up from AED 267 million in the same period last year. 

The increase in income is attributed to arbitration settlements and debt settlement arrangements.

Topics: Amlak Finance real estate

Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 

Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 
Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 

Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 
The European metal producer, Aleastur has launched the Gulf’s first aluminum grain refiners and maser alloys production hub in Bahrain. 

The $15-million hub is the company’s first overseas facility, and will produce aluminum alloys to be used for different purposes across various industries in global markets. 

The Bahrain facility will be exporting 85 percent of its annual production to regional players in the industry, including main aluminum smelters and cast-houses. 

“In combination with our Spanish facilities, the new site will be particularly well positioned to export to the South East Asian and Indian markets,” CEO of Aleastur, Sergio Martinez, said.  

“The decision by Aleastur to build its first international base in Bahrain, is a prime example of the kingdom’s attractiveness in the manufacturing and logistics sectors which we believe can be summarized by three main attributes. Firstly, our competitive operating costs are likely to be more profitable, secondly, our free trade agreements support businesses. Last but not least, a key decisive element is the highly skilled workforce we have to man those business and keep them successful,” said Khalid Humaidan, chief executive of Bahrain’s economic development board.

Topics: aluminum Aleastur Bahrain

