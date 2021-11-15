Jasmine Tookes wears her favorite Arab designer to Baby2Baby gala

DUBAI: Jasmine Tookes often jumps at the chance to show designer Zuhair Murad some love on the red carpet. The Victoria’s Secret model, who recently tied the knot wearing a wedding dress by the Lebanese couturier, attended the 2021 Baby2Baby gala at Hollywood’s Pacific Design Centre and wore a striking Zuhair Murad gown for the occasion.

The powder blue chiffon number was plucked from the designer’s Spring 2021 couture collection, and featured one-shoulder with a pleated bodice, embroidered beaded floral applique, a feathered train, and a high slit.

The 30-year-old’s love for Zuhair Murad’s glamorous creations is no secret. She recently revealed on Instagram, following the designer’s Fall 2021 couture show in Paris where she sat on the front row, that he is her “favorite designer” and she “wear(s) his dresses on almost every red carpet.”







She recently got married to the current Vice President of Ecuador’s son, Snapchat’s Juan David Borrero, in his home country wearing a custom Zuhair Murad wedding gown with an illusion, lace-embroidered neckline, a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt with a train. With its long sleeves and its high mandarin neck, the gown was equal parts chic and conservative.

Tookes wasn’t the only celebrity at the star-studded gala to opt for a Zuhair Murad creation.

US model Molly Sims turned heads in a sleeveless, rose pink pleated ball gown with tasseled shoulder accents from the designer’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear offering.

Meanwhile, actress Hilary Duff also turned to regional designers for the event.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star was a vision in a dazzling hot pink dress by British-Afghani-Pakistani label Osman, which featured a plunging neckline, dramatic sleeves and thigh-high slit.

Also at the event was American television personality Lauren Conrad who posed for pictures wearing a red strapless gown by Saudi designer Honayda.







Elsewhere, Lebanese label Monot found a fan in “The Fast and the Furious” star Jordana Brewster, who sizzled in a daring black plunging evening gown with a sequin bandeau.

The celebrity-filled event helped raise funds for the Baby2Baby non-profit organization, which provides resources to children who are living in poverty.

Its board of directors includes a number of famous figures, such as Nicole Richie, Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe and Kelly Rowland, among others.