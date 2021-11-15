Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency of natural gas in three years after the discovery of the Zohr gas field in 2015, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has said.

Speaking during the ADIPEC 2021 energy conference, Tarek El Mola said that Egypt has become a gas-exporting country and has achieved remarkable revenues during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He pointed out that Egypt will use these revenues to invest in the renewable energy sector to reduce emissions.

Zohr gas field is Egypt’s largest gas discovery in the Mediterranean, with production capacity exceeding three billion cubic feet per day, representing 40 percent of Egypt’s total gas output.

The gas field was discovered by the Italian Eni company, and has more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas in place located within the Shorouk concession, approximately 190 km north of the city of Port Said.

The global energy event, ADIPEC 2021, is held in Abu Dhabi on Monday Nov. 15 until Nov. 18, with the participation of ministers, leaders and experts in the energy sector from around the world.