You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Short Url

https://arab.news/buh4j

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency of natural gas in three years after the discovery of the Zohr gas field in 2015, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has said.

Speaking during the ADIPEC 2021 energy conference, Tarek El Mola said that Egypt has become a gas-exporting country and has achieved remarkable revenues during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He pointed out that Egypt will use these revenues to invest in the renewable energy sector to reduce emissions.

Zohr gas field is Egypt’s largest gas discovery in the Mediterranean, with production capacity exceeding three billion cubic feet per day, representing 40 percent of Egypt’s total gas output.

The gas field was discovered by the Italian Eni company, and has more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas in place located within the Shorouk concession, approximately 190 km north of the city of Port Said.

The global energy event, ADIPEC 2021, is held in Abu Dhabi on Monday Nov. 15 until Nov. 18, with the participation of ministers, leaders and experts in the energy sector from around the world.

Topics: Egypt Tarek El Mola ADIPEC 2021 Zohr gas field

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
Mohammad Alabbar, founder of Emaar
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
  • Alabbar stated that emerging companies working in e-commerce need experience more than financing
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Emaar revealed its aim to sell 50 percent or more of the online shopping platform, Namshi, said Mohammad Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

This will not be done by selling a stake in Namshi through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), nor will it be offered for subscription, he said in an interview with Alarabiya.

Alabbar stated that emerging companies working in e-commerce need experience more than financing, and Emaar has the financing, but it is looking for strong participation from specialized companies with expertise in e-commerce.

E-commerce companies take a period ranging from 7 to 13 years to reach profitability, pointing out that Amazon has lasted 20 years without making profits, he added.

Topics: Emaar

Related

Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses
Business & Economy
Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 
  • Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Around 10,900 new aircraft deliveries are projected globally in the next 20 years, Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer said, with the Middle East taking a 7 percent share of the total projections. 

The 20-year market forecast, revealed at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, said the total value of these new orders could reach $650 billion. 

Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops. 

These figures are announced on the back of global optimism about the recovery of air travel, which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced countries to shut their borders. 

Embraer forecasts revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), a unit used to measure air traffic, to grow 3.3 percent annually to 2040, reverting it to 2019 levels. 

The Middle East is expected to record RPK growth of 3.6 percent annually, the report showed. 

The next two decades will also be characterized by three key trends in travel, Embraer said, namely the migration to more fuel-efficient fleets, advances in technology, and the growing push to localize production. 

The Brazilian firm discussed the report at the Dubai Airshow, held from Nov. 14 to 18, where it also announced a $299.4 million deal with Nigeria’s Overland Airways. 

Under the deal, Overland Airways will purchase up to six aircrafts from Embraer.

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai Airshow aircraft airplane

Related

Special Flydubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order
Business & Economy
Flydubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed nearly $118 million deals with three banks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
EXIM signed an insurance policy with the Saudi British Bank worth $63.5 million to enhance documentary credits.
A documentary credit is a method of payment that protects both the seller (exporter) and the buyer (importer) in a contract of sale. 
The bank also signed credit line agreements worth $55 million with Arab Jordan Investment Bank and the National Bank of Iraq to support importers of Saudi goods, services and products in both the Jordanian and Iraqi markets.
The agreements were finalized during the 9th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi EXIM Bank Jordan Iraqi trade

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank signs agreement with French insurance firm
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs agreement with French insurance firm
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s recent aggressive IPO moves have helped more than double the value of its exchange operator, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) over two weeks, to about 20 billion dirhams ($5.4 billion), Bloomberg reported.

Including Monday’s 11 percent gain, the shares have rallied about 145 percent since Nov. 1. The city’s benchmark index is up 12.2 percent in the same period.

Dubai's bourse is now second to Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg. 

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, planned to grab a slice of the IPO action by listing 10 state-owned firms, including utility DEWA -- likely to be the city’s biggest deal -- and its Salik road toll collection system. 

Private and family-owned businesses are also being encouraged to sell shares on the local bourse.

Salik is a “cash machine,” Chief Strategy Officer at Al Dhabi Capital, Mohammed Ali Yasin, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “2022 could be a very successful year for the DFM,” he said.

In addition, one potential IPO would mark the first time that an information technology firm has traded on the platform.

Dubai-based information technology company StarLink plans to go public early next year, in what would represent a rare listing on Nasdaq Dubai, Bloomberg reported.

The firm - which is not related in any way to Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider of the same name - is working with Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

It expects to finalize its listing on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse in the first quarter of next year 2022, CEO Nidal Othman said in an interview.

The company has an annual revenue of around $400 million and $16 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, which would give it a valuation of around $250 million, he said.

 StarLink provides cybersecurity and cloud services across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Topics: Dubai Financial Market

Related

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts
Business & Economy
Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister
Updated 15 November 2021
Frank Kane

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister
  • A Saudi proposal on wording originally agreed at the Rome G20 conference last month had helped save the day in Glasgow, says the Energy Minister
Updated 15 November 2021
Frank Kane

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia helped break the logjam to reach a deal at last week’s crucial climate change talks at COP26, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Prince Abdulaziz said that contrary to allegations from environmental groups, a Saudi proposal on wording originally agreed at the Rome G20 conference last month had helped save the day in Glasgow.

The final declaration at COP26 saw compromise reached on the key issue of coal usage, with some phrases changed in order to allow a deal encompassing the biggest coal consumers, India and China.

“That language was introduced by us,” the energy minister said at the ADIPEC 2021 energy forum, indicating that the wording had been used by Saudi negotiators and accepted at the G20 leaders’ summit.

He was responding to a question from moderator John Defterios about allegations that Saudi Arabia’s stance on climate change amounted to “greenwashing” and skepticism whether the Kingdom's ambitious climate change strategy could be effectively implemented.

“Because we are a major producer of oil and gas, I can understand the skepticism, but I would refer those skeptics to what we agreed just two days ago. The new agreement talks about committing countries to coming out every year and reporting on what they actually have accomplished and what they have done,” said the minister.

He pointed out that the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives are going to be annual events, where the Kingdom’s efforts toward mitigating global warming would be judged alongside regional peers.

“This region will become a role model for what we mean by sustainable development,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s strategy for energy transition centers on three pillars, he said: Energy security, sustainable economic development and measures to combat climate change.

To applause from the audience in the opening session of the forum, he highlighted the achievements of the OPEC+ in countering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“The 23 responsible countries delivered, more remarkable than any other group on planet Earth, including the central bankers. They delivered sustainability, predictability and transparency, in a long term plan looking 1.5 years ahead. They have delivered a stable, less volatile oil market,” he said.

Prince Abdulaziz added that climate change policy should look at “emissions, not fuel sources,” and should seek to mitigate all forms of greenhouse gas, not just CO2. He also said that climate change policies should take into account the differing national and economic circumstances of all countries in the world, especially less developed countries.

ADIPEC 2021 began on Monday Nov. 15  and will run to Nov. 18, with the participation of ministers, leaders and experts in the energy sector from around the world.

Topics: COP26 ADIPEC 2021 ADIPEC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

COP26 talks sees a back off from call to end all coal use
Business & Economy
COP26 talks sees a back off from call to end all coal use

Latest updates

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Egypt, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Egypt, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 
Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 
Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.