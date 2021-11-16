You are here

ACWA Power to close financing for TRSDC project before year end, NEOM project in H2 2022

ACWA Power to close financing for TRSDC project before year end, NEOM project in H2 2022

WAEL MAHDI
WAEL MAHDI

ACWA Power to close financing for TRSDC project before year end, NEOM project in H2 2022

ACWA Power to close financing for TRSDC project before year end, NEOM project in H2 2022
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH:  Saudi-listed ACWA Power is expecting to close financing for its renewable project with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) by end of the year, and its NEOM hydrogen project in the second half of next year.

The two projects, in addition to its ongoing developments in Sudair and Jazan, will have positive impacts on its earnings, Paddy Padmanathan, chief executive officer of ACWA Power, told Arab News.

Construction is in full swing for the project in Red Sea, with the company targeting partial operation by end of 2022, while real construction work for NEOM’s hydrogen plant is expected to start by early 2022, he added.

Riyadh-based ACWA, which is 44 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is the Kingdom’s most high-profile entity for building renewable energy and hydrogen projects.

The company plans to end investment in non-renewable schemes as part of the business’s commitment to reaching net zero by 2050.

ACWA Power announced on Oct. 27 the financial close and completion of the acquisition of the first group of assets for the Jazan integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) project.

The JV will complete the commissioning, testing and commence operating, and maintaining the plant to supply power, steam, hydrogen, and other utilities for Aramco’s Jazan refinery, under a 25-year contract with Aramco.

In August, ACWA announced the financial closure of 1.5 gigawatt PV solar plant at Sudair Industrial City, one of the largest solar parks in the country.

Sudair Solar PV project, the first project under PIF’s renewable energy program, is developed by a consortium with ACWA Power, SAPCO, a fully owned company of Aramco, and Badeel, a company fully owned by PIF.

Bitcoin falls more than 4 percent to near $60,000

Bitcoin falls more than 4 percent to near $60,000
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Bitcoin falls more than 4 percent to near $60,000

Bitcoin falls more than 4 percent to near $60,000
  • Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled since June, driven by mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday as it extended a decline through a week that also included an upgrade to its blockchain.
Bitcoin fell to $60,350 at its lowest for the day, taking losses from a record high of $69,000 struck on Nov. 10 to more than 11 percent.
Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 4.5 percent at $4,355.4.
Cryptocurrency analysts said there did not seem to be any news driving the declines, and the moves seemed driven by profit taking after the sharp run-up.
“There is a lack of news and this is some pure selling of spot and some additions of short selling. Outside of this, there is no significant news,” said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at Singapore-based crypto asset manager Stack Funds.
Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled since June, driven by mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and, more recently, the launch of futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States.
It went through a major upgrade, called Taproot, on Sunday that enables its blockchain to execute more complex transactions, potentially widening the virtual currency’s use cases and making it a little more competitive with ethereum for processing smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing transactions whose results depend on pre-programmed inputs.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency

Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in Q1 2022: Bloomberg

Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in Q1 2022: Bloomberg
Updated 45 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in Q1 2022: Bloomberg

Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in Q1 2022: Bloomberg
  • The business, Uhde Clorine Engineers (TKUCE), could be valued at 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the sources said
Updated 45 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Thyssenkrupp AG is considering listing its hydrogen business in an initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The business, Uhde Clorine Engineers (TKUCE), could be valued at 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the sources said, outstripping a Credit Suisse analyst’s valuation of the company in May at around 2.8 billion euros.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.
A 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy’s De Nora, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (TKUCE) is the world’s largest supplier of chlor-alkali membrane technologies used to produce hydrogen.

Three steps for setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom

Three steps for setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

Three steps for setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom

Three steps for setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom
  • Licensing process streamlined as part of joint ministry initiative, easing the path for investors
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Those wishing to start a business in Saudi Arabia while outside the Kingdom will find the task easier following the streamlining of the licensing procedure.

Setting up a business in the Arab world’s biggest economy now will require only three steps, reducing the legwork that investors have to go through.

The initiative by the Ministry of Investment, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, will see business licenses issued more quickly.

 

First, investors need to request an attestation for a contract from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Investors then apply for a business license from the Ministry of Investment.

Finally, they need to authenticate the establishment contract of the business and issue the commercial register with the Ministry of Commerce.

Investors are not required to attend any of the ministries physically as these services are provided online.

The changes come as the Kingdom is positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors as part of the Vision 2030 national reform program.

The Ministry of Investment said that the new services will bring fundamental changes to setting up a company in the Kingdom and overcome obstacles investors have faced in the past.

Investors previously were required to visit the Kingdom and deal with various government entities in a process involving redundant requests and stacks of paperwork. Now, better connectivity between ministries has allowed the process to be simplified.

The changes will be promoted by the Ministry of Investment to potential investors in a marketing campaign in various languages.

 

 

Switzerland in demand with Gulf travelers

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Switzerland in demand with Gulf travelers

Photo/Supplied
  • Switzerland Tourism and its partners are visiting Saudi Arabia with a roadshow celebrating the beauty and variety of the European country
Updated 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Switzerland is in demand with Gulf travelers, as visitor numbers from the region almost reached 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Swiss borders reopened in late June for fully jabbed Gulf Cooperation Council tourists and those with a negative COVID-19 test result, and visitors from the region generated 27,139 overnight hotel stays during the July-September period.

The country wants to increase its visitor share from GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia, through tourism strategies and a new campaign called “Swisstainable.”

“We want to showcase how sustainable travel in Switzerland is,” GCC director for Switzerland Tourism, Matthias Albrecht, told a press conference in Jeddah on Monday. “We are extremely happy and feel quite emotional that we were able to go back to what we do best, to host guests in our magnificent country. We believe with our beautiful nature and uncrowded boutique towns, as well as wide-open landscapes, Switzerland is the natural choice for a post-COVID holiday. Now that borders are open, we are happy to welcome all our guests again.

“And, as Saudi Arabia is an extremely important market for us, we are even more happy to be back in Saudi Arabia and to meet the media and the travel trade again. Guests from Saudi Arabia were extremely loyal and returned right after the crisis – the more people can travel, the more will return to Switzerland.”

Albrecht said the two biggest source markets from the GCC were Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Switzerland Tourism and its partners are visiting Saudi Arabia with a roadshow celebrating the beauty and variety of the European country.

The roadshow is organized and hosted by Switzerland Tourism GCC, with delegates meeting travel representatives and tourism agencies from Saudi Arabia.

 

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies
  • US shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday on expectations supplies will increase while demand will be pressured by the recent surge in energy costs, the strong dollar and rising COVID-19 cases.

Brent futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $81.41 a barrel by 1:13 p.m. EST (1813 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $80.09.

That puts both benchmarks on track to fall to their lowest close since Nov. 4.

The strong dollar weighed on oil prices, along with ongoing speculation that President Joe Biden’s administration will release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The safe-haven US dollar hit a 16-month high against a basket of major peers as investors worried about the global economy. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, encouraged by a 65 percent increase in US crude prices so far this year.

US shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day, according to Rystad Energy.

Meanwhile, there are indications demand may be slowing due to heightened coronavirus cases and inflation.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last week cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, as high energy prices hampered economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The market now seems to be less concerned about the current supply tightness, expecting it to be short-lived,” Rystad senior markets analyst Louise Dickson said.

“Traders are instead refocusing on the return of two bearish factors — the possibility of more oil supply sources and more COVID-19 cases.”

Europe has again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing lockdowns, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the delta variant.

