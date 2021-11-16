US actress Lana Condor shows off playful look by Lebanese couturier

DUBAI: US actress Lana Condor showed off a playful creation by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra at the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.
Monday night’s event took place at the Getty Center and featured an intimate cocktail reception, dinner party and awards presentation.
This year, US Congresswoman Katie Porter and gymnast Simone Biles were among those honored with awards at the event, which was attended by the likes of actress Lucy Hale, model Miranda Kerr, actress Nicole Kidman and “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor.
For her part, Condor, who shot to fame for her role in smash hit Netflix rom-com film franchise “To All the Boys,” showed off a look by one of Lebanon’s leading designers.
Hailing from his Spring 2020 Couture line, Chakra’s creation featured ribbed shorts with an attached silky blouse that cascaded into a floor-grazing train. Polka dots imbued the look with a sense of frivolity and fun, while a giant ruffle on one shoulder added to the ensemble’s dynamism.
Chakra’s 47-piece Spring 2020 Couture collection was an ode to all that is playful in fashion. Unveiled at the Petit Palais in Paris in January 2020, the line was an extravagant tribute to the Beirut-born designer’s home country and featured lashings of silk, tulle and taffeta in varying saturated shades.
Standout looks included a pink, strapless satin duchesse dress that was short at the front and long at the back and boasted a violet floral print, an asymmetrical gown that featured dashes of sequins in varying hues of green, an icy blue sheath dress with an organza train and a hand-painted blue-grey gazar dress with a fan shaped neckline.
Condor’s choice walked the line between casual and decadent — and she certainly stood out among the sea of cocktail dresses at the awards ceremony.
“Pretty Little Things” actress and singer Hale looked chic in a chartreuse mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while Australian model Kerr jazzed up her Dolce & Gabbana look with jewels by Rahaminov Diamonds.
Meanwhile, Kidman turned heads in a shimmering purple number pulled from Armani Privé’s Spring/Summer 2009 Couture collection, proving sometimes old really is gold.
And speaking of gold, actress Kate Hudson was a vision in an all-gold, sequined sheath dress by Michael Kors, while Reese Witherspoon also stepped out in a sequined look by the American designer.
Review: Festive film ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ leaves a sour taste
Updated 16 November 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: You may find yourself pulling off an involuntary eye roll when you hear there is going to be another “Home Alone” movie. But then you read on, and realize that it is being directed by Dan Mazer (who worked with Sacha Baron Cohen on “Ali G” and “Borat”). And then you read on a little further and you learn that it is going to star Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Aisling Bea. And then a little further, and you notice that it has “Saturday Night Live” and “Veep” actors in it. And you begin to hope. Could this actually be that rarest of things — a Christmas remake that’s actually worth watching?
The answer, I’m sad to say, is no. It is categorically not. The sixth installment in the “Home Alone” franchise starts out fresh, shiny and with a spring in its step. There’s a number of character twists from the 1990 original — the robbers aren’t career criminals this time, Pam and Jeff (Kemper and Delaney) are struggling to keep their family home and think that a priceless family heirloom has been stolen by local 10-year-old Max (Archie Yates). When they realize Max and his family are away for the holidays, their desperate need for cash outweighs their law-abiding caution, and they break in to retrieve it. Except that Max has been left behind, and thinks that the robbers are trying to sell him into slavery. Which is crazy — as are the other half a dozen plot loopholes you need to get over during the first 20 minutes. Max can’t call his parents because their house assistant won’t let him, YouTube is blocked so, for some unknown reason, he can’t send an email and he doesn’t want to alert a passing cop (played by original “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray) for fear his parents will be arrested for neglect.
The cartoon-ish violence is, at least, well realized, but everything else about “Home Sweet Home Alone” — the script, the story, the acting, even the Christmas schmaltz — is just infuriatingly awful. The movie’s strapline is “No parents. No problem.” You can add “No point” to that.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival reveals lineup for ‘International Spectacular’ selection
Eight must-see films will make up the International Spectacular section demonstrating the vibrancy of global filmmaking at the festival’s inaugural edition
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced the lineup of films in its International Spectacular section.
The selection is a curated collection of some of the year’s most powerful stories from iconic, award-winning international filmmaking voices. All eight films in this section will be Arab premieres, showcasing the very best of international cinema to the Arab world.
Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of the festival, which will take place Dec. 6-15, said: “While the Red Sea Film International Festival is undoubtedly about showcasing Arab cinema to the world, it is as much about welcoming international cinema and international filmmakers to the Arab world. The stories told in these films, over half of which are from female filmmakers, portray a vibrant and diverse array of views, and we are thrilled to be able to showcase them all at the festival.”
Kaleem Aftab, director of international programming for the festival, said: “The selection of films on display as part of the International Spectacular are some of the most dynamic and thought-provoking stories being told this year. Filmmakers from across the world are sharing their stories, some deeply personal, others surreal and fantastic, but with all having a profound impact on the audiences viewing them.”
Included in the showcase is “Ennio,” a documentary on one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century, Ennio Morricone. Directed by Academy Award and BAFTA-winning writer, director, and actor Giuseppe Tornatore, the film will cover the unforgettable career of the musical maestro, who won two Academy Awards and composed over 500 movie soundtracks.
Tornatore interviews the legend himself, who had a long-established association with the director, having composed the music for 13 Tornatore feature films, including his Academy Award-winning “Cinema Paradiso.”
“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, is a fantasy thriller, telling the story of a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans. Starring Jeon Jong-seo, Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, and Ed Skrein, the film had its world premiere at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.
French-Algerian director Yamina Benguigui’s latest film “Sisters,” starring Isabelle Adjani, tells the story of three French-Algerian sisters: Zorah, Nohra, and Djamila. For 30 years, they have been living in the hope of finding their brother, Rheda, abducted by their father, and hidden in newly decolonized Algeria. When they learn that their father is dying, the three sisters decide to go to Algeria to seize their last opportunity to have him reveal where their brother is.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” stars Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley in the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. The psychological drama tells the story of a woman on holiday, who meets another woman and her young family, prompting memories of her own early motherhood. The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, with Gyllenhaal winning the Golden Osella for Best Screenplay for her adaptation of the novel.
Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” is an autobiographical poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland. The highly anticipated cinematic tribute to Branagh’s native city is beautifully shot in black-and-white and stars Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, and Ciarán Hinds. The film scooped the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Spanish comedy “The Good Boss” was written and directed by Fernando León de Aranoa. Standing on the industrial outskirts of a small provincial town, for decades Basculas Blanco, played by Javier Bardem, has been making industrial scales for major retail outlets for weighing vehicles and livestock. The good boss likes to tell his workers that Lady Justice holds Blanco’s scales in her hand. The film premiered at this year’s San Sebastian International Film Festival and has been chosen as the Spanish entry for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.
“You Resemble Me” is the directorial debut of Egyptian-American filmmaker and award-winning journalist Dina Amer. The film, co-written by Amer and Omar Mullick, tells a story of cultural and intergenerational trauma, taking on one of the darkest issues of our time and deconstructing it in an intimate story about family, love, sisterhood, and belonging. After two sisters on the outskirts of Paris are torn apart, the eldest, Hasna, struggles to find her identity, leading to a choice that shocks the world. The film had its world premiere in the Venice Days section of this year’s Venice International Film Festival.
Based on a true story, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor plays Clarice Cliff, a remarkable figure who revolutionized the British pottery industry in the 1920s. Sky original film “The Colour Room,” directed by Claire McCarthy, is a fabulous period drama showing how Cliff battled against the odds in a world run by men to establish herself as a pioneering ceramic artist, impressing an eccentric factory owner (Matthew Goode) with her ingenuity. Director Claire McCarthy makes a brilliant mark by highlighting the battles women had to win to be heard in the workplace in a feel-good tale of talent, determination, and perseverance.
Algerian icon Cheb Khaled to perform in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Algerian icon Cheb Khaled is set to hit the stage at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall next month. The artist, who is known for hits like “C’est La Vie” and “Abdelkader,” will serenade Saudi fans with some of his biggest tunes on Dec. 17.
The singer, who is considered one of the pioneers of Rai, an Algerian music genre distinguishable by its use of synthesizers that rose to popularity in the 1920s in the port city of Oran, will be performing in AlUla for the first time ever when he hits the stage in December; though it’s not his first concert in Saudi Arabia. In 2017, Khaled performed in Jeddah alongside American rapper Nelly.
The artist reveals that he is “preparing quite a few surprises to make it an unforgettable night in AlUla” for fans.
“I’ve always wanted to visit AlUla and I am hoping to visit its monumental sites while I am there,” he shared.
The concert Is part of AlUla Moments’s musical nights at Maraya series, which will also see Armenian singer Lena Chamamyan perform on Dec. 10. It will be the singer’s first time performing in the Kingdom.
“I am proud to perform my first-time concert in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the city of ancient civilizations’ crossroads in AlUla, and of course at Maraya, a unique venue of kind architecturally and musical programming,” said the singer.
Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji’s Oct. 29 concert in the Maraya Concert Hall signaled the return of musical events in the Saudi heritage site following the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Before that, the last artists to perform at the Maraya Music Hall were US singer Lionel Richie and a Persian Nights trio of regional performers in March 2020.
Tributes pour in as renowned US-Lebanese poet, artist Etel Adnan dies at 96
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Lebanese poet, essayist and artist Etel Adnan died on Sunday in Paris at the age of 96, with tributes pouring in from artists and creative organizations around the world.
Born in Lebanon in 1925 to a Greek mother and a Syrian father, the poet is most famous for her 1977 novel “Sitt Marie Rose” about the Lebanese civil war. It won the France-Pays Arabes award and become a classic of war literature, so much so that it is taught in American classrooms.
In 1949, she traveled to Paris to study philosophy at Sorbonne University, before going to the US to study at Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley.
She taught philosophy in California from 1958 to 1972. During that time, she started painting and writing poetry. She developed her literary voice in English, while abstract painting was the entry point into Arabic.
Jasmine Tookes wears her favorite Arab designer to Baby2Baby gala
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Jasmine Tookes often jumps at the chance to show designer Zuhair Murad some love on the red carpet. The Victoria’s Secret model, who recently tied the knot wearing a wedding dress by the Lebanese couturier, attended the 2021 Baby2Baby gala at Hollywood’s Pacific Design Centre and wore a striking Zuhair Murad gown for the occasion.
The powder blue chiffon number was plucked from the designer’s Spring 2021 couture collection, and featured one-shoulder with a pleated bodice, embroidered beaded floral applique, a feathered train, and a high slit.
The 30-year-old’s love for Zuhair Murad’s glamorous creations is no secret. She recently revealed on Instagram, following the designer’s Fall 2021 couture show in Paris where she sat on the front row, that he is her “favorite designer” and she “wear(s) his dresses on almost every red carpet.”
She recently got married to the current Vice President of Ecuador’s son, Snapchat’s Juan David Borrero, in his home country wearing a custom Zuhair Murad wedding gown with an illusion, lace-embroidered neckline, a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt with a train. With its long sleeves and its high mandarin neck, the gown was equal parts chic and conservative.
Tookes wasn’t the only celebrity at the star-studded gala to opt for a Zuhair Murad creation.