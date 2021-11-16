You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 

Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 

Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgt92

Updated 10 sec ago
Chris Hamill-Stewart

Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 

Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 
  • Bahrain, UAE, lead Arab world in integrating cryptos into their financial systems
Updated 10 sec ago
Chris Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Muslim countries should act fast to develop common regulatory, financial, and religious frameworks to capitalize on the global boom in cryptocurrencies, experts told Arab News.

They also stressed that those states who move first stand to gain the most.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin hit an all-time high — a massive $68,521 per coin — but just a week later, Indonesia’s National Ulema Council declared all cryptocurrencies haram (forbidden by Islamic law), citing the apparently speculative nature of investments in the currency-turned-commodities.

These two events are indicative of the wider global struggle taking place in crypto markets, as states grapple with this new form of currency and work to develop financial and regulatory frameworks that integrate them into existing systems.

And this is true, too, for the world’s Muslim states, who, combined, represent around 1.9 billion people worldwide.

Bashar Al-Natoor, Fitch Ratings’ global head of Islamic Finance, told Arab News: “In the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s 55-plus states, the status and stand (of cryptocurrencies) varies substantially from one country to another, and even in some cases is inconsistent within the same country.

“This not only in their regulatory response but even in the understanding and basic terminology, let alone the level of advancements of the relevant ecosystem like regulatory frameworks, infrastructures.”

Al-Natoor explained that these basic inconsistencies across markets are made even “cloudier” by the integration of Shariah rulings into Islamic financial systems.

Just as the Indonesia’s religious scholar’s announcement that cryptocurrencies are haram muddied the waters for Muslim investors in that country, so too does the lack of scholarly consensus on the status of the currencies across the Middle East and elsewhere.

Al-Natoor explained that while scholars cite the currencies’ volatility, apparent lack of intrinsic value, high risk, and other factors as justification for prohibition, the use of cryptocurrencies also presents opportunities for Muslim nations.

He said: “Indeed, a number of OIC countries have begun to test this space and it is interesting to watch as regulation starts surfacing.’’

Among those leading the charge on cryptocurrencies are the UAE and Bahrain, Ibrahim Khan, the chief executive and co-founder of Shariah financial advisory firm IslamicFinanceGuru, told Arab News.

“Bahrain, in particular, has been a leader,” Khan said, while at the same time other countries, such as Pakistan, have made the trade of cryptocurrencies illegal.

And for Khan, “the fact of the matter is the cat is out of the bag …  it’s pointless at this stage (to ban it).”

In January, Bahrain leapt forward by launching a state-approved Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange platform available to residents of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman.

“By moving quicker, they can actually take a lot of the initial interest and money flowing through cryptos — a lot of crypto money has gone to Dubai and Bahrain, in particular.”

IslamicFinanceGuru’s cryptocurrency advice is one of the company’s most in-demand services, Khan explained, because they offer critical advice in an area with a lot of noise but little true direction.

“The reason why that page is popular,” he explained, “is because there isn’t really much educated analysis or fatwas (religious edicts) out there, other than very reactive fatwas saying ‘it’s all haram,’ or other more nuanced ones saying that it depends on the individual cryptocurrency.

“But nobody is actually bothering to tell people who are investing or trading what is actually allowed or not. There is a real dearth of leadership in this space from Muslim countries.”

But “this is the next big trend,” Khan continued, and so “the Muslim community as a whole needs to move a lot faster on offering clear guidance and clear lines of thinking on the Islamic side of things when it comes to cryptocurrency.”

He said that if Islamic countries took a uniform approach toward engaging with cryptocurrencies it could be “very positive.”

“A lot of people listen to what their government says, and if their government is making scary noises about it then they will typically avoid it … access in and out of cryptocurrency will not be as straightforward.”

But “governments saying: ‘we’re actually quite positive about this,’ would lead to a lot more access, and a lot more business in allowing people to get into this stuff,” said Khan, adding: “I would expect there to be a bit of a boom.”

Topics: cryptocurrency Muslims Shariah bitcoin legality

Related

Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap
Update Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time
Business & Economy
Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time

Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says

Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says

Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising gas prices could see consumers returning to coal, according to the head of Italian oil and gas company Eni.

Claudio Descalzi claimed the cause of  the rise in gas prices globally is because of the scarcity of investment in the industry over the past seven years.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, he said that companies must divide investments between traditional businesses and the accompanying need to raise efficiency and capture carbon emissions, and also make sure they put money into transformation projects with a focus on circular economy, refineries and renewable energy.

Descalzi said that if gas prices were high, demand would decline, because it will be difficult to adapt to the rises.

He is optimistic that investments in gas would increase as it is capable of making the transition to renewable energy and biofuels.

Topics: gas Enzi prices carbon capture investments

Related

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites
Business & Economy
UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites

Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets

Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets

Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets
  • "We hope to start working in Saudi Arabia by 2023 — the Kingdom is a priority for us —in addition to the studies we are now carrying out to enter the Libyan market." Shalaby said during the interview.
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian-based real estate company Tatweer Misr is planning to enter the Saudi and Libyan markets within the next two years, CEO Ahmed Shalaby said in an interview with Asharq. 

Shalaby added that Tatweer is still incurring losses and will not turn profitable before three to four years.

"We hope to start working in Saudi Arabia by 2023 — the Kingdom is a priority for us —in addition to the studies we are now carrying out to enter the Libyan market." Shalaby said during the interview.

Topics: Tatweer misr #Real Estate Saudi Arabia Libya

Related

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Future of Real Estate Forum’ to support property SME’s
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Future of Real Estate Forum’ to support property SME’s

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi cabinet has delegated the Kingdom’s energy minister to discuss and sign a potential MoU in the field of hydrogen energy with China, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the cabinet's weekly statement. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hydrogen China Renewable Energy

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’
  • Bahrain, one of the financially weakest and most indebted countries in the oil rich Gulf, is expected to sell oil and gas assets
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) will transition into an energy company that will look at energy resources outside of fossil fuels, an official said on Tuesday.


Bahrain’s king issued a royal decree in September abolishing the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA), with all its functions to be undertaken by the oil ministry.


“We’re now looking at the future of transition, transferring this company from an oil and gas company into an energy company,” said Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and Chief Executive of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment.


“That will help us look at the climate change impact, the energy mix and the diversification of energy sources,” he said, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas forum in Abu Dhabi.


Bahrain, one of the financially weakest and most indebted countries in the oil rich Gulf, is expected to sell oil and gas assets, following steps taken by neighbouring oil giants Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in recent years, sources have previously told Reuters.


Asked about those plans, Bin Daina said nothing was planned “very soon,” without elaborating. He also did not exclude, when asked, the possibility of a public listing for the new energy company.


NOGA has raised funds in the debt capital markets several times over the past few years, including a $600 million issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in April.


Bin Daina said the company could issue debt again, if needed.

Topics: Bahrain #energy renewables GCC Concentrated solar power (CSP)

Related

Bahrain expected to get additional financing from Gulf allies: Moody's
Business & Economy
Bahrain expected to get additional financing from Gulf allies: Moody's

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based solar energy firm Taqat Badeela plans to fuel its expansion by offering 21.28 percent of its shares for sale to the public, Argaam reported.

The subscription for up to 135,134 shares will be available through the Afaq Financial Platform for 80 days, from 15 November 2021 until 3 February 2022.

Taqat Badeela installs, maintains and manufactures solar panel systems for homes and companies.

The company hopes to cash in on the increasing demand in Saudi Arabia for this energy source.

Topics: solar Taqat Badeela

Related

Exclusive Bangladesh in talks with Saudi ACWA Power for 1GW solar project, potential green hydrogen deal video
Business & Economy
Bangladesh in talks with Saudi ACWA Power for 1GW solar project, potential green hydrogen deal
NADEC announces completion of solar project's second phase
Business & Economy
NADEC announces completion of solar project's second phase

Latest updates

Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 
Muslim countries must move fast to capitalize on crypto boom, experts say 
Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says
Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says
Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets
Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets
US actress Lana Condor shows off playful look by Lebanese couturier
US actress Lana Condor showed off a playful creation by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. (Getty Images)
Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast
Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.