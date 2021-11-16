You are here

El-Sisi, Putin discuss nuclear plant, industrial zone

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/File)
Yassin Mohammed

  • The industrial zone will cover 5 million square meters and aim to attract Russian investments and industries
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed by phone the latest developments regarding construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant and a Russian industrial zone east of Port Said.
The nuclear plant will be Egypt’s first, with capacity of 4,800 megawatts, following the signing of an agreement with Russian company Rosatom for its construction in the city of El-Dabaa on the shores of the Mediterranean.
The industrial zone will cover 5 million square meters and aim to attract Russian investments and industries.
Bassam Rady, spokesman for Egypt’s presidency, said El-Sisi and Putin discussed economic, industrial and energy cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.
Rady added that Putin stressed Russia’s keenness to continue promoting bilateral cooperation, and the importance he attaches to regular consultations with El-Sisi on regional and international issues. Putin expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s mediating role in regional crises.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Vladimir Putin Nuclear plant

Armenia reports deaths in Azerbaijan border clashes

AFP

  • Armenia's defence ministry said "there are fatalities and wounded among Armenian troops as a result of fighting that erupted following an attack by Azerbaijani forces"
  • The ministry reported later in the evening that 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azerbaijani military
AFP

YEREVAN: Armenia on Tuesday reported deaths and the loss of military positions in border clashes with Azerbaijani troops, a year after the arch-foes fought a war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The six-week conflict, which left more than 6,500 dead, ended last November in a Russian-brokered deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.
Armenia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that “there are fatalities and wounded among Armenian troops as a result of fighting that erupted following an attack by Azerbaijani forces.”
It said the number of casualties was being verified and that Armenia had “lost control of two military positions.”
The ministry reported later in the evening that 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azerbaijani military.
Earlier on Tuesday, the two sides accused each other of initiating fighting along their shared border.
“Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the districts of Kelbajar and Lachin,” Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement, adding that two Azerbaijani troops were wounded.
The ministry said Azerbaijani troops “stopped the enemy’s advance, surrounded and detained Armenian servicemen.”
The country’s foreign ministry said Armenia “is deliberately mounting tensions and is not interested in ensuring peace and security in the region.”
Armenia’s defense ministry said Azerbaijani forces tried to “break through” the border before being repelled.
The European Union called on both sides to cease hostilities.
“Call for urgent de-escalation and full cease-fire,” European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.
“Challenging situation in region — EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus,” he added.
Armenia appealed to ally Russia for military support under the Collective Security Treaty Organization pact, which obliges Moscow to protect it in the event of a foreign invasion.
“Given that there was an attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory, we appeal to the Russian Federation to protect Armenia’s territorial integrity,” said Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.
Since last year’s war, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported occasional exchanges of fire, sparking fears of another flare-up in their territorial dispute.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan said the situation along their border remained tense with clashes ongoing on Tuesday evening.
On Sunday, they traded accusations of opening fire at their border near Karabakh.
The day before, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said the only road connecting Armenia to the separatist territory — the Lachin Corridor — was briefly closed due to an incident between the two sides.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia Azerbaijan war

Egypt reiterates need for foreign forces to leave Libya

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Cairo will spare no effort in meeting the Libyan people’s aspiration for a secure and prosperous country free of any illegal foreign presence, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said during a meeting with Musa Al-Koni, vice president of the Libyan Presidential Council.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said Shoukry stressed Cairo’s full commitment to achieving stability and development in Libya.

Hafez added that Shoukry stressed the need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on time next month, and for all foreign forces to leave Libya as soon as possible.

Al-Koni expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s role in supporting stability in Libya.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Libya

Iran enacts population law seen to limit women’s health care

AFP

  • The law renders reproductive screening optional, imposes restrictions on abortion and limits access to contraception, while providing added benefits to families with more children
  • The law has been criticised by United Nations experts, as well as by women's rights activists and other rights groups
AFP

TEHRAN: A law aimed at boosting Iran’s population came into force on Tuesday after concerns were raised that it would limit women’s access to reproductive health care.
The “Youthful Population and Protection of the Family” legislation was approved by parliament in October and entered into effect by notification from President Ebrahim Raisi.
The law renders reproductive screening optional, imposes restrictions on abortion and limits access to contraception, while providing added benefits to families with more children.
It also tasks public broadcasters with producing content that encourages women to have more children and denounces celibacy or abortion.
About 46.6 percent of Iran’s population of 83 million is under 30 years old, according to the latest data published in 2019 by the national statistics office.
The population under 30 has dropped since 2010 however at a negative rate of 3.24 percent.
According to the World Bank, Iran’s population growth rate has sharply declined from over four percent in the early 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020.
The law has been criticized by United Nations experts, as well as by women’s rights activists and other rights groups.
“The consequences of this law will be crippling for women and girls’ right to health,” the UN experts said in a statement on Tuesday.
They added that it “represents an alarming and regressive U-turn by a government that had been praised for progress on the right to health.”
On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said the law “further violates women’s rights to sexual and reproductive health and puts women’s health and lives at risk.”
It called on Iran to “immediately repeal the provisions that restrict human rights.”
In an interview with ISNA news agency, Afrouz Safarifard, an official in Iran’s social security organization, warned the new measures could lead to more children being born with congenital defects.
Masoud Mardani, a member of Iran’s national AIDS committee, cautioned on November 9 that the law would contribute to an increase in HIV infections and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Reform activist Azar Mansouri was also cited in domestic media as warning that the bill would lead to increased illegal abortions, saying these would harm women above all.
Following the 1988 Iran-Iraq war, the authorities in Tehran considered various birth control policies and in 1993 encouraged couples to have only two children, a move that quickly yielded results.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei subsequently declared the adoption of child control policies an “error,” describing population growth as an indicator of “national strength.”
“If God wills it, the population of the country will reach 150 million,” he said in 2018.
Early this month, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf defended the law, saying it would support “young couples and mothers.”

Topics: Iran women Law reproductive healthcare population

Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: More than 130 members of the Houthi militia were killed in Al-Bayda and Marib in Yemen over the past 24 hours, the Arab coalition was quoted by TV news channel Al-Arabiya as saying on Tuesday.  

The bloc also destroyed 16 military vehicles belonging to the militias in both governorates. 

It also said four operations targeted the Houthis in support of Yemeni forces on the west coast and to protect civilians, the coalition said. 

Topics: Yemen

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike

Arab News

  • 2019 strike, exposed by New York Times, killed 80 people, many of them women and children
Arab News

LONDON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III has ordered the military’s top commander for the Middle East to brief him on details of a 2019 airstrike that killed dozens of women and children in Syria, the Pentagon said.

Austin requested the briefing after allegations by the New York Times that top officers and civilian officials sought to conceal the casualties of the strike, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The 2019 strike, exposed by the NYT over the weekend, took place in the town of Baghuz, in Daesh’s last holdout before the end of its so-called caliphate.

A drone controller witnessed a jet drop a bomb on what the operator estimated to be 50 women and children, but the military has now admitted that 80 people were killed, dozens of them women and children.

“Who dropped that?” a confused analyst typed on a secure chat system being used by those monitoring the drone, two people who reviewed the chat log recalled. The NYT reported that another responded: “We just dropped on 50 women and children.”

Two more large bombs were dropped on the crowd, wiping out anyone who survived the initial blast.

It is one of the highest civilian casualty incidents in the international coalition’s war against Daesh, but it had never been publicly acknowledged by military officials.

Despite legal officers immediately reporting the incident up the chain of command, a thorough investigation into the bombing was never conducted.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of US Central Command — which oversaw the air war in Syria — will “brief (Austin) more specifically on that particular airstrike” and its handling, the Pentagon said.

Kirby refused to comment on the strike in a press briefing. “I’m not going to relitigate a strike that happened back in March of 2019,” he said, instead emphasizing and defending US procedures intended to mitigate harm against civilians.

“No military in the world works as hard as we do to avoid civilian casualties,” Kirby said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t always get it right. We don’t. We work hard to avoid civilian harm. We also want to take a look at ourselves.”

Last week, after the NYT sent its findings to US Central Command, it acknowledged the attack for the first time and admitted that it killed 80 people.

Human rights advocates expressed outrage on Monday at the strike and the military’s handling of it, and called on Congress to open an independent investigation.

Topics: Syria US Daesh Anti-Daesh coalition

