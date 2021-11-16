CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed by phone the latest developments regarding construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant and a Russian industrial zone east of Port Said.
The nuclear plant will be Egypt’s first, with capacity of 4,800 megawatts, following the signing of an agreement with Russian company Rosatom for its construction in the city of El-Dabaa on the shores of the Mediterranean.
The industrial zone will cover 5 million square meters and aim to attract Russian investments and industries.
Bassam Rady, spokesman for Egypt’s presidency, said El-Sisi and Putin discussed economic, industrial and energy cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.
Rady added that Putin stressed Russia’s keenness to continue promoting bilateral cooperation, and the importance he attaches to regular consultations with El-Sisi on regional and international issues. Putin expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s mediating role in regional crises.
El-Sisi, Putin discuss nuclear plant, industrial zone
https://arab.news/j3768
El-Sisi, Putin discuss nuclear plant, industrial zone
- The industrial zone will cover 5 million square meters and aim to attract Russian investments and industries
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed by phone the latest developments regarding construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant and a Russian industrial zone east of Port Said.