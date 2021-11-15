You are here

Macron, Putin agree on 'de-escalation' of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated.
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated.
  • Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis
  • Putin promised Macron that “he will raise the topic” with Belarus President
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border where migrants have been massing had to be de-escalated, Macron's office said.

Tensions have soared since last week as coordinated efforts by migrants to cross from Belarus into EU member Poland were thwarted by Polish border guards.

After a telephone conversation lasting one hour and 45 minutes between Macron and Putin, the Elysee palace said that "it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days".

Putin promised Macron that “he will raise the topic” with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Elysee said.

Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

The European Union meanwhile vowed Monday to press ahead with sanctions targeting the regime of Lukashenko.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, Belarusian state media said.

Citing a Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidency, the Belta state news agency said the two leaders spoke for around an hour.

It is Lukashenko's first phone call with a Western leader since he suppressed mass anti-government protests against him last summer.

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner
BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to draw up more sanctions on shadowy Russian mercenary group Wagner over its involvement in a string of hotspots, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.
The private military outfit, which Western capitals see as closely linked to the Kremlin, has been tied to conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.
“There is consensus to move forward in order to take restrictive measures against this group,” Josep Borrell said after a meeting in Brussels.
He said the sanction proposals will now be drafted by European Union experts and discussed further when foreign ministers meet again in December.
EU member France has been spearheading the moves to target Wagner.
Paris fiercely opposes a reported deal between the group and Mali’s military junta to send 1,000 contractors to the jihadist-hit country.
Already last year, the EU blacklisted Wagner’s alleged financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, over the group’s involvement in Libya.
The Kremlin denies it has ties to the mercenary firm.
In addition to targeting Wagner, France also pushed EU counterparts to move forward on sanctioning Mali’s military leadership in the wake of their coup.
Borrell said foreign ministers agreed to set up a legal framework that would allow Brussels to target those blocking a transition back to civilian rule.
The move comes after West African regional group ECOWAS this month slapped individual members of the military junta ruling Mali since the August 2020 seizure of power.

Updated 15 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  Politicians lambast Brussels amid standoff at Polish border with Belarus
Updated 15 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian President Sergio Mattarella criticized “incoherence” in Europe over the reception of Afghan refugees into the EU, and expressed “dismay” at the situation at the border between Belarus and Poland, where around 2,000 people are trying to enter the bloc.

During a speech given in Siena at a ceremony for the opening of the local university’s 781st academic year, Mattarella praised the institution’s “significant” decision to take in a number of Afghan students.

He contrasted it with what he called a “strange misalignment, incoherence and contradiction in many parts of Europe with respect to the principles of the EU, between proclamations of solidarity (for Afghans) and a refusal to receive them,” referring to the standoff playing out between Warsaw and Minsk.

“What is happening at the EU border is disconcerting,” Mattarella said, adding that it “contrasts the intentions of the founders of the EU” and shows “a huge and surprising gap with the founding principles of the EU.”

Mattarella’s remarks follow repeated criticism by the Italian government of the EU’s attitude towards migrants.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Enzo Amendola told Arab News he believes that “the behavior of Belarus must be sanctioned in the most firm way. I believe that the EU must act, and offer concrete solidarity to both Poland and Lithuania.”

At the last European Council meeting in Brussels, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that “the management of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has demonstrated the EU’s poverty on migration.

“Europe, united by many principles, is unable to tackle the problem and this is a thorn in the very existence of the bloc,” he added.

Updated 15 November 2021
AP

  • In Grande-Synthe the migrants, including some families with young children, have converged on the site of a former industrial complex
  • Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

PARIS: At least 1,500 migrants are living in tents on a muddy lot in northern France as growing numbers of people fleeing Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries seek to traverse the English Channel and reach the UK, according to aid workers.
In Grande-Synthe, a town east of the port city of Calais, the migrants — including some families with young children — have converged on the site of a former industrial complex. Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area, risks associated with the fast approaching winter and deepening tensions between migrants and traffickers that often turn violent.
France’s interior minister and Britain’s home secretary were scheduled to speak Monday about the situation.
With its ports and tunnel to cross the English Channel, northern France has always been a magnet for people seeking to cross to Britain, fueled by traffickers’ promises of a better life there. The crossings are a source of friction between the UK and France, with British officials saying France should to more to stop boats leaving. France, meanwhile, says Britain should do more to help French authorities manage the migrants and stop traffickers.
The families and young men, meanwhile, keep coming. Those clustered in Grande Synthe are primarily Iraqi Kurds propelled via trafficking networks, according to Yann Manzi, founder of aid group Utopia 56. Most are trying to cross in small inflatable boats, because police have made it harder to sneak onto trucks and ferries.
They are “packed in” at the camp in Grande Synthe, and “more and more desperate” as the weather worsens, making boat crossings riskier, he said.
More than 23,000 people have reached the UK in small boats across the English Channel this year, including 1,185 on Thursday, a record for a single day. In addition, thousands more were rescued at sea by French maritime authorities.
“We have a problem which is that they are coming from France and in the end, if the French authorities will not or cannot control those departures it is very difficult for us to turn them back at sea,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin rebuffed Johnson’s criticism on Monday, telling BFM-TV that “we don’t need lectures from our British friends who are our allies, but I would like to remind them that we are neither their collaborators nor their auxiliaries.”
Local authorities in northern France have been warning for months that migrants keep coming to Calais and to the forest in Grande-Synthe, east of Dunkirk.
Many of the migrants in the port area want to cross the channel to seek refugee status, look for economic opportunity or because of family and community ties. French authorities say another big draw is lax British rules toward migrants without residency papers.
“It’s the state’s responsibility,” said the mayor of the town of Grande-Synthe, Martial Beyaert, of the dire conditions in which the migrants have lived for weeks. He told BFM-TV that he repeatedly ask the government to help and set up reception clusters along the coast and cap the number of inhabitants in each shelter at 100 or 150.
“With that and with the help of humanitarian associations, we could somewhat improve conditions,” Beyaert said.

Updated 15 November 2021
AP

  • Interior minister Priti Patel said intelligence officials had increased the threat from "substantial" to "severe"
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Liverpool attack was a "stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant"
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

LIVERPOOL: Britain raised its terrorism threat level on Monday after a deadly explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool in an attack involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver.
Interior minister Priti Patel said intelligence officials had increased the threat from “substantial” to “severe” — the second-highest level meaning an attack is highly likely.
Patel said the decision was made because Sunday’s blast, which destroyed a taxi and killed a passenger outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, was the second incident in a month.
Last month, veteran British MP David Amess was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England, in an attack that prosecutors said had a “terrorist connection.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Liverpool attack was a “stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant.”
“But what yesterday showed us all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism. We will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts,” he added.
Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in northwest England, said the motive for the Liverpool attack was unclear.
But he told reporters that the improvised explosive device, which ignited in the cab, turning it into a fireball, was “built by the passenger” who died. Jackson added that it was being treated as a “terrorist incident.”
The explosion came just minutes before a Remembrance Sunday service at nearby Liverpool Cathedral, prompting speculation the event was the intended target.
“We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry, which we are pursuing,” said Jackson.
Three men aged 21, 26 and 29 were arrested under the Terrorism Act soon after the explosion in the nearby Kensington area of the city and were taken for questioning.
A fourth man, aged 20, was detained earlier on Monday, Jackson said, adding that “significant items” had been found at a second address in Sefton Park, near Kensington.
The blast and fireball sent thick smoke into the air just seconds before Britain fell silent in tribute to its war dead and military veterans at 1100 GMT.
There was immediate praise for the taxi driver, who reportedly locked the passenger — a man — inside the cab after growing suspicious about his intentions.
The passenger had wanted to go to the annual service at Liverpool’s Anglican cathedral, according to UK media quoting investigators and friends of the cabbie.
But road closures forced the taxi to detour and they ended up at the nearby hospital, where the bomb went off just after the driver had escaped, the Daily Mail reported.
Johnson, who convened a government emergencies and contingencies meeting in response to the blast, said it appeared the driver “did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery.”
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said: “The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.
“We knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on,” she told BBC radio.
Jackson gave few details but said the taxi driver picked up the passenger from the Kensington area.
“As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital, an explosion occurred from within the car. This quickly engulfed it in flames,” he added.
“Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab. He’s been treated for his injuries that he sustained and he’s now been released from hospital.”
Some 2,000 people attended the religious service of remembrance, one of the biggest outside London, and a military parade, according to the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
Senior Conservative politician Oliver Dowden said the driver’s actions contrasted with “the cowardice of terrorist attacks.”
“Clearly we’ll have to see exactly what happened there,” the ruling party’s co-chairman told Sky News, stressing reports of the driver’s response had to be confirmed.
“But if that is the case, that’s another example of true bravery and courage,” Dowden said.
The scene at the hospital remained cordoned off on Monday, as did the streets around the two properties under investigation, where forensics officers in white suits were seen.
Britain had downgraded its terrorism threat level from “severe” to “substantial” in February. It had been raised last November after a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna and several attacks in France. All were blamed on Islamist extremists.

Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British woman who joined Daesh and was later imprisoned for terror offenses has said she regrets joining the terrorist group and bringing her young son to Syria.

Tareena Shakil, who is known in Britain for her love of reality TV, traveled to Syria via Turkey in 2014 to join Daesh.

She returned to Britain a year later but was arrested immediately at Heathrow Airport and jailed for joining the group. Shakil remains the only woman to have been imprisoned by the UK for joining Daesh.

She had originally told her family that she was traveling to Turkey for a holiday with her son, but crossed into Syria.

Now released from jail after serving less than half of her six-year sentence, Shakil, 31, told ITV: “If I could go back I would have come back.”

She admitted that she understood the nature of Daesh before joining. “I was aware of violence that had taken place at the hands of Isis (Daesh). I can’t lie and say that I didn’t because it was everywhere,” she said.

“Being aware of horrific things that were happening in that place and still deciding to run away, not just on your own, with your child — I understand that is hard for people to understand. And to just say you didn’t pay much attention to it, but that’s what it was — I just, I didn’t.”

While in Syria, Shakil was pictured holding an AK-74 rifle, and she frequently posted on Twitter to call on people to take up arms alongside Daesh.

In one post, she said: “If people don’t like the current events in Sham (Syria) take to arms and not the keyboard.”

She told ITV: “It’s not something that I’m happy about now looking back, but at the time the only thing I can say is that I was far from the best version of myself.”

The issue of Daesh returnees is a hot-button issue in the UK, as high-profile recruits such as Shamima Begum continue to lobby the government and public to allow their return.

Some argue that leaving them in Kurdish-administered camps in Syria represents a long-term security threat to Britain, while the government has remained steadfast in its view that it will not bring home Daesh recruits if it can help it, citing the immediate security of the public.

Speaking on the issue of Daesh returnees, Shakil said: “I can’t say: ‘Don’t bring them back’ — that makes me a hypocrite because I’ve been in a very similar situation.

“It’s not the same situation because I escaped. There may be reasons these people didn’t escape. It’s not easy to escape from there — it’s life and death, not everybody has it in them.”

