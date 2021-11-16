You are here

India's homegrown social media network Koo on rise after Twitter feud

Koo has risen to prominence on the country’s social media scene after months of disputes between Indian authorities and technology companies, including Twitter and Facebook. (Reuters/File Photo)
Koo has risen to prominence on the country’s social media scene after months of disputes between Indian authorities and technology companies, including Twitter and Facebook. (Reuters/File Photo)
India's homegrown social media network Koo on rise after Twitter feud

Koo has risen to prominence on the country’s social media scene after months of disputes between Indian authorities and technology companies, including Twitter and Facebook. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Koo recently witnessed a raft of Indian Cabinet ministers, government agencies, and right-wing celebrities opening accounts
LONDON: India’s pro-government social networking service Koo has risen to prominence on the country’s social media scene after months of disputes between Indian authorities and technology companies, including Twitter and Facebook.

Koo recently witnessed a raft of Indian Cabinet ministers, government agencies, and right-wing celebrities opening accounts to support the homegrown app, in the process bringing millions of followers with them.

According to its co-founder, Aprameya Radhakrishna, the platform, with its bird logo and scrolling feeds of 400-character posts, had positioned itself as something more “nationalistic and populist” and was becoming increasingly popular among users in India.

One reason, he said, was that the app catered for native languages such as Hindi, unlike Twitter that was dominated by English. And he pointed out that Koo would never defy a government order to take down content, or censor and even silence a national leader.

Although unlikely to overtake Twitter anytime soon, Koo has offered a more-pliant, social media alternative that has been embraced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-wing supporters.

Earlier this year, the Indian government became embroiled in a feud with social media giants, such as Twitter and Facebook, over what it claimed was the firms’ failure to comply with legal rules which the companies argued went against freedom of speech and expression.

In May, New Delhi police visited two Twitter offices to seek more information about the firm’s rationale in labeling a tweet by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson as “manipulated media.”

After months of argument, Twitter began complying with some of the rules after veiled threats that tech companies may no longer be allowed to operate in the country.

In August, Twitter blocked the official account of India’s largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress, in a move that the ruling government claimed was an “act of respecting the country’s law.”

Topics: media social media India Koo Twitter

Prince Harry issues action against fake news on social media

Prince Harry issues action against fake news on social media
Prince Harry issues action against fake news on social media

Prince Harry issues action against fake news on social media
LONDON: Prince Harry has helped a US thinktank to compile a report calling for the media industry to adopt guidelines against fake news. 

The Duke of Sussex contributed to the report, titled “The Aspen Commission on Information Disorder,” with the Aspen Institute.

Aimed at tackling “the growing mis- and disinformation problem in technology, media and social media,” the report was researched and written by 15 commissioners and three co-chairmen, including policy experts, researchers, former public officials, and representatives from the media and tech industries.

The recommendations, which focused mainly on the US, include requiring social media platforms to disclose information about content moderation practices and advertising, as well as disclosing certain types of data to qualified researchers who are conducting research in the public interest.

The commission also called for “substantial” investment in local journalism, more diverse workforces at social media companies, holding misinformation super-spreaders to account, and creating a US government “national response strategy” for tackling misinformation.

Alongside Prince Harry, other notable names appeared to have participated in the research, including famed US TV journalist Katie Couric and Kathryn Murdoch, who co-founded the Quadrivium Foundation with her husband James Murdoch.

Last week, Prince Harry said he had warned the chief executive of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 US Capitol riots that the social media site was being used to stage political unrest in Washington, D.C. 

The prince described online misinformation as a “global humanitarian issue.”

Prince Harry also accused other social media sites such as Facebook of misleading “billions of people” with COVID-19 and climate change misinformation.

Topics: media social media fake news Prince Harry

L'Oréal Middle East moving toward digital and data-driven marketing

Mehdi Moutaoukil, L’Oréal Middle East’s chief marketing officer (L) spoke to Arab News about digital marketing at the brand. (Supplied/Shutterstock)
Mehdi Moutaoukil, L’Oréal Middle East’s chief marketing officer (L) spoke to Arab News about digital marketing at the brand. (Supplied/Shutterstock)
L'Oréal Middle East moving toward digital and data-driven marketing

Mehdi Moutaoukil, L’Oréal Middle East’s chief marketing officer (L) spoke to Arab News about digital marketing at the brand. (Supplied/Shutterstock)
  • Global cosmetics company delivers triple-digit growth with e-commerce compensating for almost half of the brick and mortar losses, CMO says
DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic saw brick-and-mortar stores drop their shutters and pivot to online channels. Although online sales in some categories were slow, consumers were quick to adopt due to a lack of in-store options during the COVID-19 lockdown. But the e-commerce trend continued even as restrictions were lifted owing to the convenience and quick delivery times.

The global beauty industry, which generates SR1.9 trillion ($500 billion) in annual sales, saw a weak first quarter in 2020 with widespread store closures, according to a 2020 report by McKinsey & Company. From producing hand sanitizers to introducing innovative ways of shopping online, beauty brands had to change the way they market themselves.

With this as the backdrop, Arab News spoke to Mehdi Moutaoukil, L’Oréal Middle East’s CMO about e-commerce, digitization, and the way forward.

Tell us about L’Oréal’s presence in the e-commerce space prior to the pandemic.

As a digital-first company, e-commerce has been an integral part of L’Oréal’s consumer journey well before the pandemic. As the No. 1 beauty group in the market, we were the first movers in beauty to develop long-standing strategic partnerships with key e-commerce players to grow the e-beauty category and elevate the consumer experience.

We also invested very early, before COVID-19, in our capabilities to be able to build this channel in the region, both from a people as well as tools and technology perspective.

How did that strategy change during and post-COVID?

The pandemic accelerated our e-commerce business, especially during the lockdown period. Last year, we delivered triple-digit growth with e-commerce compensating for almost half of the brick and mortar losses. We also upskilled our entire organization’s digital skills and launched more direct-to-consumer platforms such as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

Since then, we have continued the e-commerce momentum, and today all our brands are available online on key e-commerce platforms such as Noon, Amazon, Namshi, Ounass, Sephora, Lookfantastic, Basharacare, Boutiquaat, and others. We have also developed personalized beauty experiences that are powered by artificial intelligence tools, providing consumers with access to the latest beauty innovations that allow them to discover, try and purchase the products they love.

During the pandemic, it was also imperative for us to remain connected to our consumers, so we ensured that we maintained a communication channel by launching a platform called Beauty Tracker in March 2020. It served as an effective tool allowing us to connect with our consumers on an ongoing basis via focus groups or personalized one-on-one sessions. These interactions allowed us to take a deep dive into consumers’ shifting perceptions on beauty, the challenges they were facing, their underlying expectations from brands, and their evolving beauty requirements.

Can you share some insights with regards to in-store versus online shopping?

53 percent of consumers in the GCC countries have spent more time browsing and shopping online during the pandemic and they expressed that they would continue to shop online post the pandemic.

E-commerce is now well established in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as 72 percent of GCC consumers have purchased more beauty products online since the beginning of the pandemic (versus 79 percent offline) and is poised to stay as a key channel for beauty.

In September, with the progress achieved due to the vaccine rollout, we witnessed the bounce-back of brick-and-mortar shopping in the beauty category, mainly in the UAE. But, there have not been any direct consequences on digital purchases, which have remained stable over that period.

Today, online and offline shoppers demand an omnichannel experience, and the path of purchase has now merged. Consumers across the GCC expect personalized digital experiences and quick online services, which have played an integral role in their decision-making process when purchasing products as well as their overall shopping journey. We have noticed this increased demand amongst millennials and the Gen Z generation.

Online shoppers are also now demanding faster delivery, which is why players such as Namshi and Bloomingdale’s are offering same-day delivery and Ounass is delivering within a few hours. Moreover, online consumers are demanding a more expansive assortment locally to avoid longer shipping times of products from overseas.

What are some of the initiatives L’Oréal introduced based on these insights?

We have been committed to delivering the in-store experience to the customers’ doorsteps while preserving the experience and try-on component. For instance, we launched digital try-ons across our beauty brands’ websites such as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and Lancôme where consumers are able to try makeup virtually. We have implemented the same concept with nail polish brand Essie with a virtual try-on salon that makes for a convenient and fun online shopping experience.

As per Modiface, the augmented reality and AI company acquired by L’Oréal, try-ons usage was up five times during the pandemic with twice the engagement and three times the conversion, which is a testament to the efficiency and likeability of this method amongst consumers.

Another key online service our luxury brands use is the ‘Online Concierge’ feature, which allows consumers to engage with our beauty advisors, get personalized recommendations on products as well as learn more about their key features. This service continues to be crucial as more and more people are accustomed to online shopping even after the pandemic.

What about L’Oréal’s in-store versus online sales?

The past few years have been integral to the group’s digital journey, and as we propel forward, our digital activation strategies will become more and more data optimized. E-commerce sales are now above 27 percent of our sales globally and we are investing to be ready for when e-commerce represents 50 percent of all sales. That does not prevent the group from running on both feet as brick-and-mortar channels are picking up at 17.8 percent and reinventing themselves.

How would you sum up L’Oréal’s marketing strategy during the last year?

In recent years, our overarching strategy across all our brands has been to adopt a personalized approach to beauty by leveraging research and development, technology, and AI to cater to the unique needs of all our consumers. We continuously evaluate the ecosystem in which our consumers operate and adapt our marketing strategy in line with their evolving beauty requirements.

We have also shifted more towards digital in our marketing strategy over the past few years due to the massive shift in the consumer journey, which is now largely on mobile and web. We have been creating consumer engagement that is designed for digital-first and data-driven consumer decision journeys — with the right touchpoints and adapted content. This shift comes with the expansion of our direct-to-consumer channels and individual brand websites that have proven to be great touchpoints with our end consumers.

Topics: media L'Oreal digital marketing Data Marketing

Saudi influencer arrested by Qassim police for faking blackmail incident

After questioning from the police, the influencer admitted that the incident was fabricated to promote his account. (File/AFP)
After questioning from the police, the influencer admitted that the incident was fabricated to promote his account. (File/AFP)
Saudi influencer arrested by Qassim police for faking blackmail incident

After questioning from the police, the influencer admitted that the incident was fabricated to promote his account. (File/AFP)
  • The influencer in question is currently awaiting trial in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: A social media influencer who claimed that he had been blackmailed by a follower in exchange for money was arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province last week.

The influencer, whose name was not revealed, claimed that the blackmailer had a recorded clip of him in private stating sensitive issues and threatened to publish the clip to Twitter if he was not paid SR 500,000 ($133,000).

However, after questioning from the police, the influencer admitted that the incident was fabricated to promote his account.

Waleed bin Nayyef, a lawyer, told Arab News that the accused was transferred to the Public Prosecution branch in Qassim for spreading false news with the aim of provoking controversy.

“All celebrity followers should know that not everything that appears on social media is real. Rather, it may be a crime punishable by law, so all followers must be careful of what some celebrities publish, as well as beware of making the same mistakes” he said.

Salman Al-Ahmed, a social worker, explained how these incidents set dangerous precedents for younger influencers keen on going viral.

“Behaving this way will only encourage younger influencers to lie their way to fame too. The effect on people will be negative and society will suffer long-term damage,” Al-Ahmed said.

The influencer in question is currently awaiting trial in Saudi Arabia, where the law bans media outlets from reporting on the defendant’s name until after the case has been closed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia social media

MBC Studios teams up with US counterparts for 'Desert Warrior'

“Desert Warrior” is currently being filmed in NEOM and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The shooting began in September and is expected to continue for three months. (Supplied)
“Desert Warrior” is currently being filmed in NEOM and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The shooting began in September and is expected to continue for three months. (Supplied)
MBC Studios teams up with US counterparts for 'Desert Warrior'

“Desert Warrior” is currently being filmed in NEOM and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The shooting began in September and is expected to continue for three months. (Supplied)
  • Partners with JB Pictures and AGC Studios for Rupert Wyatt’s epic medieval epic starring Anthony Mackie and Aiysha Hart
RIYADH: MBC Studios, the production arm of MBC Group, has partnered with US-based JB Pictures and AGC Studios to produce “Desert Warrior,” an action-filled epic feature film set in 7th century Arabia.

“MBC Studios is proud to be working with such world-class talent across the board on ‘Desert Warrior’ — it is a testament to our ambition towards producing premium content for global audiences,” said Zeinab Abu Alsamh, general manager of MBC Studios KSA.

The movie’s all-star cast is led by Anthony Mackie and Aiysha Hart along with Sharlto Copley, Ghassan Massoud, Sami Bouajila, Lamis Ammar, Geza Rohrig, and Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley.

“The cast is a dream come true — a mix of Arab and non-Arab talent coming together to create an unforgettable movie and highlighting the rich culture we have here,” added Abu Alsamh.

British director Rupert Wyatt, known for films such as “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “The Mosquito Coast,” leads the screenplay, co-penned with Erica Beeney, David Self, and Academy Award nominee Gary Ross. The movie is produced by JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt of “Resident Evil” fame.

“Desert Warrior” is currently being filmed in NEOM and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The shooting began in September and is expected to continue for three months.

The feature film marks MBC Studios’ biggest-ever film production to date. It’s also the first tentpole film (a big-budget movie expected to generate significant revenue compensating the studio for its less profitable films) to be shot at NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

“Attracting a production of the scale of ‘Desert Warrior’ as our first feature film highlights the confidence the film industry has in our ability to deliver a seamless production experience,” said Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries at NEOM.

“Our fresh and diverse locations, world-class production team, and attractive incentives make NEOM a very appealing destination for screen production,” he added.

Topics: media film movie MBC MBC Studios

Study shows online hate speech increased 20 percent during pandemic 

Facebook gave estimates for the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform last week. (File/AFP)
Facebook gave estimates for the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform last week. (File/AFP)
Study shows online hate speech increased 20 percent during pandemic 

Facebook gave estimates for the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform last week. (File/AFP)
  • Research by anti-bullying charity Ditch The Label found that online hate speech in both the UK and the US rose by 20 percent since the start of the pandemic
LONDON: Research by anti-bullying charity Ditch The Label found that online hate speech in both the UK and the US rose by 20 percent since the start of the pandemic and increased around major events. 

Ditch The Label, together with digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, reviewed 263 million online conversations on social media platforms, blogs and forums between 2019 and mid-2021.

The study found 50.1 million discussions about, or examples of, racist hate speech during that period, most of which was targeted at the respective Asian populations, with an increase of 1,662 percent in anti-Asian hate speech last year, compared to 2019.

The study also found that these conversations increased dramatically around major news events, such as the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus disease outbreak a pandemic in March 2020, the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020 in the US, and the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK in March 2021.

The CEO of Ditch the Label, Dr. Liam Hackett, said: “It is clear that online hate speech has reached an all-time high and, to some communities, is at an unbearable extreme.

“By far, the most alarming data surrounds abuse directed towards marginalised communities, with a deep intensity surrounding racism and Asian hate.”

He added that boredom and a feeling that people do not “have control of their lives” during the pandemic led to a “perfect storm” for online abuse. 

Facebook gave estimates for the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform last week, saying such content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views on the site in the third quarter.

A similar number was observed on Instagram, where bullying and harassment content was seen between 5 and 6 times per 10,000 views.

The UK government has been taking steps to mitigate the prevalence of online hate. 

In October, the government-approved regulator for broadcasting and telecommunications, Ofcom, announced that it will soon be given the power to impose fines of up to £18 million ($24.197 million), or 10 percent of annual turnover, on big tech companies that fail to protect their users from online harm.

Topics: online online abuse Facebook #covid-19

