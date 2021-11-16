You are here

English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament
Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq gives evidence during a parliamentary hearing at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on sport governance at Portcullis House in London on Tuesday. (AP)
English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament
  • “Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes, I do," said Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire — England's most successful cricket club
  • Racism complaints that led to Yorkshire launching an investigation in September 2020 reached the British Parliament
LONDON: English cricket was forced to confront its racist culture on Tuesday when former player Azeem Rafiq testified through tears at a parliamentary hearing but with a determination to expose the Islamophobia and bullying he suffered for more than a decade.
“Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes, I do,” said Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire — England’s most successful cricket club.
“I hope in five years’ time we are going to see a big change, that I did something far bigger than any runs or any wickets I got.”
Racism complaints that led to Yorkshire launching an investigation in September 2020 reached the British Parliament after the report that dismissed some abuse as “friendly banter” led to no immediate departures from the club’s hierarchy and was not publicly released.
Rafiq told legislators that Yorkshire teammates used an offensive term referencing his Pakistani heritage and that the leadership at the 33-time winners of the English county championship failed to act on the racism.
“Pretty early on, (for) me and other people from an Asian background,” Rafiq told a House of Commons select committee overseeing sport, “there were comments such as, ‘You lot sit there near the toilets,’ ‘Elephant washers.’ The word P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the institution from the leaders and no one stamped it out.”
Asked if he thought cricket was institutionally racist in the country, Rafiq responded: “Yes, I do.”
Two former players at Essex have recently also said they were racially abused at that club, whose chairman resigned las week over the use of racist language at a board meeting four years ago.
Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said he felt “isolated, humiliated at times” by his treatment at Yorkshire during two spells playing for the club from 2008 to 2018.
During testimony, Rafiq also made fresh claims of racial discrimination against former England internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Alex Hales and Gary Ballance who are accused of using the offensive abbreviation of Pakistani toward him.
“For any part I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire, I apologize unreservedly,” Bresnan said.
Rafiq said Ballance’s use of “Kevin” as a blanket derogatory term for all people of color was “an open secret in the England dressing room” and Hales called his dog Kevin because it was black.
“It’s disgusting how much of a joke it was,” Rafiq said.
As a graduate of the Yorkshire academy, Rafiq recalled Hoggard told Asian players “you lot sit over there” and referred to them as “elephant washers.”
Rafiq has also said former England captain Michael Vaughan said “there’s too many of you lot” at a 2009 game for Yorkshire. Vaughan denies saying it.
Yorkshire said last month that it would not take any disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives despite a report upholding seven of the 43 allegations that Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying. Only recently have the chairman and chief executive resigned.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches over its “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism faced by Rafiq, while sponsors are ending deals, including kit supplier Nike.
“I agree that the handling of the report indicates issues around institutional racism,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison told legislators.
Rafiq said he was being talked about as a captain of Yorkshire before reporting his concerns in 2017. Then Rafiq said board minutes said he was “a problem, a troublemaker and an issue that needs to be resolved.”
That followed a 2017 preseason tour when Rafiq said he suffered abuse from a teammate in front of others.
“Gary Ballance walks over and goes, ‘Why are you talking to him? You know he’s a P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk).’ Or, ‘He’s not a sheikh, he’s got no oil,’” Rafiq testified.
Two weeks ago, Ballance, a former England cricketer, admitted to using a racial slur against Rafiq when they were teammates at Yorkshire, but said that was in the context of friends saying offensive things to each other.
In a written submission to the hearing, Rafiq claimed that Yorkshire “protected” Ballance by allowing him to miss drug hair sample tests to avoid sanctions.
“When he failed a recreational drug test and was forced to miss some games,” Rafiq said, “the club informed the public he was missing games because he was struggling with anxiety and mental health issues.”
At one point the committee had to break for several minutes after Rafiq grappled with the emotions of recounting painful experiences.
The Pakistan-born Rafiq, who is Muslim, described his distressing first experience of alcohol at the age of 15 after being asked about his drinking.
“I got pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat,” the 30-year-old Rafiq said. “I (then) didn’t touch alcohol until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to do that to fit in. I wasn’t perfect. There are things I did which I felt I had to do to achieve my dreams.
“I deeply regret that but it has nothing to do with racism. When I spoke I should have been listened to. The game as a whole has a problem, with listening to the victim. There is no ‘yeah, but’ with racism; there is no ‘two sides’ to racism.”

Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2022 World Cup with narrow victory over Vietnam

The win leaves Saudi Arabia in a fantastic position, three points clear of Australia at the top of Group B, and on course for the World Cup in Qatar. (Twitter: @Saudi_NT)
The win leaves Saudi Arabia in a fantastic position, three points clear of Australia at the top of Group B, and on course for the World Cup in Qatar. (Twitter: @Saudi_NT)
Updated 16 November 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2022 World Cup with narrow victory over Vietnam

The win leaves Saudi Arabia in a fantastic position, three points clear of Australia at the top of Group B, and on course for the World Cup in Qatar. (Twitter: @Saudi_NT)
  • 1-0 win in Hanoi leaves the Green Falcons three clear at the top of their qualifying group, with every right to feel confident they can finish the job
Updated 16 November 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: For Saudi Arabia, the so-called “group of death” is proving to be anything but, as manager Herve Renard’s men on Tuesday edged ever closer to a place at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The day before, England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to record their biggest win in a competitive match in a century and a half of international football. It sparked a familiar debate about whether two teams at opposite ends of FIFA’s rankings should be sharing the same pitch at all, and laments about how tedious it all was.

There are no such debates in the Asian qualifying groups, as the road to world football’s showpiece event is rarely a smooth one for teams on its biggest continent, especially in the final round.

Yet Saudi Arabia are making it look relatively easy, and Tuesday’s victory over Vietnam in Hanoi was as comfortable as a 1-0 win is ever likely to be. For the most part, the Green Falcons held the Golden Stars at arm’s length and, except for a couple of minutes in the first half and a slightly nervy last five minutes, as you might expect in a game in the final stage of World Cup qualifiers, it was all fairly straightforward for the Saudis. Fans watching back home might not have had much to get excited about in this particular game but they should be starting to feel very good about what is happening on the road to Qatar.

It was not a pretty game but then that is true of many World Cup qualifiers. This is not a match that will live long in anyone’s memory, except perhaps that of Saleh Al-Shehri, who headed home the only goal after 30 minutes.

As a spectacle, this stop-start affair was not anything to write home about, as it became the kind of game that just has to be negotiated safely. Sometimes in international football the journey is enjoyable and thrilling but sometimes it is simply all about getting to where you need to go — and this was definitely a case of the latter.

It leaves the team in a fantastic position, three points clear of Australia at the top of Group B, which few would have predicted as recently as the start of September. Remember, this was dubbed the group of death. Under Herve Renard, however, the Saudis have dropped just two points from their first six games. There have been all kinds of performances so far in the group: a thriller against China, a battle against Australia and a solid win over Oman.

Tuesday’s game was a little different, again: a tough trip to Vietnam to face a team that had lost five out of five and were desperate to end a dismal run. But in the past few months the Saudi fans have seen a team that can defend when it has to, has plenty of options going forward and, when the need arises, can grind out a win.

It looked early on like this one might be an exciting game as the Green Falcons started brightly but the quick breakthrough never quite came. Yet there is a mental strength in this team and, just when Vietnam started to threaten around the half-hour mark, Al-Shehri’s looping header from a fabulous Fahad Al-Muwallad cross took the wind out of their sails.

As against Australia in the goalless draw in Sydney last week, the defense once again looked solid enough despite injuries to key players. Mohammed Al-Yami impressed once more as the understudy to injured first-choice goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, and the holes left by the absent Abdullah Madu and Yasser Al-Shahrani were also filled well.

The only real cause for concern was the inability to kill the game off against opponents clearly low on confidence. When Al-Muwallad had the ball in the net with 15 minutes remaining, the game looked to be finished but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee, somewhat fortuitously from a Vietnamese point of view, for a foul during the build-up by Firas Al-Buraikan. That decision gave the home fans and team a lift but the visitors held firm.

There were a few signs of nerves in the final moments that came from the fact that one slip, one mistake at the back would cost the team two vital points, because a one-goal cushion was always going to feel a little uncomfortable at some point.

In the end, however, it was a deserved win for the Saudis and it means that they can relax for a little while until the qualification campaign resumes in January. Next up is a home game against Oman. It will be far from easy but offers a great opportunity to move onto 19 points, which after seven games would match the team’s total haul from 10 games on the road to Russia.

After that there are away games against Japan and China, before the group stage concludes with a home game against Australia. Most fans would have settled at this stage for just being in the top two, so to be three points clear at the top is impressive indeed.

Renard will be at pains to remind his players, the press and the fans that there is still work to do to reach Qatar. There is — but actually not as much as there might have been at this stage.

Pep Guardiola pays surprise visit to City Football Schools youngsters at Expo 2020 Dubai

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with young trainees from the City Football Schools at Expo 202 Dubai. (Supplied/City Football Schools)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with young trainees from the City Football Schools at Expo 202 Dubai. (Supplied/City Football Schools)
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News
Arab News

Pep Guardiola pays surprise visit to City Football Schools youngsters at Expo 2020 Dubai

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with young trainees from the City Football Schools at Expo 202 Dubai. (Supplied/City Football Schools)
  • Manchester City manager also visited the UAE and UK pavilions on his first trip to the expo site
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, made a surprise appearance at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, meeting with young footballers at the exhibition’s City Football Schools’ site.

Guardiola, the coach of the current Premier League champions, was visiting Dubai during the ongoing international break and following the club’s recent derby win over rivals Manchester United.

“It was such a surprise to see Pep Guardiola coming through the gate during the session,” said Mohammad, 8. “He’s the best manager in the world, and we got to play in front of him and speak with him which was so cool. I just hope he saw my step-overs.”

In his first visit to Expo 2020, the City coach visited the UAE’s pavilion before heading over to the UK’s pavilion in the Opportunity district to get a glimpse of the future of AI technology.

“It’s incredible and has been a wonderful experience to witness the energy of grassroots football here at Expo 2020 Dubai, and to see how the club connects with people around the world,” said Guardiola. “The enthusiasm for the game demonstrated by the next generation of aspiring players is marvellous.

“I was really happy to see the kids playing, and hopefully some of them will have the opportunity to train in Manchester in the future,” he added.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “It’s a privilege to have Pep Guardiola here on site today at Expo 2020 Dubai. Pep is one of the most inspirational coaches and innovative tacticians in the world, and we’re delighted to show him what the future may hold and for him to experience the Expo here in the UAE.”

UAE jiu-jitsu body in bid to break world record for largest training session

UAE jiu-jitsu body in bid to break world record for largest training session
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu body in bid to break world record for largest training session

UAE jiu-jitsu body in bid to break world record for largest training session
  • Brazilian president watches attempt, day of competition at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest training session.

The bid took place across 14 different sites in the country in collaboration with Palms Sports and the Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 and was aimed at highlighting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu and the sport’s positive impact on society.

The coordinated training sessions involved 2,700 athletes and were held simultaneously at locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. One of the sessions, staged at the Brazil pavilion, was attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, and the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE Fernando Igreja.

Bolsonaro’s visit on Monday to the jiu-jitsu lesson and part of the second day of the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, coincided with Brazil’s Republic Day.

Aside from the Expo venue, the other training sessions took place at nine schools in Abu Dhabi and four in Al Ain.

On the Guinness World Record attempt, Igreja said: “This initiative contributes to the consolidation of relations between the people of the UAE and Brazil and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.”

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAEJJF, said: “We were proud to organize the training sessions in 14 different locations simultaneously. The session at Expo 2020 Dubai was the highlight, and we hosted it in collaboration with the Brazil pavilion to coincide with the country’s Republic Day.

“In addition, we chose to organize the classes in 13 schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, based on our belief in the importance of promoting the sport among youth, who constitute the most important source of jiu-jitsu talent in the UAE.”

Lebanon and UAE face off in World Cup qualifier neither can afford to lose

Lebanon and UAE face off in World Cup qualifier neither can afford to lose
Updated 16 November 2021
John Duerden

Lebanon and UAE face off in World Cup qualifier neither can afford to lose

Lebanon and UAE face off in World Cup qualifier neither can afford to lose
  • Bert van Marwijk's men would be all but out of contention for a third-place finish, and a play-off spot, if they lose to the Cedars in Sidon
Updated 16 November 2021
John Duerden

Who imagined it would come to this? The immediate footballing future of the UAE is likely to be decided on the shores of the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

The Group A game against Lebanon, the sixth in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, was always likely to be a must-win for the UAE but the initial hope was that they would be battling for one of the top two spots in the group that provide an automatic place in Qatar. Instead, it is now a game the UAE cannot afford to lose if they are to have any realistic hope of finishing third and claiming a play-off spot.

After looking so good when the second round of qualification games concluded in June, The Whites have earned just three points from their first five games in the third round. It has been a huge disappointment for a team looking to return to the showpiece of world football for the first time since their 1990 debut.

Had Iran not scored two injury-time goals in Sidon last Thursday to beat Lebanon 2-1, Bert van Marwijk’s team, who are in fifth place in the group, would be five points behind the third-placed Cedars. As it is, the gap is just two.

That is the one positive aspect of the third round so far. With Iran and South Korea pulling away at the top of the group, the remaining four teams are clustered together with only three points separating Lebanon in third and Syria in sixth. Third place is still very much up for grabs even though the UAE has failed to win any of their five games so far, though there will need to be rapid improvement, starting with Tuesday.

There have been some excuses for the poor UAE showing so far, as injuries deprived the team of defenders in South Korea last week. Mahmoud Khamis, Shaheen Abdulrahman and Khalifa Al-Hammadi were all absent, as were Majed Hassan and Khalfan Mubarak in midfield, along with Fabio De Lima who, with a hamstring strain, was a big loss.

All teams have to deal with absences, however, and the UAE would have had no cause for complaint had they lost by four or five goals in South Korea instead of the 1-0 defeat. To make things worse, veteran defender Walid Abbas picked up a suspension.

The pressure is mounting on coach Van Marwijk if he is to have any hope of leading a third team to the World Cup finals, after taking the Netherlands there in 2010 and Australia eight years later. The Dutchman knows that victory on Tuesday is vital — not only for the much-needed points but also to give everyone a lift.

“Every game, we prepare the team to try to play to win, and if you give away the initiative too easily, like we did in the first half, it’s more difficult to win,” he said after the loss to South Korea. “Now we have to look to the next game and prepare for that.”

Lebanon will present a tough challenge, though they will not fly out of the blocks like the aggressive Koreans did. This is a team that is full of heart, very well organized and hardworking. On current form, it would be something of a surprise if the UAE manages to come away with a win, despite only losing once in 13 previous encounters.

Coach Ivan Hasek — who knows all about football in the UAE after several spells with clubs in the country, including a title-winning season with Shabab Al-Ahli in 2009 — has lifted Lebanon’s off-the-ball performance to the next level since taking charge during the summer. His team came within a whisker of beating Iran last week despite having just 29 percent of possession. In fact, in their five group games so far, they have had less of the ball than the opposition.

However they have been much more efficient than the UAE in terms of scoring, with four goals from only 10 shots in the past two games. The Whites, in contrast, have managed to score just three goals from 40 attempts in their five games so far.

This is a serious cause for concern, especially when you consider they have one of the best strikers in Asia in Ali Mabkhout. It has become increasingly clear that when the 31-year-old fails to score, so do the UAE.

He should have put the ball in the net against Lebanon in September during a 0-0 draw in Dubai that set the tone for this stage of the qualification campaign. That point delighted Lebanon but a similar result this week would not be quite so welcome this time as there is real belief that they can win.

This is a game that both teams now view a must-win in the battle for third place in the group. The UAE simply cannot afford to lose as it will leave their chances looking remote.

Sidon has never been a major destination on the Asian footballing map, especially for a coach such as Van Marwijk who has taken teams to the World Cup finals, but it could end up being a turning point for the Dutchman and his team, for better or for worse.

Historic King Fahd International Stadium set for major upgrade as Saudi Arabia bids for 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Next week, 58,000 fans will flock to the stadium for the final of the 2021 AFC Champions League between Al-Hilal and South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (Wikimedia Commons/على المزارقهر)
Next week, 58,000 fans will flock to the stadium for the final of the 2021 AFC Champions League between Al-Hilal and South Korea's Pohang Steelers. (Wikimedia Commons/على المزارقهر)
Updated 15 November 2021
Wael Jabir
Wael Jabir

Historic King Fahd International Stadium set for major upgrade as Saudi Arabia bids for 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Next week, 58,000 fans will flock to the stadium for the final of the 2021 AFC Champions League between Al-Hilal and South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (Wikimedia Commons/على المزارقهر)
  • The Riyadh venue's capacity will increase from 58,00 to 80,000, making it the joint-largest football stadium in the GCC
Updated 15 November 2021
Wael Jabir

RIYADH: Riyadh’s iconic King Fahd International Stadium is set to undergo major changes as Saudi Arabia pushes on with its bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

“King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia has marble and gold boxes and carpeted stands, but it has no memory or much of anything to say,” wrote Uruguayan novelist and poet Eduardo Galeano in his 1995 masterpiece “Football in Sun and Shadow” of the then only eight-year-old stadium.

The magical realist author might perhaps have been right at the time but, nearly three decades on, while the impressive gold lining in the VIP lounge and the marble slabs covering the walls and floors of its hallways remain features of this stunning venue, King Fahd International Stadium has also seen its fair share of historic moments and has many stories to tell.

It was here that Portuguese icons Joao Pinto and Fernando Couto lifted the 1989 FIFA Youth World Cup title, having beaten a Brazil side featuring the likes of Sonny Anderson and future world champion Leonardo. It was here that Diego Simeone and Claudio Caniggia scored in the final as Argentina beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to win the first FIFA Confederations Cup in 1992. It was also here at King Fahd International Stadium that Al-Hilal won the Asian Club Championship title in 2000, beating Japan’s Jubilo Iwata in the final. And the list goes on.

Now, as the Kingdom enters a new era with the materialization of its ambitious Vision 2030 transformation program, King Fahd International Stadium is receiving a substantial upgrade as it eyes securing what would be the jewel in its crown of landmark events. It is being nominated to host the opening and final matches of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, with the Kingdom leading the contenders to host Asia’s premier national team competition.

Next week, 58,000 fans will flock to the stadium for the final of the 2021 AFC Champions League between Al-Hilal and South Korea’s Pohang Steelers; a game that is set to decide the most successful club in Asian football history, as these teams share the current record of three Champions League titles each.

By the time 2027 rolls around, those same stands will accommodate 80,000 fans, making the ground with the iconic roof in the shape of 24 tents the joint-largest football stadium in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, explained project architect Musab Badahdah.

“The athletics track surrounding the pitch will be removed and the pitch itself will be lowered by eight meters, allowing for a supplemental lower tier of stands to be built, adding over 20,000 seats to the current capacity,” said Badahdah on the eve of the AFC delegation’s inspection visit to the site.

The delegation arrived in the Kingdom after completing a visit to Iran, one of the three other nations in contention to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Similar visits to Qatar and India will follow, as the Asian football governing body continues its evaluation process ahead of it selecting the host of its premier national team competition, which will next take place in China in 2023.

At the heart of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform its economy is a push for a modern and sustainable public transport network. And, as the capital’s leading sports venue, the King Fahd International Stadium will see its connectivity to the rest of the city boosted by the construction of a Riyadh Metro station just outside the venue. It is due to open in 2022. But car users will still find ample facilities, with more than 6,000 spaces available in the immediate vicinity, according to Badahdah.

Safety has been carefully considered, with the huge bowl boasting 57 exits distributed across its perimeter, with eight entry and exit ramps allowing the complete evacuation of 80,000 fans within seven minutes in case of emergency.

And unlike the traditional setup of most stadiums, with only home and away dressing rooms, Saudi Arabia’s national stadium has four identical and fully equipped dressing rooms with completely separate entry and exit pathways and warm-up areas, allowing for the smooth organization of back-to-back matches during major tournaments.

Saudi Arabia’s bid for 2027 lists three new stadiums: One in Riyadh, one in the nearby future city of Qiddiya, and one in the eastern port city of Dammam. But it is the national stadium, which will be 40 years old at the time of the tournament, that will be the centerpiece of the ambitious plans taking shape under the slogan “Forward for Asia.”

