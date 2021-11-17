Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia

You are here

Azerbaijani soldiers ride in the back of a truck through the town of Lachin on December 1, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a cease-fire at their border
MOSCOW: Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday seven of its soldiers were killed and another 10 wounded in border clashes with Armenia on Nov. 16.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a cease-fire at their border, the Armenian defense ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday decided to change its Sinai Peninsula International Peace Cooperation Business Implementation Plan and extend the dispatch period in Egypt.

Japan has contributed personnel to the Multinational Force and Observatory (MFO) since April 2019. Currently two Japanese military personnel are in Sharm el Sheikh in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. 

Japan helps to coordinate liaison with Egypt and Israel regarding the implementation of MFO’s war monitoring activities, and supports the promotion of dialogue and confidence building between the relevant authorities of both countries.

“The dispatch of personnel to the MFO contributes to the peace and stability of the Middle East, which is the ‘foundation of peace and prosperity’ of Japan. It is one of the practical examples of ‘proactive pacifism.’ In addition, we believe that it is meaningful for Japan to continue dispatching personnel because it will promote cooperation with other countries,” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

MFO is an international organization established based on the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty of 1979 and the Protocol of the Peace Treaty of 1981.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

MERRITT: Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada’s largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said on Tuesday.
Two days of torrential rain across the Pacific province of British Columbia touched off major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, Canada’s two biggest rail companies.
“All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior,” port spokesperson Matti Polychronis said.
At least one person was killed when a mudslide swept cars off Highway 99 near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 km) to the northeast of Vancouver.
Two people were missing and search and rescue crews were combing through the rubble, officials said.
Vancouver’s port moves C$550 million ($440 million) worth of cargo a day, ranging from automobiles and finished goods to essential commodities.
The floods temporarily shut down much of the movement of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, during a busy time for trains to haul grain to the port following the harvest.
Drought has sharply reduced the size of Canada’s crops this year, meaning a rail disruption of a few days may not create a significant backlog, a grain industry source told Reuters.
Del Dosdall, senior export manager at grain handler Parrish & Heimbecker, said he expected some rail services could be restored by the weekend. Another industry source said he expected the shutdown to last weeks.

Oil Pipelines Shut Down
Floods have also hampered pipelines. Enbridge Inc. shut a segment of a British Columbia natural gas pipeline as a precaution.
The storms also forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries up to 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta province to the Pacific coast.
Copper and coal miner Teck Resources Limited said the floods had disrupted movement of its commodities to its export terminals, while potash exporter Canpotex Ltd. said it was looking for alternatives to move the crop nutrient overseas.
Directly to the south of British Columbia, in the US state of Washington, heavy rain forced evacuations and cut off electricity for more than 150,000 households on Monday.
The US National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood in Mount Vernon, Washington, “due to the potential for a levee failure.”
Some areas of British Columbia received 8 inches (20 cm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.
Authorities in Merritt, some 120 miles (200 km) northeast of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as river waters rose quickly, but some were still trapped in their homes on Tuesday, said city spokesman Greg Lowis.
Snow blanketed the town on Tuesday and some cars could be seen floating in the flood waters up to 4 feet (1.22 m) deep.
The towns of Chilliwack and Abbotsford ordered partial evacuations.
Abbotsford also issued an emergency warning on Tuesday night, asking all residents to evacuate the Sumas Prairie region immediately as deteriorating conditions posed a significant threat to lives.
Rescuers equipped with diggers and body-sniffing dogs started clearing mounds of debris that have choked highways.
The landslides and floods come less than six months after a wildfires gutted an entire town in British Columbia as temperatures soared during a record-breaking heat dome, raising new worries about climate change.

NEW DELHI: Delhi shut down schools until further notice, urged people to work from home and banned non-essential trucks from entering the Indian capital due to dangerous levels of air pollution.
One of the world’s most polluted cities and home to some 20 million people, Delhi is cloaked every winter in a thick blanket of smog.
On Saturday, the Delhi government had ordered schools to close for a week and banned construction work for four days.
But in an order passed late Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi said all education institutions should remain shut until further notice.
Lorries except those carrying essential goods are barred from entering the capital until November 21 and most construction activity was halted, the order said.
“Anti-smog guns” and water sprinklers were ordered to operate at hotspots at least three times a day.
Six of the 11 thermal power plants within a 300-kilometer radius were told to cease operations until further notice.
The commission also said that at least 50 percent of staff employed in government should work from home and encouraged those in private firms to follow suit.
The order comes days after the Delhi government pushed back against a call by India’s Supreme Court to declare a “pollution lockdown” — a first — which would restrict the city’s population to their homes.
One of the contributors to the air pollution in winter is the smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighboring states.
The government, however, told the Supreme Court that industry was the biggest contributor followed by vehicular pollution and dust.
This week, PM 2.5 levels — the most harmful particulate matter that is responsible for chronic lung and heart disease — have been over 400 in several parts of the city.
Last week, the levels touched 500 which is more than 30 times the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organization.
A Lancet report in 2020 said almost 17,500 people died in Delhi in 2019 because of air pollution.
And a report by Swiss organization IQAir last year found that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were in India.

WELLINGTON: Eleven years after a New Zealand mine disaster claimed 29 lives, investigators on Wednesday said they had found the remains of at least two of the victims but were unlikely to launch a recovery operation.
The 2010 Pike River Mine disaster was one of New Zealand’s worst industrial accidents, shocking the nation and prompting multiple recovery attempts and a charged criminal investigation.
The disaster is believed to have been caused by a blast triggered by a methane build-up.
Only two of the 31 miners on the afternoon shift were able to make their way out.
Tunnel collapses have all but ended efforts to recover the bodies or gain more evidence about the disaster.
But by digging a borehole, experts have now been able to gather images from the furthest reaches of the mine.
Police said they had spotted two sets of human remains and a possible third.
“At this point, we have been unable to identify the remains, however we will consult with forensic experts,” Detective Superintendent Peter Read said, adding that because of the location, police would not be able to recover the bodies.
“Based on our investigation, we believe there were six to eight men working in the area where the remains have been located.”
Andrew Little, the minister responsible for the recovery operation, added “it is unlikely they will be removed... I know some families would like to go further but that won’t be possible.”
Families of the victims said they hoped the discovery would assist with potential prosecutions.
“We’ve fought hard for years now to get justice for our boys, and this is part of it happening,” said Rowdy Durbridge, whose son Daniel died in the explosion.
Anna Osborne, whose husband was among the 29 miners killed, said “what we’ve seen is starting to give real clarity about what happened down there.”
The families of the men trapped and killed in the mine battled authorities for several years to retrieve the bodies.
In 2017, the government agreed to fund a recovery operation but this was abandoned in March this year when they said the operation had progressed 2.2 kilometers (around 1.5 miles) from the entrance without success and it was too hard and too expensive to go any further.

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in the island state on Tuesday to hold talks on the opening of a travel lane between the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

The meeting follows Singapore’s announcement on Monday that it will extend its vaccinated travel lane scheme with Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.  

The Foreign Mnistry said in a statement that Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to discuss arrangements for the vaccinated travel lane based on reciprocity and to work out further details on the unilateral vaccinated travel lane that Singapore will launch on Nov. 29 for Indonesian travelers on a point-to-point basis between Jakarta and Singapore.

“Singapore’s foreign minister conveyed that the unilateral vaccinated travel lane that Singapore applies [to Indonesia] is based on trust, improved COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, and high vaccination rate,” Marsudi said in the statement issued after their meeting.

The two foreign ministers also held talks on establishing a safe travel bubble between Singapore and Indonesia’s resort island of Bintan, which is only about an hour away from Singapore by ferry ride.

On Monday, Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran said during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) multi-ministry task force press conference that in pre-pandemic time, Indonesia was among the top five markets for passenger arrivals at its Changi Airport and made up about 10 percent in 2019 as both countries have close people-to-people ties and Singapore is among the top foreign investors in Indonesia.

The vaccinated travel lane will start with two daily designated flights between Singapore and Jakarta and will progressively increase to four.

Indonesia reopened its borders on Oct. 14 for tourists from 19 countries, excluding Singapore, to arrive at Bali International Airport, but a month since the official reopening, no international flights have landed yet on the resort island.

“We hope that Indonesia will likewise soon reopen its borders to travelers from Singapore,” Iswaran said.

He added that in addition to Indonesia, Singapore also plans to launch vaccinated travel lanes with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE starting Dec. 6 and with India on Nov. 29, citing Singapore’s strong bilateral and economic links with the Middle Eastern countries. More than 400 Singaporean companies set up their base in the UAE, while Singapore hosts a significant presence of Middle Eastern companies that often establish their southeast Asian headquarters in the country.

“It is essential that we re-establish our connectivity with the Middle East,” Iswaran said, adding that extending Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane schemes to the three Gulf countries will restore two-way movement between these countries without requiring travelers to quarantine upon arrival.

Fully vaccinated travelers from Singapore can already enter both the UAE and Saudi Arabia without quarantine, while Qatar requires travelers to self-isolate until they obtain a negative on-arrival PCR result.

“Collectively, we aim to have three to four daily vaccinated travel lane flights with these countries,” Iswaran said.

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are listed among Singapore’s Category 2 countries, out of its Health Ministry’s four-tiered health measure framework, with Category 1 — comprising Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and Taiwan — being the safest.

Travelers from countries included in the vaccinated travel lane will not be required to quarantine on arrival but will have to show a negative PCR test result taken within two days prior to departure and take another test upon arrival.

Travelers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE can start applying for the vaccinated travel pass for short-term and long-term visits on Nov. 29.

