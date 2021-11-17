You are here

  Distance learning to end in UAE schools from January 2022

Distance learning to end in UAE schools from January 2022

Distance learning to end in UAE schools from January 2022
School busses in the UAE will operate at 100 percent. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 17 November 2021
  • Vaccination against the coronavirus is mandatory for all those wanting to enter university accommodation
  • Eligible teachers, administrative staff and students have also been advised by authorities to receive COVID-19 booster shots
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday that schools and educational institutions across the country will resume all classes at full capacity on campus from January 2022. 

The recent update, which will come into effect during the second semester of next year, was announced during a weekly COVID-19 media briefing held by the UAE government.

NCEMA revealed that in addition to ending distance learning, school busses would operate at 100 percent and parents will be allowed to attend events at educational establishments if they can present a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result with a validity that does not exceed 96 hours. 
 
Meanwhile, vaccination against the coronavirus is mandatory for all those wanting to enter university accommodation, however, people with medical exemptions will need to present a negative PCR test result on a weekly basis. 

Eligible teachers, administrative staff and students have also been advised by authorities to receive COVID-19 booster shots. 

“We reiterate the education sector urges teachers students and administrative staff to receive the vaccine booster shot especially amidst the spread of variants around the world to increase collective immunity and ensure a safe environment in educational establishments,” NCEMA wrote. 

On Oct. 3, private schools in Dubai ended distance learning after the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the gradual return to full in-person learning on Aug. 23.

 

Topics: Sudan Protests Coup

